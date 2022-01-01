Main picView gallery

Casa Don Manuel

43 Reviews

$$

1292 Alps Road

Wayne, NJ 07470

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesadillas
Guacamole
Enchiladas Verdes

Antojitos

Guacamole

$13.00

Traditional fresh avocado, mixed with fresh tomatoes, cilantro, onions, jalapeno peppers, house lemon fusion.

Queso Fundido

$11.00

Blend of melted cheese, homemade chorizo (pork sausage), and onions sautéed with garlic, served with warm corn or flour tortillas.

Chilaquiles

$10.00

Crispy tortillas mixed with scrambled eggs in green or red sauce, topped with sour cream, your choice or chicken, beef or chorizo

Jalapenos Rellenos

$9.00

Breaded Jalapeno peppers stuffed with queso fresco served with house tomatoe cream sauce.

Coctel De Camaron

$18.00

Shrimp cocktail, mixed with crabmeat, tomato juice, diced onion, cilantro fresh tomatoes and chunks of avocado

Casa Ceviche

$17.50

Fresh shrimp and crabmeat marinated in lime juice, mixed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and avocado, served over layer of lettuce

Aguachile

$17.50

Fish or shrimp marinated in spicy citrus green sauce, mango, onion, cucumber and avocado.

Casa Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips topped with refried beans and melted cheese, your choice of carne asada, al pastor or grilled chicken served with guacamole and chopped jalapeño peppers.

Flautas

$12.00

Tortilla chips topped with refried beans and melted cheese, your choice of carne asada, al pastor or grilled chicken served with guacamole and chopped jalapeño peppers.

Quesadillas

$12.00

Flour tortillas filled with melted cheese served with guacamole and your choice of chicken, al pastor, beef. 9 Grilled shrimp add 2

Huarache

$10.00

Traditional masa flat bread topped with queso fresco, tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo, avocado and your choice of al pastor, carne asada or carnitas.

Botana

$35.00

Botana Grande

$60.00

-=APPETIZER=-

-=SEPERATE=-

Huevos Rancheros

$17.00

Tortas

$17.00

Tacos Placeros

Flour Tacos (4)

$20.00

Corn Tacos (5)

$20.00

Sopas & Ensaladas

Ensalada De La Casa

$10.00

Market greens, avocado, cilantro, onions, queso fresco, tortilla strips with our home style cilantro-lime vinaigrette Grilled chicken add 2, Grilled Shrimp add 5

Taco Ensalada

$12.00

Golden flour tortilla shell topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, green peppers, onions, side with guacamole, sour cream and your choice of grilled chicken or steak. 12 Grilled shrimp add 2 Choice of dressings

Tortilla Soup

$5.00+

Bean Soup

$6.00

Pinto bean soup topped with queso fresco,and pico de gallo

Sopa de Pollo

$9.00+

Sopa de Camaron

$12.00+

Sopa de Res

$9.50+

Fajitas

Our Traditional Style Fajita

$21.00

Our Traditional style fajita served in a hot iron skillet with your choice of three of the following meats (marinated chicken, beef, shrimp, home-style chorizo or carnitas). Topped with sautéed onions, green peppers and mushrooms side of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice and beans, flour or handmade corn tortilla.

Combinaciones

Casa Combinacion

$23.00

Camarones Acapulco (stuffed with cheese and wrapped in bacon) and two enchiladas verde, your choice of cheese, chicken, beef or picadillo (ground beef)

Zarape

$29.00

Chile relleno, enchilada mole poblano and verde, your choice of cheese, chicken, beef or picadillo (ground beef). Vegetarian, Mole Sauce contains nuts*

Clasica Combo

$20.00

Burrito, Enchilada,Tamal

Tierra y Mar

$34.00

Cielo y mar

$30.00

Clasicos Regionales

Enchiladas Verdes

$19.00

Soft corn tortillas dipped in green tomatillo sauce, filled with choice of shredded chicken, beef, picadillo (groud beef),cheese or vegetables and covered with melted cheese. Vegetarian, gluten free

Enchiladas De Mole Poblano

$19.00

Soft corn tortillas dipped in Mole Poblano sauce filled with choice of shredded chicken, beef, picadillo (groud beef),cheese or vegetables. Vegetarian, gluten free, Mole Sauce contains nuts*

