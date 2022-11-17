Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casa Del Sabor

4,046 Reviews

$$

1200 Vester Ave

Springfield, OH 45503

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Dip
Large Chips
Fajitas

Appetizers

Sampler Platter

$6.99

Gift Card

Steak Fries

$9.99

Mexican Pizza

$5.99

Crispy Taquitos

$5.49

Chori Cheese Fries

$6.49

Loaded Mexican Fries

$6.49

Nachos Supreme

$8.49

Sampler Platter

$8.99

Mini Chimis

$5.49

Chicken Wings

Delivery Charge

$3.00

Chilaquiles

$8.99

Catering

Candy

$0.50

Open Food

Azada Fries

$9.99

Nachos

Del Sazon Nachos

$11.49

Fajita Nachos

$9.49

Buenos Nachos

$8.99

Nachos Locos

$5.99

Cheese Nachos

$4.99

Dips

Guacamole Dip

$1.99+

Cheese Dip

$6.99+

Bean Dip

$3.99

Beef Dip

$3.99

Mexidip

$4.50

Chori-Cheese Dip

$5.25

Dip Sampler

$5.99

Specialty Tacos

Soft Shell Taco

Hard Shell Taco

Steak Taco

Grilled Chicken Taco

Taco Trio

$6.99

Sriracha Shrimp Tacos

$10.99

Tacos de Carne Asada

$11.99

Fish Tacos

$10.99

Tacos Locos

$7.99

New - Classics

Burrito Loco

$8.99

Enchiladas Mexico

$9.99

Pollo Jalisco

$11.99

Casa's Bowl

$10.99

Pizzabirria

$11.99

Don Burrito

$13.99

Nallelis Salad

$7.99

Vegetarian

Vegetarian A

$6.99

Vegetarian B

$6.99

Vegetarian C

$6.99

Vegetarian D

$6.49

Vegetarian E

$6.99

Vegetarian F

$6.99

Vegetable Fajitas

$8.99

Soups & Salads

Fajita Salad

$8.99

Taco Salad

$6.99

Fajita Taco Salad

$8.49

Fiesta Salad

$7.99

Guacamole Salad

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.29

House Soup

Mexican Chili

Crema Salad

$2.79

Catering

$120.00

Sides & A La Carte

Sides

Side Charro Beans

$2.49

Rice And Beans

$2.98

Side Rice

$1.89

Side Beans

$1.89

3 Corn Tortillas

$0.99

3 Flour Tortillas

$0.99

French Fries

$1.99

Corn Cake

$1.99

Pico De Gallo

$1.29

Large Pico

$6.99

Chips

$1.50

Large Chips

$3.99

Salsa

$0.89

Large Salsa

$3.99

Tomatillo

$0.99

Large Tomatillo

$3.99

Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Grilled Steak

$5.99

Small Orders(Black Cup)

$0.89

Crema

$0.79

Chiles Torados

$2.99

Hongos

$1.99

Side Veggies Fj

$1.99

Grilled Jalapenos

$0.99

Chiles Toreados

$3.99

Side Of Shrimp

$6.99

Fresh Jalapeno

$0.99

Shredded Cheese

$0.79

Cheese Sticks

$3.00

Lettuce

$1.00

Mushrooms

$1.75

Grilled Steak

$5.99

Special Rice

$7.99

Tacos

Chalupa

Chile Poblano

$3.99

Chile Relleno

Chimi AlaCarte

$3.99

Enchiladas

Tamale

Cheese Quesadilla

Beef & Cheese Quesadilla

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

Mushrooms, Beans, & Cheese Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$5.29

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$5.29

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$7.99

Beef, Lettuce, & Cheese Tostada

Beef & Cheese Tostada

Beef Burrito

Deep Fried Burrito

Bean Burrito

Beef & Bean Burrito

Shredded Chicken Burrito

Beef & Nacho Cheese Burrito

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$4.49

Steak Burrito

$4.49

Deluxe Burrito

$4.99

Vegetales

Beef Tostaguac

Special Tostaguac

Mixed Tostaguac

Fajitas

Fajitas de la Casa

$15.99

Sazon Fajitas

$13.49

Fajitas

$11.99

Seafood Fajitas

$15.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$14.99

Pollo Platters

Pollo Loco

$9.99

Pollo Feliz

$13.99

Pollo Poblano

$9.99

Pollo a la Diabla

$9.99

Pollo Hawaiiano

$10.99

Pollo a la Mexicana

$10.99

Pollo con Chorizo

$10.49

Arroz con Pollo

$8.99

Pollo al Sazon

$10.49

Pollo con Crema

$9.99

Pollo Yucatan

$11.49

Casa Del Sabor - Classics

Grilled Cazuelada

$24.99

El Volcanito

$8.99

Chimichangas

$8.99

Seafood Chimichangas

$11.99

Tacos de Carne Asada

$11.99

Alambre

$10.99

Vallarta Special

$8.49

La Mejor

$6.99

Chiles Poblanos

$8.99

Carnitas Dinner

$10.99

Special Combo

$11.49

Chile Colorado

$10.49

Chile Verde

$10.49

Flautas

$6.99

Gordita

$7.99

Steaks

Jalisco Steak

$12.49

Steak Ranchero

$11.49

Sirloin Tapatio

$15.99

Carne Asada

$11.99

Casa's Steak

$15.99

Seafood

Arroz con Camarones

$10.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$11.49

Casa's Chipotle Shrimp

$11.49

Tilapia and Shrimp

$13.99

Tequila Lime Shrimp

$10.99

Seafood Chimichanga

$11.49

Enchiladas Vallarta

$9.99

Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla

$10.99

Cocktail de Camaron

$10.99

Tilapia Yucatan

$13.99

Quesadillas

Casa Fajita Quesadilla

$11.99

Fajita Quesadilla

$10.49

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$5.29

Quesadilla Supreme

$7.99

Quesadilla Rellena

$5.49

Veggie Quesadilla

$7.99

Buffalo Quesadilla

$9.99

BBQ Quesadilla

$10.99

Create Your Own Combo

Choose One (CYO)

