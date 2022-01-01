Casa Del Mar imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Casa Del Mar Norton

review star

No reviews yet

3725 Cleveland Massillon Rd

Norton, OH 44203

Popular Items

Cheese Dip
Rice
Quesadilla

APPETIZERS

Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$9.99

Steak Nachos

$9.99

Chicken Nachos

$9.99

Bean Nachos

$7.99

Beef Nachos

$9.99

Beef and Bean Nachos

$9.99

Las Margaritas Nachos

$8.99

Jalapeno Toreados

$6.99

Cheese Dip

$4.99+

Queso Fundido

$8.99

Bean Dip

$6.99

Quesadilla Grande

$10.99

Spinach Dip

$8.99

Steak and Grilled Chicken Nachos

$10.99

Guacamole

$4.99+

LUNCH

#1 Lunch Chimichanga

$10.00

#2 Burrito Mexicano

$9.50

#3 Huevos con Chorizo

$8.99

#4 Huevos Rancheros

$8.50

#5 Burrito de Fajitas

$8.99

#6 Burrito Bowl

$8.50

#7 Quesadilla Chipotle

$8.99

#8 Pollo en Mole

$8.50

#9 Enchiladas Verdes

$8.50

#10 Burrito Enchilada

$8.50

#11 Chile Verde Burrito

$8.50

#12 Quesadilla Special

$8.50

#13 El Burrito Grande

$8.99

#14 Fajita Lunch Special

$9.99

#15 Taco Salad

$8.50

#16 Flautas

$8.50

#17 Speedy Gonzales

$8.50

BUILD YOUR OWN COMBINATIONS

Choose 2

$9.99

Choose 3

$11.99

Choose 2 (Copy)

$9.99

VEGETARIAN DELIGHT 19 - 24

#19

$8.99

#20

$8.99

#21

$8.99

#22

$8.99

#23

$8.99

#24

$10.99

Popeye's Enchilada

$9.99

SIDE ORDERS

Burrito

$4.75+

Enchilada

$3.25+

Quesadilla

$1.00

Chalupa

$4.50+

Tostada

$4.50+

Chile Relleno

$4.99+

Chorizo

$4.99+

Pork Tamale

$3.50+

Taco

$3.25+

Chimichanga

$4.99

Chimichanga Seafood

$6.99

Tortilla

$1.99

Burrito Mexicano

$5.99

Rice

$3.25

Whole Beans

$3.25

Refried Beans

$3.25

Fries

$3.50

Black Beans

$3.25

Order Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Order Steak

$8.99

Sour Cream

$2.25+

Guacamole

$4.99+

Cheese Dip

$4.99+

Salsa

$2.00+

Pico De Gallo

$2.25+

Chips

$2.00+

SOUPS

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.99

Chipotle Chicken Soup

$7.99

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

#26 Guadalajara Special

$11.90

#27 Flautas

$11.99

#28 Quesadillas Mexicanas

$11.99

#29 Enchiladas Supremas

$11.99

#30 Pollo con Crema

$13.99

#31 Steak Fajita Taco Salad

$11.99

#31 Chicken Fajita Taco Salad

$11.99

#32 Nachos Supremos

$11.99

#33 Chimichangas

$11.99

#33 Seafood Chimichangas

$13.99

#34 Burritos Mexicanos

$11.99

#35 Carnitas

$12.99

#36 La Bamba Nachos

$11.99

#37 Enchiladas Javier

$11.99

#38 Ensalada Mexicana

$11.99

#39 Popeye's Pollo

$13.99

#40 El Tapatio

$13.99

#41 Quesadilla de Fajitas

$14.99

#43 Fajitas de la Casa

$15.99

#44 Fajitas

$14.99

#45 Fajitas Combo

$14.99

#46 Fajitas de Camaron

$15.99

#47 Camarones a la Diabla

$14.99

#48 Steak a la Mexicana

$14.99

#49 Pollo Loco

$13.99

#50 Seafood Nachos

$13.99

#51 Shrimp Enchiladas

$13.99

#52 Carne Asada

$14.99

#53 Tacos al Carbon

$12.99

#54 Chipotle Chicken

$14.99

#55 La Oaxaquena

$14.99

#56 Quesadilla de Fajitas Camarones

$14.99

#57 Burritos Decebrados

$11.99

#58 Enchiladas Monterrey

$11.99

#59 Camarones de Cache'

$14.99

#60 Enchiladas Rancheras

$11.99

#61 Pollo Acapulco

$13.99

#62 Lupe's Nachos

$12.99

#63 Enchiladas de Carnitas

$11.99

#64 Sampler Azteca

$11.99

#65 Arroz con Pollo

$12.99

#66 Garlic Shrimp

$13.99

#67 Chimi del Mar

$14.99

SUPER BURRO

Vegetarian Burro

$10.99

Carnitas Burro

$10.99

Chicken Fajitas

$10.99

Steak and Chicken Burro

$10.99

Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Super Burro Steak

$10.99

Steak Fajitas

$10.99

NEW ITEMS

#68 Mexican Pizza

$13.99

#69 Chicken Adobo

$13.99

#70 Chino's Special

$8.99

#71 Burrito Tropical

$13.99

#72 Chicken Cilantro

$12.99

#73 Enchiladas Santa Fe

$12.99

#74 Fajitas del Mar

$15.50

#75 Steak Texano

$14.99

#76 Coctel de Camaron

$14.99

SEAFOOD

Fish Tacos

$12.99

Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Seafood Chipotle

$15.99

TORTAS

Carnitas

$10.99

Steak

$10.99

Chicken

$10.99

Al Pastor

$10.99

Chorizo

$10.99

CHILDREN'S MENU

#1 Enchilda & Rice

$5.99

#2 Beef Burrito & Rice

$5.99

#3 Cheese Quesadilla & Rice

$5.99

#4 Taco, Rice & Beans

$5.99

#5 Hamburger with Fries

$5.99

#5 Cheeseburger with Fries

$5.99

#6 Hot Dog with Fries

$5.99

#7 Chicken Nuggets with Fries

$5.99

#8 Grilled Steak with Fries

$6.99

#8 Grilled Chicken with Fries

$6.99

DESSERT

Flan

$3.99

Bunuelo

$2.99

3 Leches Cake

$5.99

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Xangos

$5.99
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

3725 Cleveland Massillon Rd, Norton, OH 44203

Casa Del Mar image

