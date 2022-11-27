Casa Di Pizza
4658 E State Road 64
Bradenton, FL 34208
Order Again
Popular Items
PIZZA
SPECIALTY PIZZA
CHICKEN FINGER PIZZA 13"
Bleu cheese base with strips of mild breaded chicken breast, topped with mozzarella cheese
MEAT LOVER'S PIZZA 13"
Pepperoni, meatballs and sausage with mozzarella cheese
SPINACH PIZZA 13"
Olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions, spinach and mozzarella cheese
STEAK PIZZA 13"
Light olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions, spinach, grated Romano and mozzarella cheese. Topped with thin sliced rib eye steak.
SUPREME PIZZA 13"
Pepperoni, mushrooms and green peppers with mozzarella cheese
VEGGIE PIZZA 13"
Fresh tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, onions and green peppers with mozzarella cheese
WHITE PIZZA 13"
Olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions, Romano and mozzarella cheese
WHITE SAUSAGE PIZZA 13"
Olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onion, Romano and mozzarella cheese, topped with sausage
SM MARGHERITA PIZZA
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and sweet basil
CHICKEN FINGER PIZZA 17"
Bleu cheese base with strips of mild breaded chicken breast, topped with mozzarella cheese
MEAT LOVER'S PIZZA 17"
Pepperoni, meatballs and sausage with mozzarella cheese
SPINACH PIZZA 17"
Olive base with fresh tomatoes, onions, spinach and mozzarella cheese
STEAK PIZZA 17"
Light olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions, spinach, grated Romano and mozzarella cheese. Topped with thin sliced rib eye steak.
SUPREME PIZZA 17"
Pepperoni, mushrooms and green peppers with mozzarella cheese
VEGGIE PIZZA 17"
Fresh tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, onions and green peppers with mozzarella cheese
WHITE PIZZA 17"
Olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions, Romano and mozzarella cheese
WHITE SAUSAGE PIZZA 17"
Olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions, Romano and mozzarella cheese, topped with sausage
LG MARGHERITA PIZZA
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and sweet basil
SHEET CHICKEN FINGER PIZZA
Bleu cheese base with strips of mild breaded chicken breast, topped with mozzarella cheese
SHEET MEAT LOVER'S PIZZA
Pepperoni, meatballs and sausage with mozzarella cheese
SHEET SPINACH PIZZA
Olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions, spinach and mozzarella cheese
SHEET STEAK PIZZA
Light olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions and spinach, grated Romano and mozzarella cheese. Topped with thin sliced rib eye steak.
SHEET SUPREME PIZZA
Pepperoni, mushrooms and green peppers with mozzarella cheese
SHEET VEGGIE PIZZA
Fresh tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, onions and green peppers with mozzarella cheese
SHEET WHITE PIZZA
Olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions, Romano and mozzarella cheese
SHEET WHITE SAUSAGE PIZZA
Olive oil base with fresh tomatoes, onions, Romano and mozzarella cheese, topped with sausage
SHEET MARGHERITA PIZZA
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and sweet basil
CALZONES & STROMBOLIS
CALZONE
Mozzarella & ricotta cheese in our homemade dough, with a side of sauce. Available with your choice of the following ingredients: pepperoni, mushrooms, green or black olives, hot peppers, green peppers, roasted red peppers, onions, sausage, spinach or meatballs. Each ingredient $0.75
STROMBOLI
Provolone & mozzarella cheese in our homemade dough with a side of sauce. Available with the following ingredients: pepperoni, mushrooms, green or black olives, hot peppers, green peppers, roasted red peppers, onions, sausage, spinach or meatballs. Each ingredient $0.75
PERSONAL PIZZA
APPETIZERS
BOSCO STICKS
Garlic bread sticks stuffed with mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce on the side (3 per order)
BREADED MUSHROOMS
1/2 pound served with ranch
BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER
1/2 pound topped with bleu cheese crumbles
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
FRIED RAVIOLI
Cheese ravioli served with a side of marinara sauce
JALAPENO POPPERS
6 cheddar filled poppers served with a side of sour cream
LOADED FRENCH FRIES
French fries topped with cheddar cheese sauce, crispy bacon and a side a sour cream
MAC & CHEESE BITES
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Our homemade mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce (orders of 6)
PIZZA LOGS
4 cheese & pepperoni pizza logs served with a side of marinara sauce
SPINACH BREAD
STUFFED BANANA PEPPERS
Banana peppers stuffed with cheese, breading and spinach, served with garlic toast (3 per order)
GARLIC KNOTS
APPLE LOGS
SOUP OF THE DAY
SALADS
ASSORTED ANTIPASTO
Includes marinated mushrooms, artichokes, mixed olives, sliced eggplant, tomatoes, chi-chi beans, pepperoncini, cheese, celery, roasted red peppers, cappicola, salami, pepperoni & hard boiled eggs, served on a bed of lettuce
CAESAR SALAD
Served with romaine lettuce, fresh grated Romano cheese & croutons
CHICK CAESAR SALAD
Served with romaine lettuce, fresh grated Romano cheese, croutons and grilled chicken
CHICKEN GREEK SALAD
Served with crisp lettuce, pepperoncinis, black olives, tomatoes, feta cheese and grilled chicken
GREEK SALAD
Served with crisp lettuce, pepperoncinis, black olives, tomatoes and feta cheese
GRILLED CHICKEN N' CHEESE SALAD
Served with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, eggs, American cheese, chi-chi beans, black olives, green olives and fresh grilled chicken
HOUSE SALAD
Served with crisp lettuce, chi-chi beans, tomatoes, black olives and green olives
JULIENNE SALAD
Served with crisp lettuce, strips of ham, fresh roasted turkey, American cheese, tomatoes, black olives, green olives, chi-chi beans & eggs
MEATBALL SALAD
Served with crisp lettuce, chi-chi beans, tomatoes, green olives, black olives and our homemade meatballs
CHICKEN WINGS & FINGERS
SINGLE (10) WINGS
Our original Buffalo Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
DOUBLE (20) WINGS
Our original Buffalo Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
TRIPLE (30) WINGS
Our original Buffalo Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
BUCKET (50) WINGS
Our Original Buffalo Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
SINGLE (10) "FROM THE PIT" WINGS
Our crispy chicken wings finished on the char gill with your choice of BBQ, honey mustard, Chiavetta's, BBQ Hot, Mango Habanero or Jamaican Jerk sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
DOUBLE (20) "FROM THE PIT" WINGS
Our crispy chicken wings finished on the char grill with your BBQ, honey mustard, Chiavetta's, BBQ Hot, Mango Habanero or Jamaican Jerk sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
TRIPLE (30) "FROM THE PIT" WINGS
Our crispy chicken wings finished on the char grill with your choice of BBQ, honey mustard, Chiavetta's, BBQ Hot, Mango Habanero or Jamaican Jerk sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
BUCKET (50) "FROM THE PIT" WINGS
Our crispy chicken wings finished on the char grill with your choice of BBQ, honey mustard, Chaivetta's, BBQ Hot, Mango Habanero or Jamaican Jerk sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
SINGLE CHICKEN FINGERS
5 chicken tenders tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
DOUBLE CHICKEN FINGER
10 chicken tenders tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese (ranch upon request)
CHICKEN FINGER BASKET
4 chicken tenders tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with a side of bleu cheese (ranch upon request) coleslaw & french fries.
KID FINGERS & FRIES
SUBMARINES
1/2 CAPPICOLA SUB
Cappicola, lettuce, tomato & cheese on a fresh 7" sub roll
1/2 CHEESE SUB
1/2 CHEESEBURGER SUB
1/2 CHICKEN CAESAR SUB
Grilled chicken, Romano cheese, romaine lettuce & tomato; topped with Caesar mayonnaise served on a fresh 7" sub roll.
