Casa Del San-Gwich 20 W Broad Street

review star

No reviews yet

20 W Broad Street

Bethlehem, PA 18018

El Dominican-Philly
Loaded Fries
El Pollo

Breakfast Menu

Egg & Cheese

$5.00
Bacon, Egg & Cheese

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$7.00
Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$7.00
Ham, Egg & Cheese

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$7.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$4.00

Bagel w/ Butter

$3.00

Egg and Cheese Special with free drink

$6.00

Our San-Gwiches

El Chimi

El Chimi

$12.00
El Dominican-Philly

El Dominican-Philly

$13.00
El Cubanito

El Cubanito

$12.00Out of stock
El Pollo

El Pollo

$12.00
El Americano

El Americano

$11.00
El Pavo

El Pavo

$11.00
La Mayra

La Mayra

$11.00
El Papotico

El Papotico

$13.00
La Totada

La Totada

$10.00

El Pernil

$13.00Out of stock
El Dominican Ruben

El Dominican Ruben

$16.00

Empanadas

Cheese Empanada

Cheese Empanada

$3.25
Beef Empanada

Beef Empanada

$3.00
Beef & Cheese Empanada

Beef & Cheese Empanada

$3.50
Chicken & Cheese Empanada

Chicken & Cheese Empanada

$3.50

Sides

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Regular Fries

$5.00

Drinks

Juice

Juice

$5.00
Milkshake

Milkshake

$6.00

Beverages

Water / Agua

Water / Agua

$1.75
Classic Cola

Classic Cola

$4.00
Classic Fanta

Classic Fanta

$4.00
Classic Sprite

Classic Sprite

$4.00
Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.00
Jarritos Fruit Punch

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$4.00
Diet Coke Bottle

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.75
Coke Zero Bottle

Coke Zero Bottle

$3.25
Malta

Malta

$3.75

Coco Rico Can

$2.00Out of stock
Kola Champagne Bottle

Kola Champagne Bottle

$3.75
Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water

$4.00
Body Armor

Body Armor

$4.50
Monster Energy Drink

Monster Energy Drink

$4.50
Gold Peak Iced Tea

Gold Peak Iced Tea

$3.75
Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.00
Seltzer Water Aha Lime+watermelon

Seltzer Water Aha Lime+watermelon

$3.00

Coffee

coffee

$1.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
20 W Broad Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018

