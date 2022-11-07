Casa Maria Restaurant - Austin 4327 South 1st Street
4327 South 1st Street
Austin, TX 78745
Popular Items
Botanas y Ensaladas
Botana de Quesadilla
One Grilled Quesadilla divided into slices,, with either beef or chicken fajita, and served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de Gallo
Chile con Queso
Melted cheese with tortilla chips
Coctel de Camaron
Half pound of shrimp in a Mexican style cocktail sauce, including Serrano peppers, diced tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice and sliced avocado.
Ensalada de Guacamole
Guacamole with tortilla chips
Nachos de la Casa
Beef or Chicken fajita nachos with onions, bell peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, cheese, avocado and jalapenos
Order of Avocado
Queso Compuesto
Melted American cheese with guacamole, ground beef, and tortilla chips
Queso Flameado
Melted monterrey jack cheese with chorizo and tortillas
Torta
A Mexican-style sandwich made with grilled bolillo bread, chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, chopped onions, sliced Serrano peppers, sour cream, and your choice of meat
Totopos
Totopos con Salsa Roja
Salsa Roja with tortilla chips
Totopos con Salsa Verde
Salsa Verde with tortilla chips
SALSA TOMATILLO 8oz
Caldos y Sopas
Caldo de Pescado y Camaron
A catfish fillet and seven jumbo shrimps in a spicy broth, carrots, potatoes, and peppers, served with a side of toasted bolillo bread or tortillas
Caldo de Pollo
One chicken thigh and leg, with red potatoes, carrots, cabbage, and zucchinis, served with a side of Spanish rice and tortillas
Caldo de Res
Beef chunks with red potatoes, carrots, cabbage, and zucchinis, served with a side of Spanish rice and tortillas
Menudo
Beef honeycomb tripe in a broth made of guajillo, ancho peppers, and hominy. Served with chopped onions, sliced Serrano peppers and lime
Pozole
Diced pork cooked in a broth made of hominy, herbs and spices, guajillo, and ancho peppers. Served with chopped onions, cabbage, Serrano peppers, limes, and tostadas
Sopa Azteca
Spanish rice, fried pork skin, chipotle, tortilla chips, monterrey jack cheese, and avocado slices all together in a chicken broth, alongside salted crackers and lime
Sopa de Fideo
Sopa de Tortilla
Spanish rice, shredded chicken, tortilla chips, monterrey jack cheese and avocado slices all together in a chicken broth, alongside salted crackers and lime
Especialidades de Casa Maria
Camarones Zacatecanos
Seven, tail-in jumbo shrimp, cooked in a chipotle ranchero sauce, served with a side of white rice, tomatoes, avocado slices and tortillas
Carne Asada
A grilled ribeye steak with caramelized onions and served with rice, refried beans, avocado, and tortillas
Chuletas de Puerco
Two pork chops, grilled with onions and served with rice, refried beans, avocado, and tortillas
Doña Maria
Three enchiladas, one with ground beef in red sauce, one with chicken in mole sauce, and one with monterrey jack cheese in green sauce, served with rice, black beans and guacamole
Pescado a la plancha
One grilled catfish fillet, topped with caramelized onions, tomatoes, and peppers, served with a side of rice, tomato, avocado slices and tortillas
Pescado Empapelado
PICADILLO PL
Platillos Tradicionales
Asado de Puerco
Roasted chopped pork, cooking in a thick sauce made of herbs, spices and peppers (guajillo, ancho and arborl); served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and tortillas
Barbacoa
Beef check meat, steamed with herbs and spices, served with a side of Spanish rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and tortillas
Chile Relleno
One grilled poblano pepper, battered and stiffed with your choice of filling, topped with ranchero sauce and Monterey Jack cheese, served with Spanish rice and black beans.
