Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casa De Plata

35 Reviews

$$

210 N Avondale BLVD Suite 104

Avondale, AZ 85323

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tostada Ceviche Camaron
Street Tacos
Deep Fried Ebi Roll

Beverage

Coke

$3.45

Diet Coke

$3.45

Sprite

$3.45

Dr Pepper

$3.45

Fanta Strawberry

$3.45

Lemonade

$3.45

Water

Jamaica

$4.25

Horchata

$4.25

Agua Fresca

$4.25

OJ Juice

$3.95

Cran Juice

$3.95

Red Bull

$5.45

Mexican Coke Bottle

$4.25

Mexican Squirt Bottle

$4.25Out of stock

Mexican Jarritos Bottle

$3.95

Mexican Sangria Bottle

$3.95Out of stock

Casa Water Bottle

$2.95

Fiji Water Bottle

$4.95

Mineral Water Bottle

$4.95

Nesquik Chocolate Milk

$4.25

Coffee

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.45Out of stock

Club Soda

$1.95

Fresh Juice

$7.95

Virgin Margarita

$4.50

Virgin Mojito

$4.75

Appetizers

½ Dozen Oysters

$14.95

Dozen Oysters

$24.95

Specialty Oysters ½ Dozen

$17.95

Specialty Oysters Dozen

$31.95

Oyster Rockefeller 1/2 Dozen

$18.95

Oyster Rockefeller Dozen

$32.95

Baked Clams 1/2 Dozen

$17.95

Baked Clams Dozen

$31.95

Oyster Shooter

$3.95

Onion Rings

$9.95

Fried Calamari

$13.95

Cheese Sticks

$10.95

Stuffed Peppers

$16.95

Trash Can Nachos

$14.95

Cucaracha Shrimp

$19.95

Coconut Shrimp Tempura

$14.95

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.95

Chicken Tenders

$11.95

Hot Wings

$12.95

Carne Asada Fries

$12.45

Chips & Salsa

$2.95

Chips & Bean Dip

$5.95

Chips & Guacamole

$8.95

Quesadilla

$8.95

Soups

Caldo de Pezcado/Fish

$13.95

Caldo de Camaron/Shrimp

$15.95

Caldo de Pezcado y Camaron

$16.95

Menudo

$12.95

Pozole

$12.95

Salads

House Salad

$8.95

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Mexican Seafood

Fried Fish / Mojarra

$14.95

Fish & Chips

$13.95

Shrimp & Chips

$15.95

Fish & Shrimp & Chips

$17.95

Filete Primavera Relleno

$23.95

Grilled Cajun Salmon

$19.95

Fried Red Snapper 3lbs

$59.95

Mariscos

Tostada Ceviche Pescado

$5.95

BOWL Ceviche Pescado

$10.95

Tostada Ceviche Camaron

$8.95

BOWL Ceviche Camaron

$15.95

Tostada de Camaron

$9.95

Tostada de Pulpo

$9.95

Tostada de Pulpo Y Camaron

$9.95

Cocktail de Camaron

$16.95

Aguachile Green

$21.95

Aguachile Red

$21.95

Pastas

Chicken Alfredo

$15.95

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.95

New Orleans

$19.95

House Favorites

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$16.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.95

Cheese Burger

$11.95

1/2 SLAB BBQ Ribs

$15.95

Lily's Special

$21.95

Sushi

Plata Roll

$11.95

California Roll

$7.95

Philadelphia Roll

$10.95

Deep Fried Ebi Roll

$11.25

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.25

South Of The Border

Fajitas

$16.95

Molcajete

$19.95

Chile Relleno

$12.95

Street Tacos

$3.95

Fish Taco

$4.95

Shrimp Taco

$5.95

3 Tacos Hogados

$9.95

Asada Burrito

$12.95

Chicken Burrito

$11.95

Shrimp Burrito

$16.95

Carnitas Burro

$12.95

Pastor Burro

$12.95

Shred Beef Burrito

$12.95

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.95

Cheese Enchiladas

$10.95

Chicken Enchiladas

$12.95

Beef Enchiladas

$13.95

Shrimp Enchiladas

$16.95

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$12.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.95

Sides

Side Fries

$3.95

Side Rice

$2.95

Side Beans

$2.95

Side Rice & Beans

$5.95

Side Tortillas

$0.75

Side Avocado

$2.75

Side Guacamole

$3.95

Side Red Sauce

$0.75

Side Green Sauce

$0.75

Side Tostadas

$0.75

Side Cheese

$0.75

Side Cream Cheese

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Jalapeños

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Pico

$0.75

Side Tomatoes

$0.75

Side Onions

$0.75

Side of Eel sauce

$0.75

1 Cheese Enchilada

$3.95

1 Chicken Enchilada

$4.45

1 Beef Enchilada

$4.45

1 Shrimp Enchilada

$4.95

1 Taco Hogado

$3.49

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Kids Fried Shrimp

$7.95

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$7.95

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.95

Ice Cream

Choco Taco (Limited Discontinued)

$99.95

Choco Chip Cookie Dough

$8.00

Cookie Sandwich

$5.00

Fruit Twist Push Pop

$5.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.00

Magnum Bar

$5.00

Oreo Cone

$5.00

Oreo Sandwich

$5.00

Snickers Ice Cream Bar

$5.00

Spongebob

$5.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.00

WWE Superstar

$5.00

T-Shirts

Casa Polo Shirt

$30.00

El Gallo T-Shirt

$18.00

El Diablo T-Shirt

$18.00

El Borracho T-Shirt

$18.00

La Borracha T-Shirt

$18.00

La Karen T-Shirt

$18.00

Souvenirs

Catrina Small

$20.00

Catrina Large

$50.00

September 24, 2022 EVENT

Cover Charge

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

210 N Avondale BLVD Suite 104, Avondale, AZ 85323

Directions

Gallery
Casa De Plata image
Casa De Plata image
Casa De Plata image

Similar restaurants in your area

Barrio Queen - Avondale
orange star3.9 • 451
10455 W McDowell Rd Avondale, AZ 85329
View restaurantnext
#1 Brothers Pizza - Avondale
orange starNo Reviews
11435 W Buckeye rd.Suite A-110 Avondale, AZ 85323
View restaurantnext
Texas Soul Food Cookin
orange starNo Reviews
11237 W Davis Ln Avondale, AZ 85323
View restaurantnext
Leo's Tacos & Burritos - 10277 W McDowell Rd Suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
10277 W McDowell Rd Suite 100 Avondale, AZ 85392
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki Avondale
orange starNo Reviews
10321 W McDowell Road Avondale, AZ 85392
View restaurantnext
Eden's Juice & Detox Bar - 13048 W Rancho Sante Fe blvd
orange starNo Reviews
13048 West Rancho Santa Fe Boulevard Avondale, AZ 85392
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Avondale

WaBa Grill - WG0274 - Avondale (AZ)
orange star4.7 • 2,538
9915 W McDowell Rd Avondale, AZ 85392
View restaurantnext
Aroma Mocha Coffee AZ - Aroma Mocha Coffee AZ Avondale
orange star4.6 • 149
506 E Western Ave. Avondale, AZ 85323
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Avondale
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Surprise
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Buckeye
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston