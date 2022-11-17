- Home
Casa Juancho
2436 SW 8TH STREET
MIAMI, FL 33135
Wine To Go
Torre la Moreira 2021
Rías Baixas, Albariño
Cillar de Silos 2019
Ribera del Duero, Tempranillo
Señor da Folla Verde 2021
Rías Baixas, 70% Albariño, 15% Treixadura, and 15% Loureira
Torresilo 2019
Ribera del Duero, Tempranillo
Dominio del Pidio 2018
Ribera del Duero, Tempranillo
Sangria Cillar De Silos
Using the highest quality ingredients we express this sangria with the best flavors of Spain. Cillar de Silos 2019, Gran Duque de Alba, Golfo
Tapas
Salpicón de Mariscos
Assorted seafood salad vinaigrette
Boquerones en Vinagre
Fresh anchovies in vinegar
Chistorra a la Plancha
Grilled Spanish sausage links
Morcilla Ibérica
Grilled blood sausage
Calamares Fritos
Fried calamari
Callos a la Madrileña
Tripe, beef feet, sausage and blood sausage stew
Pulpo a la Plancha con Patatas
Grilled octopus with yukon gold potatoes
Pulpo a la Gallega
Boiled octopus, paprika and extra virgin olive oil
Croquetas de la Abuela
Grouper croquettes
Croquetas de Jamón Iberico
Iberian ham croquettes
Pimientos del Piquillo Rellenos de Bacalao
Oak roasted peppers from Spain stuffed with codfish mousse
Mesón Especial
Grilled squid, shrimp, mushrooms, Spanish sausage and blood sausage
Gambas al Ajillo
Shrimp sautéed with olive oil and garlic
Solomillo Encebollado
Beef tenderloin tidbits grilled with onions
Tortilla a la Española
Potato and onion omelette
Sepia a la Plancha
Grilled cuttlefish
Navajas a la Plancha
Grilled razor clams
Embutidos
Jamón de Bellota 100% Ibérico 5J
Hand carved acorn-fed 100% Iberian ham
Lomo de Bellota 100% Ibérico 5J
Acorn-fed 100% Iberian pork loin
Jamón Ibérico Monteraz
Hand carved Iberian ham
Jamón Serrano Fermín
Hand carved serrano ham
Chorizo Ibérico de Bellota Fermín
All natural acorn-fed Iberian chorizo
Salchichón Ibérico de Bellota Fermín
All natural acorn-fed Iberian chorizo
Quesos Artesanos
Queso Manchego Semicurado
Sheep's milk cheese, aged three months
Manchego Reserva
Sheep's milk cheese, aged nine months
Manchego Gran Reserva
Sheep's milk cheese, aged twelve months
Oveja con Trufa Nega
Sheep's milk cheese with black truffle
Oveja al Romero
Sheep's milk cheese hand rubbed with oil, covered with rosemary and aged for six months
Cabra al Vino
Goat's milk cheese bathed in red wine
San Simón
Galician cow's milk cheese smoked with birch wood
Tetilla
Galician cow's milk cheese
Cabrales
Asturian blue cheese of cow's milk
Sopas
Potaje de Garbanzos
Chickpea stew
Caldo Gallego
Galician soup of white beans, collard greens, potatoes and serrano ham
Fabada Asturiana
Stew of white faba beans from Asturias
Potaje de Lentejas
Lentil stew
Sopa de Pescados y Mariscos al Hinojo
Mixed seafood and fish soup with fresh fennel
Ensaladas
Paellas
Paella Marinera
Paella with seafood and fish
Media Cola de Langosta
Extra lobster tail for Paella
Arroz Negro
Cuttlefish ink rice with squid and shrimp
Arroz de Verduras
Vegetable paella with artichokes, asparagus,green beans, garbanzo, lima beans, roast peppers and sweet peas
Fideuá Gandiense
Angel hair pasta with seafood and fish
Arroz con Bacalao y Garbanzos
Rice with northern black cod and chickpeas
Pescado
Dorada a la Sal
