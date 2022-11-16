Main picView gallery

Casa Maria

5001 34th Avenue South

Minneapolis, MN 55417

Chimichanga
Carne Asada Fries
Churros con Nieve

TAKE OUT

Casa Maria To-Go features some street food favorites! These items are only available to-go and not offered on our dine-in menu.
Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$17.00

14" Flour tortilla • pastor grilled chicken, carnitas, ribeye [+$4] OR portobello • onion • sweet pepper • chihuahua cheese • melted queso • guacamole • salsa roja • tortilla chips

Torta de Milanesa

Torta de Milanesa

$19.00

Marissa's bakery bolillo • chicharon panko chicken breast • creamy mashed potatoes • guacamole • queso fresco • arugula • onion jam

Moyete

Moyete

$16.00

The OG Avocado Toast! Marissa's bakery bolillo • crispy chihuahua cheese • refried beans • avocado • pico de gallo • queso fresco • micro cilantro

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$15.00

14" flour tortilla • spinach • cherry tomato • red onion • sweet peppers • pastor grilled chicken, carnitas OR portobello • romaine • guacamole • micro cilantro

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$20.00

A California favorite! shoestring fries • melted queso • ribeye steak • pico de gallo • poblano sour cream • queso fresco • micro cilantro

APPS

Guacamole + Salsa

Guacamole + Salsa

$14.00

Avocado • Lime • Onion • Tomato • Guajillo Peppers

Tortitas de Vegetales

$15.00

Tortitas de Pollo

$15.00
Crema de Poblano

Crema de Poblano

$10.00

Corn • roasted poblano pepper

Casa Maria Salad

Casa Maria Salad

$16.00

mix greens and romain • chipotle vinegar • roasted corn relish • queso fresco • bacon chips • hard boiled egg • avocado • cherry tomatoes • tortilla stirps • adobo grill chicken breast

Pipian

$14.00Out of stock

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

TACOS

Tacos // Carnitas

$15.00

slow roasted pork • cilantro • onion • lime

Tacos // Carne Asada

Tacos // Carne Asada

$18.00

ribeye • cilantro • onion • lime

Tacos // Walleye

Tacos // Walleye

$18.00

local walleye • lemon aioli • coleslaw • microgreens • lime

Tacos // Portobello

Tacos // Portobello

$15.00

portobello mushrooms • balsamic glaze • chipotle aioli • avocado • onion • coleslaw • microgreens

Tacos // Ginger Shrimp

$20.00

ENTREE

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$34.00

12-14 oz ribeye steak • grilled green onions • chipotle blue cheese butter

Salmón

Salmón

$26.00

salmon • roasted red pepper sauce • fennel slaw • micro cilantro

Chile en Nogada

Chile en Nogada

$24.00

poblano pepper • pork picadillo mixed fruit • walnut pecan cream sauce

Lomo de Cerdo Al Pastor

Lomo de Cerdo Al Pastor

$25.00

7 oz pastor marinated pork tenderloin • Pineapple coulis • chipotle onion souvice • microgreens

Pollo en Mole

Pollo en Mole

$24.00

half chicken • mole poblano • crema • sesame seeds • onion • microgreens

Fajitas // Chicken

$24.00

grilled chicken • bell peppers • onion • corn tortillas

Fajitas // Portobello

$26.00

portobello • avocado • bell peppers • onion • corn tortillas

Fajitas // Blackened Walleye

Fajitas // Blackened Walleye

$28.00

blackened walleye • bell peppers • onion • corn tortillas

Fajitas // Ribeye

$30.00

10 oz Ribeye • bell peppers • onion • corn tortillas

Torta de Milanesa

Torta de Milanesa

$19.00

Marissa's bakery bolillo • chicharon panko chicken breast • creamy mashed potatoes • guacamole • queso fresco • arugula • onion jam

Mixiote

$20.00Out of stock

SIDES

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00
Mexican Rice

Mexican Rice

$5.00
Corn Cake

Corn Cake

$6.00

Fries

$5.00
Sweet potato Fries

Sweet potato Fries

$6.00
Grilled Vegetables

Grilled Vegetables

$6.00
Charro Beans

Charro Beans

$5.00
Esquite

Esquite

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

DESSERT

Churros con Nieve

Churros con Nieve

$10.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00
Flan de Khalua Y Café

Flan de Khalua Y Café

$10.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5001 34th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417

Directions

