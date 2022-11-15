Casa Lopez 291 East Richardson
291 East Richardson
Puxico, MO 63960
Popular Items
Salads
Side Salad
$2.25
Lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, onion and shredded cheese.
Dinner Salad
Lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, onion and shredded cheese with your choice of grilled steak, chicken or shrimp.
Party Salad
Your choice of grilled steak, chicken or shrimp
Taco Salad
All served in a crispy fried tortilla shell with sour cream, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, shredded cheese and topped with cheese sauce.
Botanas
Entree Nachos
Entrees
Chimichanga
$7.99
Chimichanga Casa
$7.99
Chimichanga Real
$8.75
Chimichanga Los Dos Amigos
$9.25
Burrito Especial
$6.25
Wendell's Special
$9.25
Burrito El Gobernator
$9.25
Burrito Fajita
$9.25
Burrito Fajita with Shrimp
$9.75
Burrito Casa
$8.25
Burrito Deluxe
$7.75
Burrito Loco
$8.99
Burrito Norteño
$9.25
Quesadilla Jalisco
$8.59
Quesadilla Tapatia
$8.59
Quesadilla Rellena
$6.50
Quesadilla Special
$8.59
Quesadilla Supremas
$7.99
Enchiladas Supremas
$7.99
Enchiladas Verdes
$7.75
Enchiladas Tipicas
$7.99
Enchiladas Casa
$7.75
Pollos
Vegetarian
Especialidades
Fajitas
Fajitas de la Casa Single
$11.59
Fajitas de la Casa Double
$22.99
Fajitas Single
$10.75
Fajitas Double
$20.99
Fajitas Shrimp Single
$12.99
Fajitas Shrimp Double
$24.99
Fajitas Tropical Single
$12.59
Fajitas Tropical Double
$23.75
Fajitas Chipotle Single
$11.59
Fajitas Chipotle Double
$22.25
Fajitas Chipotle Shrimp Single
$12.99
Fajitas Chipotle Shrimp Double
$26.25
Fajitas Jalisco Single
$11.59
Fajitas Jalisco Double
$22.25
Fajitas Fundida Single
$11.59
Fajitas Fundida Double
$22.25
Fajitas Carnitas Single
$9.99
Fajitas Carnitas Double
$19.75
Real Mexican Dinners
Combination Dinners
From The Grill
Little Amigos
Sides
Fries with Cheese Dip
$2.75
Baked Potato with Butter
$2.75
Mexican Rice with Cheese Dip
$2.75
French Fries
$1.99
Mexican Rice
$1.99
Refried Beans
$1.99
Grilled Onions
$1.99
Grilled Mushrooms
$1.99
Grilled Jalapeños
$1.99
Grilled Onion, Pepper, Tomato
$1.99
Avocado Slices (3)
$1.99
Pico de Gallo (LG)
$1.99
Grated Cheese
$1.99
Steamed Vegetables
$1.99
Texas Toast
$0.75
Cilantro
$0.75
Fresh Onion
$0.75
Fresh Diced Tomato
$0.75
Flour Tortillas (3)
$0.75
Corn Tortillas (3)
$0.75
Sour Cream
$0.75
Sliced Jalapeños
$0.75
Salsa Picosa Hot
$0.75
Tomatillo Sauce
$0.75
Chipotle Sauce
$0.75
Pico de Gallo (SM)
$0.75
Lunch Specials
Speedy Gonzales
$5.99
Huevos Rancheros
$5.99
Huevos Chorizo
$6.25
Lunch Taco Salad
$5.99
Fajita Taco Salad
$7.99
Lunch Chimichanga
$7.59
Arroz con Pollo
$6.99
Lunch Hungry Man
$7.99
Chile Relleno
$6.25
Lunch Burrito El Casa
$7.25
Enchilada
$5.25
Burrito
$6.59
Tamale
$5.59
Taco
$5.75
Quesadilla
$6.99
Lunch Quesadilla Tapatia
$7.99
Lunch Pollo Loco Casa
$8.59
Lunch Pollo Loco Chihuahua
$8.59
Lunch Pollo Loco Mexicano
$8.59
Lunch Pollo Loco Bandido
$8.59
Lunch Fajita
$8.59
Burgers & Sandwiches
A La Carte
Chimichanga
$4.25
Bto chicken Gril W Chisdip
$4.99
Bto chicken or beef or bean (1)w cheese
$3.99
Bto shrimp
$4.99
Bto shrimp (2)
$9.75
Bto shrimp w cheese
$5.59
Bto shrimp w/ cheese (2)
$10.25
Timy Bt
$8.99
Chile relleno
$3.99
Chile relleno (2)
$8.25
Chimi beef,chicken w/ cheese
$4.25
Chimi beef,chicken w/ cheese (2)
$7.25
Chimi fj chicken or steak w/ veg n cheese
$4.99
Chimi fj chicken or steak w/veg n cheese (2)
$8.99
Chimi shrimp w/ cheese
$5.25
Chimi shrimp w/cheese (2)
$9.99
Chimi steak or chicken w/ cheese
$4.25
Chimi steak or chicken w/ cheese (2)
$7.75
Chorizo
$4.75
Crispy taco (1)
$2.25
Crispy tacos (3)
$4.99
Enchilada - beef, chicken,or cheese
$2.25
Enchilada -beef,chicken ,or cheese w cheese
$6.99
Grilled chicken or steak
$5.25
Grilled chicken or steak w/ dip
$6.25
Ouesadilla cheese only w/ no topping (2)
$4.99
Quesadilla beef,chicken or mushroom
$3.99
Quesadilla beef,chicken or mushroom (2)
$7.50
Quesadilla beef,chin, or mushroom w/ cheese
$4.59
Quesadilla beef,chkn,or mushroom w/cheese (2)
$8.25
Quesadilla cheese only w no topping
$2.75
Quesadilla fajita chkn,or steak
$4.50
Quesadilla fj chicken ,or steak (2)
$8.50
Quesadilla fj chicken ,or steak w/ cheese
$4.99
Quesadilla fj chicken or steak w cheese (2)
$8.99
Quesadilla shrimp
$4.99
Quesadilla shrimp w/cheese
$5.59
Quesadilla shrimp w/cheese (2)
$10.25
Quesadilla shrimp(2)
$8.50
Shrimp (3)
$2.75
Shrimp w/cheese dip
$3.75
Soft taco (1)
$2.25
Soft tacos (3)
$6.25
Tamale
$2.75
Tamale (3)
$8.75
Tostada
$3.59
Tostaquac
$3.99
Quesadilla shrimp w/cheese (2) (Copy)
$10.25
Chimichangas
Chimichanga
$4.25
Chimi beef,chicken w/ cheese
$4.25
Chimi beef,chicken w/ cheese (2)
$7.25
Chimi shrimp w/ cheese
$5.25
Chimi shrimp w/cheese (2)
$9.99
Chimi steak or chicken w/ cheese
$4.25
Chimi steak or chicken w/ cheese (2)
$7.75
Chimi fj chicken or steak w/ veg n cheese
$4.99
Chimi fj chicken or steak w/veg n cheese (2)
$8.99
Tacos
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
