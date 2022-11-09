A map showing the location of Casa East Sac 5401 H StreetView gallery

Casa East Sac 5401 H Street

review star

No reviews yet

5401 H Street

Sacramento, CA 95819

Order Again

Popular Items

PASTRAMI
CHOCOLATE COOKIE

PIZZA

GENEVIEVE

$18.00

TANYA

$22.00

MAXIMINO

$20.00

OLIVER

$20.00

"POPS"

$19.00

VIC

$20.00

SMALL PLATES

MARINATED OLIVES

$7.00

ANIPASTO PLATE

$18.00

SEASONAL BRUSCHETTA

$10.00

CHILLED PRAWNS

$17.00

SANDWICHES AND SALADS

CHICKEN CLUB

$18.00

PASTRAMI

$22.00

ROASTED MUSHROOM

$17.00

CASA BURGER

$19.00

WALDORF

$18.00

CASA CAESER

$15.00

ARUGULA

$14.00

PRAWN LOUIE

$20.00

KIDS MENU

CHEESE PIZZA

$12.00

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$12.00

CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE COOKIE

$5.00

APPLE TURNOVER

$5.00

DRINKS

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

TEA

$3.00

KOMBUCHA

$5.00

PELLEGRINO

$3.00

COFFEE

$4.00

PELLEGRINO FRUIT

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5401 H Street, Sacramento, CA 95819

Directions

