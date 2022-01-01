- Home
Casa Grande Bar & Grill - Tallahasee 3212 Apalachee Parkway
3212 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Appetizers
Guacamole Live
Perfectly ripe Hass avocados mixed with lime, garlic, onions, tomato, jalapeño and cilantro right as your table. Customize it your way.
Antojitos
Two chicken flautas, one chicken quesadilla ground beef nachos with cheese, lettuce, guacamole, diced tomato and sour cream.
Queso Fundido
Shrimp mix with chorizo, over a bed of white and melted cheddar cheese. Served with flour tortillas.
Queso Dip
Add Beans, Beef, Chorizo, Chili Bean, or Spinach for .99
Queso Flight
Classic queso dip, spinach dip, choriqueso & chili queso
Guacamole Dip
Chicken Buffalo Dip
Casa Grande Wings (5)
Mild or Hot
Casa Grande Wings (10)
Mild of Hot
Enpanadas
Elote Mex
Fruit Cup
Nachos
Nachos Casa Grande
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp and veggies served on a bed of crispy nachos with melted cheese. Add Sour Cream, Tomatoes, Lettuce and Guacamole for $2.99
The Classic Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips topped with your choice of beef, chicken, beans or cheese and melted queso sauce on top. Add Sour Cream, Tomatoes, Lettuce and Guacamole for $2.99
Nacho Libre
Crispy flour nachos loaded with your choice of beef or chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole with a perfect drizzle of cheese sauce all over.
Nachos al Pastor
Our delicious combination of pineapple & pastor meat over tortilla chips covered with melted queso, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Grilled chicken marinated with Buffalo sauce over a bed of crispy corn tortilla topped with cheese sauce.
Nachos Fiesta
Nachos De Birria
Tacos
Street Tacos
Three corn tacos topped with onion o cebolla curtida (pickled onion) and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.
Taco Dinner
Hard shell of soft tacos filled with your choice of chicken or beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
Taco Grande
Big flour tortillas tacos loaded with beef or chicken, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and a side of queso dip.
Crispy Chicken Tacos
Soft tacos filled with fried chicken, lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, cheese and chipotle cream sauce.
Shrimp Tacos
Shrimp seasoned with our Mexican spices. Served with pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce, cheese and chipotle ranch sauce.
Fish Tacos
Crispy Mahi-Mahi strips topped with avocado, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese and chipotle ranch sauce.
The Tyler's Special
Soft tacos ground beef and shredded cheese. Comes with rice and a side of queso.
Ta-quee-tos
Six (6) small flour fried taquitos filled with your choice of beef or chicken. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream and chimichurri sauce.
Flautas
Four (4) corn flautas filled with beef or chicken. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream.
American Tacos
Sopas
Chimichanga's
Chimi Deluxe
Our giant chimichanga filled with grilled steak, chicken or shrimp, rice and beans then deep-fried to a golden brown and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with a side of queso.
Chimi Platter
One beef or chicken chichanga topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes.
Chimi Grande
Loaded with chicken or beef topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and sour cream.
Quesadillas
O/Chicken Quesadillas
Two (2) chicken quesadillas with your choice of guacamole salad and sour ream or rice and beans.
Crispy Chicken Quesadilla
Crispy chicken tenders quesadilla loaded with American and cheddar cheese grilled to a perfect brown served with guacamole salad and sour cream.
Quesadilla Azteca
Three (3) corn tortillas loaded with steak and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, house-made guacamole, rice and beans.
Quesa-Birrias
Three (3) Crispy Corn Tortillas loaded with Birria (brisket stew), Cheese, Onions, Cilantro. Served with Rice and birria stew on a cup to dip.
O/Fajita Quesadilla
Quesadilla loaded with grilled steak, chicken or shrimp & veggies. Served with sour cream and guacamole salad.
Mulitas
Two stacked homemade corn tortillas filled with cheese and barbacoa meat. Served with guacamole salad, green sauce and sour cream.
Machete
Gorditas
Burritos
New Mexico Burrito
BIG burrito filled with beef, rice, and beans. Topped with chili bean sour cream and melted cheese.
