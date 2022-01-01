Casa Do Brasil imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Latin American

Casa Do Brasil College Station

review star

No reviews yet

1665 Greens Prairie Rd W

College Station, TX 77845

Popular Items

Pao De Queijo Dozen
Brazilian Empanadas
USDA Prime Aged Picanha 10oz

Appetizers

Braised Pork Belly & Onion Trio

Braised Pork Belly & Onion Trio

$13.00

Slow Braised Pork Belly, Sweet Onion Glaze, Sautéed Herbed Onions, Crispy Onion Topping

Brazilian Empanadas

Brazilian Empanadas

$11.00

Three Flaky Pastries Stuffed With Chipotle Chicken, Prime Picanha, or Shrimp

Ceviche Verde

Ceviche Verde

$15.00

Snapper, Avocado, Cucumber, Tomatillo, Lime, Scallion, Poblano, Cilantro, Habanero, and Plantain Chips

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

Imported Cheeses (Parmesan, Blue Cheese, Manchego, Smoked Gouda, Baby Swiss), Cured Meats (Prosciutto, Salami, Candied Bacon), Local Honey and Crostini

Glazed Texas Quail Legs

Glazed Texas Quail Legs

$13.00

Sautéed Quail Legs Served on a Bed of Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Drizzled with our Signature Balsamic Glaze

Hot Shrimp Cocktail

Hot Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Five Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Sweet & Tangy Glaze, Avocado Puree, Charred Lemon

Pan Fried Crab Cakes

Pan Fried Crab Cakes

$16.00+

Blue Crab, Creole Remoulade, Baby Arugula Salad, Charred Lemon

Queijo Assado

Queijo Assado

$12.00

Open-Flame Grilled Panela Cheese, Honey Sriracha

A la Carte Entrees

Bacon Wrapped Filet 8oz

$36.00

Beef tenderloin lightly seasoned with sea salt and wrapped in applewood smoked bacon.

New Zealand Lamb Chops 10oz

New Zealand Lamb Chops 10oz

$31.00

Halal lamb seasoned with a mint base marinade.

USDA Prime Aged Beef Ancho 16oz

$42.00

Sea salted ribeye.

USDA Prime Aged Center Cut Filet Mignon 8oz

$39.00

Sea salted beef tenderloin.

USDA Prime Aged Fraldinha 10oz

$29.00

Sea salted bottom sirloin.

USDA Prime Aged Picanha 10oz

$25.00

Sea salted top sirloin.

Pan Seared Salmon

Pan Seared Salmon

$22.00

6oz Pan Seared Salmon with Maracuyá Aioli

Casa's USDA Prime Burger

Casa's USDA Prime Burger

$16.00

9oz USDA Prime Burger with Smoked Gouda, Baby Iceberg, Tomato, Chimichurri Aioli, Sesame Seed Bun, Malagueta-Truffle Aoili.

Family Platters

Churrasco Experience for Two

$55.00

Bacon-Wrapped Chicken (3 Pieces), Bacon-Wrapped USDA Prime Aged Bottom Sirloin (3 Pieces), Brazilian Pork Sausage (3 Pieces), Parmesan Crusted Pork Tenderloin (3 Pieces). Served with your choice of two sides, one salad, and pão de queijo (cheese bread).

Bottom Sirloin Churrasco Experience

$99.00

USDA Prime Aged Bottom Sirloin (20oz), Bacon-Wrapped Chicken (4 Pieces), Parmesan Crusted Pork Tenderloin (4 Pieces), Brazilian Pork Sausage (4 Pieces). Served with your choice of two sides, one salad, and pão de queijo (cheese bread). Serves four people

Prime Churrasco Experience

Prime Churrasco Experience

$129.00

USDA Prime Aged Filet Mignon (16 oz), USDA Prime Aged Picanha (16 oz), Jumbo Shrimp (8 Pieces), Bacon-Wrapped Chicken (4 Pieces). Served with your choice of two sides, one salad, and pão de queijo (cheese bread). Serves four people

Sharable Add-Ons

Empanada Sampler

$25.00

Nine empanadas (3 Chipotle Chicken, 3 USDA Prime Picanha, and 3 Shrimp)

Shrimp and Avocado Cocktail

$16.00+

Softly poached shrimp marinated in our house cocktail sauce and finished with fresh cucumber, red onion, plum tomato, and cilantro.

Ceviche

$15.00+

Lime Cured Mahi-Mahi, Leche de Tigre, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Plantain Chips

Carreteiro Rice

$7.00+

A hearty rice dish deep-rooted in the history of the Gaucho. Our recipe combines beef, pork, and fresh vegetables.

Feijoada

$7.00+

A traditional black bean stew cooked with sausage, pork ribs, and beef trimmings.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00+

Mashed potatoes whipped with garlic, milk, Parmesan, and butter.

Lemon Zest Jumbo Asparagus

Lemon Zest Jumbo Asparagus

$7.00

Caramalized Bananas

$5.00+

Roasted Mushrooms

$11.00+

Tender mushrooms tossed with our special marinade and seasoned with a touch of garlic salt, red pepper flakes, and fresh parsley.

Crispy Polenta

$4.00+

Creamy on the inside, this gluten-free side dish will complement any of the dining options.

Chicken Salad

$9.00+

Our salpicão de frango is a pleasant combination of savory and sweet elements stemming from delicately cooked chicken, crema de leite (Brazilian table cream), mayonnaise, fresh vegetables, red grapes, and raisins.

