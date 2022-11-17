Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Casa Juancho

review star

No reviews yet

2436 SW 8TH STREET

MIAMI, FL 33135

Popular Items

Paella Marinera
Croquetas de Jamón Iberico
Media Cola de Langosta

Wine To Go

Torre la Moreira 2021

Torre la Moreira 2021

$22.00

Rías Baixas, Albariño

Cillar de Silos 2019

Cillar de Silos 2019

$28.00

Ribera del Duero, Tempranillo

Señor da Folla Verde 2021

Señor da Folla Verde 2021

$35.00

Rías Baixas, 70% Albariño, 15% Treixadura, and 15% Loureira

Torresilo 2019

Torresilo 2019

$55.00

Ribera del Duero, Tempranillo

Dominio del Pidio 2018

Dominio del Pidio 2018

$80.00

Ribera del Duero, Tempranillo

Sangria Cillar De Silos

$48.00

Using the highest quality ingredients we express this sangria with the best flavors of Spain. Cillar de Silos 2019, Gran Duque de Alba, Golfo

Tapas

Salpicón de Mariscos 

$18.00

Assorted seafood salad vinaigrette

Boquerones en Vinagre 

$14.00

Fresh anchovies in vinegar

Chistorra a la Plancha

$14.00

Grilled Spanish sausage links

Morcilla Ibérica

$16.00

Grilled blood sausage

Calamares Fritos

$16.00

Fried calamari

Callos a la Madrileña

$14.00

Tripe, beef feet, sausage and blood sausage stew

Pulpo a la Plancha con Patatas

$22.00

Grilled octopus with yukon gold potatoes

Pulpo a la Gallega 

$18.00

Boiled octopus, paprika and extra virgin olive oil 

Croquetas de la Abuela

$14.00

Grouper croquettes

Croquetas de Jamón Iberico

$20.00

Iberian ham croquettes

Pimientos del Piquillo Rellenos de Bacalao

$18.00

Oak roasted peppers from Spain stuffed with codfish mousse

Mesón Especial 

$20.00

Grilled squid, shrimp, mushrooms, Spanish sausage and blood sausage

Gambas al Ajillo

$15.00

Shrimp sautéed with olive oil and garlic

Solomillo Encebollado 

$20.00

Beef tenderloin tidbits grilled with onions

Tortilla a la Española 

$14.00

Potato and onion omelette

Sepia a la Plancha 

$18.00

Grilled cuttlefish

Navajas a la Plancha 

$20.00Out of stock

Grilled razor clams

Embutidos

Jamón de Bellota 100% Ibérico 5J

$56.00

Hand carved acorn-fed 100% Iberian ham

Lomo de Bellota 100% Ibérico 5J

$28.00

Acorn-fed 100% Iberian pork loin 

Jamón Ibérico Monteraz

$32.00

Hand carved Iberian ham

Jamón Serrano Fermín

$20.00

Hand carved serrano ham 

Chorizo Ibérico de Bellota Fermín

$14.00

All natural acorn-fed Iberian chorizo 

Salchichón Ibérico de Bellota Fermín

$14.00

All natural acorn-fed Iberian chorizo 

Quesos Artesanos

Queso Manchego Semicurado

$10.00Out of stock

Sheep's milk cheese, aged three months

Manchego Reserva

$12.00

Sheep's milk cheese, aged nine months

Manchego Gran Reserva

$14.00

Sheep's milk cheese, aged twelve months

Oveja con Trufa Nega

$20.00

Sheep's milk cheese with black truffle

Oveja al Romero

$10.00

Sheep's milk cheese hand rubbed with oil, covered with rosemary and aged for six months

Cabra al Vino

$10.00

Goat's milk cheese bathed in red wine

San Simón

$10.00

Galician cow's milk cheese smoked with birch wood

Tetilla

$9.00

Galician cow's milk cheese

Cabrales

$16.00

Asturian blue cheese of cow's milk

Sopas

Potaje de Garbanzos 

$10.00

Chickpea stew

Caldo Gallego

$10.00

Galician soup of white beans, collard greens, potatoes and serrano ham 

Fabada Asturiana 

$16.00

Stew of white faba beans from Asturias 

Potaje de Lentejas 

$10.00Out of stock

Lentil stew

Sopa de Pescados y Mariscos al Hinojo 

$12.00

Mixed seafood and fish soup with fresh fennel

Ensaladas

Espárragos Blancos 

$11.00

Spanish white asparagus 

Ensalada César

$10.00

Caesar's salad

Ensalada de Aguacate 

$10.00

Hass avocado and tomato on a bed of mixed baby greens

Paellas

Paella Marinera

Paella Marinera

$78.00+

Paella with seafood and fish

Media Cola de Langosta

$12.00

Extra lobster tail for Paella

Arroz Negro

$70.00+

Cuttlefish ink rice with squid and shrimp

Arroz de Verduras

$30.00

Vegetable paella with artichokes, asparagus,green beans, garbanzo, lima beans, roast peppers and sweet peas

