  Casa Maria Restaurant - Austin - 4327 South 1st Street
Casa Maria Restaurant - Austin 4327 South 1st Street

4327 South 1st Street

Austin, TX 78745

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Breakfast Tacos
Meat Tacos
Enchiladas

Botanas y Ensaladas

Botana de Quesadilla

$12.00

One Grilled Quesadilla divided into slices,, with either beef or chicken fajita, and served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de Gallo

Chile con Queso

$8.00

Melted cheese with tortilla chips

Coctel de Camaron

$16.00

Half pound of shrimp in a Mexican style cocktail sauce, including Serrano peppers, diced tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice and sliced avocado.

Ensalada de Guacamole

$8.00

Guacamole with tortilla chips

Nachos de la Casa

$17.00

Beef or Chicken fajita nachos with onions, bell peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, cheese, avocado and jalapenos

Order of Avocado

$8.00

Queso Compuesto

$12.00

Melted American cheese with guacamole, ground beef, and tortilla chips

Queso Flameado

$14.00

Melted monterrey jack cheese with chorizo and tortillas

Torta

$9.00

A Mexican-style sandwich made with grilled bolillo bread, chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, chopped onions, sliced Serrano peppers, sour cream, and your choice of meat

Totopos

$2.00

Totopos con Salsa Roja

$5.00

Salsa Roja with tortilla chips

Totopos con Salsa Verde

$5.50

Salsa Verde with tortilla chips

SALSA TOMATILLO 8oz

$5.99

Caldos y Sopas

Caldo de Pescado y Camaron

$18.00

A catfish fillet and seven jumbo shrimps in a spicy broth, carrots, potatoes, and peppers, served with a side of toasted bolillo bread or tortillas

Caldo de Pollo

$14.00

One chicken thigh and leg, with red potatoes, carrots, cabbage, and zucchinis, served with a side of Spanish rice and tortillas

Caldo de Res

$16.00

Beef chunks with red potatoes, carrots, cabbage, and zucchinis, served with a side of Spanish rice and tortillas

Menudo

$16.00

Beef honeycomb tripe in a broth made of guajillo, ancho peppers, and hominy. Served with chopped onions, sliced Serrano peppers and lime

Pozole

$16.00

Diced pork cooked in a broth made of hominy, herbs and spices, guajillo, and ancho peppers. Served with chopped onions, cabbage, Serrano peppers, limes, and tostadas

Sopa Azteca

$7.00

Spanish rice, fried pork skin, chipotle, tortilla chips, monterrey jack cheese, and avocado slices all together in a chicken broth, alongside salted crackers and lime

Sopa de Fideo

$6.00

Sopa de Tortilla

$9.00

Spanish rice, shredded chicken, tortilla chips, monterrey jack cheese and avocado slices all together in a chicken broth, alongside salted crackers and lime

Especialidades de Casa Maria

Camarones Zacatecanos

$16.00

Seven, tail-in jumbo shrimp, cooked in a chipotle ranchero sauce, served with a side of white rice, tomatoes, avocado slices and tortillas

Carne Asada

$23.00

A grilled ribeye steak with caramelized onions and served with rice, refried beans, avocado, and tortillas

Chuletas de Puerco

$20.00

Two pork chops, grilled with onions and served with rice, refried beans, avocado, and tortillas

Doña Maria

$16.00

Three enchiladas, one with ground beef in red sauce, one with chicken in mole sauce, and one with monterrey jack cheese in green sauce, served with rice, black beans and guacamole

Pescado a la plancha

$16.00

One grilled catfish fillet, topped with caramelized onions, tomatoes, and peppers, served with a side of rice, tomato, avocado slices and tortillas

Pescado Empapelado

$16.00

PICADILLO PL

$15.00

Platillos Tradicionales

Asado de Puerco

$14.00

Roasted chopped pork, cooking in a thick sauce made of herbs, spices and peppers (guajillo, ancho and arborl); served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and tortillas

Barbacoa

$15.00Out of stock

Beef check meat, steamed with herbs and spices, served with a side of Spanish rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and tortillas

Chile Relleno

$16.00

One grilled poblano pepper, battered and stiffed with your choice of filling, topped with ranchero sauce and Monterey Jack cheese, served with Spanish rice and black beans.

