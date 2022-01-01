  • Home
  • /
  • Anaheim
  • /
  • Casa De Pancho Mexican Grill & Cantina - Anaheim - 400 Disney Way Suite 212
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casa De Pancho Mexican Grill & Cantina - Anaheim 400 Disney Way Suite 212

review star

No reviews yet

400 Disney Way Suite 212

Anaheim, CA 92802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Agua Chiles

$23.00

spicy -lemon shrimp w/ onions, cucumber, cilantro and avocado

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$17.00

Boneless Wings

$15.00

Ceviche

$21.00

Ceviche Trio

$21.00

shrimp,fish, agua chile

Cucarachas

$28.99Out of stock

Guacamole & Chips

$17.00

Fresh avocado, tomatoes, onion,cilantro & limes

Oysters 12

$25.00

Oysters 6

$15.00

Pancho Fries

$19.00

Mix Cheese, Sour Cream, Guac & tomato

Panchos Fiesta Sampler

$24.00

Platter w/ nachos,taquitos,wings, quesadilla

Panchos Nachos

$17.00

Beans, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Cheese & Guac

Quesadilla

$15.00

Taquitos

$15.00

Wings

$15.00

Flautas

$16.00

Seafood

Camarones Rancheros

$29.00

Served w/ white rice, grilled vegetables, salad & tortillas

Camarones a la Diabla

$29.00

Served w/ white rice, grilled vegetables, salad & tortillas

Camarones Costa Azul

$32.00

Served w/ white rice, grilled vegetables, salad & tortillas

Camarones ala plancha

$29.00

Served w/ white rice, grilled vegetables, salad & tortillas

Camarones al mojo de ajo

$29.00

Served w/ white rice, grilled vegetables, salad & tortillas

Coctel de Camaron

$23.00

Campechana

$25.99

Camarones Empanizados

$32.00

Served w/ white rice, grilled vegetables, salad & tortillas

Salmon

$33.00

Served w/ white rice, grilled vegetables, salad & tortillas

Mojarra

$28.00

Served w/ white rice, grilled vegetables, salad & tortillas

Filete De Pescado

$27.00

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$25.99

Siziiling blend of bell peppers,onions & tomatoes; served w/ rice and beans, guac & tortillas

Steak Fajitas

$28.99

Siziiling blend of bell peppers,onions & tomatoes; served w/ rice and beans, guac & tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

$29.99

Siziiling blend of bell peppers,onions & tomatoes; served w/ rice and beans, guac & tortillas

Veggies Fajitas

$22.99

Siziiling blend of bell peppers,onions & tomatoes; served w/ rice and beans, guac & tortillas

Don Pancho Fajitas

$31.99

Siziiling blend of bell peppers,onions & tomatoes; served w/ rice and beans, guac & tortillas

Duo Fajitas

$29.99

Siziiling blend of bell peppers,onions & tomatoes; served w/ rice and beans, guac & tortillas

Pancho Meals

Carne Asada & Shrimp

$31.99

Served w/ rice, bean, salad, guac, pico de gallo & tortillas

Carne Asada Plate

$28.99

Served w/ rice, bean, salad, guac, pico de gallo & tortillas

Carnitas Plate

$23.99

Served w/ rice, bean, salad, guac, pico de gallo & tortillas

Chile Relleno & Enchilada

$26.99

Chile Relleno & Hardshell Taco

$26.99

Chile Verde

$23.99

Served w/ rice, bean, salad, & tortillas

Combination Duo

$24.99

Panchon Plate

$26.99

Served w/ rice, bean, salad & tortillas

Pollo a la Plancha

$25.99

Served w/ rice, bean, salad, guac, pico de gallo & tortillas

Tampiquena

$32.99

Served w/ rice, bean, salad, guac, pico de gallo & tortillas

2 ITEM COMBO

$26.00

3 ITEM COMBO

$28.00

3 Street Tacos Plate

$23.00

meat, onions, cilantro

Tacos

3 Fish Tacos

$23.99

Baja sauce, pico de gallo & cabage mix

3 Shrimp Tacos

$23.99

Baja sauce, pico de gallo & cabage mix

3 Surf & Turf Tacos

$25.99

3 Pancho Tacos

$21.99

Onions, Cilantro, Jack cheese, Sour Cream & Guac

Taco Tues

$3.00

3 Hardshell Tacos

$21.99

Burritos

Surf & Turf Burrito

$25.99

Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Jack cheese, Sour Cream, Baja sauce & Guac

Shrimp Burrito

$25.99

Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Jack cheese, Sour Cream, & Guac

Wet Burrito

$23.99

Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Jack cheese, Sour Cream, Baja sauce & Guac

Chimichanga

$23.99

Cali Burrito

$22.00

Salad

Shrimp Salad

$24.99

Salmon Salad

$28.99

Chicken Avocado Salad

$21.99

Steak Salad

$23.99

Fish Salad

$23.99

Steaks

Toma Hawk Steak

$150.00

Ribeye 12oz

$55.00

Filet Mignon 8oz

$55.00

Molcajete / Parillada

Molcajete Traditional

$39.99Out of stock

Molcajete Seafood

$45.99Out of stock

Molcajete Camaron

$42.99Out of stock

Parillada Traditional

$42.99Out of stock

Parillada Seafood

$47.99Out of stock

Parillada Camaron

$45.99Out of stock

Enchiladas

Enchilada Rancheras

$23.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$23.99

Enchiladas Suizas

$24.00

Kids

1 Soft Taco Kids

$13.99

choise of 2 sides Rice, Beans or French Fries

2 Taquitos Kids

$13.99

choise of 2 sides Rice, Beans or French Fries

Bean & Cheese Burrito Kids

$13.99

choise of 2 sides Rice, Beans or French Fries

Chz Burger Kids

$14.50

Lettuce, tomatoe & American Cheese w/ fries

Burger Kids

$13.99

Lettuce & Tomatoes w/ fries

Chicken Strips & Fries Kids

$13.99

3 chicken strips & fries

Quesadilla Kids

$13.99

choise of 2 sides Rice, Beans or French Fries

Chx. Quesadilla Kids

$15.99

Stk. Quesadilla Kids

$15.99

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$7.95

Flan

$7.95

Churro Split

$8.95

Brownie & Ice Cream

$9.95

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.50

Bunuelo Ice Cream

$8.95

Fresas con Crema

$9.95

Sides

S/ 1 Chile Relleno

$9.99

S/ 1 Sope

$5.99

S/ 2 Eggs

$3.00

Hot Salsa 8oz

$3.50

House Salsa 8 oz

$3.50

Green Salsa 8oz

$3.50

S/ 5 Shrimp

$8.99

S/ 1 Enchilada

$7.99

S/ 2 Jalapeno Toriado

$1.50

S/ Avocado Slices

$3.00

S/ Cheddar Cheese

$1.49

S/ French Fries

$4.99

S/ Guacamole

$1.95

S/ Mexican Rice

$5.99

S/ Refried Beans

$5.99

S/ Sour Cream

$1.50

S/ Vegetables

$5.99

S/ White Rice

$5.99

S/ 1 Chicken Breast

$7.99

S/ Pico de Gallo

$1.50

S/ Frijoles De La Hoya

$5.99

Liquor

Well Vodka

$9.00+

Absolut

$11.00+

Absolut Mandrin

$11.00+

Ciroc

$11.00+

Ciroc Peach

$11.00+

Ciroc Mango

$11.00+

Ciroc Red Berry

$11.00+

Ciroc Coconut

$11.00+

Grey Goose

$14.00+

Ketel One

$11.00+

Ketel One Citron

$11.00+

Pearl Cucumber

$11.00+

Smirnoff

$11.00+

Smirnoff Blueberry

$11.00+

Tito's

$13.00+

Well Gin

$9.00+

Bombay Saphire

$11.00+

Hendricks

$11.00+

Tanqueray

$11.00+

Well Rum

$9.00+

Bacardi

$11.00+

Captain Morgan

$11.00+

Malibu

$13.00+

Myers Dark Rum

$13.00+

Rumchata

$13.00+

Well Tequila

$9.00+

1800 Silver

$12.00+

Casadores Reposado

$14.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00+

Casamigos Blancco

$13.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00+

Don Julio 70

$16.00+

Don Julio 1942

$35.00+

Don Julio 1942 Prima

$40.00+

Jose Cuervo Tradicional

$14.00+

Milagro

$13.00+

Patron Silver

$13.00+

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00+

Herradura Ultra

$14.00+

Corralejo Extra Anejo

$15.00+

Don Julio Small Bottle

$11.00+

Mezcal Casamigos

$13.00+

Mezcal Union Joven

$13.00+

Mezcal Union Viejo

$13.00+

Mezcal La Purita

$13.00+

Well Whiskey

$9.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00+

Builleit Rye

$13.00+

Crown Royal

