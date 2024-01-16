Restaurant info

A Mexican family-owned restaurant that offers a vibrant dinning experience combining delicious Mexican cuisine with a lively sports bar atmosphere. Our restaurant aims to create a warm and welcoming environment t where families and friends can gather to enjoy authentic Mexican dishes, watch sporting events and have a great time together. Featuring a well-stocked bar with a selection of beers, cocktails and spirits, making it the perfect place to unwind after a long day or catch up with friends while watching your favorite sports game on our big screens.