Casa Grande Bar & Grill - Tallahasee 3212 Apalachee Parkway

Appetizers

Guacamole Live

$12.99

Perfectly ripe Hass avocados mixed with lime, garlic, onions, tomato, jalapeño and cilantro right as your table. Customize it your way.

Antojitos

$13.99

Two chicken flautas, one chicken quesadilla ground beef nachos with cheese, lettuce, guacamole, diced tomato and sour cream.

Queso Fundido

$11.99

Shrimp mix with chorizo, over a bed of white and melted cheddar cheese. Served with flour tortillas.

Queso Dip

$6.99

Add Beans, Beef, Chorizo, Chili Bean, or Spinach for .99

Queso Flight

$12.99

Classic queso dip, spinach dip, choriqueso & chili queso

Guacamole Dip

$7.99

Chicken Buffalo Dip

$8.99

Casa Grande Wings (5)

$6.99

Mild or Hot

Casa Grande Wings (10)

$12.99

Mild of Hot

Enpanadas

$8.00

Elote Mex

$3.99

Fruit Cup

$4.99

Nachos

Nachos Casa Grande

$15.99

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp and veggies served on a bed of crispy nachos with melted cheese. Add Sour Cream, Tomatoes, Lettuce and Guacamole for $2.99

The Classic Nachos

$10.99

Crispy tortilla chips topped with your choice of beef, chicken, beans or cheese and melted queso sauce on top. Add Sour Cream, Tomatoes, Lettuce and Guacamole for $2.99

Nacho Libre

$13.99

Crispy flour nachos loaded with your choice of beef or chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole with a perfect drizzle of cheese sauce all over.

Nachos al Pastor

$14.99

Our delicious combination of pineapple & pastor meat over tortilla chips covered with melted queso, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$13.99

Grilled chicken marinated with Buffalo sauce over a bed of crispy corn tortilla topped with cheese sauce.

Nachos Fiesta

$13.99

Nachos De Birria

$13.99

Tacos

All taco orders come with three (3) tacos, flour or corn tortillas and your choice of rice and beans or French fries

Street Tacos

Three corn tacos topped with onion o cebolla curtida (pickled onion) and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.

Taco Dinner

$10.99

Hard shell of soft tacos filled with your choice of chicken or beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

Taco Grande

$12.99

Big flour tortillas tacos loaded with beef or chicken, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and a side of queso dip.

Crispy Chicken Tacos

$13.99

Soft tacos filled with fried chicken, lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, cheese and chipotle cream sauce.

Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

Shrimp seasoned with our Mexican spices. Served with pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce, cheese and chipotle ranch sauce.

Fish Tacos

$15.99

Crispy Mahi-Mahi strips topped with avocado, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese and chipotle ranch sauce.

The Tyler's Special

$10.99

Soft tacos ground beef and shredded cheese. Comes with rice and a side of queso.

Ta-quee-tos

$13.99

Six (6) small flour fried taquitos filled with your choice of beef or chicken. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream and chimichurri sauce.

Flautas

$12.99

Four (4) corn flautas filled with beef or chicken. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream.

American Tacos

$12.99

Sopas

Casa Grande soups are made daily in our kitchen with fresh ingredients.

Chili Bean Soup

$8.99

Cheese Tortilla Soup

$8.99

Chimichanga's

Chimi Deluxe

$14.99

Our giant chimichanga filled with grilled steak, chicken or shrimp, rice and beans then deep-fried to a golden brown and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with a side of queso.

Chimi Platter

$12.99

One beef or chicken chichanga topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes.

Chimi Grande

$12.99

Loaded with chicken or beef topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and sour cream.

Quesadillas

O/Chicken Quesadillas

$12.99

Two (2) chicken quesadillas with your choice of guacamole salad and sour ream or rice and beans.

Crispy Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Crispy chicken tenders quesadilla loaded with American and cheddar cheese grilled to a perfect brown served with guacamole salad and sour cream.

Quesadilla Azteca

$14.99

Three (3) corn tortillas loaded with steak and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, house-made guacamole, rice and beans.

Quesa-Birrias

$14.99

Three (3) Crispy Corn Tortillas loaded with Birria (brisket stew), Cheese, Onions, Cilantro. Served with Rice and birria stew on a cup to dip.

