Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Latin American
Salad

Casa Do Brasil Houston

review star

No reviews yet

2800 Sage Rd Suite A100

Houston, TX 77840

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

USDA Prime Aged Picanha 10oz
Wood Grilled Salmon
Brazilian Empanadas

Appetizers

Braised Pork Belly & Onion Trio

Braised Pork Belly & Onion Trio

$13.00

Slow Braised Pork Belly, Sweet Onion Glaze, Sautéed Herbed Onions, Crispy Onion Topping

Brazilian Empanadas

Brazilian Empanadas

$11.00

Three Flaky Pastries Stuffed With Chipotle Chicken, Prime Picanha, or Shrimp

Ceviche Verde

Ceviche Verde

$16.00

Snapper, Avocado, Cucumber, Tomatillo, Lime, Scallion, Poblano, Cilantro, Habanero, and Plantain Chips

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

Imported Cheeses (Parmesan, Blue Cheese, Manchego, Smoked Gouda, Baby Swiss), Cured Meats (Prosciutto, Salami, Candied Bacon), Local Honey and Crostini

Hot Shrimp Cocktail

Hot Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Five Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Sweet & Tangy Glaze, Avocado Puree, Charred Lemon

Pan Fried Crab Cakes

Pan Fried Crab Cakes

$16.00+

Blue Crab, Creole Remoulade, Baby Arugula Salad, Charred Lemon

Queijo Assado

Queijo Assado

$12.00

Open-Flame Grilled Panela Cheese, Honey Sriracha

A La Carte Entrees

Bacon Wrapped Filet 8oz

$35.00

Beef tenderloin lightly seasoned with sea salt and wrapped in applewood smoked bacon.

New Zealand Lamb Chops 10oz

New Zealand Lamb Chops 10oz

$36.00

Halal lamb seasoned with a mint base marinade.

USDA Prime Aged Beef Ancho 16oz

$41.00

Sea salted ribeye.

USDA Aged Center Cut Filet Mignon 8oz

$41.00

Sea salted beef tenderloin.

USDA Prime Aged Fraldinha 12oz

$31.00

Sea salted bottom sirloin.

USDA Prime Aged Picanha 10oz

$28.00

Sea salted top sirloin.

Wood Grilled Salmon

Wood Grilled Salmon

$25.00

6oz Wood-Grilled Salmon with Maracuyá Aioli

Casa's Picanha Burger

Casa's Picanha Burger

$19.00

9oz USDA Prime Picanha Burger with Smoked Gouda, Baby Iceberg, Tomato, Chimichurri Aioli, Sesame Seed Bun, Malagueta-Truffle Aoili Choice of Yuca or French Fries

Family Platters

Churrasco Experience for Two

$65.00

Bacon Wrapped Chicken (3 Pieces), Bacon Wrapped USDA Prime Aged Bottom Sirloin (3 Pieces), Brazilian Pork Sausage (3 Pieces), Parmesan Crusted Pork Tenderloin (3 Pieces) Serves two people

Bottom Sirloin Churrasco Experience

$100.00

USDA Prime Aged Bottom Sirloin 16 oz, Bacon Wrapped Chicken (4 Pieces). Parmesan Crusted Pork Tenderloin (4 Pieces), Brazilian Pork Sausage (4 Pieces) Serves four people

Prime Churrasco Experience

$135.00

USDA Prime Aged Ribeye 24 oz, Bacon Wrapped Chicken (4 Pieces), Parmesan Crusted Pork Tenderloin (4 Pieces), Brazilian Pork Sausage (4 Pieces) Serves four people

Shareable Add-Ons

Chardonnay Poached Pear Salad

Chardonnay Poached Pear Salad

$10.00

Micro Greens, Goat Cheese Mousse, Toasted Walnuts, Balsamic Reduction, Chardonnay Simple Syrup.

Casa's House Salad

Casa's House Salad

$9.00

Baby Lettuce Mix, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Carrots, 9 Radish, Housemade Lemon-Oregano Vinaigrette.

Lemon Zested Jumbo Asparagus

Lemon Zested Jumbo Asparagus

$8.00

Half Dozen

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$7.00

Thin cut fried potatoes topped with truffle oil, fresh herbs, garlic, and parmesan cheese.

