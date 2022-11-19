- Home
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- Casa Mexicana
Casa Mexicana
2 Reviews
$
1180 Lincoln St
Rhinelander, WI 54504
Popular Items
Appetizers
Ceviche Tuna
A seared and sliced tuna on a bed of diced tomatoes, onion, cilantro and light jalapenos. Topped with avocado, salt and lime juice surround by tortilla chips
Mexican Shrimp Bruschetta
Two avocados halved with diced grilled shrimp topped with shredded cheese, pico de gallo and drizzled with our housemade southwest sauce.
Breaded Fried Calamari
Drizzled with southwest sauce, served with cocktail sauce.
Cheese Dip 12oz
Guacamole 12oz
Pico de Gallo 12oz
Chips to Go
Salsa to Go
Chori Queso
Chorizo ( Mexican Sausage ) with white cheese sauce. Served with flour tortillas.
El Nino Sampler
Cheese Sticks, Chicken Tenders, Onion Rings and French Fries
Cheese Curds w/ Ranch
8 Bone In Wings
Cheesy Tater Tots
Tots covered in cheese sauce
Chori Fries
French fries covered in Mexican sausage and cheese sauce
Chicharron
Freshly fired pork rinds covered in lime juice, Pico de Gallo, Hot sauce and shredded cheese.
Mexican Corn
Corn with mayo, chili powder, lime juice and cheese
Cheese sticks
Chicken Fingers
Bean Dip
French Fries
Green Salsa To Go - Lg
Picosa Salsa ( Hot ) To Go - Lg
Fajitas
Fajitas Parillada Mexicana
Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, Mexican Chorizo, and Pork
Fajitas Jalisco
Chicken, Steak and Shrimp
Fajitas Casa Mexicana
Chicken, Steak, Shrimp and Mexican Chorizo
Fajitas Texas
Chicken, Steak, Shrimp and Bacon covered in shredded cheese
Chicken Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
Fajitas Del Mar
Shrimp, Scallops and Crab
Fajita Mix
Steak and Grilled Chicken
Hawaiian Fajita
A fresh pineapple cut in half then hallowed out and stuffed with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp and pineapple. Topped with red ranchero sauce and melted shredded cheese.
Chimichangas
Chimichanga Meal
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of filling deep fried to a golden brown topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. served with a side of rice and beans
Chimichanga Supremas
Four mini chimichangas, one shredded chicken, shredded beef, ground beef and shrimp. Topped with sheese sauce and served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Chimichanga Ala Cart
Tacos
Taco Dinner
flour Steak tortillas tacos served with rice and beans-
Bar Tacos
(3) A soft flour tortilla with melted cheese wrapped around a hard crunchy taco stuffed with your choice of steak or grilled chicken. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and our new chipotle sauce
Taco Wheel
Served With Green sauce and Pico De Gallo. Meat Choice Can ONLY be split 2 ways max
Tacos Ala Carta
Quesabirria Tacos
Super savory tender stewed Mexican beef marinated with three different Mexican chiles and spices put inside a double tortilla stuffed with cheese and grilled friend on the flat top served with traditional consume dipping sauce all sprinkled with fresh onion, cilantro & Jalapenos
Burritos
Burritos California
10 in flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, steak or a mix of both, rice, beans, sour cream, tomatoes, and lettuce topped with our homemade cheese sauce
Burrito Degollado
A flour tortilla stuffed with choice of steak and chicken or steak, shrimp and chicken. Rolled and covered with cheese sauce and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. served with rice and beans
Burritos Mexicanos Deluxe
Two burritos stuffed with your choice of fajita style steak, chicken or mix of both topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes. served with rice
Burrito Dipper
Six burritos halved and stuffed with rice, beans and a variation of grilled chicken, grilled steak and savory carnitas, served with lettuce salad topped with pico de gallo, sour cream and crumbly Mexican cotija cheese. Paired with a side of homemade green sauce and our famous queso cheese dip
Burrito Real
A flour Tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef, spicy pork, or shredded chicken, topped with red burrito sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. served with rice and beans
Burrito Cazada
A large flour tortilla rolled with steak and beans, topped with cheese sauce and green sauce. served with riced, lettuce, and pico de gallo
Burrito Pastor
Burrito Verde
A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled pork, topped with green salsa and cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheese and rice
Popeye's Burrito
A spinach tortilla stuffed with fresh grilled chicken, lettuce, cheese, onion, tomatoes, bell peppers, spinach and guacamole all drizzled in our new southwest sauce
Burritos Rancheros
Two burritos with choice of shredded chicken or beef topped with red sauce and shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream served with beans and rice
El Tri Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with choice of steak and chorizo or grilled chicken and chorizo stuffed with rice and beans. Rolled up and covered in three different sauces, green, cheese and red sauce
Burrito Poblano ( Mole )
A Large flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken rolled and topped with homemade sweet mole. Served with rice and charro beans
Burrito Ala Cart
New York Strips
Steak Chencho
Tender house cut New York strip steak served with grilled shrimp, sauteed onions and mushrooms covered with cheese sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas
Steak Chuya
Tender slices of grilled New York Steak strips cooked with bacon, onion, mushrooms and jalapenos. Covered with cheese sauce.
Carne Loca
New York Beef Steak topped with cheese sauce and served with a side of rice, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots.
Steak Mexicano
New York Strip steak cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes.
El Jefe Steak
Tender house cut steak, topped with grilled shrimp, tilapia and cheese dip drizzled on top
Steak Mar Y Tierra
Three 5 oz. New York strip steaked grilled and seasoned. Layered with choice of grilled shrimp or breaded calamari and drizzled with either our house chipotle (Spicy) or southwest (sweet ) sauce. Served on a bed of spinach with a side of avocado and lastly a cup of our fresh Mexican rice and lettuce with Pico De Gallo all presented on a wooden board.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Supremas
Four rolled corn tortillas, one beef, one chicken, one cheese, one bean, topped with enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Enchiladas Mexicanas
Three spicy pork enchiladas. Served with rice, lettuce, sour crea and tomatoes. one topped with red sauce, one green sauce and one cheese sauce.
Enchiladas De Mesa
One chicken, one beef and one cheese. served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes
Enchiladas Suizas
Four grilled chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce and cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Enchiladas Poblanas
Three grilled chicken enchiladas rolled in corn tortillas topped with Mexican sweet mole. Served with a side of corn, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Enchiladas Rojas
Three rolled corn tortillas with shredded beef, topped with enchiladas. served with guacamole, lettuce, cheese and rice
Enchiladas Verdes
Two shredded chicken enchiladas covered with green sauce and cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole
Enchiladas Ala Cart
Pollo / Chicken
Chori Chicken
Grilled chicken breasts and Mexican chorizo, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice,beans and three flour tortillas.
Pollo San Jose
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with scallops, shrimp and cheese sauce. Served with rice and grilled vegetables.
Pollo Verde
Two marinated grilled chicken breasts with spinach in between and melted shredded cheese on top. Served with a side of rice, lettuce, tomato, bell pepper and onion.
Pollo Fresco
Two tender house cut chicken breasts topped with shredded cheese and our homemade pico de gallo ( diced veggies). served with a side of rice, lettuce ,cheese, lime, avocado, bell pepper and onion.
Mexican Mole
Freshly grilled chicken cooked with authentic sweet mole sauce made with chile guajillo. Served with rice ,beans, and a side of tortillas.
Pollo Mexicano
Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed onions and fresh jalapeno peppers. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Chipotle
Tender Grilled Chicken cooked with onions and mushrooms marinated with chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Charro
Grilled chicken fillet topped with grilled onion and mushrooms, topped with cheese sauce. served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Grilled Chicken Fillet
Two boneless chicken breasts marinated and cooked on the grill. Served with rice and salad.
Pollo Tropical
Two marinated grilled chicken breasts topped with grilled pineapple. Served with a side of seasoned grilled broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, corn and a salad layered with lettuce, onion, bell peppers, tomatoes and avocado, making for a delicious healthy meal.
Seafood Dinners
Los Cabos Shrimp
Grilled shrimp over rice, topped with cheese sauce, next to grilled broccoli, cauliflower and carrots. served with lettuce, sour cream. and tomatoes.
Enchiladas Del Mar
Three cheese enchiladas topped with grilled scallops, shrimp, crab, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots. served with rice and a salad
Enchilada Acapulco
Three enchiladas with crab, shrimp and cheese. Served with lettuce, sliced tomato and guacamole.
Seafood Casa Real
grilled crab and shrimp wrapped in two flour tortilla covered in cheese dip served with rice and a salad with lettuce, sour cream and tomato
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp sauteed with garlic and butter, served with rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, lime.