Chimichangas

$19.00

Deep fried flour tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, beef, picadillo, cheese or vegetables, garnished with guacamole and sour cream. Vegetarian

Burritos

$19.00

Flour tortillas stuffed with refried beans, with choice of shredded chicken, beef, picadillo, cheese or vegetables served with guacamole and sour cream. Vegetarian

Tacos Dorados

$19.00

Crispy fried tacos, filled with shredded chicken, beef, picadillo, cheese or vegetables, topped with lettuces and sour cream. Vegetarian, gluten free

Tamales

$19.00

Corned meal tamales stuffed with chicken or pork covered with green tomatillo or red sauce.

Enchiladas Rojas

$19.00

Quesadilla Plate

$19.00

Platos

Chamorro

$28.00

Braised chile ancho marinated pork shank served with pickled chile and onion.

Molcajete

$36.00

Mix of grilled steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, your choice of salsa verde or roja, topped with queso fresco, pinto beans, grilled cactus, sautéed onions and jalapeño peppers over a hot sizzling stone molcajete. Add grilled shrimp 3.

Tampiqueña De Carne Asada

$34.00

Our traditional combination of Carne Asada (New York steak 14 oz), side with two enchiladas, your choice of salsa verde or mole sauce. Served with refried beans, rice and rajas poblanas (roasted poblano strips in cream sauce).

Bistec Con Hongos

$31.00

New York steak (14 oz), served with special chipotle sauce, topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms.

Carne Asada

$31.00

Grilled NY steak (14oz) marinated in citrus blend, topped with sautéed jalapenos and onions.

Bistec Azteca

$31.00

NY steak(14 oz) butterfly cut sautéed and topped with refried beans, salsa verde and melted cheese. Please allow extra time if ordered medium well or well done.

Chiles Rellenos

$21.00

Roasted Poblano peppers, in light egg batter, stuffed with choice of chicken, picadilllo (ground beef), shredded beef or queso fresco, topped with savory red sauce. Vegetarian

Pollo En Mole Poblano

$22.00

Chicken breast sautéed and dipped in traditional Mole Poblano sauce. Mole Sauce contains nuts

Pollo En Crema

$22.00

Chicken strips sautéed in garlic, covered with creamy chipotle sauce, mushrooms and onions.

Pollo En Salsa Borracha

$22.00

Chicken strips sautéed in garlic, onions green peppers and mushrooms, dipped in salsa borracha made with tequila.

Pollo Tapatio

$22.00

Chicken breast covered with special chipotle sauce, topped with queso fresco, onions and mushrooms.

Pollo Casa

$22.00

Pollo Azteca

$22.00

Del Mar Clasicos

Salmon Pibil

$23.00

Yucatan style salmon filet marinated in our home-style recipe axiote,garlic,citrus sauce.

Pescado Tequila-Limon

$22.00

Tilapia filet, coated in flour, covered with creamy tequila lime sauce and green peppers.

Enchiladas Del Mar

$24.00

Enchiladas stuffed with jumbo shrimp, covered in salsa verde, topped with melted cheese, green peppers and mushrooms.

Tacos Del Mar

$24.00

Flour tortillas stuffed with grilled tilapia or grilled jumbo shrimp, sautéed onions and green peppers, topped with lettuce, served with side of creamy sauce and pico de gallo

Pescado Dorado

$20.00

Fried whole red snapper marinated with your choice of sauce. • Al ajo - Garlic Sauce • A la Diabla - Made with chipotle and spices. • Al Pibil -Yucatan home style recipe, axiote, garlic, citrus sauce.

Camarones

$22.00

Shrimp prepared to your liking: ACAPULCO - Stuffed with white cheese and wrapped in bacon side with tomatillo green sauce. A LA DIABLA - Sautéed in garlic and sweet onion covered with Diabla sauce (special chipotle sauce). BORRACHOS - Sautéed in garlic, butter and vegetables, with Tequila borracho sauce. TAPATIOS - Tomato chipotle sauce, onions and mushrooms, topped with white cheese. AL AJO - Garlic sauce, onions and mushrooms. EN SALSA VERDE - Sautéed in garlic,butter, mushrooms and onions, served in salsa verde. EMPANIZADOS - Golden fried breaded jumbo shrimp. EN CREMA - Creamy chipotle sauce, onions and mushrooms. MI CASITA - sautéed in butter, garlic and vegetables.

