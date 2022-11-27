Casa Di Pizza imageView gallery
Chicken
Pizza
Sandwiches

Casa Di Pizza

1,469 Reviews

$$

4658 E State Road 64

Bradenton, FL 34208

Popular Items

LG REGULAR
SINGLE (10) WINGS
DOUBLE (20) WINGS

PIZZA

SM REGULAR

$15.49

SM DEEP DISH

$17.49

SM THIN CRUST

$15.49

SM ITALIAN CRUST

$15.49

SM HALF BAKED

$15.49

LG REGULAR

$21.49

LG DEEP DISH

$21.49

LG THIN CRUST

$21.49

LG ITALIAN CRUST

$21.49

LG HALF BAKED

$21.49

SHEET PIZZA

$35.49

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

$13.99

CAULIFLOWER CRUST PIZZA

$13.99

SPECIALTY PIZZA

CHICKEN FINGER PIZZA 13"

$20.99

Bleu cheese base with strips of mild breaded chicken breast, topped with mozzarella cheese

MEAT LOVER'S PIZZA 13"

$19.49

Pepperoni, meatballs and sausage with mozzarella cheese

SPINACH PIZZA 13"

$19.49

Olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions, spinach and mozzarella cheese

STEAK PIZZA 13"

$20.99

Light olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions, spinach, grated Romano and mozzarella cheese. Topped with thin sliced rib eye steak.

SUPREME PIZZA 13"

$19.49

Pepperoni, mushrooms and green peppers with mozzarella cheese

VEGGIE PIZZA 13"

$19.49

Fresh tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, onions and green peppers with mozzarella cheese

WHITE PIZZA 13"

$17.49

Olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions, Romano and mozzarella cheese

WHITE SAUSAGE PIZZA 13"

$19.49

Olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onion, Romano and mozzarella cheese, topped with sausage

SM MARGHERITA PIZZA

$17.49

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and sweet basil

CHICKEN FINGER PIZZA 17"

$28.29

Bleu cheese base with strips of mild breaded chicken breast, topped with mozzarella cheese

MEAT LOVER'S PIZZA 17"

$27.49

Pepperoni, meatballs and sausage with mozzarella cheese

SPINACH PIZZA 17"

$27.49

Olive base with fresh tomatoes, onions, spinach and mozzarella cheese

STEAK PIZZA 17"

$28.29

Light olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions, spinach, grated Romano and mozzarella cheese. Topped with thin sliced rib eye steak.

SUPREME PIZZA 17"

$27.79

Pepperoni, mushrooms and green peppers with mozzarella cheese

VEGGIE PIZZA 17"

$27.49

Fresh tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, onions and green peppers with mozzarella cheese

WHITE PIZZA 17"

$24.99

Olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions, Romano and mozzarella cheese

WHITE SAUSAGE PIZZA 17"

$27.49

Olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions, Romano and mozzarella cheese, topped with sausage

LG MARGHERITA PIZZA

$24.99

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and sweet basil

SHEET CHICKEN FINGER PIZZA

$44.49

Bleu cheese base with strips of mild breaded chicken breast, topped with mozzarella cheese

SHEET MEAT LOVER'S PIZZA

$43.49

Pepperoni, meatballs and sausage with mozzarella cheese

SHEET SPINACH PIZZA

$43.49

Olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions, spinach and mozzarella cheese

SHEET STEAK PIZZA

$44.49

Light olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions and spinach, grated Romano and mozzarella cheese. Topped with thin sliced rib eye steak.

