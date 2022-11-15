A map showing the location of Casa Lopez 291 East RichardsonView gallery

Casa Lopez 291 East Richardson

291 East Richardson

Puxico, MO 63960

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Ranchero Special
Lunch Chimichanga
1/2gaby

Salads

Side Salad

$2.25

Lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, onion and shredded cheese.

Dinner Salad

Lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, onion and shredded cheese with your choice of grilled steak, chicken or shrimp.

Party Salad

Your choice of grilled steak, chicken or shrimp

Taco Salad

All served in a crispy fried tortilla shell with sour cream, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, shredded cheese and topped with cheese sauce.

Botanas

Bean Dip

$3.75

Sm Guacamole

$3.25

Lg Guacamole

$5.75

Sm White Cheese Dip

$3.50

Med White Cheese Dip

$5.00

Lg White Cheese Dip

$9.50

Chips (To GO)

$1.25

Sm Salsa

$1.50

Lg Salsa

$3.23

Nachos

$5.25

Tex Mex Nachos

$5.50

Nachos

$5.99

Entree Nachos

Nahco Del Rio Full Order

$9.99

Nacho Del Rio Half Order

$7.50

Nachos Del Mar Full Order

$9.99

Nachos Del Mar Half Order

$7.59

Nachos Mexicano Full Order

$9.99

Nachos Mexicano Half Order

$7.75

Nachos Supremos Full Order

$8.59

Nachos Supremos Half Order

$6.25

Nachos Reales

$10.99

Nachos Casa

$9.50

Entrees

Chimichanga

$7.99

Chimichanga Casa

$7.99

Chimichanga Real

$8.75

Chimichanga Los Dos Amigos

$9.25

Burrito Especial

$6.25

Wendell's Special

$9.25

Burrito El Gobernator

$9.25

Burrito Fajita

$9.25

Burrito Fajita with Shrimp

$9.75

Burrito Casa

$8.25

Burrito Deluxe

$7.75

Burrito Loco

$8.99

Burrito Norteño

$9.25

Quesadilla Jalisco

$8.59

Quesadilla Tapatia

$8.59

Quesadilla Rellena

$6.50

Quesadilla Special

$8.59

Quesadilla Supremas

$7.99

Enchiladas Supremas

$7.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$7.75

Enchiladas Tipicas

$7.99

Enchiladas Casa

$7.75

Pollos

Pollo Loco Mexicano

$10.25

Pollo Loco Vallarta

$11.99

Pollo Loco Bandido

$10.25

Pollo Loco Casa

$9.99

Pollo Loco Chihuahua

$10.25

Pollo Loco Chipotle

$10.25

Pollo Loco Ranchero

$9.99

Pollo Loco Tampiqueño

$9.99

Vegetarian

Vegetarian A

$6.99

Vegetarian B

$6.99

Vegetarian C

$6.99

Vegetarian D

$6.99

Vegetarian E

$6.99

Vegetarian F

$7.75

Vegetarian G

$7.75

Vegetarian H

$7.99

Seafood

Camarones El Rancho

$12.59

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$12.59

Camarones Ala Diabla

$12.59

Especialidades

Our Pizza

$9.59

El Comal

$13.99

Fajita Potato

$9.59

Taco Carne Asada

$9.25

Chile Colorado

$9.25

Arroz con Camarones

$9.59

Arroz con Pollo

$7.59

Gabby's Special

$8.25

Flautas (2)