Tuna meal
Shrimp Verde
Seasoned and grilled shrimped wrapped around cooked spinach and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado.
Camarones ala Diabla
Grilled shrimp cooked in our homemade chipotle sauce served with rice, beans and a side of tortillas
Cocktel De Camarones
Shrimp served in traditional Mexican style cocktail juice consisting of a chilled shrimp broth, clamato with pico de gallo, diced, avocado, and ketchup.
Enchilada Vallarta
Three flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp, peppers, onions and tomatoes. Rolled and covered in cheese sauce, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
Enchiladas Casa Real
Three enchiladas with shrimp and crab topped with enchilada sauce. Served with rice and grilled broccoli, cauliflower and carrots
Grilled Shrimp
Shrimped cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. served with rice and a tossed salad.
Mazatlan
One cheese and shrimp quesadilla, one enchilada with shrimp and crab served with lettuce , tomatoes and sour cream
Shrimp Quesadilla Deluxe w/ Veggies
Two stacked tortillas cut in fours stuffed with beans, cheese, veggies and shrimp. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and guacamole.
Shrimp Relleno
Roasted poblano pepper covered with egg white batter, then deep fried stuffed with cheese and topped with shrimp, cheese sauce and ranchero sauce. served with rice, salad
Tilapia Tampiquena
Grilled seasoned tilapia served with steamed broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and rice.
Tilapia Veracruz
Tilapia grilled with sauteed onions, mushrooms, fresh jalapeno peppers ,topped with cheese, served with rice, beans and salad.
Casa Specialties
Shrimp Basket
Butterfly shrimp breaded and deep fried served with french fries and cocktail sauce
Mexican Milanesa
Fried Steak dipped in batter with a special blend of spices. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
Mexico Lindo
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp, sauteed with bell peppers,tomatoes and onions served on top of rice and smothered in cheese sauce
Taquito Flautas
Rolled corn or flour tortillas stuffed with beef,spicy pork or chicken, deep fried and served with lettuce,guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo.
Queso Fundido Dinner
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp with drenched with cheese sauce on a hot skillet. Served with tortillas, rice and beans.
BBQ Chicharron
Freshly fired pork rinds covered BBQ pulled pork topped with pico de gallo and cheese sauce.
Steak Relleno
Roasted poblano pepper covered with egg white batter, then deep fried. Stuffed with cheese and steak topped with cheese sauce and ranchero sauce. served with rice and salad.
Chile Colorado
Steak strips and onions cooked in red chili sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Carnitas
Our delicious cut of homemade Mexican style pork tips with rice, beans and salad. served with tortillas.
Pulled Pork Carnitas
Pulled pork tips cooked, seasoned and marinated in your choice of "chipotle" or "Barbecue". Served with Mexican rice, charro beans and a side of tortillas.
Carne Asada
thinly sliced grilled steak, served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
Chile Verde
Grilled pork cooked in our homemade green sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Tinga
Taco Salads
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream
Taco Salad Fajita
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of grilled chicken, shrimp, or steak sauteed with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, then covered with cheese sauce, lettuce, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and guacamole
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Casa Mexicana
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with steak, chicken, chorizo, shrimp, cooked onions, peppers, tomatoes and cheese. served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo
Degollado Gringas
Cut homemade pork marinade in Mexican Chile, spices and pineapple, put in a flour cheese quesadilla stuffed with cilantro and onion. served with rice and beans.
Quesadilla Roja
A Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled steak or chicken, mushroom, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and cheese. served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Quesadilla Deluxe
Two stacked tortillas cut in fours stuff with beans, cheese and your choice of filling. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Quesadilla Classic
Quesadilla Carta
10 Inch Quesadilla your choice of filling.
QUESADILLA SLIDERS
Eight doubled stacked cheese and grilled chorizo quesadillas on a bed of lettuce, circled around our homemade Ranchero sauce, Green sauce, and cheese dip.
Nachos
Nachos Supreme
Cheese nachos with assorted toppings of ground beef, shredded chicken and beans all covered with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Nachos Fajita
Our cheese nachos topped with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp sauteed with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers
Nachos
Vega combos
Veggie Burrito
A large flour tortilla, wrapped around grilled onions,bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes and cheese sauce. served with rice and a salad
Veggie Fajitas
Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Chilese Poblano Dinner
Two whole poblano peppers stuffed with white cheese dipped dipped in a egg batter and deep fried, topped with ranchero sauce and cheese sauce. Served with rice ,beans and three tortillas.