O/Fajita Quesadilla

$14.99

Quesadilla loaded with grilled steak, chicken or shrimp & veggies. Served with sour cream and guacamole salad.

Mulitas

$13.99

Two stacked homemade corn tortillas filled with cheese and barbacoa meat. Served with guacamole salad, green sauce and sour cream.

Machete

$6.99

Gorditas

$3.99

Burritos

New Mexico Burrito

$12.99

BIG burrito filled with beef, rice, and beans. Topped with chili bean sour cream and melted cheese.

Burrito Texano

$15.99

Big burrito stuffed with steak, chicken & shrimp fajitas that's not all you also get rice, beans, cheese, covered with green and red salsa with sour cream on top.

Burrito Casa Grande

$10.99

Rolled burrito filled with beef or chicken, beans and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Cheese Steak Burrito

$13.99

Flour tortilla filled with sliced steak, grilled onions, rice and beans topped with cheese dip. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.

California Burrito

$13.99

Grilled steak or chicken, rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo inside of a grilled tortilla. Served with a side of green sauce and a side of queso.

Seafood

Caldo de Camaron

$16.99

Traditional Mexican shrimp soup tomato based flavored with ancho, pasilla chiles, and vegetables in a lightly spicy broth. Served with lime, rice, and tortillas.

Shrimp Diablo

$16.99

For those who love spicy! Succulent Shrimp sauteed in garlic chipotle sauce and simmered in our homemade tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Pineapple Ceviche

$17.99

Perfect lime marinated shrimp mixed with tomatoes, onion, cilantro, pineapple & avocado. Served with toastadas on half pineapple.

Salmon SantaFe

$18.99

Pan-fried to a perfect crisp and drizzled with garlic lime butter and Mexican spices. Served with Mexican rice, queso fresco, avocado slices and grilled veggies.

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.99

A Mexican Classic. A mix of chilled shrimp, tomato, onion, cilantro, avocado, lime juice and a twist of orange that packs a flavorful punch thanks to acidic ketchup.

Garlicky Shrimp

$16.99

Shrimp simmered in butter and garlic. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and tortillas.

Shrimp Adobe

$16.99

Grilled shrimp cooked with fresh mushrooms, spinach, and onions smothered with adobe cream sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$16.99

12 Shrimp wrapped with bacon and grilled. Served with rice, romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes and fries

Mariscada

$22.99

What a great combination of shrimp Diablo, Butter Lime Garlic & Bacon Wrapped. Served with rice, avocado, tomatoes, and fries.

Fried Tilapia

$14.99

Salads

Taco Salad

$9.99

Fried flour shell stuffed with beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.

Fajita Taco Salad

$12.99

Steak, chicken or shrimp fajitas with grilled veggies on a fried flour taco shell with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole

Rice Bowl

$13.99

Bed of rice your choice of meat, avocado, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese & tortilla strips.

Casa Grande Favorites

Parrillada

$24.99

Great combination of grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo and pork chops. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Alambres Mexicanos

$19.99

Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp and bacon mixed with sautéed onions, tomatoes, peppers and mushrooms topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, and tortillas.

Bistec a la Mexicana

$16.99

Skirt steak cut it into small pieces braised to perfection with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Birria

$15.99

Texas-style slow cook beef, deliciously seasoned and cooked low and slow until perfectly tender. Served with rice, lime wedge, cilantro, onion, tomatillo sauce, and corn tortillas.

El Hefe

$24.99

Rib-Eye steak and shrimp covered in a delicious tomatillo cream sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Paella Mexicana

$18.99

Grilled shrimp, onions and mushrooms over a bed of Mexican rice and toped with our delicious salsa and melted cheese. Served with guacamole salad and tortillas.

Carne Asada

$16.99

Thinly sliced skirt steak grilled and caramelized with grilled onions and Mexican chili spices. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, chile Toreado and tortillas.

Texas Rib-eye

$18.99

Grilled slices of Rib-eye steak cooked with molcajete Picante salsa. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Carnitas Dinner

$14.99

Slow-braised Boston butt topped with grilled onions and served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, jalapeños and tortillas.

