Casa Jalisco sports Bar and Grill 125 COOP Hutto Tx
125 COOP Hutto Tx
Hutto, TX 78634
Beverages
- Aguas Frescas$3.59
16 oz Horchata, homemade lemonade
- Apple Juice$2.99
16 oz
- Orange Juice$2.99
- Coffee$2.75
Regular - decaf
- Hot Chocolate$2.99
- Hot Tea$2.99
- Ice Tea$2.99
Sweet iced tea - unsweetened tea
- Milk$2.99
16 oz
- Soft Drinks$2.99
Coke, diet coke, sprite, orange, dr pepper
- Topo Chico$3.99Out of stock
- RedBull$3.99
- Water
Breakfast
American Breakfast
- Biscuit & Gravy$9.99
Buttermilk biscuit with sausage and gravy served with two eggs any style
- Chicken & Waffle$11.99
Crispy chicken strips and buttermilk waffle
- English Muffin Sandwich$8.50
Stuffed with sausage patty, American cheese and scrambled eggs. Served with hash browns
- Pork Chop & Eggs$11.49
2 pork chops, two eggs served with beans & hash browns
- Ham & Egg Melt Croissant$9.50
Scrambled eggs, ham, and cheese. Served with hash browns
- Oatmeal Bowl$6.50
Served with strawberries, blueberries, pecans and cinnamon
- Omelette Plate$12.99
Your choice of cheese sausage, ham, bacon or chorizo served with beans & hash browns
- Steak & Eggs$13.99
Steak and two eggs any style beans & potatoes
- Super Breakfast$12.99
Two eggs any style and your choice of 2 pancakes or 1 waffle, served with bacon and hash browns
- Veggie Omelet$11.99
A fresh mix of spinach, mushrooms, green & red bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & cheese
Pancakes
- 1 Buttermilk Pancake$2.49
One fluffy buttermilk pancake
- 3 Buttermilk Pancakes$8.49
Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes
- 1 Chocolate Chip Pancake$2.99
1 fluffy buttermilk pancake filled with chocolate chips, topped with chocolate syrup
- 3 Chocolate Chip Pancakes$9.25
Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes filled with chocolate chips, topped with chocolate syrup
- 1 Pecan Pancake$2.99
1 fluffy buttermilk pancakes filled with pecan, topped with caramel
- 3 Pecan Pancakes$9.25
Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes filled with pecan, topped with caramel
Waffles
Breakfast Burritos & Tacos
Mexican Breakfast
- Breakfast Meat Plate$10.99
Mixed with eggs and a choice, ham, bacon, chorizo, and owen sausage served with beans, potatoes and tortillas
- Chilaquiles Bandera$12.50
Green, red, and creamy chipotle sauce, served with beans and two eggs any style
- Chilaquiles Con Queso$10.99
Served with beans and potatoes choice your sauce: green, red or creamy chipotle sauce
- Huevos and Potatoes a La Mexicana$10.49
Eggs mixed with jalapenos, tomatoes and onions served with beans, potatoes and tortillas
- Huevos Divorciados$11.99
2 eggs any style topped with green and ranchero sauce served with beans queso fresco on top and potatoes
- Huevos Rancheros$10.49
2 eggs any style, topped with ranchero sauce served with bean, potatoes and tortillas
- Migas a La Mexicana$11.99
Eggs mixed with crispy corn tortilla, eggs, jalapeno, onion, tomatoes, served with beans and potatoes
- Migas Rancheras$12.99
Eggs mixed with crispy corn tortilla topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese, served with beans and potatoes
- Nopalitos a La Mexicana Con Huevo$10.49
Eggs mixed with cactus, jalapenos, onion, and tomatoes served with beans, potatoes and tortillas
Extras
Lunch
Lunch Specials
- Cheese Enchilada and Soft Beef Taco$9.99
One cheese enchilada and one ground beef soft taco
- Enchilada and Crispy Taco$9.99
Choice of one beef, chicken, or cheese enchilada and one crispy taco
- El Burrito$9.99
Filled with fajita-style beef or chicken topped with Chile con queso
- Crispy Tacos$9.99
Two crispy tacos
- Cheese Enchilada and Carne Guisada$9.99
One enchilada and beef stew
- Enchilada and Tostada$9.99
One flour tortilla filled with asada topped with Chile con queso and one ground beef tostada
- Quesadilla and Tortilla Soup$9.99
One beef or chicken quesadilla and small tortilla soup
- Lunch Fajitas$12.99
Served with sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas
Food