Burrito Texano
Big burrito stuffed with steak, chicken & shrimp fajitas that's not all you also get rice, beans, cheese, covered with green and red salsa with sour cream on top.
Burrito Casa Grande
Rolled burrito filled with beef or chicken, beans and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Cheese Steak Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with sliced steak, grilled onions, rice and beans topped with cheese dip. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
California Burrito
Grilled steak or chicken, rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo inside of a grilled tortilla. Served with a side of green sauce and a side of queso.
Seafood
Caldo de Camaron
Traditional Mexican shrimp soup tomato based flavored with ancho, pasilla chiles, and vegetables in a lightly spicy broth. Served with lime, rice, and tortillas.
Shrimp Diablo
For those who love spicy! Succulent Shrimp sauteed in garlic chipotle sauce and simmered in our homemade tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Pineapple Ceviche
Perfect lime marinated shrimp mixed with tomatoes, onion, cilantro, pineapple & avocado. Served with toastadas on half pineapple.
Salmon SantaFe
Pan-fried to a perfect crisp and drizzled with garlic lime butter and Mexican spices. Served with Mexican rice, queso fresco, avocado slices and grilled veggies.
Shrimp Cocktail
A Mexican Classic. A mix of chilled shrimp, tomato, onion, cilantro, avocado, lime juice and a twist of orange that packs a flavorful punch thanks to acidic ketchup.
Garlicky Shrimp
Shrimp simmered in butter and garlic. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and tortillas.
Shrimp Adobe
Grilled shrimp cooked with fresh mushrooms, spinach, and onions smothered with adobe cream sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
12 Shrimp wrapped with bacon and grilled. Served with rice, romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes and fries
Mariscada
What a great combination of shrimp Diablo, Butter Lime Garlic & Bacon Wrapped. Served with rice, avocado, tomatoes, and fries.
Fried Tilapia
Salads
Taco Salad
Fried flour shell stuffed with beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
Fajita Taco Salad
Steak, chicken or shrimp fajitas with grilled veggies on a fried flour taco shell with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
Rice Bowl
Bed of rice your choice of meat, avocado, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese & tortilla strips.
Casa Grande Favorites
Parrillada
Great combination of grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo and pork chops. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Alambres Mexicanos
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp and bacon mixed with sautéed onions, tomatoes, peppers and mushrooms topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
Bistec a la Mexicana
Skirt steak cut it into small pieces braised to perfection with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Birria
Texas-style slow cook beef, deliciously seasoned and cooked low and slow until perfectly tender. Served with rice, lime wedge, cilantro, onion, tomatillo sauce, and corn tortillas.
El Hefe
Rib-Eye steak and shrimp covered in a delicious tomatillo cream sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Paella Mexicana
Grilled shrimp, onions and mushrooms over a bed of Mexican rice and toped with our delicious salsa and melted cheese. Served with guacamole salad and tortillas.
Carne Asada
Thinly sliced skirt steak grilled and caramelized with grilled onions and Mexican chili spices. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, chile Toreado and tortillas.
Texas Rib-eye
Grilled slices of Rib-eye steak cooked with molcajete Picante salsa. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Carnitas Dinner
Slow-braised Boston butt topped with grilled onions and served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, jalapeños and tortillas.
Chiles Rellenos
Two chiles rellenos stuffed with your choice of chicken, beef or cheese with a guacamole salad.
Molcajete Texano
Super loaded with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, chicharron, queso fresco, chile Guero (Anaheim pepper) cebollitas Cambray (spring onions) and grilled veggies, marinated in our famous Casa Grande sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
Lasagna Mexica
Burger's
Casa Grande Burger
Beef patty with avocado, pico de gallo, lettuce, creamy chipotle sauce, and cheddar cheese. Served with French fries.
Classic Burger
The Original, it's a classic. Layered with slices of bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onion, and tomatoes. Ketchup, mayo & mustard comes on the side with French fries.
Vegetarian's
Veggie Fajitas
Grilled fajita veggies served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and tortillas.
Tostada Veggie
A crunchy fried flour tortilla, topped with beans, grilled veggies and melted cheese.
Create Your Own Combo
Pick two items. Served with rice and beans, guacamole salad or French fries.