Brazilian Empanadas Sampler (9)

Brazilian Empanadas Sampler (9)

$26.00

Nine flaky pastries stuffed with either chipotle chicken, prime picanha, and/or shrimp

Shrimp and Avocado Cocktail

Shrimp and Avocado Cocktail

$17.00+

Softly poached shrimp marinated in our house cocktail sauce and finished with fresh cucumber, red onion, plum tomato, and cilantro.

Ceviche

Ceviche

$16.00+

Lime Cured Mahi-Mahi, Leche de Tigre, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Plantain Chips

Carreteiro Rice

$7.00+

A hearty rice dish deep-rooted in the history of the Gaucho. Our recipe combines beef, pork, and fresh vegetables.

Feijoada

$8.00+

A traditional black bean stew cooked with sausage, pork ribs, and beef trimmings.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00+

Mashed potatoes whipped with garlic, milk, Parmesan, and butter.

Roasted Mushrooms

Roasted Mushrooms

$12.00+

Tender mushrooms tossed with our special marinade and seasoned with a touch of garlic salt, red pepper flakes, and fresh parsley.

Crispy Polenta

$5.00+

Creamy on the inside, this gluten-free side dish will complement any of the dining options.

Chicken Salad

$10.00+

Our salpicão de frango is a pleasant combination of savory and sweet elements stemming from delicately cooked chicken, crema de leite (Brazilian table cream), mayonnaise, fresh vegetables, red grapes, and raisins.

Potato Salad

$8.00+

A creamy combination of potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, carrots, and mayonnaise.

Spinach and Strawberry Salad

Spinach and Strawberry Salad

$7.00+

This salad has lots of baby spinach, freshly sliced strawberries, red onion julienned, and tossed in a red wine vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Romaine hearts, Parmesan, classic Caesar dressing, and house-made croutons.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.00+

Our version is a combination of fresh bell peppers, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, and feta cheese tossed with a classic Greek vinaigrette.

Kale and Orange Salad

Kale and Orange Salad

$8.00+

This leafy combination of citrus flavors will brighten your palate.

Apple Salad

$8.00+

Our subtle sweet version combines fresh cut green apples, pineapple, fennel, celery, raisins, and red grapes mixed thoroughly with crema de leite and a touch of mayonnaise.

Seasonal Soup

$13.00+

Corn & Poblano Chowder

Candied Bacon

Candied Bacon

$10.00+

Slow roasted applewood smoke bacon strips crusted with brown sugar, black pepper, and red pepper flakes.

Pao De Queijo Dozen

$6.00

Brazilian cheese bread

Shareable Protein

Grilled Shrimp

$19.00+

Perfectly grilled tail-on shrimp brushed with a special paprika-basil oil marinade.

Bacon Wrapped Chicken

$19.00+

Tender chicken breasts, lightly seasoned, wrapped in applewood smoked bacon, and cooked to juicy perfection.

USDA Prime Bacon Wrapped Fraldinha

$32.00+

Bottom sirloin lightly seasoned with sea salt, wrapped in applewood smoked bacon, and cooked to juicy perfection.

Parmesan Pork Tenderloin

$18.00+

Pork tenderloin roasted with Parmesan cheese.

USDA Prime Garlic Picanha

$28.00+

We take our USDA Prime Picanha, baste it with a savory garlic purée, and grill to your desired temperature.

USDA Prime Center Cut Picanha

$28.00+

Simply sea-salted and grilled to your desired temperature.

Butcher Cuts (Not Cooked)

Cut to order by our Gaucho Chefs and prepared for you to grill at home
USDA Aged Center Cut Filet Mignon Butcher 1LB (Not Cooked)

USDA Aged Center Cut Filet Mignon Butcher 1LB (Not Cooked)

$34.00

Butchered USDA Prime Filet Mignon aged for a minimum of 45 days, fabricated in our butcher shop ready to be grilled in your home.

Prime Fraldinha Butcher 1LB (Not Cooked)

Prime Fraldinha Butcher 1LB (Not Cooked)

$16.00

Butchered USDA Prime Fraldhina aged for a minimum of 45 days, fabricated in our butcher shop ready to be grilled in your home.

Prime Picanha Butcher 1LB (Not Cooked)

Prime Picanha Butcher 1LB (Not Cooked)

$15.00

Butchered USDA Prime Picanha aged for a minimum of 45 days, fabricated in our butcher shop ready to be seared or grilled in your home.