Antojitos Mexicanos
- Astec Tacos Plate$14.99
Three homemade corn tortillas, marinated prime skirt steak, with our signature steak sauce
- Burrito$8.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream
- Gordita$7.99
With beans, cheese and your choice of meat. Served with pico gallo and avocado
- Single Chalupa$5.99
Choice of meat, served with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, avocado and sour cream
- Single Crispy Taco$2.99
- Single Taco$3.99
With your choice of flour or corn tortilla served with lettuce and tomatoes or cilantro and onion
- Single Tostada$6.99
Choice of meat, served with beans, cabbage, tomatoes, sliced avocado,queso fresco, Mexican sour cream
- Torta$9.25
A Mexican sandwich with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and sour cream
- Chips & Salsa$1.99
Appetizers
- C.C.Q$9.49+
- Queso Super Compuesto$14.99
Guacamole, pico de gallo and ground beef
- Fajita Nachos$12.99+
Tortilla chips, topped with refried beans, cheese, and beef fajita, served with sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos ground beef
- Shrimp Nachos$12.99+
Tortilla chips, topped with refried beans, cheese, and shrimp, served with sour cream, guacamole, and jalapenos ground beef
- Bean and Cheese Nachos$10.75
- Queso Flameado$11.99
Melted Monterrey cheese with poblano pepper and your choice of meat
- Table Fresh Guacamole$15.99
Live guacamole made at your table
- Jalisco Wings$11.99
Jalapeno and cheese wrapped in chicken and bacon
- Chicharrones$9.50
Served with pico de gallo and green sauce
- Alitas$12.99
8 wings, BBQ, lemon pepper, or buffalo served with celery sticks
- Flautas Ahogadas$12.50
6 flautas with cabbage, queso fresco, crema mexicana, and special tomato sauce
- Cinco De Mayo Tacos$10.50
3 papas rancheras taquitos served with cabbage, tomatoes, avocado, queso fresco, crema Mexicana, and special tomato sauce
- Fried Stuffed Jalapenos$7.99+
2 pieces
- Guacamole Side$6.50+
- Loco Fries$11.50
French fries topped with ground beef, bacon bits, Chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos
- Jalapeno Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$14.99
6 pieces. Jalapeno, cheese, and shrimp, wrapped with bacon
- Esquite Corn Bowl$5.99
Corn, mayo, tajin, fresh cheese
Burgers & Sandwiches
- BBQ Sandwich$11.50
Pulled pork served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, and french fries
- Super Burger$13.99
Grilled chicken cheeseburger with grilled onions, mushrooms, jalapenos, and bacon
- Cheeseburger$11.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and cheese served with french fries
- Hawaiian Burger$13.99
Pineapple, bacon, ham, white cheese, mayo, mustard and tomatoes
Chicken Specialties
- Chicken Tarasco$18.99
Chicken breast sauteed with a topping of creamy sauce, poblano pepper, red onion, mushrooms, and parmesan cheese
- Chicken Chipotle$17.50
Chicken breast topped with grilled onion, chipotle sauce, melted cheese, sour cream, served with rice and beans
- Rosemary Chicken$14.99
Chicken breast marinated in rosemary sauce, served with mixed veggies and cilantro rice
- Pollo Poblano$16.50
Grilled chicken breast topped with poblano pepper, grilled onion, tomatoes, mushrooms, and cheese, served with rice and refried beans
Dessert
Dinner Plates
- Bistec Ranchero$15.99
Steak fajita grilled with jalapenos, onion, and ranchero sauce served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice & refried beans
- Carne Guisada$14.99
Beef stew, served with rice, beans, guacamole and tortillas
- Chicken Flautas$15.99
3 flautas served with cabbage, queso fresco on top, Mexican sour cream, tomato, avocado slice, rice and beans
- Crispy Taco Plate$13.99
3 crispy ground beef tacos, filled with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese, served with rice and beans
- Chile Relleno$14.99
One poblano pepper stuffed with beef or cheese, served with rice and beans
- Carnitas Plate$15.99
Tasty carnitas with tanned red onion, rice and beans, homemade corn tortillas
