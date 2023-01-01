Main picView gallery

Casa del Cabo

3 Main Street 32B

Eastham, MA 02642

Dinner

Raw Bar

Oyster

$3.25

Jumbo Shrimp

$3.50

Appetizers

Ceviche

$15.00

Tuna Sashimi

$17.00

Burrata Cheese

$16.00

Calamari Fritos

$16.00

Grilled Octopus

$18.00

Chili Braised Pork

$16.00Out of stock

Wings App

$16.00

Mussels

$23.00

Soup & Salads

Today's Soup

$10.00

Clam Chowder

$10.00

Casa Mixed Greens

$12.00

Elote Caesar

$15.00

Tacos

Puerco Verde Taco

$22.00

Fundido Chicken Taco

$22.00

Shrimp Taco

$24.00

Avo Taco

$19.00

Fish Taco Entree

$24.00Out of stock

Beef Barbacoa Taco

$25.00Out of stock

Sea Entrees

1.5 Grilled Lobster

$45.00

1.25 Grilled Lobster

$39.00Out of stock

Grilled Swordfish

$33.00

Grilled Salmon

$34.00

Cioppino over Polenta

$36.00

Land Entrees

Cilantro Lime Chicken Thighs

$27.00

Chimichurri Steak

$46.00

Pork Milanese

$28.00

Casa's Burger

$24.00

Chorizo Stew

$24.00

Vegan Incan Bowl

$20.00

Specials

St Louis Rib App

$17.00Out of stock

St Louis Rib Entree

$36.00Out of stock

Half Wood Fired Chicken

$36.00Out of stock

Littleneck Clam Special

$16.00Out of stock

Top Neck Clam Special

$16.00Out of stock

Iberico Pork

$25.00

Short Rib Special

$28.00Out of stock

Grilled Monkfish

$32.00Out of stock

Barbacoa Tacos

$25.00

Cod Special

$33.00

Sides

Plantains

$7.00

Grilled Corn

$8.00

Zesty Cabbage

$5.00

Rice& Beans

$7.00

French Fries

$6.00

Side Bread

$2.50

Desserts

Cheese Flan

$11.00

Chocolate Dessert

$11.00

Tres leche

$11.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken & Rice

$11.00

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast Taco

Chorizo & Potato

$16.00

Coffee Rubbed Barbacoa

$20.00

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$16.00

Toast

Simple Scramble

$13.00

Salmon Toast

$18.00

Brioche French Toast

$15.00

Specials

First Watch

$14.00

Avocado and Crab Benny

$21.00

Ham and Cheese Benny

$18.00

Veggie Omelett

$15.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

Shrimp & Polenta

$23.00

Breakfast Bowl

$14.00

Yoghurt & Granola

$13.00

Sides

Chorizo Side

$7.00

Bacon Side

$7.00

Casa Salad

$7.00

Potatoes Side

$6.00

Polenta Side

$4.00

Mixed Berries

$9.00

2 Scrambled Side

$4.00

Toast and Butter

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Contemporary restaurant featuring a pan-latin menu, agave spirits and wines from various latin regions

Location

3 Main Street 32B, Eastham, MA 02642

Directions