Potato Salad

$7.00+

A creamy combination of potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, carrots, and mayonnaise.

Spinach and Strawberry Salad

$6.00+

This salad has lots of baby spinach, freshly sliced strawberries, red onion julienned, and tossed in a red wine vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine hearts, Parmesan, classic Caesar dressing, and house-made croutons.

Greek Salad

$7.00+

Our version is a combination of fresh bell peppers, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, and feta cheese tossed with a classic Greek vinaigrette.

Kale and Orange Salad

$6.00+

This leafy combination of citrus flavors will brighten your palate.

Apple Salad

$7.00+

Our subtle sweet version combines fresh cut green apples, pineapple, fennel, celery, raisins, and red grapes mixed thoroughly with crema de leite and a touch of mayonnaise.

Seasonal Soup

$12.00+

Corn & Poblano Chowder

Candied Bacon

$10.00+

Slow roasted applewood smoke bacon strips crusted with brown sugar, black pepper, and red pepper flakes.

Pao De Queijo Dozen

$5.00

Brazilian cheese bread

Shrimp Stroganoff

$15.00+

Gulf roasted Shrimp in a creamy tomato sauce finished with sliced mushrooms and a brandy flambé.

Sharable Protein

Grilled Shrimp

$19.00+

Perfectly grilled tail-on shrimp brushed with a special paprika-basil oil marinade.

Bacon Wrapped Chicken

$18.00+

Tender chicken breasts, lightly seasoned, wrapped in applewood smoked bacon, and cooked to juicy perfection.

USDA Prime Bacon Wrapped Sirloin

$31.00+

Bottom sirloin lightly seasoned with sea salt, wrapped in applewood smoked bacon, and cooked to juicy perfection.

Parmesan Pork Tenderloin

$17.00+

Pork tenderloin roasted with Parmesan cheese.

USDA Prime Garlic Picanha

$26.00+

We take our USDA Prime Picanha, baste it with a savory garlic purée, and grill to your desired temperature.

USDA Prime Center Cut Picanha

$26.00+

Simply sea-salted and grilled to your desired temperature.

Butcher Cuts

Prime Filet Mignon Butcher 1LB

Prime Filet Mignon Butcher 1LB

$29.00

Butchered USDA Prime Filet Mignon aged for a minimum of 45 days

Prime Fraldinha Butcher 1LB

Prime Fraldinha Butcher 1LB

$16.00

Butchered USDA Prime Fraldinha aged for a minimum of 45 days

Prime Picanha Butcher 1LB

Prime Picanha Butcher 1LB

$14.00

Butchered USDA Prime Picanha aged for a minimum of 45 days

Lamb Chop Butcher 1LB

$21.00

Butchered New Zealand Halal Lamb Chops

Pork Ribs Butcher 1LB

$7.00

Pork Sausage Butcher 1LB

$7.00

Pork Loin Butcher 1LB

$7.00

Desserts

Chocolate Molten Cake

Chocolate Molten Cake

$13.00

Chocolate Cake With a Hot Fudge Center, Served with Blue Bell, Vanilla Ice Cream

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$12.00

Rich Layers of White and Dark Chocolate Mousse Between Two Layers of Chocolate Cake

Homemade Flan

Homemade Flan

$10.00

Rich Vanilla and Caramel Custard

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Florida Key Lime Pie With a Crispy Graham Cracker Crust

NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$12.00

Vanilla Cheesecake Topped with Either Caramel, Raspberry, or Chocolate Sauce

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$11.00

Moist White Vanilla Cake Soaked in Three Different Types of Milk

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$13.00

A classic American Carrot Cake with Pineapple and Raisins Baked in, Finished with Rich Cream Cheese Icing, and Toasted Walnuts Served a la Mode.

Beverage

Guarana

Guarana

$3.00

Brazilian Soda Made with Guarana Berries from the Amazon

Lemonade QT

$8.00

32oz Fresh Lime, Condensed Milk, Sugar

Canned Sodas

Canned Sodas

$2.00

Casa Caipirinha Kit

$35.00

Our signature cocktail made with fresh fruits, lime, and Cachaça. Approximately 32oz, makes 6-7 cocktails.

Casa's Signature Margarita Kit

$35.00

Cimarron tequila reposado, pinapple rum, fresh lime, pineapple agave. Approximately 32oz, makes 6-7 cocktails.

Sangria Kit

$37.00

Red wine, brandy, sweet vermouth, citrus, fresh fruit.

Fratelli Moscato D'Asti 1 Bottle

$28.00

Fratelli Moscato D'Asti 2 Bottle

$50.00

Stags Leap Chardonnay 1 Bottle

$35.00

Stags Leap Chardonnay 2 Bottle

$65.00

Alma Negra Malbec 1 Bottle

$42.00

Alma Negra Malbec 2 Bottle

$70.00

Calera Pinot Noir 1 Bottle

$40.00

Calera Pinot Noir 2 Bottles

$75.00

Louis Martini Cab 1 Bottle

$35.00

Louis Martini Cab 2 Bottles

$65.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Casa do Brasil offers the Brazos Valley an authentic dining experience of the finest beef, wine, and regionally-specific fare imported from the rich gaucho tradition of Southern Brazil.

Website

Location

1665 Greens Prairie Rd W, College Station, TX 77845

Directions

Gallery
Casa Do Brasil image