Flautas

$16.00

Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, and fried, served with Spanish rice, charro beans, sour cream and guacamole

Gordita

$13.00

One hand-made, fried, corn Gordita, filled with refried beans, lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheese, and your choice of meat; served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans

Lengua

$18.00Out of stock

Mole

$16.00

A chicken leg and thigh cooked in mole sauce, topped with sesame seeds and served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and tortillas

Puerco en Chile Verde

$14.00

Roasted chopped pork, cooked in a spicy tomatillo salsa, served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and tortillas

Tacos Al Pastor

$15.00

Three tacos of pastor on corn tortillas (or Two on flour), served with Spanish rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and limes

PL CHICHARRON

$15.00

Fajitas

Fajitas de Pollo

$16.00

Chicken fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers and served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese and tortillas

Fajitas de Pollo x 2

$30.00

Chicken fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers and served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese and tortillas, serving size for 2 people

Fajitas de Res

$18.00

Beef fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers and served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese and tortillas

Fajitas de Res x 2

$34.00

Beef fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers and served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese and tortillas, serving size for 2 people

Fajitas Mexicanas

$19.00

Beef fajitas grilled with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños, served with rice, charros beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese, and tortillas

Fajitas Mexicanas x 2

$34.00

Beef fajitas grilled with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños, served with rice, charros beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese, and tortillas, serving size for 2 people

Mix Fajitas

$16.00

Beef fajitas and chicken fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers and served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese and tortillas

Mix Fajitas x 2

$34.00

Beef fajitas and chicken fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers and served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese and tortillas, serving size for 2 people

Veggie Fajitas

$16.00

Squash, zucchinis, red potatoes, carrots, onions, and bell peppers; served with a side of Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheddar cheese and tortillas

Veggie Fajitas x 2

$30.00

Squash, zucchinis, red potatoes, carrots, onions, and bell peppers; served with a side of Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheddar cheese and tortillas

Fajitas de Camaron

$18.00

Seven, tail-in jumbo shrimp grilled with onions and bell peppers and served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese and tortillas

Tex-Mex

Burrito

$12.00

One 10-inch tortilla, filled with refried beans, monterrey jack cheese and your choice of meat, topped with red sauce and monterrey jack cheese; served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans

Carne Guisada

$15.00

Diced Beef, slow-cooked with herbs and spices in a thick gravy, served with a side of Spanish rice, refried beans and tortillas

Combinacion Mexicana

$17.00

One beef tostada, one beef enchilada, one beef crispy taco and one cheese quesadilla, served with rice and refried beans

Enchiladas

$14.00

Two enchiladas stuffed with beef, chicken or cheese and topped with red or green sauce and shredded chedder cheese, served with rice and refried beans

Ensalada Mexicana

$13.00

A deep fried flour tortilla filled with refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese and your choice of meat

Tacos Dorados

$14.00

Three crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, and chesse alongside rice and refried beans

Niños

Kids al Gusto

$8.00

One egg scrambled, served with homemade potatoes and refried beans

Kids Americano

$8.00

One scrambled egg, served with two mini pancakes and homemade potatoes

El taco

$9.00

One crispy beef taco with cheddar cheese, served with spanish rice and refried beans

La Enchilada

$9.00

One beef, chicken, or cheese enchilada toped with red sauce, cheddar cheese and served with Spanish rice and refried beans

La Flauta

$9.00

One chicken flauta and served with Spanish rice and refried beans

Desayunos

ALC Egg

$2.25

ALC Pancake

$2.75

Carne Asada con Huevo

$23.00

A grilled ribeye and two eggs any style, served with refried beans, homemade potatoes and tortillas

