Casa Lupe Restaurant 130 Magnolia Street
No reviews yet
130 Magnolia Street
Gridley, CA 95948
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Guacamole Dip Small
Guacamole Dip Large
Juan's Bean Dip
Nachos
chips, beans, cheese, tomatoes, onions, guacamole, sour cream
Taquitos App
four taquitos, guacamole and sour cream
Mexican Pizza
shredded beef, beans, peppers, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and a garnish
Appetizer Platter for Two
breaded shrimp, garlic shrimp,taquitos, poppers and quesadillas
Appetizer Platter for Four
breaded shrimp, garlic shrimp,taquitos, poppers and quesadillas
Nacho Dip Small
Nacho Dip Large
Deli Sopes
Deli Torta
Carne Asada Ques App
Shrimp Fajita Ques
Fajita Quesadilla
fajita meat guacamole and sour cream
Street Tacos
four tacos, meat cilantro and onions
Flour Chips
Salads and Soup / Specials
Taco Salad
meat, tomato slices, cheese
Pollo Especial Salad
grilled chicken, mix vegetables
Chicken Strip Salad
strips of lightly breaded golded fried, cheese and fried tortilla strips
Steak & Lime Salad
steak, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese, cilantro,and fried tortilla strips
Fajita Salad
Shrimp Fajita Salad
Albondigas Cup
traditional meatball, assortment of vegetables
Albondigas Bowl
traditional meatball, assortment of vegetables
Shrimp Soup
large pawns and fresh vegetables and rice
Soup of day Bowl
Soup of day cup
Chicken & Lime Salad
Dinner Salad
Small Salad
Wednesday Lunch Special
Thursday Lunch Special- Faj Burr
Thursday Lunch Special- Mole
Friday Lunch Special
Burritos
Fajitas
Casa Favorites
Especial de la Casa
fried flour tortilla, beans, ground beef, chile verde, slices of avacaso, tomato, guacamole and cheese
Zarape
flour tortilla tuffed with meat, melted cheese, ranchero sauce and rice and beans
Enchiladas Verde
shredded beef, green sauce and sour cream
Taquitos Lunch
crispy rolled corn tortilla
Taquitos Dinner
crispy rolled corn tortilla
Flautas Lunch
crispy rolled flour tortilla
Flautas Dinner
crispy rolled flour tortilla
Chimichanga
Grilled Chicken Taco Lunch
Grilled Chicken Taco Dinner
Steak Taco Lunch
Steak Taco Dinner
Burrito a la Mex
Carne
Chile Verde
Chile Colorado
Carne Asada
Picado o Chicana
Carnitas Special
Carnitas Dinner
Steak Ranchero
ribeye steak covered with ranchero sauce
Jose's Special
ribeye steak, rice, baked potato and salad
Steak & Shrimp
Plato Mexicano
Plato Perfecto
Chicken Diabla
Del Mar
Lupe Sea Special
shrimp sauteed in garlic (Al mojo de ajo)
Shrimp Diabla
Shrimp a la Mexicana
lightly breaded and deer fried
Shrimp in a Blanket
shrimp wrapped in slice of bacon and cheese
Fish Taco Lunch
Fish Taco Dinner
Shrimp Enchilada Lunch
Shrimp Enchilada Dinner
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp/Octopus Cocktail
Shrimp Taco Lunch
Shrimp Taco Dinner
Shrimp Ranchero
Acapulco Dinner
Vegetarian
All American
Kids
Kid Ch Enchilada
Kid Gr Bf Taco
Kid Bn Burrito
Kid Ch Ques
Kid Ch Nachos
Kid Bn Nachos
Kid Burger and Fries
Kid ChBurger and Fries
Kid Chicken Strips and Fries
Kid Ench R&B
Kid Taco R&B
Kid Burr R&B
Kid Ques R&B
Kid R&B
Kid Fries
Kid Rice
Kid Beans
Kid Pancake & Eggs
Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
eggs, sausage, potatoes, avocado, cheese and chipotle sauce
Huevos Rancheros
two eggs any style on corn tortilla covered in ranchero sauce, cheese and beans
Huevos con Chorizo
two eggs scramble with chorizo, onions and hash brown or beans
Huevos a la Mexicana
two eggs scramble with ham, bellpepper, onion and hash brown or beans
Steak and Eggs
Ribeye Steak smothered in sausage gravy, two eggs any style, choice of potatoes and toast
The Country Combination
two eggs any style and choice of ham, bacon or Sausage and hash brown and toast
A Couple Eggs
two eggs any style , hash brown and toast
Menudo Large
Menudo Small
Machaca
Chilaquiles
Chicken Fried Steak
Pancakes & Bfast Meat
Pancakes
French Toast
Bfast Meat
Hashbrowns
Toast
Two Eggs
Spanish Omelette
Bacon Omelette
Ham Omelette
Huevos a la Mexicana Omelette
Plain Omelette
A la Carte
Adult Fries
Beans (32 oz)
Boiled Beans
Burrito ala
Carne Asada ala
Charro Beans Large
Charro Beans Medium
Cheesecake
Chicana ala
Chicken Diabla ala
Chile Relleno ala
Chile Relleno Pasilla ala
Chile Verde ala
Chili Colorado ala
Chimichanga ala
Enchilada ala
Fajita Burrito ala
Fish Taco ala
Flan
Flautas ala
Fresh Flour Dozen
Fresh Flour Half Dozen
Green Salsa (8 oz)
Grilled Chicken Taco ala
Large Salsa (32 oz)
Large Sour Cream
Quesadilla ala
Quesadilla Meat ala
R&B
Red Salsa (8 oz)
Refried Beans
Rice
Rice (32 oz)
Salsa Gallon
Shrimp Enchilada ala
Shrimp Taco ala
Steak Sandwich ala
Steak Taco ala
Street Taco ala
Taco ala
Tamale ala
Taquitos ala
Tostada ala
Zarape ala
Fajita Meat ala
Flour Chips
Acapulco ala
Shrimp Blanket ala
Lupe Sea ala
Shrimp Mex ala
Shrimp Diabla ala
Veggie Fajita ala
Extras
Chips
Salsa
Corn Tortillas
Flour Tortillas
Cilantro Extra
Avocado Extra
Beans Extra
Cheese Extra
Dressing Extra
Ench Sauce Extra
Guacamole Extra
Jalapenos
Lettuce Extra
Extra Meat
Onion Extra
Ranchero Extra
Extra Shrimp
Sour Cream Extra
Tomato Extra
Flour Shell
Rice Extra
Limes Extra
Diabla Sauce Extra
Happy Hour
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Agua Fresca
Coca-Cola Bottle
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Jarritos
Kid Drink
Orange/Apple Juice
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Soft Drinks
Strawberry Lemonade
Milk
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Pink Lemonade
Rasberry Ice Tea
Sierra Mist
Mountain Dew
Root Beer
Unsweetened Ice Tea
Shirley Temple
Arnold Palmer
Strawberry Lemonade
O.J
Milk
Jarritos
Coffee
Margaritas
Cadillac Marg Flavor
Cadillac Margarita
Corona-Rita
Corona-Rita Flavor
Grande Cadillac Marg Flavor
Grande Cadillac Margarita
Grande Margarita
Grande Margarita Flavor
Grande Patron Cadillac Marg
Grande Patron Margarita
Half Pitcher
Half Pitcher Cadillac
Half Pitcher Flavor
Half Pitcher Patron
Margarita
Margarita Flavor
Patron Cadillac Flavor
Patron Cadillac Marg
Patron Margarita
Patron Margarita Flavor
Pitcher
Pitcher Cadillac
Pitcher Flavor
Pitcher Patron
Top Shelf Cadillac Marg
Top Shelf Marg Flavor
Top Shelf Margarita
Beer
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
130 Magnolia Street, Gridley, CA 95948
Photos coming soon!