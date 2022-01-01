Casa Don Manuel
1292 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470
Popular Items
Antojitos
Guacamole
Traditional fresh avocado, mixed with fresh tomatoes, cilantro, onions, jalapeno peppers, house lemon fusion.
Queso Fundido
Blend of melted cheese, homemade chorizo (pork sausage), and onions sautéed with garlic, served with warm corn or flour tortillas.
Chilaquiles
Crispy tortillas mixed with scrambled eggs in green or red sauce, topped with sour cream, your choice or chicken, beef or chorizo
Jalapenos Rellenos
Breaded Jalapeno peppers stuffed with queso fresco served with house tomatoe cream sauce.
Coctel De Camaron
Shrimp cocktail, mixed with crabmeat, tomato juice, diced onion, cilantro fresh tomatoes and chunks of avocado
Casa Ceviche
Fresh shrimp and crabmeat marinated in lime juice, mixed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and avocado, served over layer of lettuce
Aguachile
Fish or shrimp marinated in spicy citrus green sauce, mango, onion, cucumber and avocado.
Casa Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans and melted cheese, your choice of carne asada, al pastor or grilled chicken served with guacamole and chopped jalapeño peppers.
Flautas
Crispy rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken or beef, topped with lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco.
Quesadillas
Flour tortillas filled with melted cheese served with guacamole and your choice of chicken, al pastor, beef. 9 Grilled shrimp add 2
Huarache
Traditional masa flat bread topped with queso fresco, tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo, avocado and your choice of al pastor, carne asada or carnitas.
Botana
Botana Grande
-=APPETIZER=-
-=SEPERATE=-
Huevos Rancheros
Tortas
Tacos Placeros
Sopas & Ensaladas
Ensalada De La Casa
Market greens, avocado, cilantro, onions, queso fresco, tortilla strips with our home style cilantro-lime vinaigrette Grilled chicken add 2, Grilled Shrimp add 5
Taco Ensalada
Golden flour tortilla shell topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, green peppers, onions, side with guacamole, sour cream and your choice of grilled chicken or steak. 12 Grilled shrimp add 2 Choice of dressings
Tortilla Soup
Bean Soup
Pinto bean soup topped with queso fresco,and pico de gallo
Sopa de Pollo
Sopa de Camaron
Sopa de Res
Fajitas
Our Traditional Style Fajita
Our Traditional style fajita served in a hot iron skillet with your choice of three of the following meats (marinated chicken, beef, shrimp, home-style chorizo or carnitas). Topped with sautéed onions, green peppers and mushrooms side of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice and beans, flour or handmade corn tortilla.
Combinaciones
Casa Combinacion
Camarones Acapulco (stuffed with cheese and wrapped in bacon) and two enchiladas verde, your choice of cheese, chicken, beef or picadillo (ground beef)
Zarape
Chile relleno, enchilada mole poblano and verde, your choice of cheese, chicken, beef or picadillo (ground beef). Vegetarian, Mole Sauce contains nuts*
Clasica Combo
Burrito, Enchilada,Tamal
Tierra y Mar
Cielo y mar
Clasicos Regionales
Enchiladas Verdes
Soft corn tortillas dipped in green tomatillo sauce, filled with choice of shredded chicken, beef, picadillo (groud beef),cheese or vegetables and covered with melted cheese. Vegetarian, gluten free
Enchiladas De Mole Poblano
Soft corn tortillas dipped in Mole Poblano sauce filled with choice of shredded chicken, beef, picadillo (groud beef),cheese or vegetables. Vegetarian, gluten free, Mole Sauce contains nuts*
Chimichangas
Deep fried flour tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, beef, picadillo, cheese or vegetables, garnished with guacamole and sour cream. Vegetarian
Burritos
Flour tortillas stuffed with refried beans, with choice of shredded chicken, beef, picadillo, cheese or vegetables served with guacamole and sour cream. Vegetarian
Tacos Dorados
Crispy fried tacos, filled with shredded chicken, beef, picadillo, cheese or vegetables, topped with lettuces and sour cream. Vegetarian, gluten free
Tamales
Corned meal tamales stuffed with chicken or pork covered with green tomatillo or red sauce.
Enchiladas Rojas
Quesadilla Plate
Platos
Chamorro
Braised chile ancho marinated pork shank served with pickled chile and onion.
Molcajete
Mix of grilled steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, your choice of salsa verde or roja, topped with queso fresco, pinto beans, grilled cactus, sautéed onions and jalapeño peppers over a hot sizzling stone molcajete. Add grilled shrimp 3.
Tampiqueña De Carne Asada
Our traditional combination of Carne Asada (New York steak 14 oz), side with two enchiladas, your choice of salsa verde or mole sauce. Served with refried beans, rice and rajas poblanas (roasted poblano strips in cream sauce).
Bistec Con Hongos
New York steak (14 oz), served with special chipotle sauce, topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms.
Carne Asada
Grilled NY steak (14oz) marinated in citrus blend, topped with sautéed jalapenos and onions.
Bistec Azteca
NY steak(14 oz) butterfly cut sautéed and topped with refried beans, salsa verde and melted cheese. Please allow extra time if ordered medium well or well done.
Chiles Rellenos
Roasted Poblano peppers, in light egg batter, stuffed with choice of chicken, picadilllo (ground beef), shredded beef or queso fresco, topped with savory red sauce. Vegetarian
Pollo En Mole Poblano
Chicken breast sautéed and dipped in traditional Mole Poblano sauce. Mole Sauce contains nuts
Pollo En Crema
Chicken strips sautéed in garlic, covered with creamy chipotle sauce, mushrooms and onions.
Pollo En Salsa Borracha
Chicken strips sautéed in garlic, onions green peppers and mushrooms, dipped in salsa borracha made with tequila.
Pollo Tapatio
Chicken breast covered with special chipotle sauce, topped with queso fresco, onions and mushrooms.
Pollo Casa
Pollo Azteca
Del Mar Clasicos
Salmon Pibil
Yucatan style salmon filet marinated in our home-style recipe axiote,garlic,citrus sauce.
Pescado Tequila-Limon
Tilapia filet, coated in flour, covered with creamy tequila lime sauce and green peppers.
Enchiladas Del Mar
Enchiladas stuffed with jumbo shrimp, covered in salsa verde, topped with melted cheese, green peppers and mushrooms.
Tacos Del Mar
Flour tortillas stuffed with grilled tilapia or grilled jumbo shrimp, sautéed onions and green peppers, topped with lettuce, served with side of creamy sauce and pico de gallo
Pescado Dorado
Fried whole red snapper marinated with your choice of sauce. • Al ajo - Garlic Sauce • A la Diabla - Made with chipotle and spices. • Al Pibil -Yucatan home style recipe, axiote, garlic, citrus sauce.
Camarones
Shrimp prepared to your liking: ACAPULCO - Stuffed with white cheese and wrapped in bacon side with tomatillo green sauce. A LA DIABLA - Sautéed in garlic and sweet onion covered with Diabla sauce (special chipotle sauce). BORRACHOS - Sautéed in garlic, butter and vegetables, with Tequila borracho sauce. TAPATIOS - Tomato chipotle sauce, onions and mushrooms, topped with white cheese. AL AJO - Garlic sauce, onions and mushrooms. EN SALSA VERDE - Sautéed in garlic,butter, mushrooms and onions, served in salsa verde. EMPANIZADOS - Golden fried breaded jumbo shrimp. EN CREMA - Creamy chipotle sauce, onions and mushrooms. MI CASITA - sautéed in butter, garlic and vegetables.
Pescado Cilantro
Kids Menu
Sides
Beer
Cold Beverages
Hot Beverages
Margaritas
Lime Margarita Glass
Flavored Margarita Glass
Premium Margarita Glass
Casa Amigos Margarita Glass
Patron Margarita Glass
Lime Margarita Pitcher
Lime Margarita Half-Pitcher
Flavored Margarita Pitcher
Flavored Margarita Half-Pitcher
Casa Amigos Pitcher
Casa Amigos Half-Pitcher
Patron Pitcher
Patron Half-Pitcher
Premium Margarita Pitcher
Premium Half-Pitcher
Skinny Margarita Glass
Skinny Margarita Half Pitcher
Skinny Margarita Pitcher
Patron Skinny Margarita
Casa Amigos Skinny Margarita
Patron Skinny Margarita 1/2 Pitcher
Casa Amigos Skinny Margarita 1/2 Pitcher
Sangrias
Cocktails
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
1292 Alps Road, Wayne, NJ 07470