$13.00+

Crown royal Apple

$13.00+

Fire ball

$9.00+

Jack Daniels

$13.00+

Jack Daniels Honey

$13.00+

Jameson

$13.00+

Makers Mark

$13.00+

Woodford Reserve

$13.00+

Well Scotch

$10.00+

Buchanans 12

$13.00+

Buchanans 18

$16.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue

$35.00+

Hennessy VS

$15.00+

Remy Martin VSOP

$16.00+

Triple Sec

$11.00+

Melon

$11.00+

Watermelon

$11.00+

Peach Schnapps

$11.00+

Blue Curacao

$11.00+

Apple

$11.00+

Grand Marnier

$11.00+

Grand Marnier Small Bottle

$11.00+

Kahlua

$11.00+

Baileys

$11.00+

Chambord

$11.00+

Frangelico

$11.00+

Disaronno

$11.00+

Jagermeister

$11.00+

Cocktails

Adios

$12.00

Aguita de Agave

$12.00

Appletini

$16.00

Beer-Rita Coronita

$16.00

Beer-Rita Modelito

$16.00

Big B

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$11.00

Cadillac Margarita

$16.00

Casamigos Flight

$50.00

Champain

$5.00

Charro Negro

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Don Julio Flight

$50.00

Dragonfly

$12.00

El Jalisquillo

$13.00

Free Champain

Gimlet

$12.00

Gin & Basil

$12.00

Green Goblin

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Jager Bomb

$13.00

Jalapeno Marg.

$12.00

La Fiesta

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Mango Marg.

$12.00

Mango Teq. Sunrise

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Margarita Flight

$30.00

Martini

$16.00

Mexican Candy Lollipop

$12.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$8.00

Michelada

$14.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Mojito Mango

$13.00

Mojito Passionfruit

$13.00

Mojito Stw

$13.00

Moscato Sangria

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Paloma

$13.00

Pancho's Love

$15.00

Pancho's Mangonada

$15.00

Passionfruit Marg.

$12.00

Peach Bellini

$12.00

Peach Marg.

$12.00

Pepino Con Chile

$12.00

Pina colada

$13.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Rose Sangria

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Sex On the Beach

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Skinny Mrg

$14.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.00

Strawberry Marg.

$12.00

Tamarindo Marg.

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Watermelon Marg.

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Zarape

$14.00

La Bandera Flight

$20.00

Viva Mexico Shots

$14.00

$5 promo

$5.00

Beer

DFT Modelo Especial

$8.00+

DFT Negra Modelo

$8.00+

DFT Pacifico

$8.00+

DFT Dos XX

$8.00+

DFT 805 Fire

$8.25+

DFT Blue Moon

$8.00+

DFT Coors Light

$6.00+

DFT Michelob Ultra

$6.00+

DFT Bud Light

$6.00+

DFT Juicy Haze

$8.25+

DFT Lagunitas

$8.25+

DFT Mango Cart

$7.50+

Corona Extra

$7.50

Corona Familiar

$7.50

Corona Premier

$7.50

Corona Light

$7.50

Coronita

$5.50

Modelo Especial

$7.50

Modelito

$5.50

Negra Modelo

$7.50

Pacifico

$7.50

Victoria

$7.50

Tecate Light

$7.50

Estrella Jalisco

$7.50

Dos XX

$7.50

Dos XX Amber

$7.50

Budweiser

$6.00

Bohemia

$7.50

Heineken

$7.50

Heineken 00

$5.00

Corona Seltzer

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Corona Extra Bkt.

$45.00

Corona Familiar Bkt.

$45.00

Corona Premier Bkt.

$45.00

Corona Light Bkt.

$45.00

Coronita Bkt.

$30.00

Modelo Especial Bkt.

$45.00

Modelito Bkt.

$30.00Out of stock

Negra Modelo Bkt.

$45.00

Pacifico Bkt.

$45.00

Victoria Bkt.

$45.00

Tecate Light Bkt.

$45.00

Estrella Jalisco Bkt

$45.00

Dos XX Bkt.

$45.00

Dos XX Amber Bkt.

$45.00

Budweiser Bkt.

$45.00

Bohemia Bkt.

$45.00

Heineken Bkt.

$45.00

Wine

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

GLS Merlot

$12.00

GLS Malbec

$12.00

GLS Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GLS Moscato

$12.00

GLS Woodbridge Rose

$12.00

GLS Bruit Sparkling

$13.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

BTL Merlot

$35.00

BTL Malbec

$35.00

BTL Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$35.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

BTL Moscato

$35.00

BTL Woodbridge Rose

$35.00

BTL Bruit Sparkling

$40.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.99

Diet

$3.99

Leamonade

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Dr. Pepper

$3.99

Orange Fanta

$3.99

Ras. Iced Tea

$3.99

Coffee

$3.99

Horchata

$5.99

Jamaica

$5.99

Tamarindo

$5.99

Boss Water

$4.99

Milk

$3.99

Apple Juice

$4.29

Orange Juice

$4.29

Pinapple Juice

$4.29

Cramberry Juice

$4.29

Club Soda

$3.99

Red Bull

$4.99

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.99

Coca Mexicana

$4.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.29

Virgin Daiquri

$8.00

Virgin Mangoneada

$8.00

Virgin Margarita

$8.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Water

Sherly temple

$3.99

Pancho Villa

$3.99

Brunch

Belgium Waffle

$13.99

Carne Asada & Eggs

$28.00

Chicken & Waffles

$25.00

Chilaquiles Rojos & Eggs

$25.00

Chilaquiles Verdes & Eggs

$25.00

Chorizo & Eggs

$25.00

Chorizo & Eggs Burrito

$25.00

Churro Pancakes

$13.99

Huevos a la Mexicana

$23.00

Huevos Rancheros

$23.00

Kids Pancake Combo

$13.99

Machaca & Eggs

$25.00

Machaca & Eggs Burrito

$25.00

Omellete

$25.00

Panchos Skillet & Eggs

$27.00

Steak & Egg Burrito

$27.00

Veggie Skillet & Eggs

$23.00

Employee meals

Emp. 2 Street Taco Combo

$7.00

Emp. 3 Flautas

$7.00

Emp. 3 Panchos Tacos

$13.00

Emp. 3 Taquitos Combo

$8.00

Emp. Cali Burrito

$9.00

Emp. Chicken Avocado Salad

$8.00

Emp. Chz. Burger

$8.00

Emp. Enchilada Plate

$11.00

Emp. Enchiladas Suizas

$12.00

Emp. Pancho Fries

$8.00

Emp. Pancho Burrito

$9.00

Emp. Quesadilla

$6.00

Emp. Wings

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Offering a unique dining experience with a Dinner and Show! Come and enjoy Live entertainment and Dj's along with Authentic Mexican Cuisine!

Location

400 Disney Way Suite 212, Anaheim, CA 92802

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Anytime Hawaiian BBQ & Local Food - Carson
orange starNo Reviews
1650 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Anaheim Plaza
orange star4.4 • 3,106
1700 S Harbor Blvd Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
The Village Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
1560 South Lewis Street Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Indarra - Anaheim - 1560 S Lewis St
orange starNo Reviews
1560 S Lewis St Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Ballast Point Disneyland - 1540 S Disneyland Dr
orange starNo Reviews
1540 S Disneyland Dr Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
Island Ali'i BBQ & Local Food - Island Ali'i Carlsbad
orange star4.1 • 82
1650 S Harbor Blvd Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Anaheim

Umami Burger - Anaheim
orange star4.4 • 9,318
338 S. Anaheim Blvd. Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Munch Thai Food & Sweet Tea
orange star4.4 • 3,742
880 W Lincoln Ave Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Reunion Kitchen + Drink - Anaheim
orange star4.3 • 3,725
5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road Anaheim, CA 92807
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Anaheim Plaza
orange star4.4 • 3,106
1700 S Harbor Blvd Anaheim, CA 92802
View restaurantnext
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery - Anaheim
orange star4.0 • 3,044
2610 E Katella Ave Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurantnext
The Kroft Anaheim
orange star4.1 • 2,144
440 S Anaheim Blvd Anaheim, CA 92805
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Anaheim
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Fullerton
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston