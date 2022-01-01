Casa Don Manuel

Camarones

$22.00

Shrimp prepared to your liking: ACAPULCO - Stuffed with white cheese and wrapped in bacon side with tomatillo green sauce. A LA DIABLA - Sautéed in garlic and sweet onion covered with Diabla sauce (special chipotle sauce). BORRACHOS - Sautéed in garlic, butter and vegetables, with Tequila borracho sauce. TAPATIOS - Tomato chipotle sauce, onions and mushrooms, topped with white cheese. AL AJO - Garlic sauce, onions and mushrooms. EN SALSA VERDE - Sautéed in garlic,butter, mushrooms and onions, served in salsa verde. EMPANIZADOS - Golden fried breaded jumbo shrimp. EN CREMA - Creamy chipotle sauce, onions and mushrooms. MI CASITA - sautéed in butter, garlic and vegetables.