Casa Martin imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Casa Martin 3rd Street Promenade

review star

No reviews yet

1251 3RD ST PROMENADE

Santa Monica, CA 90401

Popular Items

CHICKEN FAJITAS
MEXICANA COMBO
SIDE OF SMALL CASA SALAD

BOTANAS - APPETIZERS

GUACAMOLE MOLCAJETE APPETIZER

GUACAMOLE MOLCAJETE APPETIZER

$17.00
ESQUITE JALISCIENSE APPETIZER

ESQUITE JALISCIENSE APPETIZER

$17.00
CASA MARTIN PLATTER

CASA MARTIN PLATTER

$30.00
QUESO FUNDIDO APPETIZER

QUESO FUNDIDO APPETIZER

$18.00

CHIMIFLAUTAS APPETIZER

$17.00
CHICKEN WINGS APPETIZER

CHICKEN WINGS APPETIZER

$18.00

CHEESE NACHOS

$17.00

STEAK NACHOS

$23.00

CHICKEN NACHOS

$20.00

SHRIMP NACHOS

$23.00

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$17.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$21.00

STEAK QUESADILLA

$23.00

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$23.00

FISH CEVICHE APP

$20.00

SHRIMP CEVICHE APP

$20.00

MIX CEVICHE APP

$20.00

Combinaciones Mexicans

MEXICANA COMBO

$26.00

Comidas Tipicas De La Casa (Dinner)

POLLO ASADO PLATILLO

$28.00

MILANESA PACIFICO PLATILLO

$28.00

CHIMIFLAUTAS PLATILLO

$23.00

CHILE VERDE PLATILLO

$23.00

CHILE COLORADO PLATILLO

$23.00

MOLCAJETE TACOS PLATILLO

$26.00

Eepecialidades De "Casa Martin"

CARNITAS TEPATITLAN

$27.00
STEAK PICADO

STEAK PICADO

$30.00

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$30.00

STEAK FAJITAS

$32.00

Steak & Chicken Fajita Mix

$34.00
Steak, Chicken & Shrimp Fajita Mix

Steak, Chicken & Shrimp Fajita Mix

$40.00

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$34.00
ORLANDO'S CARNE ASADA

ORLANDO'S CARNE ASADA

$34.00
Mar, Cielo, Tierra Molcajete

Mar, Cielo, Tierra Molcajete

$50.00

DEL JARDIN - SALADS

CASA SALAD

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Casa Salad

$22.00

STEAK CASA SALAD

$25.00

SHRIMP CASA SALAD

$25.00

SALMON SALAD

$30.00

Grilled Chicken Tostada Salad

$21.00

Steak Toatada Salad

$25.00

Shrimp Tostada Salad

$25.00

FERNANDO'S SUPER BURRITOS

SHREDDED CHICKEN SUPER BURRITO

SHREDDED CHICKEN SUPER BURRITO

$23.00

STEAK SUPER BURRITO

$28.00

CARNITAS SUPER BURRITO

$23.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SUPER BURRITO

$24.00

SHREDDED BEEF SUPER BURRITO

$23.00

CHILE VERDE SUPER BURRITO

$23.00

CHILE COLORADO SUPER BURRITO

$23.00

SHRIMP SUPER BURRITO

$28.00

NO MEAT SUPER BURRITO

$22.00

BURRITOS FAVORITOS (DINNER)

GRILLED CHICKEN BURRITO

$21.00

STEAK BURRITO

$21.00

SHRIMP BURRITO

$21.00

CARNITAS BURRITO

$21.00

SHREDDED BEEF BURRITO

$21.00

CHILE VERDE BURRITO

$21.00

CHILE COLORADO BURRITO

$21.00

NO MEAT BURRITO

$18.00

SHREDDED CHICKEN BURRITO

$21.00

LA COAST - SEAFOOD (DINNER)

