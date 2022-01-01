Casa De Pancho Mexican Grill & Cantina - Anaheim 400 Disney Way Suite 212
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Offering a unique dining experience with a Dinner and Show! Come and enjoy Live entertainment and Dj's along with Authentic Mexican Cuisine!
400 Disney Way Suite 212, Anaheim, CA 92802
