  • Home
  • /
  • Gridley
  • /
  • Casa Lupe Restaurant - 130 Magnolia Street
A map showing the location of Casa Lupe Restaurant 130 Magnolia StreetView gallery

Casa Lupe Restaurant 130 Magnolia Street

review star

No reviews yet

130 Magnolia Street

Gridley, CA 95948

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Item Combo
2 Item Combo

Appetizers

Guacamole Dip Small

$5.99

Guacamole Dip Large

$9.99

Juan's Bean Dip

$8.99

Nachos

$12.99

chips, beans, cheese, tomatoes, onions, guacamole, sour cream

Taquitos App

$13.99

four taquitos, guacamole and sour cream

Mexican Pizza

$18.99

shredded beef, beans, peppers, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and a garnish

Appetizer Platter for Two

$29.99

breaded shrimp, garlic shrimp,taquitos, poppers and quesadillas

Appetizer Platter for Four

$40.00

breaded shrimp, garlic shrimp,taquitos, poppers and quesadillas

Nacho Dip Small

$3.50

Nacho Dip Large

$6.50

Deli Sopes

$5.99

Deli Torta

$10.99

Carne Asada Ques App

$14.59

Shrimp Fajita Ques

$17.99

Fajita Quesadilla

$16.99

fajita meat guacamole and sour cream

Street Tacos

$14.49

four tacos, meat cilantro and onions

Flour Chips

$3.49

Salads and Soup / Specials

Taco Salad

$11.99

meat, tomato slices, cheese

Pollo Especial Salad

$15.99

grilled chicken, mix vegetables

Chicken Strip Salad

$14.99

strips of lightly breaded golded fried, cheese and fried tortilla strips

Steak & Lime Salad

$15.99

steak, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese, cilantro,and fried tortilla strips

Fajita Salad

$16.99

Shrimp Fajita Salad

$19.99

Albondigas Cup

$5.49

traditional meatball, assortment of vegetables

Albondigas Bowl

$7.49

traditional meatball, assortment of vegetables

Shrimp Soup

$20.99

large pawns and fresh vegetables and rice

Soup of day Bowl

$7.00

Soup of day cup

$5.00

Chicken & Lime Salad

$14.99

Dinner Salad

$6.99

Small Salad

$5.00

Wednesday Lunch Special

$11.99

Thursday Lunch Special- Faj Burr

$11.99

Thursday Lunch Special- Mole

$11.99

Friday Lunch Special

$11.99

Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

$13.99

Deli Burrito

$13.99

Super Burrito

$15.59

meat, rice and beans topped with ranchero sauce and guacamole and sour cream

Ole Burrito

$13.99

Deli Shrimp Burrito

$15.99

Fajitas

Fajita Burrito

$16.99

Fajita Lunch

$16.99

Fajita Dinner

$20.99

Sizzling Fajita Platter

$37.99

Shrimp Fajita Platter

$39.99

Veggie Fajitas

$17.99

Shrimp Fajita Lunch

$17.59

Casa Favorites

Especial de la Casa

$13.99

fried flour tortilla, beans, ground beef, chile verde, slices of avacaso, tomato, guacamole and cheese

Zarape

$19.99

flour tortilla tuffed with meat, melted cheese, ranchero sauce and rice and beans

Enchiladas Verde

$15.99

shredded beef, green sauce and sour cream

Taquitos Lunch

$13.99

crispy rolled corn tortilla

Taquitos Dinner

$15.99

crispy rolled corn tortilla

Flautas Lunch

$15.99

crispy rolled flour tortilla

Flautas Dinner

$17.99

crispy rolled flour tortilla

Chimichanga

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Taco Lunch

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Taco Dinner

$16.99

Steak Taco Lunch

$13.99

Steak Taco Dinner

$16.99

Burrito a la Mex

$13.99

Carne

Chile Verde

$19.99

Chile Colorado

$20.99

Carne Asada

$25.99

Picado o Chicana

$20.99

Carnitas Special

$13.50

Carnitas Dinner

$19.99

Steak Ranchero

$23.99

ribeye steak covered with ranchero sauce

Jose's Special

$26.99

ribeye steak, rice, baked potato and salad

Steak & Shrimp

$24.99

Plato Mexicano

$17.99

Plato Perfecto

$22.99

Chicken Diabla

$16.99

Del Mar

Lupe Sea Special

$23.99

shrimp sauteed in garlic (Al mojo de ajo)

