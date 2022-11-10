A map showing the location of Casa LeverView gallery

Casa Lever

2,569 Reviews

$$$$

390 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10022

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Vitello Tonnato
Caprese
Carbonara*

CRUDO

Capesante e Mandarino*

$39.00

scallops, yuzu, red sorrel, mandarin, peperoncino *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. All ofour freshly baked products and dishes are prepared in facilities where nuts, wheat, dairy and other food allergens are present.While we make every effort to separate these items, we cannot guarantee that our products will be free of the major food allergens.

Tonno e Radici Invernali*

$37.00

Bluefin tuna, creme fraiche, beets, horse radish, carrots, pickled shallots *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. All ofour freshly baked products and dishes are prepared in facilities where nuts, wheat, dairy and other food allergens are present.While we make every effort to separate these items, we cannot guarantee that our products will be free of the major food allergens.

Hamachi*

$39.00

hamachi crudo, mixed radish carpaccio, celery extract *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. All ofour freshly baked products and dishes are prepared in facilities where nuts, wheat, dairy and other food allergens are present.While we make every effort to separate these items, we cannot guarantee that our products will be free of the major food allergens.

Acciughe

Acciughe

$37.00

fillets of anchovies from the Cantabrian Sea, butter, peperoncino

TO START

Casa Lever Salad

Casa Lever Salad

$29.00

organic misticanza, avocado, buffalo mozzarella, Castelvetrano olives, grape tomatoes, radishes

Insalata di Legumi

$28.00

black and green lentils, red quinoa, pickled mushroom, basil dressing

Carciofi e Parmigiano

$31.00

thinly slice artichokes, 36-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano, lemon, Allegretto olive oil

Caesar Cardini*

Caesar Cardini*

$29.00

baby romaine, Caesar dressing, 36-month aged Parmigiano Reggiano *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Caprese

Caprese

$29.00

Kumato tomato, Ursini "Solo Gentile" olive oil, buffalo mozzarella, basil

Carpaccio di Manzo*

Carpaccio di Manzo*

$31.00

black angus beef, Mostarda di Cremona, mushrooms, 36-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

San Daniele

$33.00

36-month aged prosciutto DOK Dall'Ava from San Daniele, buffalo mozzarella

Vitello Tonnato

Vitello Tonnato

$31.00

veal, tuna-caper sauce, bell peppers

Parmigiana di Melanzane

$29.00

baked eggplant, tomato, 36-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano, basil

PASTA

Spaghetti alla Chitarra

Spaghetti alla Chitarra

$29.00

spaghetti fatti in casa, San Marzano DOP tomatoes, basil

Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe

$31.00

homemade tonnarelli, Pecorino Romano DOP, Tellicherry black pepper

Pasta Mista, Legumi e Astice

$53.00

mix pasta with legume, lobster and salmoriglio

Linguine Integrali con Verdure

$28.00

whole wheat linguine Felicetti, savoy cabbage, Romanesco broccoli, raisins, pine nuts

Bolognese

$34.00

homemade fettuccine, traditional veal ragù

Arrabbiata

$31.00

spaghetti Pastificio dei Campi, tomato sauce, peperoncino, garlic chips

Carbonara*

Carbonara*

$31.00

spaghetti Setaro, organic egg, guanciale, Pecorino Romano DOP, Tellicherry black pepper. *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. All of our freshly baked products and dishes are prepared in facilities where nuts, wheat, dairy and other food allergens are present. While we make every effort to separate these items, we cannot guarantee that our products will be free of the major food allergens.

Pappardella Ripiena

$34.00

homemade stuffed pappardelle pasta with lamb ragù, sunchokes and artichokes

Bottarga

Bottarga

$32.00

vermicelli Pastificio dei Campi, grey mullet bottarga, shallot, parsley

Vongole

Vongole

$41.00

linguine Pastificio dei Campi, Manila clams, peperoncino, garlic, parsley

SEA

Baccala' in Crosta di Patate

$63.00

Icelandic cod fish, sliced potato crust, chickpeas, tarragon, rosemary oil

Razza

$42.00

pan seared skate, squash and black garlic purée, roasted Brussels sprouts

LAND

Broccoli Arrosto

Broccoli Arrosto

$29.00

roasted broccoli, broccoli rabe pureé, Brussels sprouts, ginger garlic crunch

Bistecca di Cavolo Verza

$29.00

roasted cabbage, maitake mushrooms, celery root purée, paprika

Paillard di Pollo

$45.00

chicken paillard, celery root carpaccio, radish, crispy Tuscan kale, Agnoni cipollini onion

Pollo e Funghi

$47.00

Heritage Brune Landaise chicken thigh, mixed mushrooms, roasted Yukon potatoes, shallots

Cutelèta alla Milanese

$61.00

traditional breaded veal, wild arugula, tomato

Arrosto Rosa*

$69.00

thinly sliced roast beef, black truffle, roasted baby carrots *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. All of our freshly baked products and dishes are prepared in facilities where nuts, wheat, dairy and other food allergens are present.While we make every effort to separate these items, we cannot guarantee that our products will be free of the major food allergens.

Ossobuco alla Milanese

Ossobuco alla Milanese

$57.00

slow-braised veal shank, seared saffron risotto, bone marrow, gremolata

SIMPLY COOKED

Branzino

$55.00

sea bass from the Mediterranean Sea

Sogliola di Dover

$92.00

wild Holland dover sole from the North Sea

Simply Cod

$49.00

cod from Iceland

Salmone*

$44.00

organic Atlantic salmon sustainably farmed in the Faroe Islands. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Pollo

Pollo

$42.00

Brune Landaise chicken thighs from Quakertown, Pennsylvania

Vitello

Vitello

$57.00

veal paillard, organically fed in Nebraska

Costata 20 OZ*

Costata 20 OZ*

$104.00

dry-aged classic mid-western prime New York strip steak. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Costata 40 OZ*

Costata 40 OZ*

$209.00

dry-aged classic mid-western prime New York strip steak. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

SIDES

Spinaci e Porri

$15.00

braised leeks, sautéed baby spinach

Patate

$15.00

Yukon potatoes, garlic, confit shallots, rosemary, sage

Cavolini di Bruxelles

$15.00

roasted brussels sprouts, almonds

Cime di Rapa

$15.00

broccoli rabe, garlic, peperoncino, anchovies

Carrote Arrosto

$15.00

roasted baby carrot

DESSERTS

Il Tiramisù

Il Tiramisù

$19.00

mascarpone, savoiardi, espresso

Crostata Alla Frutta

Crostata Alla Frutta

$19.00

chantilly cream, seasonal fruits

Tortino Al Cocco

$19.00

Almond sponge, coconut mousse, raspberry custard, prickly pear 12 Bracchetto D'Aqui

Was A Millefoglie

$19.00

Gianduia

$19.00
Restaurant info

Enjoy the highest quality ingredients meticulously prepared into a beautifully composed dishes.

Location

390 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022

Directions