SHEET SUPREME PIZZA

$43.49

Pepperoni, mushrooms and green peppers with mozzarella cheese

SHEET VEGGIE PIZZA

$43.49

Fresh tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, onions and green peppers with mozzarella cheese

SHEET WHITE PIZZA

$39.49

Olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions, Romano and mozzarella cheese

SHEET WHITE SAUSAGE PIZZA

$43.49

Olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions, Romano and mozzarella cheese, topped with sausage

SHEET MARGHERITA PIZZA

$39.49

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and sweet basil

CALZONES & STROMBOLIS

CALZONE

$10.99

Mozzarella & ricotta cheese in our homemade dough, with a side of sauce. Available with your choice of the following ingredients: pepperoni, mushrooms, green or black olives, hot peppers, green peppers, roasted red peppers, onions, sausage, spinach or meatballs. Each ingredient $0.75

STROMBOLI

$10.99

Provolone & mozzarella cheese in our homemade dough with a side of sauce. Available with the following ingredients: pepperoni, mushrooms, green or black olives, hot peppers, green peppers, roasted red peppers, onions, sausage, spinach or meatballs. Each ingredient $0.75

PERSONAL PIZZA

$8.50

APPETIZERS

BOSCO STICKS

$10.59

Garlic bread sticks stuffed with mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce on the side (3 per order)

BREADED MUSHROOMS

$8.99

1/2 pound served with ranch

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$8.49Out of stock

1/2 pound topped with bleu cheese crumbles

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$9.99

FRIED RAVIOLI

$8.99

Cheese ravioli served with a side of marinara sauce

JALAPENO POPPERS

$8.49Out of stock

6 cheddar filled poppers served with a side of sour cream

LOADED FRENCH FRIES

$9.99

French fries topped with cheddar cheese sauce, crispy bacon and a side a sour cream

MAC & CHEESE BITES

$8.49

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$10.99

Our homemade mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce (orders of 6)

PIZZA LOGS

$9.99

4 cheese & pepperoni pizza logs served with a side of marinara sauce

SPINACH BREAD

$8.79

STUFFED BANANA PEPPERS

$11.99

Banana peppers stuffed with cheese, breading and spinach, served with garlic toast (3 per order)

GARLIC KNOTS

$4.29

APPLE LOGS

$8.99

SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.99

SALADS

ASSORTED ANTIPASTO

$12.50

Includes marinated mushrooms, artichokes, mixed olives, sliced eggplant, tomatoes, chi-chi beans, pepperoncini, cheese, celery, roasted red peppers, cappicola, salami, pepperoni & hard boiled eggs, served on a bed of lettuce

CAESAR SALAD

$5.99+

Served with romaine lettuce, fresh grated Romano cheese & croutons

CHICK CAESAR SALAD

$6.95+

Served with romaine lettuce, fresh grated Romano cheese, croutons and grilled chicken

CHICKEN GREEK SALAD

$7.95+

Served with crisp lettuce, pepperoncinis, black olives, tomatoes, feta cheese and grilled chicken

GREEK SALAD

$6.99+

Served with crisp lettuce, pepperoncinis, black olives, tomatoes and feta cheese

GRILLED CHICKEN N' CHEESE SALAD

$11.99

Served with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, eggs, American cheese, chi-chi beans, black olives, green olives and fresh grilled chicken

HOUSE SALAD

$5.99+

Served with crisp lettuce, chi-chi beans, tomatoes, black olives and green olives

JULIENNE SALAD

$11.99

Served with crisp lettuce, strips of ham, fresh roasted turkey, American cheese, tomatoes, black olives, green olives, chi-chi beans & eggs

MEATBALL SALAD

$11.99

Served with crisp lettuce, chi-chi beans, tomatoes, green olives, black olives and our homemade meatballs

TACOS

CHICKEN TACO

$8.25

STEAK TACO

$8.25

CHICKEN WINGS & FINGERS

SINGLE (10) WINGS

$14.99

Our original Buffalo Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)

DOUBLE (20) WINGS

$25.99

Our original Buffalo Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese (ranch upon request)

TRIPLE (30) WINGS

$36.99

Our original Buffalo Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)

BUCKET (50) WINGS

$57.59

Our Original Buffalo Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)

SINGLE (10) "FROM THE PIT" WINGS

$15.99

Our crispy chicken wings finished on the char gill with your choice of BBQ, honey mustard, Chiavetta's, BBQ Hot, Mango Habanero or Jamaican Jerk sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)