Shrimp Diabla

$23.99

Shrimp a la Mexicana

$23.99

lightly breaded and deer fried

Shrimp in a Blanket

$24.99

shrimp wrapped in slice of bacon and cheese

Fish Taco Lunch

$15.99

Fish Taco Dinner

$19.99

Shrimp Enchilada Lunch

$16.99

Shrimp Enchilada Dinner

$20.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.99

Shrimp/Octopus Cocktail

$19.99

Shrimp Taco Lunch

$16.99

Shrimp Taco Dinner

$20.99

Shrimp Ranchero

$20.99

Acapulco Dinner

$20.99

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Super Burrito

$14.99

garden veggies and boil beans

Ole Burrito

$13.99

rice and beans tomatoes and sour cream

Veggies Fajitas

$17.99

onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, zucchini, broccoli and mushrooms and garnish with guacamole

Guac Taco Dinner

$14.99

Avocado Tost Dinner

$14.99

Papa Taco Dinner

$12.99

All American

Burger and Fries

$10.99

Cheese Burger and Fries

$11.99

Steak Sandwich and Fries

$15.99

Chicken Strips and Fries

$10.99

Jose's Burger

$13.99

Fish & Chips

$11.99

Kids

Kid Ch Enchilada

$5.59

Kid Gr Bf Taco

$5.59

Kid Bn Burrito

$5.59

Kid Ch Ques

$5.59

Kid Ch Nachos

$5.99

Kid Bn Nachos

$5.99

Kid Burger and Fries

$7.99

Kid ChBurger and Fries

$8.49

Kid Chicken Strips and Fries

$7.99

Kid Ench R&B

$7.99

Kid Taco R&B

$7.99

Kid Burr R&B

$7.99

Kid Ques R&B

$7.99

Kid R&B

$3.99

Kid Fries

$3.99

Kid Rice

$2.99

Kid Beans

$2.99

Kid Pancake & Eggs

$7.99

Combinations

1 Item Combo

$12.99

2 Item Combo

$15.99

3 Item Combo

$18.99

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

eggs, sausage, potatoes, avocado, cheese and chipotle sauce

Huevos Rancheros

$14.99

two eggs any style on corn tortilla covered in ranchero sauce, cheese and beans

Huevos con Chorizo

$14.99

two eggs scramble with chorizo, onions and hash brown or beans

Huevos a la Mexicana

$14.99

two eggs scramble with ham, bellpepper, onion and hash brown or beans

Steak and Eggs

$26.99

Ribeye Steak smothered in sausage gravy, two eggs any style, choice of potatoes and toast

The Country Combination

$14.99

two eggs any style and choice of ham, bacon or Sausage and hash brown and toast

A Couple Eggs

$7.99

two eggs any style , hash brown and toast

Menudo Large

$14.99

Menudo Small

$10.99

Machaca

$14.99

Chilaquiles

$14.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.99

Pancakes & Bfast Meat

$10.99

Pancakes

$5.99

French Toast

$8.99

Bfast Meat

$3.99

Hashbrowns

$3.99

Toast

$2.50

Two Eggs

$3.99

Spanish Omelette

$13.99

Bacon Omelette

$13.99

Ham Omelette

$13.99

Huevos a la Mexicana Omelette

$13.99

Plain Omelette

$12.99

A la Carte

Adult Fries

$5.99

Beans (32 oz)

$8.00

Boiled Beans

$3.99

Burrito ala

$6.99

Carne Asada ala

$16.99

Charro Beans Large

$9.49

Charro Beans Medium

$6.49

Cheesecake

$5.99

Chicana ala

$14.99

Chicken Diabla ala

$14.99

Chile Relleno ala

$7.99

Chile Relleno Pasilla ala

$9.49

Chile Verde ala

$14.99

Chili Colorado ala

$14.99

Chimichanga ala

$9.99

Enchilada ala

$5.99

Fajita Burrito ala

$11.99

Fish Taco ala

$7.99

Flan

$5.59

Flautas ala

$6.99

Fresh Flour Dozen

$8.00

Fresh Flour Half Dozen

$4.59

Green Salsa (8 oz)

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Taco ala

$8.59

Large Salsa (32 oz)

$5.99

Large Sour Cream

$5.00

Quesadilla ala

$5.99

Quesadilla Meat ala

$7.49

R&B

$6.00

Red Salsa (8 oz)

$5.00

Refried Beans

$3.99

Rice

$3.99

Rice (32 oz)