Lamb Chop Butcher 1LB (Not Cooked)

$25.00

Butchered New Zealand Halal Lamb Chops fabricated in our butcher shop ready to be grilled in your home.

Pork Ribs Butcher 1LB (Not Cooked)

$8.00

Butchered Pork Ribs fabricated in our butcher shop ready to be grilled in your home.

Pork Sausage Butcher 1LB (Not Cooked)

$8.00

Pork Sausage fabricated in our butcher shop ready to be grilled in your home.

Pork Loin Butcher 1LB (Not Cooked)

$8.00

Butchered Pork Loin fabricated in our butcher shop ready to be grilled in your home.

Desserts

Homemade Brazilian Flan

Homemade Brazilian Flan

$10.00

Rich Vanilla and Caramel Custard

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$11.00

Moist White Vanilla Cake Soaked in Three Different Types of Milk

Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake

Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake

$11.00

Homemade tart, Ganache, and Belgium Chocolate

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$11.00

A classic American Carrot Cake with Pineapple and Raisins Baked in, Finished with Rich Cream Cheese Icing, and Toasted Walnuts Served a la Mode.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Graham Cracker Crust, Homemade Lemon Pie with Merengue

New York Style Cheesecake

New York Style Cheesecake

$12.00

Vanilla Cheesecake Topped with Either Caramel, Raspberry, or Chocolate Sauce

Beverage

Guarana

Guarana

$3.00

Brazilian Soda Made with Guarana Berries from the Amazon

Lemonade QT

$8.00

32oz Fresh Lime, Condensed Milk, Sugar

Canned Sodas

Canned Sodas

$2.00

Choose from: 12oz Coca Cola, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, or Sprite

Casa Caipririnha Kit

Casa Caipririnha Kit

$35.00

Our Signature Cocktail Made With Fresh Fruits, Lime, and Cachaça (Makes 6-7 Cocktails)

Casa's Signature Margarita

$35.00

Cimarron Tequila Reposado, Pineapple Rum, Fresh Lime, Pineapple Agave (Makes 6-7 Cocktails)

Sangria

$37.00

Red Wine, Brandy, Sweet Vermouth, Citrus, Fresh Fruit (Makes 6-7 Cocktails)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We invite you to experience an authentic churrascaria in the heart of the Galleria. The origins of churrasco, grilling on open fire, date back to the 1800s as the cuisine of the gauchos, South American cowboys and ranch hands who worked the land of southern Brazil. The gauchos of Brazil, much like those of Texas, formed a culture of their own, complete with a unique style of cooking. Churrasco, also known as Brazilian barbeque, offers a selection of USDA Prime beef, chicken, lamb, pork, and seafood fire-roasted and served tableside. At Casa Do Brasil, we pride ourselves on offering the finest cuts of USDA Prime beef and preserving these classic techniques.

Website

Location

2800 Sage Rd Suite A100, Houston, TX 77840

Directions

Gallery
Casa Do Brasil image
Casa Do Brasil image

Similar restaurants in your area

High Tower Cafe - San Felipe
orange starNo Reviews
5599 San Felipe Houston, TX 77056
View restaurantnext
Local Foods Tanglewood
orange starNo Reviews
5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130 HOUSTON, TX 77057
View restaurantnext
HS Green
orange starNo Reviews
5092 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77056
View restaurantnext
The Coffee Bar - Starbucks We Proudly Serve
orange starNo Reviews
2 Riverway Houston, TX 77056
View restaurantnext
High Tower Cafe - Riverway
orange starNo Reviews
2 Riverway Houston, TX 77056
View restaurantnext
Roka Akor | Houston
orange star4.7 • 2,263
2929 Weslayan St Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Luigi's Patio Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 2,015
3975 SH-6 South - Suite. 100 College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 039 - College Station
orange star4.6 • 1,162
1907 Texas Ave S College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 117 - TAMU
orange star4.6 • 1,162
260 Polo Rd College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
MESS Waffles, Etc. - Century Square
orange star4.7 • 837
170 Century Square Dr College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Gogh Gogh Coffee Company
orange star4.5 • 449
4121 Hwy 6 Suite 100 College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - College Station
orange star4.5 • 412
1025 University Drive College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bryan
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Brenham
review star
No reviews yet
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Conroe
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston