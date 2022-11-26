Casa Del San-Gwich 20 W Broad Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
20 W Broad Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem - 10 E Broad St.
4.5 • 1,959
10 E Broad St Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bethlehem
Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem - 10 E Broad St.
4.5 • 1,959
10 E Broad St Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurant
More near Bethlehem