- Chalupas Mexicanas Plate$14.99
2 chalupas with cabbage, tomatoes, avocado, queso fresco, Mexican sour cream, rice and beans
- Quesa Birria Plate$14.99
3 quesabirria served with rice, charro beans, onion and cilantro
- Mini Taquitos$14.99
4 mini taquitos with your choice of meat chicken or beef fajita, pastor, or carnitas served with grilled onion, cilantro, and charro beans
- Jalisco Meat Quesadillas$11.99+
Two large tortillas filled with melted cheese, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of meat, pastor, beef or chicken fajita
- Half Order Jalisco Veggie Quesadillas$8.50
Two large tortillas filled with melted cheese, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of spinach or mushrooms
- Full Jalisco Veggie Quesadillas$12.50
Two large tortillas filled with melted cheese, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of spinach or mushrooms
- Stuffed Avocado$18.50
Fried stuffed avocado served with one taco beef fajita, rice, and refried beans. Choice of chicken or beef fajita
- Aztec Plate$22.50
Enchiladas and More
- Enchiladas Plate$11.50
Three ground beef enchiladas, topped with gravy and melted cheese, served with rice and beans
- Baja Enchiladas Plate$13.99
Two shrimp enchiladas topped with your choice of ranchero or chipotle sauce melted cheese, served with rice and beans
- Casa Jalisco Enchiladas$13.99
Two beef fajita flour tortilla enchiladas, topped with Chile con queso served with rice and bean
- Chipotle Enchiladas Plate$13.50
Two chicken ranchero enchiladas with chipotle sauce queso fresco and Mexican sour cream, served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas a La Crema$13.99
Three chicken or cheese enchiladas topped with sour cream sauce (white melted cheese) served with rice and beans
- Tarasco Enchiladas$13.50Out of stock
Two chicken ranchero enchiladas with Tarasco sauce served with rice and beans
- Trio Enchiladas$15.99
One sour cream, one chipotle and one green enchilada, all with chicken ranchero, queso fresco and Mexican sour cream, rice and beans
- Abuelos Plate$12.99
Two ground beef or chicken enchiladas, topped with gravy and cheese, served with one crispy taco rice and beans
- Chimichanga Plate$14.99
Beef or chicken with gravy and Chile con queso on top, served with rice and beans
- Jalisco Burrito Plate$14.99
Large flour tortilla filled with fajita-style beef, topped with gravy and cheese, served with rice and beans
- Santa Ana Plate$12.99
Two cheese, beef or chicken enchiladas topped with gravy and melted cheese served with guacamole chips topped with Chile con queso
Kids Plates
- Chicken Tender Plate$8.25
2 chicken tenders and fries
- Pizza Enchilada$8.25
2 flour tortillas with cheese pizza sauce and your choice of pepperoni or ham
- Kids Quesadilla$8.25
One small quesadilla, your choice of meat, rice and beans
- Kids Soft Taco Plate$8.25
One ground beef soft taco, served with rice and beans
- Kids Enchilada Plate$8.25
One enchilada your choice of chicken, cheese or ground beef, served with rice and beans
- Kids Crispy Taco Plate$8.25
One crispy taco, served with rice and beans
Parrilladas & Grilled Platters
- Fajitas for 1$20.99
- Fajitas for 2$35.99
- Parrillada Tejana$25.99
Sausage, shrimp, beef, and chicken fajitas
- Fajitas a La Diabla$21.99
Your choice of chicken or beef grilled with bell pepper, onion and diabla sauce
- Santa Fe Molcajete$25.99Out of stock
Beef, chicken and grilled shrimp mixed with cactus, bell pepper, onion and mushrooms topped with green salsa and melted white cheese
- Rib-Eye Steak and Shrimp Tarasco$26.49Out of stock
12 oz rib-eye steak black angus grilled and 3 jumbo shrimp sauteed topping with tarasco sauce, red onion, poblano pepper, mushrooms, cilantro and parmesan cheese
- Steak and Enchiladas$25.99
2 chicken chipotle enchiladas, 12 oz rib-eye steak served on a bed of sauteed onion
- Carne Asada$18.99
Beef skirt steak with topped grilled onion and cactus, served with rice, charro beans and salad
- Alambre Plate$16.99
