Casa Mexicana - Mole Lake Casino 3084 WI-55
3084 WI-55
Crandon, WI 54520
Food
Appetizers
Mexican Shrimp Bruschetta
Two avocados halved with diced grilled shrimp topped with shredded cheese, pico de gallo and drizzled with our housemade southwest sauce.
Cheese Dip 12oz
Guacamole 12oz
Pico de Gallo 12oz
Chori Queso
Chorizo ( Mexican Sausage ) with white cheese sauce. Served with flour tortillas.
El Nino Sampler
Cheese Sticks, Chicken Tenders, Onion Rings and French Fries
Cheese Curds w/ Ranch
8 Bone In Wings
Chori Fries
French fries covered in Mexican sausage and cheese sauce
Cheese sticks
Chicken Fingers
Bean Dip
French Fries
Chips to Go
Salsa to Go
Green Salsa To Go - Lg
Picosa Salsa ( Hot ) To Go - Lg
Fajitas
Fajitas Parillada Mexicana
Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, Mexican Chorizo, and Pork
Fajitas Jalisco
Chicken, Steak and Shrimp
Fajitas Casa Mexicana
Chicken, Steak, Shrimp and Mexican Chorizo
Fajitas Texas
Chicken, Steak, Shrimp and Bacon covered in shredded cheese
Chicken Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
Fajitas Del Mar
Shrimp, Scallops and Crab
Fajita Mix
Steak and Grilled Chicken
Hawaiian Fajita
A fresh pineapple cut in half then hallowed out and stuffed with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp and pineapple. Topped with red ranchero sauce and melted shredded cheese.
Chimichangas
Chimichanga Meal
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of filling deep fried to a golden brown topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. served with a side of rice and beans
Chimichanga Supremas
Four mini chimichangas, one shredded chicken, shredded beef, ground beef and shrimp. Topped with sheese sauce and served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Chimichanga Ala Cart
Tacos
Taco Dinner
flour Steak tortillas tacos served with rice and beans-
Bar Tacos
(3) A soft flour tortilla with melted cheese wrapped around a hard crunchy taco stuffed with your choice of steak or grilled chicken. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and our new chipotle sauce
Tacos Ala Carta
Quesabirria Tacos
Super savory tender stewed Mexican beef marinated with three different Mexican chiles and spices put inside a double tortilla stuffed with cheese and grilled friend on the flat top served with traditional consume dipping sauce all sprinkled with fresh onion, cilantro & Jalapenos
Burritos
Burritos California
10 in flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, steak or a mix of both, rice, beans, sour cream, tomatoes, and lettuce topped with our homemade cheese sauce
Burrito Degollado
A flour tortilla stuffed with choice of steak and chicken or steak, shrimp and chicken. Rolled and covered with cheese sauce and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. served with rice and beans
Burritos Mexicanos Deluxe
Two burritos stuffed with your choice of fajita style steak, chicken or mix of both topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes. served with rice
Burrito Dipper
Six burritos halved and stuffed with rice, beans and a variation of grilled chicken, grilled steak and savory carnitas, served with lettuce salad topped with pico de gallo, sour cream and crumbly Mexican cotija cheese. Paired with a side of homemade green sauce and our famous queso cheese dip
Burrito Real
A flour Tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef, spicy pork, or shredded chicken, topped with red burrito sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. served with rice and beans
Burrito Pastor
Burrito Verde
A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled pork, topped with green salsa and cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheese and rice
Burritos Rancheros
Two burritos with choice of shredded chicken or beef topped with red sauce and shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream served with beans and rice
El Tri Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with choice of steak and chorizo or grilled chicken and chorizo stuffed with rice and beans. Rolled up and covered in three different sauces, green, cheese and red sauce
Burrito Ala Cart
New York Strips
Steak Chencho
Tender house cut New York strip steak served with grilled shrimp, sauteed onions and mushrooms covered with cheese sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas
Carne Loca
New York Beef Steak topped with cheese sauce and served with a side of rice, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots.
