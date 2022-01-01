Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casa Del Mofongo 553 Main St

review star

No reviews yet

553 Main St

Bethlehem, PA 18018

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own Mofongo
Beef & Cheese/Carne y Queso Empanada
Bistec / Spanish Steak

Juices/Jugos

Tamarind/Tamarindo Juice

$5.00

Passion Fruit/Chinola Juice

$5.00

Limeade/Limonada

$5.00

Orange Juice/Morirsoñando

$5.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.75

Coca Cola/Bottle

$3.75

Coca Cola / Can

$2.00

Diet Coca Cola / Can

$2.00

Classic Cola

$4.00

Sprite /Bottle

$3.73

Sprite/ Can

$2.00

Country Club / rojo

$3.75

Country Club / Naranja

$3.75

Country Club/Merengue

$3.75

Malta

$3.75

Coco Rico/Bottle

$3.75

Coco Rico /can

$2.00

Kola Champagne/Bottle

$3.75

Kola Champagne /Can

$2.00

Snapple

$3.75

Apple / Rasberry juice

$3.75

Gingerale/Bottle

$3.75

Gingerale / Can

$2.00

Fanta Orange /Bottle

$3.75

Fanta Orange / Can

$2.00

Colony Uva / Can

$2.00

Coco Water /Agua De Coco

$4.00

Seltzer Water

$2.75

To Share

Mimimofongo

$13.95

Shrimp, Chicken, Steak

Shrimp Cocktail/Coctel de Camarones

$14.95
Cheese/Queso Empanada

Cheese/Queso Empanada

$3.25
Chicken/Pollo Empanada

Chicken/Pollo Empanada

$3.00
Beef/Res Empanada

Beef/Res Empanada

$3.00
Beef & Cheese/Carne y Queso Empanada

Beef & Cheese/Carne y Queso Empanada

$3.25

Shrimp/Camarones Empanada

$5.00
Small Fried Sampler

Small Fried Sampler

$17.95

Tostones, chicharron, carne frita, fileticos de pollo.

Large Fried Sampler

Large Fried Sampler

$24.95

Tostones, chicharron, carne frita, fileticos de pollo.

Create Your Own Mofongo

Create Your Own Mofongo

Twice fried plantains or tubers mashed together served with garlic mojo.

Meat/Carnes Entrées

Bistec / Spanish Steak

$17.95

Chicken Breast / Pechuga de Pollo

$18.95

Shrimp Stuffed Chicken Breast/Pechugas de Pollo Rellenas de Camarones Entrée

$26.95

Skirt Steak and Shrimp/Mar y Tierra Entrée

$42.95
Grilled Skirt Steak/Churrasco a la Parrilla Entrée

Grilled Skirt Steak/Churrasco a la Parrilla Entrée

$33.95

Pork Chop / Chuleta

$16.95

Fried Pork Chunks/Carnita de Cerdo Frita Entrée

$16.95
Chicken Cracklings/Chicharron de Pollo Entrée

Chicken Cracklings/Chicharron de Pollo Entrée

$17.95

Seafood/Mariscos Entrées

Shrimp/Camarones Entrée

$19.95

Lobster Tail/Cola de Langosta Entrée

$34.95

Shrimp Stuffed Lobster Tail/ Cola de langosta rellena de camarones Entrée

$39.95

Fish Filet/Filete de Pescado Entrée

$16.95

Fish Filet Stuffed with Srimp/ Filete Relleno de Camarones Entrée

$26.95

Sliced King Fish /Pescado en Ruedas Entrée

$17.95

Whole Red Snapper/Pargo Rojo Entrée

$33.95

Seafood Stew/Cazuela de Mariscos

$39.95

Pulpo A la Criolla

$23.95

Rice Specialities

Lobster/Langosta Pottage /Asopao

$34.95

Lobster/Langosta Fried Rice

$34.95

Chicken/Pollo Pottage /Asopao

$16.95

Chicken/Pollo Fried Rice

$16.95

Seafood/Mariscos Pottage /Asopao

$38.95

Seafood/Mariscos Fried Rice

$38.95

Shrimp/Camarones Pottage /Asopao

$19.95
Shrimp/Camarones Fried Rice

Shrimp/Camarones Fried Rice

$19.95

Squid/Calamares Pottage /Asopao

$18.95

Squid/Calamares Fried Rice

$18.95

Salads

Shrimp Salad/Ensalada de Camarones

$18.95

Lobster Salad/Ensalada de Langosta

$33.95

Seafood Salad/Ensalada de Mariscos

$37.95
Octopus salad /Ensalada de Pulpo

Octopus salad /Ensalada de Pulpo

$19.95

House Chicken Salad / Ensalada de pollo

$16.95

Dining Soups

Chicken Soup

$7.95+

Sancocho

$8.95+

Mondongo

$8.95+

Breakfast / Tres golpes

Mashed Boiled Plantain Breakfast

$12.95

Green Bananas Breakfast

$12.95

Cassava Breakfast

$12.95

Sides

Classic Mofongo (V)