$7.59

Hungry Man

$7.99

Ranchero Special

$8.59

Tacos Santa Fe

$2.75

Carnitas

$9.75

Fajitas

Fajitas de la Casa Single

$11.59

Fajitas de la Casa Double

$22.99

Fajitas Single

$10.75

Fajitas Double

$20.99

Fajitas Shrimp Single

$12.99

Fajitas Shrimp Double

$24.99

Fajitas Tropical Single

$12.59

Fajitas Tropical Double

$23.75

Fajitas Chipotle Single

$11.59

Fajitas Chipotle Double

$22.25

Fajitas Chipotle Shrimp Single

$12.99

Fajitas Chipotle Shrimp Double

$26.25

Fajitas Jalisco Single

$11.59

Fajitas Jalisco Double

$22.25

Fajitas Fundida Single

$11.59

Fajitas Fundida Double

$22.25

Fajitas Carnitas Single

$9.99

Fajitas Carnitas Double

$19.75

Real Mexican Dinners

El Presidente

$11.59

Special Dinner

$10.59

Papa's Dinner

$10.59

Combination Dinners

Combo #1

$7.75

Combo #2

$7.75

Combo #3

$7.75

Combo #4

$7.75

Combo #5

$7.75

Combo #6

$7.75

Combo #7

$7.75

Combo #8

$7.75

Combo #9

$7.75

Combo #10

$7.75

Combo #11

$7.75

Combo #12

$8.59

Combo #13

$8.59

From The Grill

Ribeye & Shrimp

$19.99

Ribeye

$17.50

Steak Mexicano

$17.50

Steak Ranchero

$17.50

Steak Dellgado

$17.50

Steak Casa

$17.50

Carne Asada

$12.59

Little Amigos

Kid's Taco

$3.99

Kid's Enchilada

$4.25

Kid's Burrito

$4.25

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$4.25

Kid's Chicken Quesadilla

$5.99

Kid's Steak Quesadilla

$5.99

Kid's Taco Salad

$5.25

2 Chicken Tenders

$5.59

Kid's Chimichanga

$5.25

Especial Amigos

$5.25

Chicken Nuggest

$4.25

Sides

Fries with Cheese Dip

$2.75

Baked Potato with Butter

$2.75

Mexican Rice with Cheese Dip

$2.75

French Fries

$1.99

Mexican Rice

$1.99

Refried Beans

$1.99

Grilled Onions

$1.99

Grilled Mushrooms

$1.99

Grilled Jalapeños

$1.99

Grilled Onion, Pepper, Tomato

$1.99

Avocado Slices (3)

$1.99

Pico de Gallo (LG)

$1.99

Grated Cheese

$1.99

Steamed Vegetables

$1.99

Texas Toast

$0.75

Cilantro

$0.75

Fresh Onion

$0.75

Fresh Diced Tomato

$0.75

Flour Tortillas (3)

$0.75

Corn Tortillas (3)

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Sliced Jalapeños

$0.75

Salsa Picosa Hot

$0.75

Tomatillo Sauce

$0.75

Chipotle Sauce

$0.75

Pico de Gallo (SM)

$0.75

Lunch Specials

Speedy Gonzales

$5.99

Huevos Rancheros

$5.99

Huevos Chorizo

$6.25

Lunch Taco Salad

$5.99

Fajita Taco Salad

$7.99

Lunch Chimichanga

$7.59

Arroz con Pollo

$6.99

Lunch Hungry Man

$7.99

Chile Relleno

$6.25

Lunch Burrito El Casa

$7.25

Enchilada

$5.25

Burrito

$6.59

Tamale

$5.59

Taco

$5.75

Quesadilla

$6.99

Lunch Quesadilla Tapatia

$7.99

Lunch Pollo Loco Casa

$8.59

Lunch Pollo Loco Chihuahua

$8.59

Lunch Pollo Loco Mexicano

$8.59

Lunch Pollo Loco Bandido

$8.59

Lunch Fajita

$8.59

Burgers & Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.59

BBQ Pork

$5.99

Hamburger

$5.59

Cheeseburger

$6.59

Bacon Burger

$6.59

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.99

Double Hamburger

$6.59

Double Cheeseburger

$8.59

Double Bacon Burger

$8.59

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Mt. Dew

$1.99

Pink Lemonade

$1.99

Fruit Punch

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99

Milk

$1.50

Kid's Drink

$1.50

ROOR BEER

$1.99

Coca Cola

$2.75

Mirinda

$2.75

La Piña

$2.50

Jumex

$2.50

Jarrito strawberry 1'5 Lts

$3.50

A La Carte

Chimichanga

$4.25

Bto chicken Gril W Chisdip

$4.99

Bto chicken or beef or bean (1)w cheese

$3.99

Bto shrimp

$4.99

Bto shrimp (2)

