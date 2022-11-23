A map showing the location of Casa Lupe Market 130 Magnolia StreetView gallery

Casa Lupe Market 130 Magnolia Street

No reviews yet

130 Magnolia Street

Gridley, CA 95948

Popular Items

Popular Items

One Meat Burrito
One Meat Nachos
Breakfast Burrito

Burritos

One Meat Burrito

$8.59

choice of meat, rice, beans, cilantro, onions, sour cream, cheese and salsa

Two Meat Burrito

$9.59

choice of 2 meats, rice, beans, cilantro, onions, sour cream, cheese and salsa

Lengua Burrito

$9.89

lengua, rice, beans, cilantro, onions, sour cream, cheese and salsa

Breakfast Burrito

$9.89

choice of meat, eggs, potatoes, rice, beans, cilantro, onions, sour cream, cheese and salsa

Shrimp Burrito

$11.69

shrimp, grilled veggies, rice, beans, cilantro, onions, sour cream, cheese and salsa

Veggie Burrito

$5.99

rice, beans, cilantro, onions, sour cream, cheese and salsa

Burrito Bowl

$8.59

choice of meat, rice, beans, cilantro, onions, sour cream, cheese and salsa

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

cilantro, onions, sour cream, melted cheese and salsa

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.69

shrimp, grilled veggies, cilantro, onions, sour cream, melted cheese and salsa

One Meat Quesadilla

$8.39

choice of meat, rice, beans, cilantro, onions, sour cream, melted cheese and salsa

Tacos and Taco Plates

Tacos

$2.30

choice of meat, onions, cilantro and salsa

Lengua Taco

$2.85

lengua, onions, cilantro and salsa

Two Tacos With Rice & Beans

$7.50

choice of meat with rice and beans, onions, cilantro and salsa

Three Tacos With Rice & Beans

$8.50

choice of 2 meats with rice and beans, onions, cilantro and salsa

Sopes, Nachos and Tamales

Sopes

$4.29

choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, mexican cheese, sour cream and salsa

One Meat Nachos

$8.59

choice of meat, beans, rice, nacho cheese, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and salsa

Veggie Nachos

$7.49

beans, rice, nacho cheese, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and salsa

Tamales

$3.49

choice of pork or chicken

Tortas

One Meat Torta

$8.69

choice of meat, beans, onions, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese, salsa and guacamole

Two Meat Torta

$9.69

choice of 2 meats, beans, onions, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese, salsa and guacamole

Shrimp Torta

$11.99

shrimp, grilled veggies, beans, onions, cilantro, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese, salsa and guacamole

Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.99

chilled shrimp in cocktail sauce with onions, cilantro, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado. Served with saltines

Shrimp & Octopus Cocktail

$12.49

chilled shrimp and octopus in cocktail sauce with onions, cilantro, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado. Served with saltines

Sides

Small Rice

$3.00

rice

Small Bean

$3.00

beans

Medium Rice

$4.00

rice

Medium Bean

$4.00

beans

Large Rice

$7.00

rice

Large Bean

$7.00

beans

Chips And Salsa

$1.75

side of fresh chips and famous Casa Lupe salsa

Combo Plates

One Meat Combo Plate

$8.99

choice of meat with rice and beans. Served with corn or flour tortillas

Two Meat Combo Plate

$9.99

choice of 2 meats with rice and beans. Served with corn or flour tortillas

Lengua Combo Plate

$9.99

lengua with rice and beans. Served with corn or flour tortillas

By the Pound

Cooked Meat By The Pound

$13.00

choice of meat

Cooked Lengua By The Pound

$9.00+

cooked beef tongue

Churros

Churro

$1.25

mexican deep fried pastry, vanilla filled

Sodas

Pepsi

$1.79+

Diet Pepsi

$1.79+

Sierra Mist

$1.79+

Pink Lemonade

$1.79+

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$1.79+

Mountain Dew

$1.79+

Root Beer

$1.79+

Raspberry Iced Tea

$1.79+

Agua Fresca

Tamarindo

$1.79+

Horchata

$1.79+

Jamica

$1.79+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

130 Magnolia Street, Gridley, CA 95948

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