Veggie Nachos
Grilled onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, broccoli, carrots and Cauliflower, served over a bed of nachos. Covered with our delicious cheese sauce.
Veggie Chimichanga
A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled vegetables and deep fried golden brown, topped with cheese sauce and served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and rice and beans.
Make Your Own Combo
Fiesta Bowl
Salads
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and shredded cheese.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, sliced tomaotes, bell peppers, onions, shredded cheese and your choice of Grilled chicken or Shrimp
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Lettuce, sliced tomaotes, bell peppers, onions, shredded cheese and Shrimp
Huevos / Eggs
Side Orders
Sour Cream
Side of Rice & Beans
Mexican Rice
Refried Beans
Corn Tortillas
Flour Tortillas
Charro Beans
Side of Avocado
Side of Grilled Vegetables
Lettuce
Tomato
Jalapenos Vinagre
Jalapeños Fresco
Fried Jalapeños
Shredded Cheese
Side of Corn
Grilled Onion
Child Plates
Desserts
Flan
Traditionally mexico city style creme caramel custard desert
Especial Sopapilla
3 Scoops vanilla ice cream, topped whipped cream, strawberry and chocolate syrup sprinkled with cinnamon
Churros
Spanish donuts, deep fried golden crunchy and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and topped with cream, chocolate and strawberry syrup and topped with ice cream
Vanilla Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream covered in a medley of corn flakes, coconut, raisins and cinnamon, then deep fried. topped with honey, whipped cream, strawberry and chocolate syrup with a cherry on top
Special Ice Cream Bowl
Three scoops of vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream chocolate syrup, strawberry syrup and cinnamon, with a cherry on top
Xangos
Rich smooth cheese cake, rolled in a melt in your mouth flaky tortilla, garnished with whipped cream, chocolate and strawberry syrup, topped ice cream
Tres Leche Cake
Beef Nachos Supreme
Nachos topped with ground beef and cheese all covered with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Chimichanga
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of filling deep fried to a golden brown topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. served with a side of rice and beans
Enchiladas Supreme
Three enchilladas, one ground beef, one chicken, and one bean. topped with red enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Fajitas
We use our special recipe to cook tender strips of marinated grilled chicken or steak served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes and garnished with cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Speedy Gonzalez
One taco, enchilada, rice and beans
Lunch Tamale Meal
2 tender pork wrapped in an authentic soft corn shell and topped with our enchilada sauce and cheese served with rice and beans
Lunch Tostaguac
A flat crisp corn tortilla covered with beef, beans, lettuce, cheese, sliced tomato, and guacamole served with rice and beans
Taco Salad
a crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Make it fajita style grilled chicken or steak
Tinga
A favorite , unique to Casa Mexicana. Shredded pork with tomatoes sauce, onions, bell peppers, and Mexican spices. served with rice, beans, tortillas and a tossed salad
Lunch Combos
Enchiladas Poblanas Mole
Steak Burrito
A flour tortilla stuffed with grille steak, topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato and rice
Burrito Supreme
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice shredded chicken or ground beef, rice, beans and topped with our white creamy cheese sauce.
Burrito Real
A flour tortilla filled with choice of shredded beef, shredded pork, or chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese served with Mexican rice and beans
Burrito Verde
A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled pork, topped with green salsa and cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheese and rice
Taquito Fluatas
roll corn (3) or flour (2) tortillas wrapped around your choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef or shredded pork and deep fried golden brown. served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
Quesadilla Rellena
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and beans. Your choice of shredded beef or chicken. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla Roja
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken or steak cheese and mushrooms, covered with salsa and cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and rice
Curbside Daiquiris
Curbside Margaritas
Bottled Soda
Horchata
Jarrito
Mexican Smoothie
Curbside Imported Beer
Curbside Domestic Beer
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
At Casa Mexicana we offer meals of excellent quality and invite you to try our delicious food. The key to our success is simple: providing quality food that taste great every single time, and providing our customers with genuine service. We offer authentic Mexican cuisine and American food options. Eat delicious food. Grab a drink. But most of all, relax! Thank you for your support, we are proud to serve the North woods Community.
1180 Lincoln St, Rhinelander, WI 54504