$9.75

Bto shrimp w cheese

$5.59

Bto shrimp w/ cheese (2)

$10.25

Timy Bt

$8.99

Chile relleno

$3.99

Chile relleno (2)

$8.25

Chimi beef,chicken w/ cheese

$4.25

Chimi beef,chicken w/ cheese (2)

$7.25

Chimi fj chicken or steak w/ veg n cheese

$4.99

Chimi fj chicken or steak w/veg n cheese (2)

$8.99

Chimi shrimp w/ cheese

$5.25

Chimi shrimp w/cheese (2)

$9.99

Chimi steak or chicken w/ cheese

$4.25

Chimi steak or chicken w/ cheese (2)

$7.75

Chorizo

$4.75

Crispy taco (1)

$2.25

Crispy tacos (3)

$4.99

Enchilada - beef, chicken,or cheese

$2.25

Enchilada -beef,chicken ,or cheese w cheese

$6.99

Grilled chicken or steak

$5.25

Grilled chicken or steak w/ dip

$6.25

Ouesadilla cheese only w/ no topping (2)

$4.99

Quesadilla beef,chicken or mushroom

$3.99

Quesadilla beef,chicken or mushroom (2)

$7.50

Quesadilla beef,chin, or mushroom w/ cheese

$4.59

Quesadilla beef,chkn,or mushroom w/cheese (2)

$8.25

Quesadilla cheese only w no topping

$2.75

Quesadilla fajita chkn,or steak

$4.50

Quesadilla fj chicken ,or steak (2)

$8.50

Quesadilla fj chicken ,or steak w/ cheese

$4.99

Quesadilla fj chicken or steak w cheese (2)

$8.99

Quesadilla shrimp

$4.99

Quesadilla shrimp w/cheese

$5.59

Quesadilla shrimp w/cheese (2)

$10.25

Quesadilla shrimp(2)

$8.50

Shrimp (3)

$2.75

Shrimp w/cheese dip

$3.75

Soft taco (1)

$2.25

Soft tacos (3)

$6.25

Tamale

$2.75

Tamale (3)

$8.75

Tostada

$3.59

Tostaquac

$3.99

Quesadilla shrimp w/cheese (2) (Copy)

$10.25

Chimichangas

Chimichanga

$4.25

Chimi beef,chicken w/ cheese

$4.25

Chimi beef,chicken w/ cheese (2)

$7.25

Chimi shrimp w/ cheese

$5.25

Chimi shrimp w/cheese (2)

$9.99

Chimi steak or chicken w/ cheese

$4.25

Chimi steak or chicken w/ cheese (2)

$7.75

Chimi fj chicken or steak w/ veg n cheese

$4.99

Chimi fj chicken or steak w/veg n cheese (2)

$8.99

Tacos

Crispy taco (1)

$2.25

Crispy tacos (2)

$4.25

Crispy tacos (3)

$4.99

Soft taco (1)

$2.25

Soft tacos (2)

$4.50

Soft tacos (3)

$6.25

SPECIAL ORDEND

JJ Steak Chicken Shrimp Cheese DP

$9.25

ordend Mix Grill W Cheese DP

$6.99

Buto Chiptle

$8.50

Timi Burrito

$8.99

1/2gaby

$6.99

1\2 Rsp

$7.50

Casa Dip

$4.99

Reagan Special

$23.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

291 East Richardson, Puxico, MO 63960

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