Chiles Rellenos

$12.99

Two chiles rellenos stuffed with your choice of chicken, beef or cheese with a guacamole salad.

Molcajete Texano

$20.99

Super loaded with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, chicharron, queso fresco, chile Guero (Anaheim pepper) cebollitas Cambray (spring onions) and grilled veggies, marinated in our famous Casa Grande sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.

Molcajete Texano

$20.99Out of stock

Lasagna Mexica

$13.99

Burger's

Casa Grande Burger

$12.99

Beef patty with avocado, pico de gallo, lettuce, creamy chipotle sauce, and cheddar cheese. Served with French fries.

Classic Burger

$11.99

The Original, it's a classic. Layered with slices of bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onion, and tomatoes. Ketchup, mayo & mustard comes on the side with French fries.

Vegetarian's

Veggie Fajitas

$13.99

Grilled fajita veggies served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and tortillas.

Tostada Veggie

$8.99

A crunchy fried flour tortilla, topped with beans, grilled veggies and melted cheese.

Create Your Own Combo

$12.99

Pick two items. Served with rice and beans, guacamole salad or French fries.

A la Carte

Chile Relleno

$4.99

Chicken, Beef or Cheese

Flauta

$2.99

Chicken or Beef

Taquito

$2.99

Chicken or Beef

Rice

$2.99

Beans

$2.99

Beans & Rice

$4.99

Enchilada

$2.99

Soft Taco

$2.99

Hard Taco

$2.99

Street Taco

$3.25

Guacamole Taco

$3.25

Tres Tacos Hard

$8.99

Burrito

$4.99

Ac / Chimichanga

$5.99

Ac / Quesadilla

$4.99

Ac / Faj Quesadilla

$6.99

Tamal

$3.99

AC Quesabirria

$4.99

For Kids

Menu for kids 12 years and under. Soft drink included. Additional $2 for adults that order from the kids menu.

Kid's Burrito

$7.99

With rice and beans

Kid's Taco

$7.99

With rice and beans

Kid's Quesadilla

$7.99

With rice and beans

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.99

With French fries

Kid's Mexican Chicken

$7.99

With rice and beans

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.99

With French fries.

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$7.99

Create Your Own Combo

2 Item Combo

$12.99

Choose any 2 items, served with rice and beans.

3 Item Combo

$14.99

Choose any 3 items, served with rice and beans.

Side Orders

Chiles Toreados (2)

$1.50

Pico de Gallo

$1.99

Chopped Tomatoes

$0.99

Cilantro

$0.99

Jalapeños

$0.99

Sour Cream

$1.25

Grilled Onions

$1.25

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Chopped Onions

$0.99

Side of Guacamole

$2.50

Avocado (1/2)

$1.99

French Fries

$2.99

O/Corn Tortilla

$2.99

O/Flour Tortilla

$2.99

Side of Queso

$1.99

Guacamole salad

$4.99

Grill vegetables

$1.99

12 Shrimp

$11.99

6 Shrimp

$7.99

Birria sauce

$1.99

Stk

$9.99

1\2 Stk O Pollo

$5.99

Pollo

$8.99

Side Letuce

$2.99

Chips Y Salsa

$2.99

Chipotle Sauce

$1.99

Mexican Corn

$3.50

Taco De La Calle

$3.50

Fajitas

All fajitas served with grilled veggies (onions tomatoes, bell pepper and squash), rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Chicken Fajitas

$15.99

Sizzling strips of chicken cooked with grilled veggies

Steak Fajitas

$15.99

Sizzling strips of steak cooked with grilled veggies.

Fajitas Trio

$17.99

Sizzling combination of chicken, steak and shrimp.

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.99

Grilled shrimp

Pineapple Fajitas

$19.99

Steak, chicken, shrimp & bacon marinated in a blend of pineapple juice and Mexican spices, then sautéed with fresh pineapple chunks, peppers, tomatoes, onions, and zucchini. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas.

Adobe Fajitas

$18.99

Our famous Adobe cream sauce over sizzling chicken, steak, and shrimp fajitas. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream and tortillas.

Casa Grande Fajitas

$19.99

Rie-Eye steak over a bed of grilled veggies. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream, and tortillas.