$8.00

Cheese Mofongo (Veg)

$12.00

Trifongo(V)

$12.00

Cassava, Sweet Plantain, Green Plantain

Small Red Bean Stew/Habichuelas Guisadas

$2.00

Medium Red Bean Stew/Habichuelas Guisadas

$4.00

Large Red Bean Stew/Habichuelas Guisadas

$7.00

White Rice/Arroz

$5.00

Large White Rice/Arroz

$8.00

Yellow Rice & Peas

$5.00

Large Yellow Rice & Peas

$9.00

Green Salad/Ensalada Verde

$5.00

Fried Cassava/Yuca Frita

$5.00

Maduro

$5.00

Tostones

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Small Yuca

$5.00

Large Yuca

$7.00

Small Mangu

$5.00

Large Mangu

$7.00

Queso Frito solo

$7.95

Longaniza solo

$9.95

Salami solo

$9.95

Carne Frita solo

$10.95

Chicharron de pollo sin hueso

$11.95

Chicharron de pollo Con hueso

$10.95

Pernil 1/2 lb

$7.00

Pernil 1 lb

$14.00
Chicharron 1/2 lb

Chicharron 1/2 lb

$7.00
Chicharron 1 lb

Chicharron 1 lb

$14.00

1 fried egg

$3.50

2 fried eggs

$7.00

Loaded plantain chips

$11.95

Lg beef stew

$14.00

Md Beef Stew

$7.00

Lg Chicken Stew

$15.00

Md Chicken stew

$7.50

1 Rib

$3.00

1/2 Baked Chicken

$7.50

1 Baked Chicken

$15.00

1/4 Baked Chicken

$4.00

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Camarones Solo / Shrimp Side

$12.95

Lunch Specials

Lunch Special

$9.95

Dinner Specials

Dinner Special

$14.95

Delight

Tres leches

$6.00

Flan

$6.00

Chinola Pudding

$6.00

Soups to Go

Chicken Soup

$6.50+

Family Combo

Combo 1

$24.95

One whole baked chicken , With a Family size rice choice and a choice of green or sweet plantains with a side of green salad

Combo 2

$26.95

4 Fried Pork Chops , With a Family size rice choice and a choice of green or sweet plantains with a side of green salad

Combo 3

$31.95

2 Fried Pork chops 1 pepper Steak , With a Family size rice choice and a choice of green or sweet plantains with a side of green salad

Rice trays

White Rice tray

$20.00+

Yellow rice and peas / Moro de gandules tray

$25.00+

Black bean rice / Moro negro tray

$25.00+

Plain yellow rice / arroz Amarillo tray

$20.00+

Meat trays

Baked chicken/ Pollo al horno tray

$45.00+

Sautéed chicken breast/ pechuga de pollo saltiada tray

$75.00+

Chicken stew / Pollo guisado tray

$45.00+

Beef stew / Carne guisada tray

$80.00+

Pepper steak / Bistec saltiado tray

$85.00+

Roasted pork / Pernil tray

$65.00+

Chicken chunks boneless/ Chicharron de pollo sin hueso tray

$50.00+

Chicken chunks bone in / Chicharron de pollo con hueso tray

$45.00+

Fried sampler / Picadera tray

$65.00+

Pork Crackling /Carne Frita Tray

$65.00+

Salad trays

Green Salad / Ensalada verde tray

$25.00+

Potato salad / Ensalada de Papa tray

$35.00+

Macaroni salad / Ensalada de ecodito tray

$35.00+

Avocado Salad / Ensalada de aguacate tray

$40.00+

Tray sides

Sweet plantain / Maduros tray

$35.00+

Green plantains/ Tostones tray

$35.00+

Boiled Casava / Yuca tray

$30.00+

Boiled Green banana/ Guineo tray

$30.00+

Seafood trays

Shrimp in creole sauce / Camarones a la criolla tray

$90.00+

Garlic Shrimp / Camarones alajillo tray

$90.00+

Mixed seafood in creole sauce / Marisco a la criolla tray

$180.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casa Del Mofongo is a Dominican restaurant that serves up the best Latin cuisine that Bethlehem, PA has to offer.From mofongos to empanadas, every dish can be customized to your preferences.We have a passion for keeping our customers completely satisfied by creating exciting fresh food. Come in and enjoy!

Location

553 Main St, Bethlehem, PA 18018

Directions