Steak Mexicano
New York Strip steak cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes.
Steak Mar Y Tierra
Three 5 oz. New York strip steaked grilled and seasoned. Layered with choice of grilled shrimp or breaded calamari and drizzled with either our house chipotle (Spicy) or southwest (sweet ) sauce. Served on a bed of spinach with a side of avocado and lastly a cup of our fresh Mexican rice and lettuce with Pico De Gallo all presented on a wooden board.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Supremas
Four rolled corn tortillas, one beef, one chicken, one cheese, one bean, topped with enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Enchiladas Mexicanas
Three spicy pork enchiladas. Served with rice, lettuce, sour crea and tomatoes. one topped with red sauce, one green sauce and one cheese sauce.
Enchiladas De Mesa
One chicken, one beef and one cheese. served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes
Enchiladas Suizas
Four grilled chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce and cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Enchiladas Verdes
Two shredded chicken enchiladas covered with green sauce and cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole
Enchiladas Ala Cart
Pollo / Chicken
Chori Chicken
Grilled chicken breasts and Mexican chorizo, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice,beans and three flour tortillas.
Pollo San Jose
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with scallops, shrimp and cheese sauce. Served with rice and grilled vegetables.
Pollo Fresco
Two tender house cut chicken breasts topped with shredded cheese and our homemade pico de gallo ( diced veggies). served with a side of rice, lettuce ,cheese, lime, avocado, bell pepper and onion.
Pollo Mexicano
Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed onions and fresh jalapeno peppers. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Charro
Grilled chicken fillet topped with grilled onion and mushrooms, topped with cheese sauce. served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Seafood Dinners
Fish Fry Friday ( ONLY FRIDAY )
Los Cabos Shrimp
Grilled shrimp over rice, topped with cheese sauce, next to grilled broccoli, cauliflower and carrots. served with lettuce, sour cream. and tomatoes.
Enchiladas Del Mar
Three cheese enchiladas topped with grilled scallops, shrimp, crab, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots. served with rice and a salad
Enchilada Acapulco
Three enchiladas with crab, shrimp and cheese. Served with lettuce, sliced tomato and guacamole.
Seafood Casa Real
grilled crab and shrimp wrapped in two flour tortilla covered in cheese dip served with rice and a salad with lettuce, sour cream and tomato
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp sauteed with garlic and butter, served with rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, lime.
Camarones ala Diabla
Grilled shrimp cooked in our homemade chipotle sauce served with rice, beans and a side of tortillas
Cocktel De Camarones
Shrimp served in traditional Mexican style cocktail juice consisting of a chilled shrimp broth, clamato with pico de gallo, diced, avocado, and ketchup.
Enchiladas Casa Real
Three enchiladas with shrimp and crab topped with enchilada sauce. Served with rice and grilled broccoli, cauliflower and carrots
Mazatlan
One cheese and shrimp quesadilla, one enchilada with shrimp and crab served with lettuce , tomatoes and sour cream
Shrimp Quesadilla Deluxe w/ Veggies
Two stacked tortillas cut in fours stuffed with beans, cheese, veggies and shrimp. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and guacamole.
Casa Specialties
Shrimp Basket
Butterfly shrimp breaded and deep fried served with french fries and cocktail sauce
Mexican Milanesa
Fried Steak dipped in batter with a special blend of spices. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
Mexico Lindo
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp, sauteed with bell peppers,tomatoes and onions served on top of rice and smothered in cheese sauce
Taquito Flautas
Rolled corn or flour tortillas stuffed with beef,spicy pork or chicken, deep fried and served with lettuce,guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo.
Queso Fundido Dinner
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp with drenched with cheese sauce on a hot skillet. Served with tortillas, rice and beans.
Steak Relleno
Roasted poblano pepper covered with egg white batter, then deep fried. Stuffed with cheese and steak topped with cheese sauce and ranchero sauce. served with rice and salad.
