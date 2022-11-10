Casa Lever
2,569 Reviews
$$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Enjoy the highest quality ingredients meticulously prepared into a beautifully composed dishes.
Location
390 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st) - 570 Lexington Avenue
No Reviews
570 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10022
View restaurant