Pescado Cilantro

$32.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Burrito

$8.00

Kids Taco

$8.00

Kids Chimichanga

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Queso Fresco

$2.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Small side Guacamole

$4.00

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Sautéed Jalapenos

$4.00

Tortillas (5)

$3.00

Salsa Verde

$3.00

Salsa Roja

$3.00

Mole Sauce

$4.00

Diabla sauce

$4.00

Rajas Poblanas

$6.00

Salsa & Chips Large 32 oz

$12.00

Salsa & Chips Medium 16 oz

$6.00

Postres/Desserts

Flan

$7.00

Churros

$7.00

Pastel Tres Leches

$7.00

Chimmibanana

$7.00

Helado Frito

$8.00

Volcan

$8.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$4.00

Buñuelo

$6.00

Banana Split

$7.00

Pastel Chocolate

$7.00

Pastel Zanahoria

$7.00

Beer

Corona

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Heineken

$4.50

Tecate

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager

$4.50

Dos Equis Amber

$4.50

Sol

$5.00

Carta Blanca

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.50

Carta Blanca

$5.00

Amstel Light

$4.50

Cold Beverages

Orange Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Horchata

$2.00

Tamarindo

$2.00

Jamaica

$2.00

Virgin Piña Colada

$7.50

Strawberry Colada

$7.50

Milkshake

$6.00

Soda pitcher

$12.00

Agua fresca pitcher

$13.00

Hot Beverages

Café

$2.50

Cappucino

$6.00

Café Mexicano

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Whipped Cream Espresso

$6.00

Tea

$2.00

Mocha

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Mochachino

$6.00

Double espresso

$10.00

Espresso

$6.00

Margaritas

Lime Margarita Glass

$11.00

Flavored Margarita Glass

$12.00

Premium Margarita Glass

$14.00

Casa Amigos Margarita Glass

$17.00

Patron Margarita Glass

$17.00

Lime Margarita Pitcher

$40.00

Lime Margarita Half-Pitcher

$20.00

Flavored Margarita Pitcher

$41.00

Flavored Margarita Half-Pitcher

$21.00

Casa Amigos Pitcher

$65.00

Casa Amigos Half-Pitcher

$40.00

Patron Pitcher

$65.00

Patron Half-Pitcher

$40.00

Premium Margarita Pitcher

$55.00

Premium Half-Pitcher

$30.00

Skinny Margarita Glass

$18.00

Skinny Margarita Half Pitcher

$40.00

Skinny Margarita Pitcher

$60.00

Patron Skinny Margarita

$75.00

Casa Amigos Skinny Margarita

$75.00

Patron Skinny Margarita 1/2 Pitcher

$35.00

Casa Amigos Skinny Margarita 1/2 Pitcher

$35.00

Sangrias

Red Sangria Pitcher

$40.00

Red Sangria Half-Pitcher

$20.00

White Sangria Pitcher

$40.00

White Sangria Half-Pitcher

$20.00

Red Sangria Glass

$11.00

White Sangria Glass

$11.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Soda REFILL

$0.50

Vodka

Titos

$14.00

Absolute

$14.00

Grey Goose

$17.00

Kettle One

$17.00

House

$17.00

Premium

$20.00

Tequila

HOUSE

$6.50

PREMIUM

$7.50

Double House

$13.00

Double Premium

$15.00

Whiskey

HOUSE

$17.00

PREMIUM

$22.00

Jack Daniels

$17.00

Black label

$18.00

Bucana

$20.00

Cocktails

Piña Colada

$17.00

Mojito

$19.00

Michelada

$12.00

Mojito Flavored

$19.00

Piña Colada Virgen

$8.00

Palomas

$17.00

Cerveza-Rita

$22.00

Tequila Sunrise

$18.00

Sombrero

$18.00

Malibu bay breeze

$17.00

Medias de Seda

$18.00

Mango Daiquiri

$13.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Jalapeno

$17.00

Wine

HOUSE WINE GLASS

$8.00