Chicken Section

Pollo Casa Grande

$14.99

Whole chicken breast with grilled veggies, topped with cheese dip, rice, beans and tortillas.

Mexican Chicken

$12.99

Chicken strips topped with pico de gallo and smothered with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

Chicken a la Creme

$14.99

Sliced grilled chicken smothered in our homemade cream sauce. Served with tortillas, rice, and beans.

Pollo Adobe

$15.99

Sliced chicken, grilled and cooked with fresh mushrooms, spinach, and onions, smothered with our adobe cream sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Enchiladas

Create Your Own Enchiladas

$12.99

Adobe Enchiladas

$13.99

Three cheese enchiladas topped with grilled adobe chicken, guacamole salad and sour cream.

Lunch

Lunch #1

$11.99

Fajitas

Lunch #2

$7.99

Two hard shell tacos, rice & beans

Lunch #3

$7.99

Burrito, rice & beans.

Lunch #4

$7.99

Quesadilla, rice & beans.

Lunch #5

$8.99

Chile relleno, taco, rice & beans.

Lunch #6

$7.99

Two enchiladas with rice & beans.

Lunch #7

$8.99

Burrito, enchilada and taco.

Lunch #8

$8.99

Taco, enchilada, rice & beans.

Lunch #9

$9.99

Chimichanga topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and sour cream.

Lunch #10

$10.99

Steak burrito. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, ad sour cream.

Lunch #11

$11.99

Carnitas-Slow-braised Boston butt tossed with grilled onions, rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Lunch #12

$9.99

Mexican grilled or fried chicken topped with pico de gallo and smothered with cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Lunch #13

$11.99

Adobe grilled chicken, mushrooms, spinach and onions, smothered with our adobe cream sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Lunch #14

$8.99

Quesadilla, enchilada and taco.

Lunch #15

$9.99

Scrambled eggs of your choice: A la Mexicana, Chorizo, or Bacon. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Lunch #16

$8.99

Taco Grande 2 big flour tortilla tacos loaded with beef or chicken, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso dip.

Lunch #17

$8.99

Taco Salad- Beef or chicken salad in a tortilla shell with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, cheese and guacamole.

Lunch #18

$8.99

Beef or chicken burrito topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Mexican Pizza

$7.99

A crunchy fried flour tortilla, topped with your choice of beef or chicken, grill veggies, mushrooms and cheese.

Desserts

Unicorn Cheesecake

$8.99

Chimi cheesecake

$7.99

Chimichanga stuffed with cheesecake. Fried until golden brown and topped with cinnamon sugar, caramel, and whipped cream.

Mexican Churros

$6.99

8 sticks fried to a golden brown and dusted with cinnamon sugar.

Mini Donuts

$8.99

S'mores

$8.99

Flan

$5.99

Sweet and creamy custard with whipped cream and a cherry on top.

Beer

Bud Light Btl

$3.99

Budweiser Btl

$3.99

Coors Light Btl

$3.99

Corona Btl

$4.99

Corona Light Btl

$4.99

XX Amber Btl

$4.99

XX Lager Btl

$4.99

Heineken Btl

$4.99

Michelob Ultra Btl

$3.99

Miller Lite Btl

$3.99

Modelo Especial Btl

$4.99

Negra Modelo Btl

$4.99

Bud Light Tall

$6.99

Budweiser Tall

$6.99

XX Amber Tall

$6.99

XX Lager Tall

$6.99

Michelob Ultra Tall

$6.99

Miller Lite Tall

$6.99

Modelo Especial Tall

$6.99

Negra Modelo Tall

$6.99

Yuengling Tall

$6.99

Stella Tall

$6.99

Michelada Corona

$10.99

Michelada Corona Ligth

$10.99

Michelada XX Lager

$10.99

Michelada XX Amber

$10.99

Michelada Negra Modelo

$10.99

Michelada Modelo Especial

$10.99

Michelada Bud Ligth

$10.99

Michelada Heineken

$10.99

Bud light Small

$4.99

Budweiser Small

$4.99

XX Amber Small

$4.99

XX Lager Small

$4.99

Michelob Ultra Small

$4.99

Miller Lite Small

$4.99

Modelo Special Small

$4.99

Negra Modelo Small

$4.99

Yuengling Small

$4.99

Stella Small

$4.99

Pitcher XX Amber

$15.00

Pitcher XX Laguer

$15.00

Pitcher Modelo Special

$15.00

Pitcher Negra Modelo

$15.00

Pitcher Michelob Ultra

$15.00

Pitcher Budweiser

$15.00

Pitcher Yuengling

$15.00

Pitcher Stella

$15.00

Pitcher Miller Lite

$15.00

Pitcher Bud Ligth

$15.00

Bucket Corona

$20.00

Bucket XX Amber

$20.00

Bucket XX Laguer

$20.00

Bucket Corona Light

$20.00

Bucket Negra Modelo

$20.00

Bucket Modelo Special

$20.00

Bucket Heineken

$20.00

Bucket Michelob Ultra

$17.00

Bucket Bud Ligth

$17.00

Bucket Coors Ligth

$17.00

Bucket Budweiser

$17.00

Bucket Miller Lite

$17.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$9.99

Daiquiri

Hurricane

$10.99

Long Island

$9.99

Mexican Mudslide

$9.99

Mule

$9.99

Paloma

$9.99

Piña Colada

$9.99

Virgin Daiquiri

Pain Killer

$10.99

Paloma

$9.99

Sour Apple Tequila

$9.99

Cantarito 18oz

$15.99

Cantarito 40oz

$24.99

Piña Loca Moy

$22.99

Margaritas

Margaritas

$6.99

Texas Margarita

$12.99

Hand Crafted Margarita

Sangarita

$10.99

Henny-Rita Single

$17.99

Henny-Rita Doble

$22.99

Margarona

$12.99

Boss Lady

$22.99

Tiki Flight

$23.99

Mimorita

$15.99

Sky Blue

$17.99

Vegas Bomb

$15.99

La Patrona

$24.99

Impossible Henny

$22.99

Yard

$13.99

Yard Refill

$10.00

Yard Shot

$20.00

Rum’s

Malibu

$5.99

Bacardi

$5.99

Capitan

$6.99

Kahlua

$5.99

Baileys Irish Cream

$6.99

Tequila

House Tequila Shot

$3.99

Patron Silver Shot

$8.99

Cabo Wabo Shot

$7.99

Don Julio Shot

$8.99

Hornitos Silver Shot

$6.99

Jose Cuervo Shot

$7.00

1800 Reposado Shot

$7.99

3 Generaciones Shot

$6.99

Mezcal Shot

$7.00

Casa Amigos Shot

$8.99

Terramana Shot

$7.99

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.99

Merlot

$5.99

Chardonnay

$5.99

Pinot Grigio

$5.99

White Zinfandel

$5.99

Home-Made Sangria

$8.99

Frozen Sangria

$9.99

Towers

Twr. The Boss

$22.99

Twr. Miami vice

$15.99

Twr. Blue Hawaiian

$15.99

Twr. Titos Punch

$14.99

Twr. Mangonada

$15.99

Twr. Mudslide

$15.99

Big Tower

$60.00

Fish Bowls

Fish B. Blue Curacao

$14.99

Fish B. Strawberry

$14.99

Fish B. Apple Schnapps

$14.99

Fish B. Pineapple

$14.99

Mojito's

Mojito Original

$12.99

Mojito Strawberry

$12.99

Mojito Pinneapple

$12.99

Mojito Blueberry

$12.99

Daiquiri's

Daiquiri

Shot flights

Hot Tequila Flight

$20.00

Tequila Flight

$20.00

Lemon Drop Flight

$22.99

Rainbow

$27.99

Pouches

Pouches

$7.99

Flights

Flight 4

$17.99

Flight 6

$24.99

Tiki Flight

$23.99

Virgin Daiquiri's

Virgin Daiquiri Strawberry

$6.99

Virgin Daiquiri Mango

$6.99

Virgin Daiquiri Peach

$6.99

Virgin Piña Colada

$6.99

Whiskey’s

Crown Royal

$6.99

Jack Daniels

$6.99

Southern Confort

$5.99

Wild Turkey

$5.99

Makers Mark

$6.99

Jim Bean

$5.99

Johnnie Walker

$8.99

Jameson

$7.99

Vodka’s

Tito’s

$5.99

Grey Goose

$7.99

Smirnoff

$5.99

Absolut

$6.99

Shot Lemon Draf

$6.00

Gin

Tangueray

$6.99

Beefeater

$5.99

Cognac

Hennessy

$9.99

Other Spirits

Fireball

$6.99

Jagermeister

$6.99

Blue Curaçao

$5.99

Grand Mariner

$8.99

Soft Drinks (Copy)

Coffee

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Orange Soda

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Southern Tea

$2.99

Red Bull

$5.00

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Catering

Bundle 1

$45.99

Comes with chicken quesadillas (4), chicken taquitos (4), rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamole.

Bundle 2 - Taco Party

$45.99

Comes with 12 tortillas, half hard, half soft, ground beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, rice and beans.

Bundle 3 - Fajitas Party

$59.99

Comes with your choice of meat (chicken, steak, or mix), rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Bundle 4

$45.99

Comes with our famous wings (20), chicken tenders (6) and French fries, served with ranch or blue cheese, buffalo sauce and ketchup.

Bundle 5

$45.99

Comes with enchiladas (12), mini chimichangas (4), cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Bundle 6

$59.99

Taco Traditional Kit: comes with 12 homemade corn tortillas, carnitas, al pastor meat and steak. Served with onions, cilantro, green sauce and limes.

Half Size Pans - Burritos

$29.99

Comes with 3 burritos cut in half (6 halves) with chicken or beef, rice and beans. Served with cheese dip.

Nachos Casa Grande

$39.99

Comes with chips and separate chicken, steak and shrimp mixed with grilled vegetables and cheese dip.

Chicken Adobe

$59.99

The names says everything half pan of our delicious chicken adobe, comes with rice and tortillas.

Mexican Paella - Chicken

$59.99

Comes with a bed of rice and topped with grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and bel peppers covered with red sauce and queso dip.

Mexican Paella - Shrimp

Comes Comes with a bed of rice and topped with shrimp, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and bel peppers covered with red sauce and queso dip.

Fajita Bar

$16.99

Taco Suprime

$14.99

Chips & Salsa - 20 oz

$12.99

Queso - 20 oz

$18.99

Guacamole - 20 oz

$22.99

Taco Bar - Classic

$11.99

Includes hard tacos, soft tortillas, ground beef, chicken, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapeños.

Taco Bar - Supreme

$14.99

Includes hard tacos, soft tortillas, ground beef, chicken, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapeños, PLUS cheese dip and guacamole dip.

Fajita Bar

$16.99

Includes chicken, steak, or a mix of both grilled with vegetables (onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and squash), rice, beans, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.

Nacho Bar

$12.99

Lots of chips, ground beef, chicken, or a mix of both with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and queso sauce.

Party Bar

$13.99

Includes chicken taquitos, burritos (filled with beef or chicken, beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream) ground beef enchiladas, rice and beans. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Party Bar - Guacamole & Queso Dip Add-On

$2.99

Add guacamole & queso dip (per person).

Dessert Bar

$4.99

Tea (Gallon)

$19.99

Margarita (Gallon)

$49.99

Margarita Machine - 2 Bowls

$499.00

Margarita Machine - 3 Bowls

$699.00

Cheese Fountain (3 Gallons)

$50.00

Champagne Cart

$200.00

Margarita Wall (30 Cups)

$100.00

Mobile Bar *Does not include alcohol*

$350.00

1\2 Galon Margaritas

$24.99

Taco Bar

$13.99

Monday

Lunch Mex Chick

$6.99

New Mex Burrito

$10.99

Tuesday

Lunch # 2

$6.99

Taco Tuesday

$10.99

Taco Crispy

Taco Soft

Wednesday

Taco Salad

$6.99

Mexican Chicken

$9.99

Thursday

Lunch# 3

$6.99

Chicken Fajita Special

$11.99

Friday

Lunch# 4

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3212 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32311

Directions

Gallery
Casa Grande Bar & Grill - Tallahasee image
Casa Grande Bar & Grill - Tallahasee image
Casa Grande Bar & Grill - Tallahasee image

Map