Flautas
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, and fried, served with Spanish rice, charro beans, sour cream and guacamole
Gordita
One hand-made, fried, corn Gordita, filled with refried beans, lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheese, and your choice of meat; served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans
Lengua
Mole
A chicken leg and thigh cooked in mole sauce, topped with sesame seeds and served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and tortillas
Puerco en Chile Verde
Roasted chopped pork, cooked in a spicy tomatillo salsa, served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and tortillas
Tacos Al Pastor
Three tacos of pastor on corn tortillas (or Two on flour), served with Spanish rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and limes
PL CHICHARRON
Fajitas
Fajitas de Pollo
Chicken fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers and served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese and tortillas
Fajitas de Pollo x 2
Chicken fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers and served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese and tortillas, serving size for 2 people
Fajitas de Res
Beef fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers and served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese and tortillas
Fajitas de Res x 2
Beef fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers and served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese and tortillas, serving size for 2 people
Fajitas Mexicanas
Beef fajitas grilled with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños, served with rice, charros beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese, and tortillas
Fajitas Mexicanas x 2
Beef fajitas grilled with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños, served with rice, charros beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese, and tortillas, serving size for 2 people
Mix Fajitas
Beef fajitas and chicken fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers and served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese and tortillas
Mix Fajitas x 2
Beef fajitas and chicken fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers and served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese and tortillas, serving size for 2 people
Veggie Fajitas
Squash, zucchinis, red potatoes, carrots, onions, and bell peppers; served with a side of Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheddar cheese and tortillas
Veggie Fajitas x 2
Squash, zucchinis, red potatoes, carrots, onions, and bell peppers; served with a side of Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheddar cheese and tortillas
Fajitas de Camaron
Seven, tail-in jumbo shrimp grilled with onions and bell peppers and served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese and tortillas
Tex-Mex
Burrito
One 10-inch tortilla, filled with refried beans, monterrey jack cheese and your choice of meat, topped with red sauce and monterrey jack cheese; served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans
Carne Guisada
Diced Beef, slow-cooked with herbs and spices in a thick gravy, served with a side of Spanish rice, refried beans and tortillas
Combinacion Mexicana
One beef tostada, one beef enchilada, one beef crispy taco and one cheese quesadilla, served with rice and refried beans
Enchiladas
Two enchiladas stuffed with beef, chicken or cheese and topped with red or green sauce and shredded chedder cheese, served with rice and refried beans
Ensalada Mexicana
A deep fried flour tortilla filled with refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese and your choice of meat
Tacos Dorados
Three crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, and chesse alongside rice and refried beans
Niños
Kids al Gusto
One egg scrambled, served with homemade potatoes and refried beans
Kids Americano
One scrambled egg, served with two mini pancakes and homemade potatoes
El taco
One crispy beef taco with cheddar cheese, served with spanish rice and refried beans
La Enchilada
One beef, chicken, or cheese enchilada toped with red sauce, cheddar cheese and served with Spanish rice and refried beans
La Flauta
One chicken flauta and served with Spanish rice and refried beans
Desayunos
ALC Egg
ALC Pancake
Carne Asada con Huevo
A grilled ribeye and two eggs any style, served with refried beans, homemade potatoes and tortillas
Chicharron con Huevo
Deep fried pork skins cooked in ranchero sauce and two eggs mixed and served with refried beans, homemade potatoes and tortillas
Chilaquiles
Chorizo con Huevo
Two scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo and served with refried beans, homemade potatoes and tortillas
Chuleta con Huevo
One grilled pork chop with two eggs, any style, served with refried beans, homemade potates and tortillas
Desayuno Americano
Two buttermilk pancakes, two scrambled eggs, and two slices of bacon
Desayuno Continental
Two egss any style, with your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage, served with refried beans, homemade potatoes and tortillas
Huevo en Torta
A two egg omelet containing ham, bacon, or fajitas, with onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, topped with cheddar cheese and served with refried beans, homemade potateos and tortillas
Huevos a la Mexicana
Two eggs scrambled with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and jalapeños, served with refired beans, homemade potatoes and tortillas
Huevos Rancheros
Two egss any style, topped with ranchero sauce and served with refried beans, homemade potatoes and tortillas
Machacado
Mexican style dried and shredded beef, mixed with two scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, topped with cheddar cheese and served with refried beans, homemade potatoes and tortillas
Migas
Two scrambled eggs mixed with corn tortilla chips, pico de gallo, topped with cheddar cheese, two slices of bacon and served with refried beans, homemade potatoes and tortillas
Noplaitos con Huevo
Two scrambled eggs mixed with slices of cactus and served with refried beans, homemade potatoes and tortillas
MARGARITAS
House Margarita on the Rocks
Coronita-rita
A large frozen house margarita served with a 10 oz Coronita
Big Red Rita
A large frozen house margarita served with a Big Red bottle
Skinny Margarita
Tres Agaves Silver Tequila, Tres Agaves Organic Agave Nectar, and Lime Juice
Top Shelf Margarita
Top shelf tequila of your choice, Cointreau Noir, Orange Juice and Sweet n' Sour
Margarita Flights
Choose of four different flavored margaritas, each 5 oz
Beer Rita
Sides
ALC Chile Relleno
ALC Enchilada
Single enchilada
ALC Flauta
Single chicken flauta
ALC Gordita
ALC Tostada
Single tostada, beef or shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, sour cream
Cheese
Dozen Corn Tortillas
Dozen Flour Tortillas
Half Dozen Corn Tortillas
Half Dozen Flour Tortillas
Order Cilantro
Order Limes
Order Of Beans
Order of Corn tortillas
4 corn tortillas
Order of Flour tortillas
2 flour tortillas
Order of Lettuce
Order of Meat
Your choice of an extra order of meat