FISH TACOS PLATILLO

$25.00

SHRIMP TACOS PLATILLO

$25.00

FILETE DE PESCADO PLATILLO

$27.00

CAMARONES A MOJO DE AJO PLATILLO

$30.00
CAMARONES A LA DIABLA PLATILLO

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA PLATILLO

$28.00
SHRIMP ENCHILADAS PLATILLO

SHRIMP ENCHILADAS PLATILLO

$30.00
SALMON JALISCIENSE PLATILLO

SALMON JALISCIENSE PLATILLO

$40.00

PLATILLOS Vegetarianos

VEGGIE FAJITAS

$30.00

VEGGIE Tostada Bowl

$23.00

WET VEGGIE BURRITO

$21.00

VEGETARIAN COMBO

$26.00

COCTEL DE MAR SEAFOOD COCKTIAL

COCTEL DE CAMARON

$18.00

FISH CEVICHE TOSTADAS

$25.00

SHRIMP CEVICHE TOSTADAS

$25.00

MIX CEVICHE TOSTADAS

$25.00

HAMBURGERS

SIngle Burger With Cheese

$20.00

Double Burger With Cheese

$24.00

FISH Burger with cheese

$20.00

SERGIO'S TORTA

CHICKEN TORTA

$21.00

STEAK TORTA

$25.00

CARNITAS TORTA

$21.00

SHREDDED BEEF TORTA

$21.00

SOPAS - SOUPS

SOPA DE TORTILLA

$17.00

CALDO DE POLLO

$20.00

POSTRES - DESSERTS

CHURROS

$12.00

FRIED ICE CREAM

$12.00

FLAN

$12.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$12.00

A LA CARTA

1 CHICKEN TAMAL A LA CARTA

$10.00

1 PORK TAMAL A LA CARTA

$10.00

1 CHILE RELLENO A LA CARTA

$12.00

2 STEAK SOFT TACOS A LA CARTA

$17.00

2 CHICKEN SOFT TACOS A LA CARTA

$17.00

2 CARNITAS SOFT TACOS A LA CARTA

$17.00

2 BEEF CRISPY TACOS A LA CARTA

$17.00

2 CHICKEN CRISPY TACOS A LA CARTA

$17.00

2 CRISPY POTATO TACOS

$12.00

2 FISH TACOS A LA CARTA

$18.00

2 SHRIMP TACOS A LA CARTA

$18.00

2 CHEESE ENCHILADA A LA CARTA

$17.00

2 CHICKEN ENCHILADA A LA CARTA

$17.00

2 BEEF ENCHILADA A LA CARTA

$17.00

2 SPINACH ENCHILADAS

$16.00

SIDES

Side Of Refried Beans

$6.00

Side Of Mexican Rice

$6.00

Side Of Black Beans

$6.00

Side Of White Rice

$6.00

Side Of Corn Tortillas

$4.00

Side Of Flour Tortillas

$3.00

SIDE OF SMALL Guacamole (3)

$3.00

Side of Sliced Avocado (Half)

$6.00

SIDE OF FRIES

$8.00

SIDE OF CHEESE

$3.00

SIDE OF PICO DE GALLO (3)

$3.00

SIDE OF SOUR CREAM (3)

$3.00

SIDE OF VEGGIES

$8.00

SIDE OR BELL PEPPERS

$7.00

SIDE OF CATUS

$3.00

SIDE OF JALAPENOS

$2.00

Side of CHILES TOREADOS (5)

$6.00

SIDE OF CHILE SERRANOS (3)

$2.00

SIDE OF HOUSE SALSA

$5.00

SIDE OF SALSA HABANERO

$6.00

SIDE OF CILANTRO

$2.00

SIDE OF ONIONS

$4.00

SIDE OF GREEN ONIONS (3)

$4.00

GRILLED RED ONIONS

$4.00

SIDE OF CUCUMBERS (4)

$5.00

Side Of Sliced Tomatos

$4.00

Side Of Lettuce

$3.00

Side Of Molcajete Salsa

$5.00

Side Of Mole Salsa

$5.00

Side Of Red Salsa

$5.00

Side Of Green Salsa

$5.00

SIDE OF LOBSTER SAUCE

$7.00

SIDE OF Chicken Breast

$10.00

Side Of CARNE ASADA STEAK

$15.00

SIDE OF SHRIMP (8)

$13.00

SIDE OF CHORIZO

$3.00

SIDE OF SMALL CASA SALAD

$7.50

SIDE OF RANCH DRESSING

$2.00

SIDE OF OLIVE OIL & VINEGAR MIX DRESSING

$2.00

SIDE OF ITALIAN DRESSING

$2.00

SIDE OF CAESAR DRESSING

$2.00

SIDE OF KETCHUP

SIDE OF BUTTER

$2.00

LIME JUICE

$2.00

REGULAR CHIP BAG (Half Bag)

$5.00

LARGE CHIP BAG (Full Bag)

$10.00

SIDE OF KETCHUP

Dinner Sides

Garlic Mashed Potoes

$12.00

Sauteed Asparagus

$12.00

Broccoli

$12.00

Cream Corn

$12.00

Sauteed Spinach

$12.00

BEERS

MODELO

$8.00

NEGRA MODELO

$8.00

PACIFICO

$8.00

CORONA

$8.00

CORONA LIGHT

$8.00

MARGARITAS

LA MAMACITA

$15.00

LA FLACA

$15.00

LA SUPREMA MARGARITA

$22.00

EXOTIC MEXICAN

$18.00

ORLANDO'S CADILLAC

$20.00

FERNANDO'S JALAPENO

$18.00

SANDRO'S "RICO SUAVE"

$18.00

ARACELI'S STRAWBERRY

$18.00

PACO'S MANGO

$18.00

SERGIO'S POMEGRANATE

$18.00

PALOMA MARGARITA

$18.00

SPICY SENORITA

$18.00

LATIN LOVER

$18.00

FRESH KISS

$18.00

PAPI CHULO

$18.00

SPECIALTY DRINKS

"Spicy" Summer

$18.00

Mezcal Margarita

$16.00

Mezcal Tropical

$18.00

MEZCAL PALOMA

$18.00

Traditional Mojito

$17.00

Strawberry Mojito

$18.00

Raspberry Mojito

$18.00

WET MARTINI

$17.00

DIRTY MARTIN-I

$17.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$18.00

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

LEMON DROP

$17.00

Spicy Cucumber Martini

$17.00

Old Fashioned

$20.00

MEXICAN MULE

$20.00

BLOODY MARY

$20.00

PINA COLADA

$18.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$17.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$18.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$18.00

SIDE CAR

$20.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

LIQUOR

Clase Azul Blanco

$20.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Patron Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$17.00

Cazadores Blanco

$15.00

7 Leguas

$16.00

DOS ARTES BLANCO

$30.00

Herradura

$16.00

Patron Platinum

$32.00

Tres Generaciones Blanco

$16.00Out of stock

El Tesoro

$16.00Out of stock

Maestro Dobel

$17.00Out of stock

Clase Azul Reposado

$40.00

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00

Patron Reposado

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$20.00

7 Leguas Reposado

$17.00

Cazadores Reposado

$16.00

Herradura Reposado

$17.00

Herradura Scotch Casak

$22.00Out of stock

Patron Roca Reposado

$20.00Out of stock

Maesto Dobel Reposado

$18.00Out of stock

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$17.00Out of stock

1942 Don Julio

$50.00

Don Julio 70

$24.00

1800 Cristalino Anejo

$22.00

Casa Amigos Anejo

$20.00

Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$110.00

Patron Anejo

$20.00

7 Leguas Anejo

$18.00

Herradura Anejo

$19.00

Patron Gran Burdeos Anejo

$75.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$18.00Out of stock

Patron Roca Anejo

$21.00Out of stock

Gran Corralejo Anejo

$22.00Out of stock

Clase Azul Ultra

$375.00

Don Julio Real

$60.00

Dos Artes Reserva

$65.00

Gran Herradura Seleccion Suprema

$70.00Out of stock

Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia

$50.00

Jose Cuervo 250th

$300.00Out of stock

Patron Lalique

$700.00

Patron Piedra

$60.00

Clase Azul Mezcal

$90.00

EL Silencio Mezcal

$17.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$20.00

Jack Daniels

$15.00

Crown Royal

$15.00

Jonnie Walker Blk

$17.00

Jonnie Walker Blue

$40.00

Maker’s Mark

$15.00

Buchanan's 12yr

$15.00

Titos

$15.00

Absolute

$15.00

ABSOLUT CITRON

$15.00

Ketel One

$16.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Belvedere

$18.00

BACARDI

$15.00

Captain Morgan

$15.00

Glenlivet (aged 12)

$18.00

Jameson

$17.00

Beefeater Gin

$15.00

Tanqueray Gin

$15.00Out of stock

Bombay Gin

$15.00

Seagrams

$15.00

Hendrick's Gin

$18.00

REMY MARTIN

$20.00

HENNESSEY

$20.00

LOUIS XIII

$425.00

Grand Marnier

$15.00

CHASERS

pineapple juice

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Orange juice

$3.00

Pomegranate juice

$3.00

Soda water

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Tonic water

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

WINE

Chardonnay White Wine

$15.00

Sauvignon Blanc White Wine

$15.00

PINOT GRIGIO White Wine

$15.00

Robert Mondavi Chardonnay

$40.00

Robert Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Robert Mondavi Pinot Grigio