Gilthead sea bream baked to perfection in a crust of sea salt
Lubina a la Espalda
Branzino baked to perfection in a crust of sea salt
Mero al Horno
Black grouper fillet baked with peppers, onions and garlic
Lenguado Europeo Meuniere
Dover sole with a lemon butter sauce
Salmón al Albariño
Fresh Faroe Island salmon in a reduced albariño wine and saffron sauce
Sea Bass con Pimientos del Piquillo
Grilled Chilean sea bass with piquillo peppers sautéed with extra virgin olive oil and garlic
Bacalao a la Plancha
Northern black cod, salt cured and broiled on a bed of sweet onions with extra virgin olive oil and garlic
Pargo en Salsa Verde
Red snapper fillet, clams and shrimp in a garlic parsley sauce
Merluza a la Koskera
European hake, shrimp, clams and mussels in a creamy garlic parsley sauce with fine herbs and white wine
Mariscos
Carnes a La Parrilla
Chuletón de Buey
Meyer Natural Angus prime bone-in ribeye
Entrecot de Res
Meyer Natural Angus prime strip loin
Chuletón de Buey 32 oz
Meyer Natural Angus prime bone-in ribeye 32 oz
Centro de Solomillo
Meyer Natural Angus prime filet mignon 10 oz.
Filet Mignon con Champiñones
Classical filet mignon with wild mushroom sauce
Chuletas de Cordero
Natural Colorado double-cut lamb chops
Pluma de Bellota 100% Ibérico 5J
Meyer Natural Angus outside skirt steak
Carnes y Aves
Acompañantes
Broccolini Salteado
Sautéed broccolini
Espárragos Frescos Gratinados
Jumbo green asparagus au gratin
Setas Silvestres
Sautéed wild mushrooms
Espárragos Frescos a la Plancha
Grilled jumbo green asparagus
Judias Verdes Salteadas
Sautéed green beans
Espinacas a la Catalana
Sautéed spinach with pine nuts and raisins
Piquillos Relleno de Queso de Cabra
Oak roasted peppers from Spain stuffed with goat cheese
Pimientos del Piquillo Salteados
Oak roasted peppers fom Spain sautéed with olive oil and garlic
Aceitunas Naturales
Natural Olives produced in Carmona, Spain
Arroz
White Rice
Postres
Flan de Caramelo
Cream Caramel
Tarta de Santiago
Almond tart
Torrija
Slice of bread soaked in milk, eggs and white wine then deep-fried
Flan de Coco
Coconut flan
Tocinillo de Cielo
Flan-like dessert with egg yolks and sugar
Crema Catalana
Custard flambéed with heavy caramel syrup
Mousse de Chocolate
Chocolate mousse
Frutas del Bosque
Fresh seasonal fruits
Soft Beverages
Coke
12 oz Mexican Coke glass bottle
Diet Coke
8 oz Diet Coke glass bottle
Sprite
12 oz Mexican Sprite glass bottle
East Imperial Ginger Ale
5 oz East Imperial Thai Dry Ginger Ale
Clamato
5.5 oz
Red Bull
8.4 oz
Ice Tea
12 oz Republic Darjeeling Iced Tea
East Imperial Club Soda
5 oz East Imperial Soda Water
East Imperial Tonic
5 oz East Imperial Tonic Water
Water
Retail
Jarra Casa Juancho
La Organic- Crianza 500 ml
Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil from Spain 500ml Olive Varieties: Picual, Hojiblanca, Arbequina and Picudo. Very light and balanced, it has a fruity perception on the palate.
La Organic- Oro 250ml
Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil From Spain 250 ml Olive Variety: Picudo A bright, vivacious oil with deliciously fragrant notes of wildflowers and fresh vegetables. Rich in texture, it boasts a robust tangy flavor with peppery overtones, leaving a satisfying aftertaste.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
2436 SW 8TH STREET, MIAMI, FL 33135