A la Carte
Chile Relleno
Chicken, Beef or Cheese
Flauta
Chicken or Beef
Taquito
Chicken or Beef
Rice
Beans
Beans & Rice
Enchilada
Soft Taco
Hard Taco
Street Taco
Guacamole Taco
Tres Tacos Hard
Burrito
Ac / Chimichanga
Ac / Quesadilla
Ac / Faj Quesadilla
Tamal
AC Quesabirria
For Kids
Create Your Own Combo
Side Orders
Chiles Toreados (2)
Pico de Gallo
Chopped Tomatoes
Cilantro
Jalapeños
Sour Cream
Grilled Onions
Shredded Cheese
Chopped Onions
Side of Guacamole
Avocado (1/2)
French Fries
O/Corn Tortilla
O/Flour Tortilla
Side of Queso
Guacamole salad
Grill vegetables
12 Shrimp
6 Shrimp
Birria sauce
Stk
1\2 Stk O Pollo
Pollo
Side Letuce
Chips Y Salsa
Chipotle Sauce
Mexican Corn
Taco De La Calle
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Sizzling strips of chicken cooked with grilled veggies
Steak Fajitas
Sizzling strips of steak cooked with grilled veggies.
Fajitas Trio
Sizzling combination of chicken, steak and shrimp.
Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled shrimp
Pineapple Fajitas
Steak, chicken, shrimp & bacon marinated in a blend of pineapple juice and Mexican spices, then sautéed with fresh pineapple chunks, peppers, tomatoes, onions, and zucchini. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas.
Adobe Fajitas
Our famous Adobe cream sauce over sizzling chicken, steak, and shrimp fajitas. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas.
Casa Grande Fajitas
Rie-Eye steak over a bed of grilled veggies. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream, and tortillas.
Chicken Section
Pollo Casa Grande
Whole chicken breast with grilled veggies, topped with cheese dip, rice, beans and tortillas.
Mexican Chicken
Chicken strips topped with pico de gallo and smothered with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Chicken a la Creme
Sliced grilled chicken smothered in our homemade cream sauce. Served with tortillas, rice, and beans.
Pollo Adobe
Sliced chicken, grilled and cooked with fresh mushrooms, spinach, and onions, smothered with our adobe cream sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Enchiladas
Lunch
Lunch #1
Fajitas
Lunch #2
Two hard shell tacos, rice & beans
Lunch #3
Burrito, rice & beans.
Lunch #4
Quesadilla, rice & beans.
Lunch #5
Chile relleno, taco, rice & beans.
Lunch #6
Two enchiladas with rice & beans.
Lunch #7
Burrito, enchilada and taco.
Lunch #8
Taco, enchilada, rice & beans.
Lunch #9
Chimichanga topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and sour cream.
Lunch #10
Steak burrito. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, ad sour cream.
Lunch #11
Carnitas-Slow-braised Boston butt tossed with grilled onions, rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Lunch #12
Mexican grilled or fried chicken topped with pico de gallo and smothered with cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Lunch #13
Adobe grilled chicken, mushrooms, spinach and onions, smothered with our adobe cream sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Lunch #14
Quesadilla, enchilada and taco.
Lunch #15
Scrambled eggs of your choice: A la Mexicana, Chorizo, or Bacon. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Lunch #16
Taco Grande 2 big flour tortilla tacos loaded with beef or chicken, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso dip.
Lunch #17
Taco Salad- Beef or chicken salad in a tortilla shell with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, cheese and guacamole.
Lunch #18
Beef or chicken burrito topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Mexican Pizza
A crunchy fried flour tortilla, topped with your choice of beef or chicken, grill veggies, mushrooms and cheese.
Desserts
Unicorn Cheesecake
Chimi cheesecake
Chimichanga stuffed with cheesecake. Fried until golden brown and topped with cinnamon sugar, caramel, and whipped cream.
Mexican Churros
8 sticks fried to a golden brown and dusted with cinnamon sugar.
Mini Donuts
S'mores
Flan
Sweet and creamy custard with whipped cream and a cherry on top.