1/2 CHICKEN FINGER SUB
1/2 CHICKEN PARM SUB
1/2 EGGPLANT PARM SUB
1/2 ELMWOOD AVE
Your choice of thinly sliced ribeye steak or grilled-chicken with a stuffed banana pepper on garlic toast with aiolo garlic sauce
1/2 FRIED CHICKEN SUB
1/2 HAM SUB
ham, lettuce, tomato & cheese on fresh 7" sub roll
1/2 ITALIAN SUB
Cappicola, salami & sausage on a fresh 7" inch sub roll, with lettuce, tomato & cheese
1/2 MEATBALL PARM SUB
Our homemade meatballs & sauce on a fresh 7" sub roll with melted mozzarella cheese
1/2 MEATBALL SUB
Our homemade meatballs & sauce on a fresh 7" sub roll
1/2 NAKED BIRD SUB
Thinly sliced grilled-chicken with American cheese on a fresh 7" sub roll
1/2 NAKED COW SUB
Thinly sliced ribeye steak with American cheese on a fresh 7" sub roll
1/2 PHILLY CHICKEN SUB
Thinly sliced grilled-chicken with green peppers, mushrooms, onions & American cheese on a fresh 7" sub roll
1/2 PHILLY STEAK SUB
Thinly sliced ribeye steak with green peppers,mushrooms, onion & American cheese on fresh 7" sub roll
1/2 PIZZA SUB
A fresh 7" sub roll topped with our homemade pizza sauce, melted mozzarella cheese & pepperoni
1/2 ROAST BEEF SUB
Roast beef with lettuce, tomato & cheese on fresh 7" sub roll
1/2 SALAMI SUB
Salami, lettuce, tomato & cheese on a fresh 7" sub roll
1/2 SAUSAGE PARM SUB
1/2 SAUSAGE SUB
1/2 SAUSAGE-CAPPICOLA SUB
Sausage patties, cappicola with lettuce, tomato & cheese on a fresh 7" sub roll
1/2 STEAK & CHEESE SUB
Thinly sliced ribeye steak with lettuce, tomato & American cheese on fresh 7" sub roll
1/2 STEAK CAESAR SUB
Thinly sliced ribeye steak with Romano cheese, lettuce, tomato & Caesar mayonnaise on a fresh 7" sub roll
1/2 SUPER ASSORTED SUB
Ham, salami, cappicola & roast beef with lettuce, tomato & cheese on fresh 7" sub roll
1/2 TURKEY SUB
Fresh roasted turkey with lettuce,tomato & cheese on a fresh 7" sub roll
1/2 VEGGIE SUB
1/2 STINGER
Thinly sliced ribeye steak with fried onions, melted cheese and a mild or hot chicken finger on a fresh 7" sub roll
1/2 TUNA SUB
1/2 TURKEY BACON CLUB
CAPPICOLA SUB
CHEESE SUB
CHEESEBURGER SUB
CHICKEN CAESAR SUB
CHICKEN FINGER SUB
CHICKEN PARM SUB
EGGPLANT PARM SUB
WHL ELMWOOD AVE
FRIED CHICKEN SUB
HAM SUB
ITALIAN SUB
MEATBALL PARMIGIANA SUB
NAKED BIRD SUB
NAKED COW SUB
PHILLY CHICKEN SUB
PHILLY STEAK SUB
PIZZA SUB
ROAST BEEF SUB
SALAMI SUB
SAUSAGE PARMIGIANA SUB
SAUSAGE SUB
SAUSAGE-CAPPICOLA SUB
STEAK & CHEESE SUB
STEAK CAESAR SUB
SUPER ASSORTED SUB
TURKEY SUB
VEGGIE SUB
WHL STINGER
TUNA SUB
TURKEY BACON CLUB
CHICKEN SANDWICHES
BLACK AND BLUE CHICKEN
5 oz. chicken breast served on a Kaiser roll with french fries and coleslaw Blackened seasonings with bleu cheese crumbles
MILE HIGH
5 oz. chicken breast served on a Kaiser roll with french fries and coleslaw Lettuce, tomatoes and cheese (BBQ style upon request)
STUFFED PEPPER CHICKEN
5 oz. chicken breast served on a Kaiser roll with french fries and coleslaw Topped with our famous stuffed peppers and mozzarella cheese
BUFFALO CHICKEN
5 oz. chicken breast served on a Kaiser roll with french fries and coleslaw Tossed in our medium sauce with lettuce, tomato and cheese
BURGERS
JUMBO CLASSIC
Half pound charbroiled burger prepared to your liking. Served on a fresh roll with lettuce & tomatoes, french fries and coleslaw
BLACK & BLUE BURGER
Half pound charbroiled burger prepared to your liking. Served on a fresh roll with french fries and coleslaw. Prepared with blackened seasonings and bleu cheese crumbles
STUFFED PEPPER BURGER
Half pound charbroiled burger prepared to your liking. Served on a fresh roll with french fries and coleslaw Topped with our famous stuffed peppers and mozzarella cheese
PIZZA BURGER
Half pound charbroiled burger prepared to your liking. Served on a fresh roll with french fries and coleslaw. Topped with our homemade pizza sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
JUMBO CLASSIC w/ CHEESE
Half pound charbroiled burger prepared to your liking. Served on a fresh roll with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes; with french fries and coleslaw.
NY FAVORITES
SAHLEN'S HOT DOGS
Charcoal broiled Sahlen's hot dog topped with your choice of ketchup, mustard, pickles & onions. Your choice of Texas sauce available.
ROAST BEEF ON WECK
Sliced roast beef on a fresh kimmelweck roll, that is topped with kosher salt & caraway seeds. Horseradish on the side.
ROAST BEEF ON WECK W/ FRIES
Sliced roast beef on a fresh kimmelweck roll, that is topped with kosher salt & caraway seeds. Served with french fries and horseradish on the side.
STUFFED PEPPER SANDWICH
Stuffed banana pepper served on a fresh roll, topped with melted mozzarella cheese
FRIED BOLOGNA SANDWICH
Thick sliced bologna served on a fresh kaiser roll, topped with fried onions & cheese; with french fries & coleslaw.
1 LB HOT DOG
WEBBERS MUSTARD
FOOTLONG W/ FRIES COMBO
PASTAS
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL
Served with house salad and side of garlic bread (substitute Italian sausage or mushroom sauce)
PENNE
Served with your choice of tomato sauce, butter sauce or garlic & olive oil (side of garlic toast)
PENNE W/ BROCCOLI
Italian spices, Romano cheese and light oil (side of garlic toast)
PENNE ALFREDO
BAKED PENNE
Mixed with ricotta cheese, our homemade sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese (side of garlic toast)
BAKED PENNE W/ MEAT SAUCE
Mixed with ricotta cheese, our homemade sauce, ground beef and baked with mozzarella cheese (side of garlic toast)
ARTICHOKE PASTA W/ SPINACH & CHICKEN
Penne pasta served with light oil, Italian spices, Romano cheese & touch a white wine (side of garlic toast)
PENNE 1/2 ORDER
LASAGNA
GNOCCHI
FAMILY PASTA
SPECIALTIES
CHICKEN PARM DINNER
Breaded chicken breast topped with sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of penne past, house salad & garlic toast.
EGGPLANT PARM DINNER
Eggplant topped with sauce, Romano & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of penne pasta, house salad & garlic toast.
FRENCH DIP
Roast beef with melted provolone cheese on a fresh roll & au jus on the side. Served with french fries and coleslaw
FISH FRY
FISH SANDWICH
WEIGHT WATCHERS DELIGHT
10 oz. grilled chicken breast served with broccoli and house salad (BBQ style upon request)
CARL'S GRINDER
12 INCH SUB SPECIAL
BOX LUNCH
SIDES
DESSERTS
KIDS MENU
EXTRAS
COMBOS & PACKAGES
REGULAR PARTY PACKAGE
Sheet pizza with 24 slices, includes cheese & 1 ingredient. 50 chicken wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese. Antipasto Salad with your choice of dressing. Serves 10 people (Add $2.00 for pit flavored wings)
DELUXE PARTY PACKAGE
Sheet pizza with 24 slices, includes cheese & 1 ingredient. 50 chicken wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese. Antipasto salad with your choice of dressing. Penne Pasta with our homemade sauce. Mini assorted cold cut sandwiches or roast beef on weck sandwiches. Serves 10 people (Add $2.00 for pit flavored wings)
MINI PARTY PACKAGE
Large pizza includes cheese & 1 ingredient. 30 chicken wings with your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & blue cheese (ranch upon request) (Add $2.00 for pit flavored wings)
SHEET PIZZA & WINGS
Sheet pizza with 24 slices, includes cheese & 1 ingredient. 50 chicken wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese. (Add $2.00 for pit flavored wings)
SPECIAL PARTY PACKAGE
Large pizza includes cheese & 1 ingredient. 20 chicken wings tossed in your choice of mild, medium, hot or suicidal sauce. Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese. (Add $1.00 for pit flavored wings)
716 COMBO #1
716 COMBO #2
2 SLICES OF PIZZA
HOT DOG W/FRIES
FRIED BOLOGNA
2- BEEF ON WECK SLIDERS
5-WINGS WITH FRIES
DROP OFF CATERING
CATERING PARTY PACKAGES
ARTICHOKE PASTA FULL PAN
BAKED PENNE FULL PAN
BAKED PENNE W/ MEAT SAUCE FULL PAN
SAUSAGE GREEN PEPPERS AND ONIONS TRAY
CHICKEN PARM TRAY
EGGPLANT PARM TRAY
LEMON BUTTER CHICKEN TRAY
BBQ CHICKEN TRAY
ITALIAN STYLE MEATBALLS TRAY
PENNE MARINARA TRAY
ROAST BEEF W/ AU JUS TRAY
ROAST TURKEY W/ GRAVY TRAY
SWEDISH MEATBALLS TRAY
ITALIAN MEATBALLS TRAY
ANTIPASTO
CAESAR SALAD
HOUSE SALAD
FRESH FRUIT
JULIENNE SALAD
Full Pan Greek Salad
BROWNIE
CANNOLI
CARROT CAKE
FRESH FRUIT
EXTRA ROLLS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
4658 E State Road 64, Bradenton, FL 34208