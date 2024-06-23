Mexican, Tamales, Burritos, Chips and Salsa, Drinks
Casa Garcia's Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
19380 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
420
Leander, TX 78641
Food Menu
Tacos
- Al Pastor Taco$3.99
- Avocado & Potato Taco$3.29
- Avocado Taco$2.99
- Bacon & Bean Taco$2.99
- Bacon & Egg Taco$2.99
- Barbacoa Taco$3.99
- Bean & Cheese Taco$2.99
- Bean & Egg Taco$2.99
- Bean Taco$2.99
- Beef Fajita Taco$3.99
- Black Bean & Cheese Taco$2.99
- Black bean taco$2.99
- Black Beans & Potato Taco$2.99
- Botanitas Taco$3.99
- Carne Guisada Taco$3.99
- Carnitas Taco$3.99
- Chicharon taco$2.99
- Chicharron & Bean Taco$3.29
- Chicharron and egg$3.59
- Chicharron Taco$2.99
- Chicken Fajita Taco$3.99
- Chorizo & Bean Taco$2.99
- Chorizo & Egg Taco$2.99
- Chorizo & Potato Taco$2.99
- Crispy Taco$3.29
- Egg a la mexicana and cheese Taco$2.99
- Egg and cheese Taco$2.99
- Egg Taco$2.99
- Fish Taco$3.99
- Ham & Cheese Taco$2.99
- Ham & Egg Taco$2.99
- Migas A La Mexicana & Cheese Taco$2.99
- Migas Taco$2.99
- Mushroom & Potato Taco$2.99
- Nopales and egg$2.99
- Nopales Taco$2.99
- Over hard egg taco$2.99
- Picadillo & Bean Taco$3.29
- Picadillo & Potato Taco$3.29
- Pork in Red Chile Taco$3.29
- Potato & Bacon Taco$2.99
- Potato & Bean Taco$2.99
- Potato & Egg Taco$2.99
- Sauasage & Bean Taco$2.99
- Sausage & Egg Taco$2.99
- Shrimp Taco$3.99
- Soft Taco$3.29
- Spinach & Mushroom Taco$2.99
- Spinach & Potato Taco$2.99
Apps
- Queso Flameado
A hot skillet with melted Monterey Jack cheese, chorizo, onion, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with corn tortillas$12.99
- Chile Con Queso$9.99
- Chile Con Queso Compuesto
Chile con queso, seasoned ground beef, and guacamole.$11.59
- Guacamole
A blend of fresh avocado, lemon juice and seasonings.$10.99
- Casa G's Botanitas
Two beef taquitos asados with cilantro, chopped onion and queso fresco, six chicken flautitas, white cheese quesadillas, bean and cheese nachos and chile con queso. A favorite!$15.99
- Nachos
Nachos topped with choice of refried beans and yellow cheese or refried black beans and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with onions and jalapeños.