Grill beef or chicken fajita, mixed with bell pepper and onion, served on a bed of tortilla melted cheese, rice and refried beans
- Hawaiian Plate$26.49Out of stock
Mix fajitas with bell pepper, onion, ham, bacon, pineapple melted cheese on top served with guacamole, sour cream, rice and refried beans
Seafood
- Mojarra Dorada$17.99
Served with french fries, rice and salad
- Camarones a La Mexicana$18.99
Shrimp mixed with ranchero sauce jalapenos, served with rice and beans
- Cabo Shrimp$18.99
Grilled shrimp with bell pepper and onion served on a bed of rice and topped with your choice of ranchero or chipotle sauce melted cheese and sour cream
- Camarones a La Diabla$18.99
Spicy hot shrimp, served with salad rice and beans
- El Costeno$17.99
Tilapia topped with salsa Verde and cheese served with cilantro rice and mixed veggies
- Filete Empanizado Y Camarones$18.99Out of stock
One breaded fish fillet with 4 breaded shrimp, served with cilantro rice and salad
- Shrimp Tacos Plate$14.99
Two tacos of homemade corn tortillas with mixed green and red cabbage, tomatoes, cilantro, and homemade lemon sauce served with rice and beans
- Shrimp Cocktail$16.99
- Ceviche De Camarón$11.99Out of stock
- Aguachiles$15.99
12 camarones
- Mojarra a La Diabla$19.99
- Fish Tacos$14.99Out of stock
Side Orders
Soup & Salad
- Caldo De Res$12.99
- Fiesta Bowl$13.99
Your choice of meat served with black beans, fresh cheese, romaine lettuce, cilantro rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
- Taco Salad$12.99
Large tortilla shell filled with ground beef, chicken or beef fajita, topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and cheese
- South Texas Salad$12.99Out of stock
Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn grains, cherry tomato, bacon, cilantro and tortilla strips your choice of meat fajita beef or chicken
- Frida Salad$12.99Out of stock
Romaine lettuce, strawberries, mini cucumbers, panela cheese, dried cranberries, honey-roasted pecans and honey balsamic dressing
- Tortilla Soup$8.99+
- Menudo$9.99+
Take Out
- 8 Oz Rice$2.99
- 16 Oz Rice$5.79
- 32 Oz Rice$10.79
- 8 Oz Beans$2.99
- 16 Oz Beans$5.79
- 32 Oz Beans$10.79
- 8 Oz Charros$3.99
- 16 Oz Charros$6.99
- 32 Oz Charros$11.99
- 8 Oz Chips & Salsa$3.59
- 16 Oz Chips & Salsa$6.59
- 32 Oz Chips & Salsa$11.99
- 8 Oz Chile Con Queso$5.99
- 16 Oz Chile Con Queso$10.99
- 32 Oz Chile Con Queso$20.29
- 8 Oz Guacamole$5.99
- 16 Oz Guacamole$10.99
- 32 Oz Guacamole$20.29
- 16 Oz Queso Super Compuesto$11.49
- 32 Oz Queso Super Compuesto$21.99
- 8 Oz Pico De Gallo$3.59
- 16 Oz Pico De Gallo$5.99
- 32 Oz Pico De Gallo$10.29
- 8 Oz Sour Cream$2.59
- 16 Oz Sour Cream$4.79
- 32 Oz Sour Cream$8.99
- 8 Oz Salsa$2.59
- 16 Oz Salsa$4.79
- 32 Oz Salsa$8.99
- 1/2 Dozen Tortillas$3.50
- 1 Dozen Tortillas$6.99
Bar
Beer
Cocktails– Specialty Drinks
- El Charro Negro$10.00
- Jalisco Amanecer$9.00
- Mexican Sunset$9.00
- La Chata$12.00
- La Dona$13.00
- Santa Maria$13.00
- Folclor$14.00
- Rusa$15.00Out of stock
- Sabor a Mi$12.00
- Amazona$12.00
- Beso$11.00
- Mezcalita$12.00
- Mazatlan$11.00
- La Muneca$10.00
- Twisty Pina$12.00
- Mojito$11.00
- Carajillo$13.00
- Old Fashion$15.00
- Michelada Import$7.00
- Bloody Mary$11.00
- Bloody Maria$12.00
- Cazuela Marquez$15.00
- Flight$15.00
- Michelada domestic$6.00
- mimosa$8.00
Daiquiris
Margaritas
Martinis
Vodka
Whiskey and Bourbon
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
A Mexican family-owned restaurant that offers a vibrant dinning experience combining delicious Mexican cuisine with a lively sports bar atmosphere. Our restaurant aims to create a warm and welcoming environment t where families and friends can gather to enjoy authentic Mexican dishes, watch sporting events and have a great time together. Featuring a well-stocked bar with a selection of beers, cocktails and spirits, making it the perfect place to unwind after a long day or catch up with friends while watching your favorite sports game on our big screens.
