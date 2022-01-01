Casa Del Mofongo 553 Main St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Casa Del Mofongo is a Dominican restaurant that serves up the best Latin cuisine that Bethlehem, PA has to offer.From mofongos to empanadas, every dish can be customized to your preferences.We have a passion for keeping our customers completely satisfied by creating exciting fresh food. Come in and enjoy!
Location
553 Main St, Bethlehem, PA 18018
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Casa Del San-Gwich - 20 W Broad Street
No Reviews
20 W Broad Street Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurant
Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem - 10 E Broad St.
4.5 • 1,959
10 E Broad St Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bethlehem
Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem - 10 E Broad St.
4.5 • 1,959
10 E Broad St Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurant
More near Bethlehem