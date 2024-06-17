- Home
- /
- Round Rock
- /
- Casa Garcia's - Round Rock Round Rock
This restaurant does not have any images
Casa Garcia's - Round Rock Round Rock
1901 N. IH-35
Round Rock, TX 78664
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Tacos
- **********
- ***TO-GO***
- Al Pastor Taco$3.99
- Avocado & Potato Taco$3.29
- Avocado Taco$2.99
- Bacon & Bean Taco$2.99
- Bacon & Egg Taco$2.99
- Barbacoa Taco$3.99
- Bean & Cheese Taco$2.99
- Bean & Egg Taco$2.99
- Bean Taco$2.99
- Beef Fajita Taco$3.99
- Black Bean & Cheese Taco$2.99
- Black bean taco$2.99
- Black Beans & Potato Taco$2.99
- Botanitas Taco$3.99
- Carne Guisada Taco$3.99
- Carnitas Taco$3.99
- Chicharon taco$2.99
- Chicharron & Bean Taco$3.29
- Chicharron and egg$3.59
- Chicharron Taco$2.99
- Chicken Fajita Taco$3.99
- Chorizo & Bean Taco$2.99
- Chorizo & Egg Taco$2.99
- Chorizo & Potato Taco$2.99
- Crispy Taco$3.29
- Egg a la mexicana and cheese Taco$2.99
- Egg and cheese Taco$2.99
- Egg Taco$2.99
- Fish Taco$3.99
- Ham & Cheese Taco$2.99
- Ham & Egg Taco$2.99
- Migas A La Mexicana & Cheese Taco$2.99
- Migas Taco$2.99
- Mushroom & Potato Taco$2.99
- Nopales and egg$2.99
- Nopales Taco$2.99
- Over hard egg taco$2.99
- Picadillo & Bean Taco$3.29
- Picadillo & Potato Taco$3.29
- Pork in Red Chile Taco$3.29
- Potato & Bacon Taco$2.99
- Potato & Bean Taco$2.99
- Potato & Egg Taco$2.99
- Sauasage & Bean Taco$2.99
- Sausage & Egg Taco$2.99
- Shrimp Taco$3.99
- Soft Taco$3.29
- Spinach & Mushroom Taco$2.99
- Spinach & Potato Taco$2.99
Apps
- Queso Flameado
A hot skillet with melted Monterey Jack cheese, chorizo, onion, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with corn tortillas$12.99
- Chile Con Queso$9.99
- Chile Con Queso Compuesto
Chile con queso, seasoned ground beef, and guacamole.$11.59
- Guacamole
A blend of fresh avocado, lemon juice and seasonings.$10.99
- Casa G's Botanitas
Two beef taquitos asados with cilantro, chopped onion and queso fresco, six chicken flautitas, white cheese quesadillas, bean and cheese nachos and chile con queso. A favorite!$15.99
- Nachos
Nachos topped with choice of refried beans and yellow cheese or refried black beans and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with onions and jalapeños.$5.99
- Nachos Compuestos
Nachos topped with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans and cheese. Served with onions, jalapeños, guacamole and sour cream.$6.99
- Fajita Nachos
Nachos topped with beef or chicken fajita, refried beans and cheese. Served with onions, jalapeños, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream.$7.99
- Shrimp Cocktail
8 large shrimp, avocado, onions, cilantro, and tomatoes in Casa G’s special cocktail sauce.$15.99
- Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.$5.99
- Quesadilla Compuesta
A large flour tortilla filled with beef or chicken fajita and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.$7.99
- Veggie Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with sautéed spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers with Monterrey Jack. Served with guacamole and sour cream.$12.99
- Small chips and salsa$7.99
- Large chips and salsa$11.99
Tamales
Soups & Salad
- Caldo
Broth with fresh corn, carrots, cabbage, and potatoes. Served with a side of Mexican rice.$12.99
- Cilantro Lime Shrimp Salad
Fresh mixed greens, 6 pan-seared shrimp, tomatoes, carrots and sliced avocado served with cilantro lime dressing on the side$15.99
- Menudo
Casa G’s special Mexican recipe! Served with chopped jalapeños, onions and lime on the side.$12.99
- Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken in a crispy flour shell with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and guacamole.$12.99
- Tortilla Soup
Chicken, tortilla strips, Monterrey Jack cheese and sliced avocado in a chicken broth. Served with a side of Mexican rice.$11.99
- Traditional Casa G's Salad
Fresh mixed greens, carrots, cheese, tomatoes and sliced avocado with choice of dressing.$11.99
Burritos
- Fajita Wrap
Fajita with fresh mixed greens, guacamole, grilled peppers and onions, and pico de gallo, all wrapped into a flour tortilla. Served with Mexican rice.$13.59
- Chimichanga
A large fried flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef, refried beans and rice. Topped with chile con queso. Served with Mexican rice and guacamole salad.$14.99
- Fajita Buritto Plate
One large burrito filled with beef fajita and refried beans, topped with chile con carne sauce and yellow cheese. Served with Mexican rice and a guacamole salad.$16.99
- Beef Burrito Plate
One large seasoned ground beef and refried bean burrito, topped with chile con carne sauce and yellow cheese. Served with Mexican rice and a guacamole salad.$14.99
Taco Plates
- Fajita Taco Plate
Two soft flour or corn tortillas with beef or chicken fajitas, grilled bell pepper, onions, and a guacamole salad. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.$14.99
- Crispy Taco Plate
Three crispy seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken tacos with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.$13.99
- Al Pastor Taco Plate
Two corn tortillas with marinated pork, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and guacamole salad.$14.99
- Shrimp Taco Plate
Two corn tortillas with grilled or fried seasoned shrimp, topped with pico de gallo, and cabbage and cilantro slaw. Garnished with a fresh lime. Served with white rice and refried black beans.$15.99
- Fish Taco Plate
Two corn tortillas with grilled or fried seasoned Tilapia, topped with pico de gallo, and cabbage and cilantro slaw. Garnished with a fresh lime. Served with white rice and refried black beans.$15.99
Enchiladas
- Casa G's El Favorito
One beef enchilada with chile con carne sauce & yellow cheese, one chicken enchilada with tomatillo sauce and Monterey Jack cheese, and one white cheese enchilada with creamy white sauce and Monterey Jack cheese.$14.99
- Casa G's Enchiladas
Three beef or cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne or ranchero sauce and yellow cheese, or three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce and Monterey Jack cheese.$14.99
- Fajita Enchiladas
Three beef fajita enchiladas topped with chile con carne sauce and yellow cheese. Mexican rice and refried beans.$16.99
- Enchiladas Mexicanas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with our special guajillo sauce, chopped onions, Mexican crema and queso fresco.$14.99
- Chicken Enchiladas Rancheras
Two chicken enchiladas with Casa G’s famous ranchero sauce and Monterey Jack cheese$13.99
- Green Chicken Enchiladas
Two chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce and Monterey Jack cheese.$13.99
- Carne Guisadas Enchiladas
Two white cheese enchiladas topped with carne guisada and Monterey Jack cheese.$15.99
- Shrimp Enchiladas
Two shrimp enchiladas topped with our creamy white sauce and Monterey Jack cheese.$15.99