PREMIUM WINE GLASS

$10.00

Rums

House

$15.00

Premium

$17.00

Bacardi

$16.00

Malibu

$16.00

Gins

House

$15.00

Premium

$17.00

Bombay

$16.00

Tanqueray

$16.00

Scotch

Dewards

$16.00

Damison

$16.00

D and v

$16.00

Glen livet

$16.00

House

$16.00

Premium

$18.00

Cognacs

House

$17.00

Premium

$20.00

Gennesi

$18.00

Remy martin

$18.00

Chives regal

$18.00

Liqors

Baileys

$12.00

Kahlua

$16.00

43

$12.00

ANTOJITOS

GUACAMOLE

$140.00+

CHILAQUILES

$55.00+

JALAPEÑOS RELLENOS

$30.00

COCTEL DE CAMARON

$99.00+

CASA CEVICHE

$91.50+

AGUACHILE

$91.50+

CASA NACHOS

$56.00+

FLAUTAS

$55.00+

QUESADILLAS

$53.00+

HUARACHE

$59.00+

CLASICOS

Enchiladas Verdes

$98.00+

Enchiladas Rojas

$98.00+

Enchiladas Mole

$98.00+

Chimichangas

$98.00+

Burritos

$98.00+

Tacos Dorados

$98.00+

Tamales

$100.00+

FAJITAS

Half tray

$110.00

Full tray

$215.00

Half tray shrimp

$130.00

Full tray shrimp

$255.00

TACOS PLACEROS

Asada-Steak

$57.00+

Al pastor-Spiced Pork

$57.00+

Birria- Braised Beef

$57.00+

Carnitas- Roasted Pork

$57.00+

Tinga de Pollo- Shredded Chicken

$57.00+

Pollo Asado- Grilled Chicken

$57.00+

SOPAS & ENSALADAS

Ensalada de la Casa

$50.00+

Taco Salad

$65.00+

Tortilla Soup

Bean soup

$30.00

DEL MAR CLASICOS

Salmon Pibil

$110.00+

Pescado Tequila Limon

$110.00+

Enchiladas Del Mar

$120.00+

Tacos del Mar

$120.00+

Pescado Dorado (Market Price)

Pescado Cilantro (Market Price)

CAMARONES

Half Tray

$120.00

Full Tray

$240.00

PLATOS

Chamorro

$144.00+

Molcajete (Market Price)

Bistec Con Hongos

$159.00+

Carne Asada

$159.00+

Bistec Azteca

$159.00+

Chiles Rellenos

$105.00+

Pollo Mole Poblano

$110.00+

Pollo en Crema

$110.00+

Pollo Tapatio

$110.00+

Pollo Azteca

$110.00+

Pollo Casa

$115.00+

Fajitas

$110.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1292 Alps Road, Wayne, NJ 07470

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Viaggio Ristorante
orange starNo Reviews
1055 Hamburg Turnpike Wayne, NJ 07470
View restaurantnext
Volino's Meat Market Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 469
37 Berdan Avenue Wayne, NJ 07470
View restaurantnext
CTI Cafe - Calvary Temple International - 1111 Preakness Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1111 Preakness Ave Wayne, NJ 07470
View restaurantnext
La Rosa Chicken & Grill - Wayne
orange star4.5 • 401
600 Valley Rd Wayne, NJ 07470
View restaurantnext
Chanos Latin Kitchen - 574 Newark Pompton Turnpike
orange starNo Reviews
574 Newark Pompton Turnpike Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
View restaurantnext
Meow & Sip
orange starNo Reviews
186 Mountainview Blvd Wayne, NJ 07470
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wayne

Volino's Meat Market Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 469
37 Berdan Avenue Wayne, NJ 07470
View restaurantnext
La Rosa Chicken & Grill - Wayne
orange star4.5 • 401
600 Valley Rd Wayne, NJ 07470
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wayne
Paterson
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
No reviews yet
Wyckoff
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Fair Lawn
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Montville
review star
No reviews yet
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)
Verona
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston