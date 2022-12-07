Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Casa Del Barco Canal Walk

No reviews yet

320 South 12th Street

Richmond, VA 23219

Casa Margaritas

El Barco Margarita, Large

El Barco Margarita, Large

Our house standard. tequila, triple sec, lime juice. fresh, tart, tequila forward.

El Barco Margarita, Regular

El Barco Margarita, Regular

Our house standard. tequila, triple sec, lime juice. fresh, tart, tequila forward.

Smoky Mezcal Margarita

Smoky Mezcal Margarita

mezcal, ancho reyes, triple sec and lime juice with an ancho chili salt rim

Margarita, Blackberry Basil

Margarita, Blackberry Basil

Silver tequila with St. Germain, basil, simple, blackberry purée, fresh lemon

Margarita, Frio (Frozen)

Margarita, Frio (Frozen)

$8.50+Out of stock

Silver tequila, agave nectar, triple sec and lime juice.

Margarita, Fully Loaded

Margarita, Fully Loaded

$15.00

worth it. lunazul blanco tequila, cointreau, lime juice, grand marnier

Margarita, Jalapeño (Spicy!!)

Margarita, Jalapeño (Spicy!!)

$10.50

Fresh muddled jalapeños, lime juice, agave nectar, house-infused silver tequila

Margarita, Picante (Spicy)

Margarita, Picante (Spicy)

$10.00

house verde infused tequila, triple sec, blood orange and passion fruit purees, house-made chili simple, lime juice and a chipotle salt rim. Spicy, sweet and tart.

Margarita, Tommy's

Margarita, Tommy's

$13.00

A step above. Created in San Francisco at Tommy's Mexican Restaurant ~ 1990. Lunazul Reposado tequila, agave nectar, lime juice

Margarita, Yassss Queen

Margarita, Yassss Queen

$11.50Out of stock

Our frozen margarita layered with blue curacao, passion fruit puree and strawberry puree

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
At Casa del Barco, we invite you to gather, raise your glass, and live life to the fullest. Casa del Barco is a shot of adventure with regionally inspired Mexican cuisine and innovative cocktails perfect for those hungry to inject life with a bit of art and exploration. As a tequileria, you can choose from a menu of upwards of 100 different tequilas and mezcals. There’s nothing we love more than to live in the moment, so grab your friends for happy hour, weekend brunch, or the best party ever.

Location

320 South 12th Street, Richmond, VA 23219

