Casa Diaz Mexican Kitchen

11090 Limonite Av

Jurupa Valley, CA 91752

Order Again

Popular Items

Casa Burrito
Carne En Su Jugo
Bean & Cheese Burrito

Specialties

Carne En Su Jugo

Carne En Su Jugo

$15.50
Papa Sonora

Papa Sonora

$16.00
Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$12.00
Casa Fajitas

Casa Fajitas

$16.00

Coctel de Camaron

$14.00

Plates

Mole Enchiladas Plate

Mole Enchiladas Plate

$17.00
Enchiladas Rancheras Plate

Enchiladas Rancheras Plate

$16.00

Casa Enchiladas Plate

$12.00
Carne Asada Plate

Carne Asada Plate

$16.00

Carnitas Plate

$16.00

Chile Verde Plate

$14.00

Chile Relleno Plate

$13.00

Burritos

Casa Grande Burrito

$18.50
Casa Burrito

Casa Burrito

$10.00

Choice of meat. Rice, Beans, Cheese, Cilantro, and Onions

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.00
California Burrito

California Burrito

$11.00
Mole Burrito

Mole Burrito

$11.00
Grilled Shrimp Burrito

Grilled Shrimp Burrito

$12.50

Chimichanga

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

Chorizo con Huevo Burrito

$9.50

Tacos

Casa Taco

Casa Taco

$3.00

Taco Dorado

$3.50
Taco de Barbacoa

Taco de Barbacoa

$5.50
Tacos Ahogados

Tacos Ahogados

$13.50
Super Shrimp Taco

Super Shrimp Taco

$7.50

Antojitos

Flautas (2)

$9.00

Taquitos (3)

$9.00

Gordita

$6.00

Mulita

$5.00

Mini Burrito

$4.00

Grande Quesadilla

$13.00

Taco Salad

$12.00

Mini Quesita

$2.00
Grande Nachos

Grande Nachos

$15.00

Carne Asada Fries

$15.00

French Fries

$4.00

Nachos & More

Grande Nachos

Grande Nachos

$15.00

Carne Asada Fries

$15.00

French Fries

$4.00

Tortas

Torta Ahogada

Torta Ahogada

$13.00

Torta de Pierna Adobada

$11.00

Casa Torta

$11.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Bean and Cheese Burrito

$9.00

Kid's Casa Taco

$9.00

Kid's Taco Dorado

$9.00

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Extras

Include Utensils

Inlude Napkins

Extra Tortillas

$2.00

Rice

$4.00+

Beans

$4.00+

Papas

$4.00+

French Fries

$4.00

Chile Toriado

$1.00

Order of Tostaditas

$4.00

Guacamole

$8.00

Small Chips

$2.00

Breakfast Entrees

Huevos Rancheros

$12.50

Huevos a La Mexicana

$12.50

Chorizo con Huevos Plate

$13.50

Chilaquiles

$13.50
Casa Choriquiles

Casa Choriquiles

$14.00

Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

Chorizo con Huevo Burrito

$9.50

Beverages

Horchata

$3.00

Jamaica

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Strawberry Fanta

$3.00 Out of stock

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Water

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Roy Rodger

$4.00

Bottled Drinks

Coca Cola Imported

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarina

$3.00

Jarritos Tamarindo

$3.00

Sangria

$3.00

Sidral

$3.00

Agua Mineral Bottled

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11090 Limonite Av, Jurupa Valley, CA 91752

Directions

Gallery