$8.00

Salsa Gallon

$17.00

Shrimp Enchilada ala

$9.99

Shrimp Taco ala

$9.99

Steak Sandwich ala

$11.99

Steak Taco ala

$6.99

Street Taco ala

$3.69

Taco ala

$5.99

Tamale ala

$6.99

Taquitos ala

$7.99

Tostada ala

$5.99

Zarape ala

$10.99

Fajita Meat ala

$11.99

Flour Chips

$3.49

Acapulco ala

$18.99

Shrimp Blanket ala

$19.99

Lupe Sea ala

$18.99

Shrimp Mex ala

$16.99

Shrimp Diabla ala

$17.99

Veggie Fajita ala

$11.99

Extras

Chips

$2.99

Salsa

$2.59

Corn Tortillas

$1.99

Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Cilantro Extra

$1.59

Avocado Extra

$2.00

Beans Extra

$2.00

Cheese Extra

$1.99

Dressing Extra

$1.59

Ench Sauce Extra

$2.00

Guacamole Extra

$2.50

Jalapenos

$2.00

Lettuce Extra

$2.00

Extra Meat

$3.59

Onion Extra

$1.59

Ranchero Extra

$2.00

Extra Shrimp

$4.99

Sour Cream Extra

$2.00

Tomato Extra

$2.00

Flour Shell

$1.59

Rice Extra

$2.00

Limes Extra

$1.59

Diabla Sauce Extra

$2.00

Happy Hour

Juan's Bean Dip

$4.50

Taquito App

$6.99

Flautas App

$6.99

Nachos- No Meat

$6.00

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$5.00

Street Tacos (2)

$3.50

Nachos- Gr Bf

$6.00

Wings (6)

$5.99

Wings (12)

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Agua Fresca

$2.39

Coca-Cola Bottle

$4.99

Coffee

$2.39

Cranberry Juice

$2.59

Hot Chocolate

$2.39

Hot Tea

$2.39

Iced Tea

$2.39

Jarritos

$2.39

Kid Drink

$1.59

Orange/Apple Juice

$2.59

Roy Rogers

$2.59

Shirley Temple

$2.59

Soda Water

$1.99

Soft Drinks

$2.39

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.99

Milk

$2.59

Pepsi

$2.39

Diet Pepsi

$2.39

Dr. Pepper

$2.39

Pink Lemonade

$2.39

Rasberry Ice Tea

$2.39

Sierra Mist

$2.39

Mountain Dew

$2.39

Root Beer

$2.39

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.39

Shirley Temple

$2.59

Arnold Palmer

$2.39

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.99

O.J

$2.59

Milk

$2.59

Jarritos

$2.39

Coffee

$2.39

Margaritas

Cadillac Marg Flavor

$9.99

Cadillac Margarita

$8.99

Corona-Rita

$10.99

Corona-Rita Flavor

$11.99

Grande Cadillac Marg Flavor

$10.99

Grande Cadillac Margarita

$9.99

Grande Margarita

$8.99

Grande Margarita Flavor

$9.99

Grande Patron Cadillac Marg

$11.99

Grande Patron Margarita

$10.99

Half Pitcher

$11.99

Half Pitcher Cadillac

$15.99

Half Pitcher Flavor

$13.99

Half Pitcher Patron

$17.99

Margarita

$6.99

Margarita Flavor

$7.99

Patron Cadillac Flavor

$11.99

Patron Cadillac Marg

$10.99

Patron Margarita

$9.99

Patron Margarita Flavor

$10.99

Pitcher

$22.99

Pitcher Cadillac

$29.99

Pitcher Flavor

$24.99

Pitcher Patron

$34.99

Top Shelf Cadillac Marg

$9.99

Top Shelf Marg Flavor

$8.99

Top Shelf Margarita

$7.99

Beer

Carta Blanca

$4.50

Corona Familiar

$4.50

Corona Premier

$4.50

Corona Extra

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Dos Equis Amber

$4.50

Dos Equis Lager

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Modelo Negro

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Tecate

$4.50

Victoria

$4.50

Sierra Nevada

$4.50

Feather Falls

$6.99

Blue Moon

$4.50

OCT Happy Hour

Domestic Beer

$2.50

Imported Beer

$3.50

Margarita

$5.00

Margarita Flavor

$6.00

Imported Beer

$3.50

Corona-Rita

$8.99

Vampiro

The Spiced Shot

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

130 Magnolia Street, Gridley, CA 95948

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pasquini's Fine Italian Food
orange star4.5 • 932
6241 Hwy 99 Live Oak, CA 95953
View restaurantnext
Souper Subs
orange star4.3 • 643
1780 Oro Dam Blvd Oroville, CA 95966
View restaurantnext
Mike's Grande Burger
orange star4.1 • 440
2896 Olive Hwy Oroville, CA 95966
View restaurantnext
Dam Bowls
orange star4.5 • 493
116 Table Mountain Blvd Oroville, CA 95965
View restaurantnext
West Coast Sourdough - Yuba City - Stabler Ln
orange starNo Reviews
1282 Stabler Ln Suite 600 Yuba City, CA 95991
View restaurantnext
Kenzo Sushi and Japanese Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1655 Colusa Hwy #300 Yuba City, CA 95993
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Gridley
Oroville
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Yuba City
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Chico
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Grass Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Rocklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Nevada City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston