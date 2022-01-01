Mexican & Tex-Mex
Casa Martin 3rd Street Promenade
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
“NUESTRA CASA ES SU CASA” Locally owned and family operated, we at Casa Martin Mexican Restaurant aim to provide the freshest,most traditional Mexican food from the region of Tepatitlan Jalisco to Santa Monica’s business community, students, tourists, and residents. Sunday – Thursday 11:00am –12:30am Friday – Saturday 11:00am – 1:30am11
1251 3RD ST PROMENADE, Santa Monica, CA 90401