Chicharron con Huevo

$12.00

Deep fried pork skins cooked in ranchero sauce and two eggs mixed and served with refried beans, homemade potatoes and tortillas

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Chorizo con Huevo

$12.00

Two scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo and served with refried beans, homemade potatoes and tortillas

Chuleta con Huevo

$16.00

One grilled pork chop with two eggs, any style, served with refried beans, homemade potates and tortillas

Desayuno Americano

$11.00

Two buttermilk pancakes, two scrambled eggs, and two slices of bacon

Desayuno Continental

$11.00

Two egss any style, with your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage, served with refried beans, homemade potatoes and tortillas

Huevo en Torta

$14.00

A two egg omelet containing ham, bacon, or fajitas, with onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, topped with cheddar cheese and served with refried beans, homemade potateos and tortillas

Huevos a la Mexicana

$10.00

Two eggs scrambled with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and jalapeños, served with refired beans, homemade potatoes and tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

$10.00

Two egss any style, topped with ranchero sauce and served with refried beans, homemade potatoes and tortillas

Machacado

$14.00

Mexican style dried and shredded beef, mixed with two scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, topped with cheddar cheese and served with refried beans, homemade potatoes and tortillas

Migas

$14.00

Two scrambled eggs mixed with corn tortilla chips, pico de gallo, topped with cheddar cheese, two slices of bacon and served with refried beans, homemade potatoes and tortillas

Noplaitos con Huevo

$11.00

Two scrambled eggs mixed with slices of cactus and served with refried beans, homemade potatoes and tortillas

MARGARITAS

House Margarita on the Rocks

$5.00

Coronita-rita

$10.00

A large frozen house margarita served with a 10 oz Coronita

Big Red Rita

$12.00

A large frozen house margarita served with a Big Red bottle

Skinny Margarita

$10.00

Tres Agaves Silver Tequila, Tres Agaves Organic Agave Nectar, and Lime Juice

Top Shelf Margarita

$11.00

Top shelf tequila of your choice, Cointreau Noir, Orange Juice and Sweet n' Sour

Margarita Flights

$12.00

Choose of four different flavored margaritas, each 5 oz

Beer Rita

$13.00

Sides

ALC Chile Relleno

$9.00

ALC Enchilada

$4.00

Single enchilada

ALC Flauta

$4.00

Single chicken flauta

ALC Gordita

$6.00

ALC Tostada

$4.00

Single tostada, beef or shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, sour cream

Cheese

$3.00

Dozen Corn Tortillas

$2.99

Dozen Flour Tortillas

$4.99

Half Dozen Corn Tortillas

$1.99

Half Dozen Flour Tortillas

$2.99

Order Cilantro

$1.00

Order Limes

$1.00

Order Of Beans

$3.00

Order of Corn tortillas

$1.00

4 corn tortillas

Order of Flour tortillas

$1.00

2 flour tortillas

Order of Lettuce

$1.50

Order of Meat

$3.50

Your choice of an extra order of meat

Order of Pico de gallo

$3.00

Order of Potatoes

$2.99

Order Of Rice

$3.00

Order of Serranos Torreado

$2.00

Order of Tomatoes

$1.50

Order Onions

$1.50

Order Sour Cream

$1.50

Ranchero Salsa

$2.00

Serrano Fresco

$1.50

Toast bolillo

$2.99

Toast Bread

$1.99

Jal. Curtido

$1.50

Butter

$1.00

Tost Para Pozole (2)

$1.00

CHOCOLATE

Reeses’

$2.00

Snickers

$2.00

3 Musketeers

$2.00

Twix

$2.00

Baby Ruth

$2.00

GUM

EXTRA GUM

$2.25

TRADITIONAL

GARAMPINADO

$2.99

LECHE

$2.99

PRALINE

$2.99

PUMPKIN

$2.99

SWEET POTATO

$2.99

VINTAGE

Baby Bottle

$2.75

Froggy Chomp

$2.75

Gumball

$2.75

Hubby Bubba

$2.75

Icee

$2.75

Life Savers

$1.50