$40.00

Robert Mondavi Reserve Chardonnay

$90.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

Tenuta Polvaro Pinot Grigio

$50.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON Red Wine

$17.00

MERLOT Red Wine

$17.00

PINOT NOIR Red Wine

$15.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Cabernet Sauvignon

$60.00

Joseph Phelps Cabernet Sauvignon

$145.00

Antica Cabernet Sauvignon

$210.00

Rodney Strong Rockaway Cabernet

$190.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Merlot

$60.00

Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir

$60.00

Sanford Pinot Noir

$75.00

SOFT DRINKS

WATER

Coke

$5.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

Sprite

$5.00

Fanta

$5.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Minute Made Lemonade

$5.00

Jamaica

$6.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Bottled Water

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$7.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Milk

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$8.00

Virgin Strawberry Margarita

$8.00

Virgin Mango Margarita

$8.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

Virgin Strawberry Mojito

$8.00

Virgin Mango Mojito

$8.00

Virgin Raspberry Mojito

$8.00

CAFE

Cafe Mexicano

$15.00

Cafe Americano

$6.00

Espresso

$5.00

Cafe Latte

$9.00

Cappuccino

$9.00

HOT WATER

$2.00

CORKAGE FEE

CORKAGE FEE

$25.00

BURRITO BOX

CHICKEN BURRITO BOX

$12.00

CARNITAS BURRITO BOX

$12.00

CHILE VERDE BURRITO BOX

$12.00

CHILE COLORADO BURRITO BOX

$12.00

VEGETARIAN BURRITO BOX

$12.00

STEAK BURRITO BOX

$13.00

SOFT TACO BAR

SOFT TACO BAR PER PERSON

$14.00

DESSERTS

FLAN TRAY 10 SLICES

$50.00

CHEESECAKE 10 SLICES

$50.00

ULTIMATE BUFFET

CAESAR SALAD TRAY

$65.00

CAESAR Chicken Salad Tray

$75.00

CAESAR STEAK SALAD Tray

$90.00

CASA SALAD TRAY

$70.00

CHICKEN CASA SALAD TRAY

$75.00

STEAK CASA SALAD TRAY

$80.00

POLLO ASADO TRAY (10)

$85.00

STEAK PICADO TRAY (10)

$95.00

CHILE COLORADO TRAY (10)

$80.00

CHILE VERDE TRAY (10)

$80.00

CARNITAS TRAY (10)

$80.00

CHICKEN FAJITAS TRAY (10)

$80.00

STEAK FAJITAS TRAY (10)

$95.00

VEGGIE FAJITAS TRAY (10)

$80.00

BEEF ENCHILADAS TRAY (20)

$80.00

CHICKEN ENCHILADAS TRAY (20)

$80.00

SPINACH ENCHILADAS TRAY (20)

$80.00

CHEESE ENCHILADAS TRAY (20)

$70.00

CHICKEN FLAUTAS TRAY (20)

$60.00

BEEF FLAUTAS TRAY (20)

$75.00

CHEESE QUESADILLA TRAY (10)

$85.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA TRAY (10)

$85.00

STEAK QUESADILLA TRAY (10)

$95.00

SPICY BUFFALO WINGS TRAY (70)

$90.00

CHILE RELLENOS TRAY (20)

$100.00

CHICKEN TAMALES TRAY (20)

$100.00

PORK TAMALES TRAY (20)

$100.00

FLOUR TORTILLAS (30) COUNT

$15.00

CORN TORTILLAS (30) COUNT

$15.00

GUACAMOLE (24OZ)

$30.00

PICO DE GALLO (24OZ)

$30.00

CHEESE (24OZ)

$25.00

SOUR CREAM (24OZ)

$25.00

BLACK BEANS TRAY

$40.00

REFRIED BEANS TRAY

$40.00

MEXICAN RICE TRAY

$40.00

WHITE RICE TRAY

$40.00

CHIPS & SALSA TRAY

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

“NUESTRA CASA ES SU CASA” Locally owned and family operated, we at Casa Martin Mexican Restaurant aim to provide the freshest,most traditional Mexican food from the region of Tepatitlan Jalisco to Santa Monica’s business community, students, tourists, and residents. Sunday – Thursday 11:00am –12:30am Friday – Saturday 11:00am – 1:30am11

Website

Location

1251 3RD ST PROMENADE, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Directions

Gallery
Casa Martin image

Map