Fideuá Gandiense

$39.00

Angel hair pasta with seafood and fish

Arroz con Bacalao y Garbanzos

$36.00

Rice with northern black cod and chickpeas

Pescado

Dorada a la Sal

$38.00

Gilthead sea bream baked to perfection in a crust of sea salt

Lubina a la Espalda

$38.00

Branzino baked to perfection in a crust of sea salt

Mero al Horno

$45.00

Black grouper fillet baked with peppers, onions and garlic

Lenguado Europeo Meuniere

$42.00

Dover sole with a lemon butter sauce

Salmón al Albariño

$34.00

Fresh Faroe Island salmon in a reduced albariño wine and saffron sauce

Sea Bass con Pimientos del Piquillo

$40.00

Grilled Chilean sea bass with piquillo peppers sautéed with extra virgin olive oil and garlic

Bacalao a la Plancha

$36.00

Northern black cod, salt cured and broiled on a bed of sweet onions with extra virgin olive oil and garlic

Pargo en Salsa Verde

$38.00

Red snapper fillet, clams and shrimp in a garlic parsley sauce

Merluza a la Koskera

$38.00Out of stock

European hake, shrimp, clams and mussels in a creamy garlic parsley sauce with fine herbs and white wine

Mariscos

Langostinos a la Plancha

$48.00Out of stock

Grilled whole jumbo shrimp

Langosta de Florida a la Plancha

$50.00

Grilled whole Florida lobster

Langosta Thermidor

$56.00

Lobster Thermidor

Parrillada de Mariscos

Parrillada de Mariscos

$40.00

Grilled assorted seafood and fish with a light garlic sauce

Carnes a La Parrilla

Chuletón de Buey

$85.00

Meyer Natural Angus prime bone-in ribeye

Entrecot de Res

$75.00

Meyer Natural Angus prime strip loin

Chuletón de Buey 32 oz

$155.00

Meyer Natural Angus prime bone-in ribeye 32 oz

Centro de Solomillo

$70.00

Meyer Natural Angus prime filet mignon 10 oz.

Filet Mignon con Champiñones

$48.00

Classical filet mignon with wild mushroom sauce

Chuletas de Cordero

$75.00

Natural Colorado double-cut lamb chops

Pluma de Bellota 100% Ibérico 5J

$38.00

Meyer Natural Angus outside skirt steak

Carnes y Aves

Estofado de Jarrete de Cordero

$45.00

Braised Colorado lamb shank

Pato "Casa Juancho"

$32.00Out of stock

Boneless Long Island roast duck a l'orange with pine nuts and figs

Acompañantes

Broccolini Salteado

$8.00

Sautéed broccolini

Espárragos Frescos Gratinados

$8.00Out of stock

Jumbo green asparagus au gratin

Setas Silvestres

$8.00

Sautéed wild mushrooms

Espárragos Frescos a la Plancha

$8.00

Grilled jumbo green asparagus

Judias Verdes Salteadas

$8.00

Sautéed green beans

Espinacas a la Catalana

$8.00

Sautéed spinach with pine nuts and raisins

Piquillos Relleno de Queso de Cabra

$8.00

Oak roasted peppers from Spain stuffed with goat cheese

Pimientos del Piquillo Salteados

$6.00

Oak roasted peppers fom Spain sautéed with olive oil and garlic

Aceitunas Naturales

$6.00

Natural Olives produced in Carmona, Spain

Arroz

$3.00

White Rice

Postres

Flan de Caramelo

$9.00

Cream Caramel

Tarta de Santiago

$10.00

Almond tart

Torrija

$10.00

Slice of bread soaked in milk, eggs and white wine then deep-fried

Flan de Coco

$11.00

Coconut flan

Tocinillo de Cielo

$10.00

Flan-like dessert with egg yolks and sugar

Crema Catalana

$11.00

Custard flambéed with heavy caramel syrup

Mousse de Chocolate

$10.00

Chocolate mousse

Frutas del Bosque

$9.00

Fresh seasonal fruits

Soft Beverages

Coke

$5.00

12 oz Mexican Coke glass bottle

Diet Coke

$5.00

8 oz Diet Coke glass bottle

Sprite

$5.00

12 oz Mexican Sprite glass bottle

East Imperial Ginger Ale

$4.00

5 oz East Imperial Thai Dry Ginger Ale

Clamato

$3.50

5.5 oz

Red Bull

$5.00

8.4 oz

Ice Tea

$5.00

12 oz Republic Darjeeling Iced Tea

East Imperial Club Soda

$4.00

5 oz East Imperial Soda Water

East Imperial Tonic

$4.00

5 oz East Imperial Tonic Water

Water

Mondariz

$7.50

750ml Galician Natural Spring Water

Mondariz Con Gas

$7.50

750ml Galician Sparkling Spring Water

Retail

Jarra Casa Juancho

$22.00
La Organic- Crianza 500 ml

La Organic- Crianza 500 ml

$18.00

Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil from Spain 500ml Olive Varieties: Picual, Hojiblanca, Arbequina and Picudo. Very light and balanced, it has a fruity perception on the palate.

La Organic- Oro 250ml

La Organic- Oro 250ml

$25.00

Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil From Spain 250 ml Olive Variety: Picudo A bright, vivacious oil with deliciously fragrant notes of wildflowers and fresh vegetables. Rich in texture, it boasts a robust tangy flavor with peppery overtones, leaving a satisfying aftertaste.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2436 SW 8TH STREET, MIAMI, FL 33135

Directions