$5.75

Choose Two (CYO)

$6.99

Choose Three (CYO)

$8.99

Enchiladas

Seafood Enchilada

$10.99

Enchiladas Guadalajara

$7.99

Enchiladas Suizas

$10.49

Enchiladas Super Rancheras

$9.49

Burritos

Mexi Cheese Burrito

$10.99

Burrito Gordo

$12.49

Burrito Jalisco

$10.99

Burritos Deluxe

$7.99

Burritos Tipicos

$8.99

Super Burrito

$8.99

Burrito San Jose

$10.99

Burrito Loco

$8.99

Burritos Chipotle

$10.99

Lunch

Lunch Special #1

$6.50

Lunch Special #2

$6.50

Lunch Special #3

$6.50

Lunch Special #4

$6.50

Lunch Special #5

$6.50

Lunch Special #6

$7.25

Lunch Special #7

$6.50

Lunch Special #8

$6.50

Lunch Special #9

$6.50

Lunch Special #10

$6.50

Speedy Gonzales

$5.99

Huevos Rancheros

$6.99

Huevos con Chorizo

$6.99

Lunch Arroz con Pollo

$7.99

Lunch Pollo con Chorizo

$7.99

Lunch Pollo a la Mexicana

$8.99

Lunch Seafood Chimichanga

$8.49

Lunch Fajitas

$8.49

Shrimp Lunch Fajitas

$10.49

Lunch Fajita Quesadilla

$8.99

Dessert

Classic Fried Ice Cream

$3.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

$5.99

Xango

$4.99

Sopapillas

$2.99

Churros

$4.99

Oreo Churros

$6.99

Homemade Flan

$4.50

Tres Leches Cake

$7.99

Rice Mousse

$8.49

NA Beverages

Bottled Beverage

$2.25

Soft Drink

$2.49

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Agua de Horchata

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.49

Coffee

$1.99

Jarrito

$2.25

Coca Botella

$3.00

Beer

Bud Light

$2.99+

Miller Lite

$2.99+

Michelob Ultra

$2.99+

Dos Equis Dark

$3.75+

Negro Modelo

$3.75+

Corona

$3.75+

Pitcher Domestic

$9.99

Pitcher Imported

$11.99

Cubeta Cerveza

$14.99

Miller Lt

$3.25

Mich Ultra

$3.25

Bud Lt Lime

$3.25

Bud Select

$3.25

Bud Lt

$3.25

Bud

$3.25

Landshark

$3.25

Coors Lt

$3.25

Blue Moon

$3.25

O'Douls N/A

$3.25

Pacifico

$3.75

Heineken

$3.75

Tecate

$3.75

Corona

$3.75

Corona Lt

$3.75

Corona Premier

$3.75

Sol

$3.75

Estrella Jalisco

$3.75

Negra Modelo

$3.75

Modelo Especial

$3.75

Dos Equis Amber

$3.75

Dos Equis Lager

$3.75

Margaritas

House Marg

$4.75+

Golden Marg

$5.75+

Flavored Marg

$5.75+

El Jefe Margarita (Skinny)

$12.99

Blue Margarita

$8.00

Electric Margarita

$8.00

Island Margarita

$8.00

Sangria Margarita

$8.00

Coronarita

$8.00

Your Tequila Margarita

16 Ounce Marg

34 Ounce Marg

Pitcher

$18.99

Friday House Lime Drink Special

$6.50

Margarita Flight

$10.99

Henny Margarita

$13.99

Del Caribe Margarita

$12.99

El Borracho Marg

$13.99

Hpnotic Margarita

$12.99

Mangonada Marg

$11.99

Mangonada Marg

$10.99

Rainbow

$11.99

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Paloma

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Michelada

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daiquiri

$4.50

Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.00

Shots

Virgin Daquiry

$4.25

White Russian

$6.50

Pitcher Daiquiry

$18.50

Wine

Merlot

$5.00

Sangria

$5.00

Cabernet

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

White Zin

$5.00

Kendal-Jackson

$5.00

Moscatto

$5.00

Liquor

Open Liquor

White Claw

$2.25

Friday Jumbo H Margarita

$6.50

Saturday Jumbo H Margarita

$6.50

Thurs Jumbo H Margarita

$6.50

Grey Goose Cran

$7.50

Rum Coke

$5.75

Hrradura Club Soda

$6.99

Hornitos Black Shot

$7.00

Cown Apple Cran

$7.50

SHOTS

Single

$6.99+

Double

$8.99+

FOOD

Burrito and Taco

$4.99

Burrito and enchilada

$3.99

Taco and Enchilada

$3.99

Enchilada/Rice and Beans

$4.50

Taco/Rice and Beans

$4.50

Taco/Fries

$3.99

Cheese Quesadilla/Fries

$3.99

Chicken Fingers/Fries

$4.50

Cheese Burger/Fries

$4.50

DRINKS

Chocolate Milk

$1.89

Milk

$1.89

Orange Juice

$1.89

Iced Tea

$1.79

Pepsi

$1.79

Diet Pep

$1.79

Mountain Dew

$1.79

Diet M Dew

$1.79

Sierra Mist

$1.79

Dr.Pepper

$1.79

Pink Lemonade

$1.79
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

1200 Vester Ave, Springfield, OH 45503

Casa Del Sabor image
Casa Del Sabor image