Chile Colorado
Steak strips and onions cooked in red chili sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Carnitas
Our delicious cut of homemade Mexican style pork tips with rice, beans and salad. served with tortillas.
Carne Asada
thinly sliced grilled steak, served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
Chile Verde
Grilled pork cooked in our homemade green sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Tinga
Taco Salads
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream
Taco Salad Fajita
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of grilled chicken, shrimp, or steak sauteed with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, then covered with cheese sauce, lettuce, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and guacamole
Quesadillas
Degollado Gringas
Cut homemade pork marinade in Mexican Chile, spices and pineapple, put in a flour cheese quesadilla stuffed with cilantro and onion. served with rice and beans.
Quesadilla Roja
A Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled steak or chicken, mushroom, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and cheese. served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Quesadilla Deluxe
Two stacked tortillas cut in fours stuff with beans, cheese and your choice of filling. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Quesadilla Classic
Quesadilla Carta
10 Inch Quesadilla your choice of filling.
QUESADILLA SLIDERS
Eight doubled stacked cheese and grilled chorizo quesadillas on a bed of lettuce, circled around our homemade Ranchero sauce, Green sauce, and cheese dip.
Nachos
Nachos Supreme
Cheese nachos with assorted toppings of ground beef, shredded chicken and beans all covered with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Nachos Fajita
Our cheese nachos topped with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp sauteed with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers
Nachos
Vega combos
Veggie Burrito
A large flour tortilla, wrapped around grilled onions,bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes and cheese sauce. served with rice and a salad
Veggie Fajitas
Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Chilese Poblano Dinner
Two whole poblano peppers stuffed with white cheese dipped dipped in a egg batter and deep fried, topped with ranchero sauce and cheese sauce. Served with rice ,beans and three tortillas.
Veggie Nachos
Grilled onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, broccoli, carrots and Cauliflower, served over a bed of nachos. Covered with our delicious cheese sauce.
Veggie Chimichanga
A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled vegetables and deep fried golden brown, topped with cheese sauce and served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and rice and beans.
Make Your Own Combo
Fiesta Bowl
Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, sliced tomaotes, bell peppers, onions, shredded cheese and your choice of Grilled chicken or Shrimp
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Lettuce, sliced tomaotes, bell peppers, onions, shredded cheese and Shrimp
Guacamole salad
Sour Cream Salad
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and shredded cheese.
Huevos / Eggs
Side Meals
Side Orders
Sour Cream
Side of Rice & Beans
Mexican Rice
Refried Beans
Corn Tortillas
Flour Tortillas
Charro Beans
Side of Avocado
Side of Grilled Vegetables
Lettuce
Tomato
Jalapenos Vinagre
Jalapeños Fresco
Fried Jalapeños
Shredded Cheese
Side of Corn
Grilled Onion
%Cebolla Cruda
Child Plates
Desserts
Flan
Traditionally mexico city style creme caramel custard desert
Especial Sopapilla
3 Scoops vanilla ice cream, topped whipped cream, strawberry and chocolate syrup sprinkled with cinnamon
Churros
Spanish donuts, deep fried golden crunchy and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and topped with cream, chocolate and strawberry syrup and topped with ice cream
Vanilla Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream covered in a medley of corn flakes, coconut, raisins and cinnamon, then deep fried. topped with honey, whipped cream, strawberry and chocolate syrup with a cherry on top
Special Ice Cream Bowl
Three scoops of vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream chocolate syrup, strawberry syrup and cinnamon, with a cherry on top
Xangos
Rich smooth cheese cake, rolled in a melt in your mouth flaky tortilla, garnished with whipped cream, chocolate and strawberry syrup, topped ice cream
Sheet Cake
Drinks Togo
Curbside Daiquiris
Curbside Margaritas
Horchata
Jarrito
Mexican Smoothie
Curbside Imported Beer
Curbside Domestic Beer
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