DOUBLE (20) "FROM THE PIT" WINGS

$27.49

Our crispy chicken wings finished on the char grill with your BBQ, honey mustard, Chiavetta's, BBQ Hot, Mango Habanero or Jamaican Jerk sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)

TRIPLE (30) "FROM THE PIT" WINGS

$38.49

Our crispy chicken wings finished on the char grill with your choice of BBQ, honey mustard, Chiavetta's, BBQ Hot, Mango Habanero or Jamaican Jerk sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)

BUCKET (50) "FROM THE PIT" WINGS

$59.59

Our crispy chicken wings finished on the char grill with your choice of BBQ, honey mustard, Chaivetta's, BBQ Hot, Mango Habanero or Jamaican Jerk sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)

SINGLE CHICKEN FINGERS

$11.59

5 chicken tenders tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)

DOUBLE CHICKEN FINGER

$20.49

10 chicken tenders tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)

CHICKEN FINGER BASKET

$11.59

4 chicken tenders tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with a side of bleu cheese (ranch upon request) coleslaw & french fries.

KID FINGERS & FRIES

$4.99

SUBMARINES

1/2 CAPPICOLA SUB

$7.79

Cappicola, lettuce, tomato & cheese on a fresh 7" sub roll

1/2 CHEESE SUB

$5.95

1/2 CHEESEBURGER SUB

$8.59

1/2 CHICKEN CAESAR SUB

$9.29

Grilled chicken, Romano cheese, romaine lettuce & tomato; topped with Caesar mayonnaise served on a fresh 7" sub roll.

1/2 CHICKEN FINGER SUB

$8.79

1/2 CHICKEN PARM SUB

$8.79

1/2 EGGPLANT PARM SUB

$7.99

1/2 ELMWOOD AVE

$9.49

Your choice of thinly sliced ribeye steak or grilled-chicken with a stuffed banana pepper on garlic toast with aiolo garlic sauce

1/2 FRIED CHICKEN SUB

$8.79

1/2 HAM SUB

$7.79

ham, lettuce, tomato & cheese on fresh 7" sub roll

1/2 ITALIAN SUB

$8.99

Cappicola, salami & sausage on a fresh 7" inch sub roll, with lettuce, tomato & cheese

1/2 MEATBALL PARM SUB

$8.69

Our homemade meatballs & sauce on a fresh 7" sub roll with melted mozzarella cheese

1/2 MEATBALL SUB

$8.69

Our homemade meatballs & sauce on a fresh 7" sub roll

1/2 NAKED BIRD SUB

$9.49

Thinly sliced grilled-chicken with American cheese on a fresh 7" sub roll

1/2 NAKED COW SUB

$9.49

Thinly sliced ribeye steak with American cheese on a fresh 7" sub roll

1/2 PHILLY CHICKEN SUB

$9.49

Thinly sliced grilled-chicken with green peppers, mushrooms, onions & American cheese on a fresh 7" sub roll

1/2 PHILLY STEAK SUB

$9.49

Thinly sliced ribeye steak with green peppers,mushrooms, onion & American cheese on fresh 7" sub roll

1/2 PIZZA SUB

$7.50

A fresh 7" sub roll topped with our homemade pizza sauce, melted mozzarella cheese & pepperoni

1/2 ROAST BEEF SUB

$8.99

Roast beef with lettuce, tomato & cheese on fresh 7" sub roll

1/2 SALAMI SUB

$7.99

Salami, lettuce, tomato & cheese on a fresh 7" sub roll

1/2 SAUSAGE PARM SUB

$8.69

1/2 SAUSAGE SUB

$8.69

1/2 SAUSAGE-CAPPICOLA SUB

$8.99

Sausage patties, cappicola with lettuce, tomato & cheese on a fresh 7" sub roll

1/2 STEAK & CHEESE SUB

$9.49

Thinly sliced ribeye steak with lettuce, tomato & American cheese on fresh 7" sub roll

1/2 STEAK CAESAR SUB

$9.49

Thinly sliced ribeye steak with Romano cheese, lettuce, tomato & Caesar mayonnaise on a fresh 7" sub roll

1/2 SUPER ASSORTED SUB

$8.99

Ham, salami, cappicola & roast beef with lettuce, tomato & cheese on fresh 7" sub roll

1/2 TURKEY SUB

$8.69

Fresh roasted turkey with lettuce,tomato & cheese on a fresh 7" sub roll

1/2 VEGGIE SUB

$6.25

1/2 STINGER

$10.19

Thinly sliced ribeye steak with fried onions, melted cheese and a mild or hot chicken finger on a fresh 7" sub roll

1/2 TUNA SUB

$8.69

1/2 TURKEY BACON CLUB

$9.49

CAPPICOLA SUB

$10.99

CHEESE SUB

$8.49

CHEESEBURGER SUB

$11.59

CHICKEN CAESAR SUB

$12.99

CHICKEN FINGER SUB

$12.79

CHICKEN PARM SUB

$12.79

EGGPLANT PARM SUB

$11.29

WHL ELMWOOD AVE

$13.29

FRIED CHICKEN SUB

$12.79

HAM SUB

$10.99

ITALIAN SUB

$12.99

MEATBALL PARMIGIANA SUB

$12.29

NAKED BIRD SUB

$12.99

NAKED COW SUB

$12.99

PHILLY CHICKEN SUB

$12.99

PHILLY STEAK SUB

$12.99

PIZZA SUB

$10.99

ROAST BEEF SUB

$12.59

SALAMI SUB

$10.99

SAUSAGE PARMIGIANA SUB

$11.59

SAUSAGE SUB

$11.59

SAUSAGE-CAPPICOLA SUB

$12.79

STEAK & CHEESE SUB

$12.99

STEAK CAESAR SUB

$12.99

SUPER ASSORTED SUB

$12.79

TURKEY SUB

$11.99

VEGGIE SUB

$8.49

WHL STINGER

$13.69

TUNA SUB

$11.99

TURKEY BACON CLUB

$12.59

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

BLACK AND BLUE CHICKEN

$11.99

5 oz. chicken breast served on a Kaiser roll with french fries and coleslaw Blackened seasonings with bleu cheese crumbles

MILE HIGH

$11.99

5 oz. chicken breast served on a Kaiser roll with french fries and coleslaw Lettuce, tomatoes and cheese (BBQ style upon request)

STUFFED PEPPER CHICKEN

$11.99

5 oz. chicken breast served on a Kaiser roll with french fries and coleslaw Topped with our famous stuffed peppers and mozzarella cheese

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$11.99

5 oz. chicken breast served on a Kaiser roll with french fries and coleslaw Tossed in our medium sauce with lettuce, tomato and cheese

BURGERS

JUMBO CLASSIC

$11.50

Half pound charbroiled burger prepared to your liking. Served on a fresh roll with lettuce & tomatoes, french fries and coleslaw

BLACK & BLUE BURGER

$11.50

Half pound charbroiled burger prepared to your liking. Served on a fresh roll with french fries and coleslaw. Prepared with blackened seasonings and bleu cheese crumbles

STUFFED PEPPER BURGER

$11.50

Half pound charbroiled burger prepared to your liking. Served on a fresh roll with french fries and coleslaw Topped with our famous stuffed peppers and mozzarella cheese

PIZZA BURGER

$11.50

Half pound charbroiled burger prepared to your liking. Served on a fresh roll with french fries and coleslaw. Topped with our homemade pizza sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese

JUMBO CLASSIC w/ CHEESE

$11.50

Half pound charbroiled burger prepared to your liking. Served on a fresh roll with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes; with french fries and coleslaw.

RIBS

10 RIBS

$14.49

BUCKET RIBS

$39.99

20 RIBS

$25.49

5 RIBS 5 WINGS

$18.49

10 RIBS 10 WINGS

$28.99

NY FAVORITES

SAHLEN'S HOT DOGS

$3.75

Charcoal broiled Sahlen's hot dog topped with your choice of ketchup, mustard, pickles & onions. Your choice of Texas sauce available.

ROAST BEEF ON WECK

$11.99

Sliced roast beef on a fresh kimmelweck roll, that is topped with kosher salt & caraway seeds. Horseradish on the side.

ROAST BEEF ON WECK W/ FRIES

$13.99

Sliced roast beef on a fresh kimmelweck roll, that is topped with kosher salt & caraway seeds. Served with french fries and horseradish on the side.

STUFFED PEPPER SANDWICH

$9.99

Stuffed banana pepper served on a fresh roll, topped with melted mozzarella cheese

FRIED BOLOGNA SANDWICH

$9.50

Thick sliced bologna served on a fresh kaiser roll, topped with fried onions & cheese; with french fries & coleslaw.

1 LB HOT DOG

$7.25

WEBBERS MUSTARD

$5.95Out of stock

FOOTLONG W/ FRIES COMBO

$6.99Out of stock

PASTAS

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL

$9.99

Served with house salad and side of garlic bread (substitute Italian sausage or mushroom sauce)

PENNE

$9.49

Served with your choice of tomato sauce, butter sauce or garlic & olive oil (side of garlic toast)

PENNE W/ BROCCOLI

$11.29

Italian spices, Romano cheese and light oil (side of garlic toast)

PENNE ALFREDO

$10.99

BAKED PENNE

$11.75

Mixed with ricotta cheese, our homemade sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese (side of garlic toast)

BAKED PENNE W/ MEAT SAUCE

$11.99

Mixed with ricotta cheese, our homemade sauce, ground beef and baked with mozzarella cheese (side of garlic toast)

ARTICHOKE PASTA W/ SPINACH & CHICKEN

$12.29

Penne pasta served with light oil, Italian spices, Romano cheese & touch a white wine (side of garlic toast)

PENNE 1/2 ORDER

$7.00

LASAGNA

$10.99Out of stock

GNOCCHI

$9.99Out of stock

FAMILY PASTA

$22.99

SPECIALTIES

CHICKEN PARM DINNER

$14.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of penne past, house salad & garlic toast.

EGGPLANT PARM DINNER

$14.99

Eggplant topped with sauce, Romano & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of penne pasta, house salad & garlic toast.

FRENCH DIP

$10.99

Roast beef with melted provolone cheese on a fresh roll & au jus on the side. Served with french fries and coleslaw

FISH FRY

$13.99

FISH SANDWICH

$8.75

WEIGHT WATCHERS DELIGHT

$11.59

10 oz. grilled chicken breast served with broccoli and house salad (BBQ style upon request)

CARL'S GRINDER

$11.99

12 INCH SUB SPECIAL

$5.99

BOX LUNCH

$7.99Out of stock

SIDES

ONION RINGS

$5.95

FRENCH FRIES

$3.79+

GARLIC TOAST

$4.75

GARLIC TOAST w/CHEESE

$5.99

SOUP

$3.75Out of stock

CHILI

$4.99Out of stock

8oz COLE SLAW

$3.25

DESSERTS

GOURMET PIE

$4.25

CANNOLI

$2.99

KIDS MENU

KID SLICE OF PIZZA & FRIES

$4.99

KID PENNE W/ MEATBALL

$4.99

KID FINGERS & FRIES

$4.99

KID MAC & CHEESE W/ HOT DOG

$4.99

KID HOT DOG & FRIES

$4.99

EXTRAS

WECK ROLL

$2.75

GRILLED CHICKEN

$3.00

BACON

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

BLUE CHEESE

$1.00

CARROTS

$1.00

CELERY

$1.00

HOT

$0.75

LEMON PEPPER

$0.75

MARINARA

$1.00

MEATBALL

$1.50

MEDIUM

$0.75

MILD

$0.75

RANCH

$1.00

SAUSAGE

$1.50

SOUR CREAM

$0.75

SUICIDAL

$0.75

SWEET THAI CHILI

$0.75

TERIYAKI

$0.75

CHAIVETTAS

COMBOS & PACKAGES

REGULAR PARTY PACKAGE

$94.49

Sheet pizza with 24 slices, includes cheese & 1 ingredient. 50 chicken wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese. Antipasto Salad with your choice of dressing. Serves 10 people (Add $2.00 for pit flavored wings)

DELUXE PARTY PACKAGE

$128.49

Sheet pizza with 24 slices, includes cheese & 1 ingredient. 50 chicken wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese. Antipasto salad with your choice of dressing. Penne Pasta with our homemade sauce. Mini assorted cold cut sandwiches or roast beef on weck sandwiches. Serves 10 people (Add $2.00 for pit flavored wings)

MINI PARTY PACKAGE

$53.29

Large pizza includes cheese & 1 ingredient. 30 chicken wings with your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & blue cheese (ranch upon request) (Add $2.00 for pit flavored wings)

SHEET PIZZA & WINGS

$84.49

Sheet pizza with 24 slices, includes cheese & 1 ingredient. 50 chicken wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese. (Add $2.00 for pit flavored wings)

SPECIAL PARTY PACKAGE

$44.79

Large pizza includes cheese & 1 ingredient. 20 chicken wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese. (Add $1.00 for pit flavored wings)

716 COMBO #1

$22.59

716 COMBO #2

$11.39

2 SLICES OF PIZZA

$9.49Out of stock

HOT DOG W/FRIES

$9.99Out of stock

FRIED BOLOGNA

$10.99Out of stock

2- BEEF ON WECK SLIDERS

$9.99

5-WINGS WITH FRIES

$8.99

N/A BEVERAGES

2 LITER

$3.65

20 OZ SODA

$2.75

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.75

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.99

GATORADE

$2.75

ICE TEA

$2.99

PUREE LEAF TEA

$3.00

S.PELLEGRINO

$2.25

BUBBLY

$2.99

KID FOUNTAIN DRINK

$1.99

ORANGE/APPLE JUICE

$2.00

SODA PITCHER

$7.29

DROP OFF CATERING

#1 - ENTREE, SIDE AND SALAD

$11.99

#2 - 2 ENTREES, 2 SIDES AND SALAD

$14.99

#3 - 3 ENTREES, 2 SIDES AND SALAD

$16.99

HOT SUB PLATTER

$47.99

COLD CUT PLATTER

$46.95

CATERING PARTY PACKAGES

ARTICHOKE PASTA FULL PAN

$69.00

BAKED PENNE FULL PAN

$59.00

BAKED PENNE W/ MEAT SAUCE FULL PAN

$65.00

SAUSAGE GREEN PEPPERS AND ONIONS TRAY

$69.00

CHICKEN PARM TRAY

$69.00

EGGPLANT PARM TRAY

$69.00

LEMON BUTTER CHICKEN TRAY

$62.00

BBQ CHICKEN TRAY

$62.00

ITALIAN STYLE MEATBALLS TRAY

$62.00

PENNE MARINARA TRAY

$48.00

ROAST BEEF W/ AU JUS TRAY

$75.00

ROAST TURKEY W/ GRAVY TRAY

$75.00

SWEDISH MEATBALLS TRAY

$62.00

ITALIAN MEATBALLS TRAY

$62.00

ANTIPASTO

$4.00

CAESAR SALAD

$3.50

HOUSE SALAD

$3.50

FRESH FRUIT

$4.00

JULIENNE SALAD

$4.00

Full Pan Greek Salad

$4.00

BROWNIE

$2.95

CANNOLI

$2.95

CARROT CAKE

$2.95

FRESH FRUIT

$3.25

EXTRA ROLLS

$0.75
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4658 E State Road 64, Bradenton, FL 34208

Directions