Beer
Bud Light Btl
Budweiser Btl
Coors Light Btl
Corona Btl
Corona Light Btl
XX Amber Btl
XX Lager Btl
Heineken Btl
Michelob Ultra Btl
Miller Lite Btl
Modelo Especial Btl
Negra Modelo Btl
Bud Light Tall
Budweiser Tall
XX Amber Tall
XX Lager Tall
Michelob Ultra Tall
Miller Lite Tall
Modelo Especial Tall
Negra Modelo Tall
Yuengling Tall
Stella Tall
Michelada Corona
Michelada Corona Ligth
Michelada XX Lager
Michelada XX Amber
Michelada Negra Modelo
Michelada Modelo Especial
Michelada Bud Ligth
Michelada Heineken
Bud light Small
Budweiser Small
XX Amber Small
XX Lager Small
Michelob Ultra Small
Miller Lite Small
Modelo Special Small
Negra Modelo Small
Yuengling Small
Stella Small
Pitcher XX Amber
Pitcher XX Laguer
Pitcher Modelo Special
Pitcher Negra Modelo
Pitcher Michelob Ultra
Pitcher Budweiser
Pitcher Yuengling
Pitcher Stella
Pitcher Miller Lite
Pitcher Bud Ligth
Bucket Corona
Bucket XX Amber
Bucket XX Laguer
Bucket Corona Light
Bucket Negra Modelo
Bucket Modelo Special
Bucket Heineken
Bucket Michelob Ultra
Bucket Bud Ligth
Bucket Coors Ligth
Bucket Budweiser
Bucket Miller Lite
Cocktails
Margaritas
Tequila
Wine
Towers
Fish Bowls
Daiquiri's
Pouches
Virgin Daiquiri's
Whiskey’s
Cognac
Catering
Bundle 1
Comes with chicken quesadillas (4), chicken taquitos (4), rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamole.
Bundle 2 - Taco Party
Comes with 12 tortillas, half hard, half soft, ground beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, rice and beans.
Bundle 3 - Fajitas Party
Comes with your choice of meat (chicken, steak, or mix), rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Bundle 4
Comes with our famous wings (20), chicken tenders (6) and French fries, served with ranch or blue cheese, buffalo sauce and ketchup.
Bundle 5
Comes with enchiladas (12), mini chimichangas (4), cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Bundle 6
Taco Traditional Kit: comes with 12 homemade corn tortillas, carnitas, al pastor meat and steak. Served with onions, cilantro, green sauce and limes.
Half Size Pans - Burritos
Comes with 3 burritos cut in half (6 halves) with chicken or beef, rice and beans. Served with cheese dip.
Nachos Casa Grande
Comes with chips and separate chicken, steak and shrimp mixed with grilled vegetables and cheese dip.
Chicken Adobe
The names says everything half pan of our delicious chicken adobe, comes with rice and tortillas.
Mexican Paella - Chicken
Comes with a bed of rice and topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and bel peppers covered with red sauce and queso dip.
Mexican Paella - Shrimp
Comes Comes with a bed of rice and topped with shrimp, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and bel peppers covered with red sauce and queso dip.
Fajita Bar
Taco Suprime
Chips & Salsa - 20 oz
Queso - 20 oz
Guacamole - 20 oz
Taco Bar - Classic
Includes hard tacos, soft tortillas, ground beef, chicken, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapeños.
Taco Bar - Supreme
Includes hard tacos, soft tortillas, ground beef, chicken, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapeños, PLUS cheese dip and guacamole dip.
Fajita Bar
Includes chicken, steak, or a mix of both grilled with vegetables (onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and squash), rice, beans, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.
Nacho Bar
Lots of chips, ground beef, chicken, or a mix of both with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and queso sauce.
Party Bar
Includes chicken taquitos, burritos (filled with beef or chicken, beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream) ground beef enchiladas, rice and beans. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Party Bar - Guacamole & Queso Dip Add-On
Add guacamole & queso dip (per person).
Dessert Bar
Tea (Gallon)
Margarita (Gallon)
Margarita Machine - 2 Bowls
Margarita Machine - 3 Bowls
Cheese Fountain (3 Gallons)
Champagne Cart
Margarita Wall (30 Cups)
Mobile Bar *Does not include alcohol*
1\2 Galon Margaritas
Taco Bar
3212 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32311