Mexican & Tex-Mex

Casa Mexicana

2 Reviews

$

1180 Lincoln St

Rhinelander, WI 54504

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Cheese Dip 12oz
Burritos California
Chimichanga Meal

Appetizers

Ceviche Tuna

Ceviche Tuna

$12.99

A seared and sliced tuna on a bed of diced tomatoes, onion, cilantro and light jalapenos. Topped with avocado, salt and lime juice surround by tortilla chips

Mexican Shrimp Bruschetta

Mexican Shrimp Bruschetta

$10.99

Two avocados halved with diced grilled shrimp topped with shredded cheese, pico de gallo and drizzled with our housemade southwest sauce.

Breaded Fried Calamari

Breaded Fried Calamari

$10.99

Drizzled with southwest sauce, served with cocktail sauce.

Cheese Dip 12oz

$7.99

Guacamole 12oz

$7.99

Pico de Gallo 12oz

$5.99
Chips to Go

Chips to Go

$2.00+

Salsa to Go

$0.99+

Chori Queso

$7.99

Chorizo ( Mexican Sausage ) with white cheese sauce. Served with flour tortillas.

El Nino Sampler

$10.99

Cheese Sticks, Chicken Tenders, Onion Rings and French Fries

Cheese Curds w/ Ranch

Cheese Curds w/ Ranch

$8.99
8 Bone In Wings

8 Bone In Wings

$13.99

Cheesy Tater Tots

$6.99

Tots covered in cheese sauce

Chori Fries

Chori Fries

$7.99

French fries covered in Mexican sausage and cheese sauce

Chicharron

$9.99

Freshly fired pork rinds covered in lime juice, Pico de Gallo, Hot sauce and shredded cheese.

Mexican Corn

Mexican Corn

$7.99

Corn with mayo, chili powder, lime juice and cheese

Cheese sticks

$6.99

Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Bean Dip

$6.99

French Fries

$3.99

Green Salsa To Go - Lg

$3.99

Picosa Salsa ( Hot ) To Go - Lg

$3.99

Fajitas

Fajitas Parillada Mexicana

Fajitas Parillada Mexicana

$17.99+

Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, Mexican Chorizo, and Pork

Fajitas Jalisco

Fajitas Jalisco

$15.99+

Chicken, Steak and Shrimp

Fajitas Casa Mexicana

$16.99+

Chicken, Steak, Shrimp and Mexican Chorizo

Fajitas Texas

Fajitas Texas

$16.99+

Chicken, Steak, Shrimp and Bacon covered in shredded cheese

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99+
Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$13.99+
Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.99+
Fajitas Del Mar

Fajitas Del Mar

$19.99+

Shrimp, Scallops and Crab

Fajita Mix

$14.99+

Steak and Grilled Chicken

Hawaiian Fajita

$17.99

A fresh pineapple cut in half then hallowed out and stuffed with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp and pineapple. Topped with red ranchero sauce and melted shredded cheese.

Chimichangas

Chimichanga Meal

Chimichanga Meal

$11.50

Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of filling deep fried to a golden brown topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. served with a side of rice and beans

Chimichanga Supremas

Chimichanga Supremas

$13.50

Four mini chimichangas, one shredded chicken, shredded beef, ground beef and shrimp. Topped with sheese sauce and served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Chimichanga Ala Cart

$6.99

Tacos

Taco Dinner

Taco Dinner

$11.99

flour Steak tortillas tacos served with rice and beans-

Bar Tacos

$9.99

(3) A soft flour tortilla with melted cheese wrapped around a hard crunchy taco stuffed with your choice of steak or grilled chicken. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and our new chipotle sauce

Taco Wheel

Taco Wheel

Served With Green sauce and Pico De Gallo. Meat Choice Can ONLY be split 2 ways max

Tacos Ala Carta

Quesabirria Tacos

$12.99

Super savory tender stewed Mexican beef marinated with three different Mexican chiles and spices put inside a double tortilla stuffed with cheese and grilled friend on the flat top served with traditional consume dipping sauce all sprinkled with fresh onion, cilantro & Jalapenos

Burritos

Burritos California

$12.99

10 in flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, steak or a mix of both, rice, beans, sour cream, tomatoes, and lettuce topped with our homemade cheese sauce

Burrito Degollado

Burrito Degollado

$12.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with choice of steak and chicken or steak, shrimp and chicken. Rolled and covered with cheese sauce and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. served with rice and beans

Burritos Mexicanos Deluxe

$12.99

Two burritos stuffed with your choice of fajita style steak, chicken or mix of both topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes. served with rice

Burrito Dipper

$15.99

Six burritos halved and stuffed with rice, beans and a variation of grilled chicken, grilled steak and savory carnitas, served with lettuce salad topped with pico de gallo, sour cream and crumbly Mexican cotija cheese. Paired with a side of homemade green sauce and our famous queso cheese dip

Burrito Real

Burrito Real

$10.50

A flour Tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef, spicy pork, or shredded chicken, topped with red burrito sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. served with rice and beans

Burrito Cazada

$10.99

A large flour tortilla rolled with steak and beans, topped with cheese sauce and green sauce. served with riced, lettuce, and pico de gallo

Burrito Pastor

$12.99
Burrito Verde

Burrito Verde

$10.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled pork, topped with green salsa and cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheese and rice

Popeye's Burrito

$11.99

A spinach tortilla stuffed with fresh grilled chicken, lettuce, cheese, onion, tomatoes, bell peppers, spinach and guacamole all drizzled in our new southwest sauce

Burritos Rancheros

$11.99

Two burritos with choice of shredded chicken or beef topped with red sauce and shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream served with beans and rice

El Tri Burrito

$11.99

A large flour tortilla filled with choice of steak and chorizo or grilled chicken and chorizo stuffed with rice and beans. Rolled up and covered in three different sauces, green, cheese and red sauce

Burrito Poblano ( Mole )

Burrito Poblano ( Mole )

$10.99

A Large flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken rolled and topped with homemade sweet mole. Served with rice and charro beans

Burrito Ala Cart

$4.50+

New York Strips

Steak Chencho

Steak Chencho

$18.99

Tender house cut New York strip steak served with grilled shrimp, sauteed onions and mushrooms covered with cheese sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas

Steak Chuya

Steak Chuya

$16.99

Tender slices of grilled New York Steak strips cooked with bacon, onion, mushrooms and jalapenos. Covered with cheese sauce.

Carne Loca

Carne Loca

$15.99

New York Beef Steak topped with cheese sauce and served with a side of rice, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots.

Steak Mexicano

$15.99

New York Strip steak cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes.

El Jefe Steak

$22.99

Tender house cut steak, topped with grilled shrimp, tilapia and cheese dip drizzled on top

Steak Mar Y Tierra

$27.99

Three 5 oz. New York strip steaked grilled and seasoned. Layered with choice of grilled shrimp or breaded calamari and drizzled with either our house chipotle (Spicy) or southwest (sweet ) sauce. Served on a bed of spinach with a side of avocado and lastly a cup of our fresh Mexican rice and lettuce with Pico De Gallo all presented on a wooden board.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Supremas

$10.50

Four rolled corn tortillas, one beef, one chicken, one cheese, one bean, topped with enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Enchiladas Mexicanas

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$11.99

Three spicy pork enchiladas. Served with rice, lettuce, sour crea and tomatoes. one topped with red sauce, one green sauce and one cheese sauce.

Enchiladas De Mesa

$11.50

One chicken, one beef and one cheese. served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.99

Four grilled chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce and cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream

Enchiladas Poblanas

$10.50

Three grilled chicken enchiladas rolled in corn tortillas topped with Mexican sweet mole. Served with a side of corn, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Enchiladas Rojas

$10.99

Three rolled corn tortillas with shredded beef, topped with enchiladas. served with guacamole, lettuce, cheese and rice

Enchiladas Verdes

$10.99

Two shredded chicken enchiladas covered with green sauce and cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole

Enchiladas Ala Cart

$3.25+

Pollo / Chicken

Chori Chicken

$11.99

Grilled chicken breasts and Mexican chorizo, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice,beans and three flour tortillas.

Pollo San Jose

Pollo San Jose

$13.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with scallops, shrimp and cheese sauce. Served with rice and grilled vegetables.

Pollo Verde

$12.99

Two marinated grilled chicken breasts with spinach in between and melted shredded cheese on top. Served with a side of rice, lettuce, tomato, bell pepper and onion.

Pollo Fresco

Pollo Fresco

$11.99

Two tender house cut chicken breasts topped with shredded cheese and our homemade pico de gallo ( diced veggies). served with a side of rice, lettuce ,cheese, lime, avocado, bell pepper and onion.

Mexican Mole

Mexican Mole

$10.99

Freshly grilled chicken cooked with authentic sweet mole sauce made with chile guajillo. Served with rice ,beans, and a side of tortillas.

Pollo Mexicano

$11.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed onions and fresh jalapeno peppers. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo Chipotle

$12.99

Tender Grilled Chicken cooked with onions and mushrooms marinated with chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo Charro

$11.99

Grilled chicken fillet topped with grilled onion and mushrooms, topped with cheese sauce. served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Grilled Chicken Fillet

$10.99

Two boneless chicken breasts marinated and cooked on the grill. Served with rice and salad.

Pollo Tropical

$12.99

Two marinated grilled chicken breasts topped with grilled pineapple. Served with a side of seasoned grilled broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, corn and a salad layered with lettuce, onion, bell peppers, tomatoes and avocado, making for a delicious healthy meal.

Seafood Dinners

Los Cabos Shrimp

Los Cabos Shrimp

$13.99

Grilled shrimp over rice, topped with cheese sauce, next to grilled broccoli, cauliflower and carrots. served with lettuce, sour cream. and tomatoes.

Enchiladas Del Mar

Enchiladas Del Mar

$13.99

Three cheese enchiladas topped with grilled scallops, shrimp, crab, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots. served with rice and a salad

Enchilada Acapulco

$10.99

Three enchiladas with crab, shrimp and cheese. Served with lettuce, sliced tomato and guacamole.

Seafood Casa Real

Seafood Casa Real

$12.50

grilled crab and shrimp wrapped in two flour tortilla covered in cheese dip served with rice and a salad with lettuce, sour cream and tomato

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$11.99

Shrimp sauteed with garlic and butter, served with rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, lime.

Tuna meal

$15.99
Shrimp Verde

Shrimp Verde

$13.50

Seasoned and grilled shrimped wrapped around cooked spinach and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado.

Camarones ala Diabla

$11.99

Grilled shrimp cooked in our homemade chipotle sauce served with rice, beans and a side of tortillas

Cocktel De Camarones

Cocktel De Camarones

$10.99

Shrimp served in traditional Mexican style cocktail juice consisting of a chilled shrimp broth, clamato with pico de gallo, diced, avocado, and ketchup.

Enchilada Vallarta

$11.99

Three flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp, peppers, onions and tomatoes. Rolled and covered in cheese sauce, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.

Enchiladas Casa Real

Enchiladas Casa Real

$12.99

Three enchiladas with shrimp and crab topped with enchilada sauce. Served with rice and grilled broccoli, cauliflower and carrots

Grilled Shrimp

$11.99

Shrimped cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. served with rice and a tossed salad.

Mazatlan

$11.99

One cheese and shrimp quesadilla, one enchilada with shrimp and crab served with lettuce , tomatoes and sour cream

Shrimp Quesadilla Deluxe w/ Veggies

$13.50

Two stacked tortillas cut in fours stuffed with beans, cheese, veggies and shrimp. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and guacamole.

Shrimp Relleno

$11.99

Roasted poblano pepper covered with egg white batter, then deep fried stuffed with cheese and topped with shrimp, cheese sauce and ranchero sauce. served with rice, salad

Tilapia Tampiquena

$12.99

Grilled seasoned tilapia served with steamed broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and rice.

Tilapia Veracruz

$12.99

Tilapia grilled with sauteed onions, mushrooms, fresh jalapeno peppers ,topped with cheese, served with rice, beans and salad.

Casa Specialties

Shrimp Basket

$12.99

Butterfly shrimp breaded and deep fried served with french fries and cocktail sauce

Mexican Milanesa

Mexican Milanesa

$13.99

Fried Steak dipped in batter with a special blend of spices. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.

Mexico Lindo

$13.99

Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp, sauteed with bell peppers,tomatoes and onions served on top of rice and smothered in cheese sauce

Taquito Flautas

Taquito Flautas

$11.99

Rolled corn or flour tortillas stuffed with beef,spicy pork or chicken, deep fried and served with lettuce,guacamole,sour cream and pico de gallo.

Queso Fundido Dinner

$13.99

Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp with drenched with cheese sauce on a hot skillet. Served with tortillas, rice and beans.

BBQ Chicharron

$11.99

Freshly fired pork rinds covered BBQ pulled pork topped with pico de gallo and cheese sauce.

Steak Relleno

$10.99

Roasted poblano pepper covered with egg white batter, then deep fried. Stuffed with cheese and steak topped with cheese sauce and ranchero sauce. served with rice and salad.

Chile Colorado

$12.99

Steak strips and onions cooked in red chili sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Carnitas

$11.99

Our delicious cut of homemade Mexican style pork tips with rice, beans and salad. served with tortillas.

Pulled Pork Carnitas

Pulled Pork Carnitas

$11.99

Pulled pork tips cooked, seasoned and marinated in your choice of "chipotle" or "Barbecue". Served with Mexican rice, charro beans and a side of tortillas.

Carne Asada

$12.99

thinly sliced grilled steak, served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.

Chile Verde

$12.99

Grilled pork cooked in our homemade green sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Tinga

$11.99

Taco Salads

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$8.99

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream

Taco Salad Fajita

$9.99

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of grilled chicken, shrimp, or steak sauteed with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, then covered with cheese sauce, lettuce, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and guacamole

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Casa Mexicana

Quesadilla Casa Mexicana

$13.99

A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with steak, chicken, chorizo, shrimp, cooked onions, peppers, tomatoes and cheese. served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo

Degollado Gringas

$12.99

Cut homemade pork marinade in Mexican Chile, spices and pineapple, put in a flour cheese quesadilla stuffed with cilantro and onion. served with rice and beans.

Quesadilla Roja

Quesadilla Roja

$12.99

A Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled steak or chicken, mushroom, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and cheese. served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Quesadilla Deluxe

$11.99

Two stacked tortillas cut in fours stuff with beans, cheese and your choice of filling. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Quesadilla Classic

$9.99

Quesadilla Carta

$5.00

10 Inch Quesadilla your choice of filling.

QUESADILLA SLIDERS

$11.99

Eight doubled stacked cheese and grilled chorizo quesadillas on a bed of lettuce, circled around our homemade Ranchero sauce, Green sauce, and cheese dip.

Nachos

Nachos Supreme

$9.99

Cheese nachos with assorted toppings of ground beef, shredded chicken and beans all covered with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Nachos Fajita

$11.99

Our cheese nachos topped with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp sauteed with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers

Nachos

$7.50

Vega combos

Veggie Burrito

$11.99

A large flour tortilla, wrapped around grilled onions,bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes and cheese sauce. served with rice and a salad

Veggie Fajitas

$11.99

Sauteed broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Chilese Poblano Dinner

Chilese Poblano Dinner

$10.50

Two whole poblano peppers stuffed with white cheese dipped dipped in a egg batter and deep fried, topped with ranchero sauce and cheese sauce. Served with rice ,beans and three tortillas.

Veggie Nachos

Veggie Nachos

$11.50

Grilled onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, broccoli, carrots and Cauliflower, served over a bed of nachos. Covered with our delicious cheese sauce.

Veggie Chimichanga

$10.50

A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled vegetables and deep fried golden brown, topped with cheese sauce and served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and rice and beans.

Make Your Own Combo

Combo

$9.99

Served with Rice & Beans. Quesadilla can only be chosen one time, If chose it will be changed to a hard taco

Fiesta Bowl

Build your own Fiesta bowl
Fiesta Bowl

Fiesta Bowl

$7.99

Salads

Tossed Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and shredded cheese.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, sliced tomaotes, bell peppers, onions, shredded cheese and your choice of Grilled chicken or Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, sliced tomaotes, bell peppers, onions, shredded cheese and Shrimp

Huevos / Eggs

Scrambled eggs cooked with Mexican sausage. served with rice, beans and tortillas
Huevos Mexicanos

Huevos Mexicanos

$9.99

Scrambled eggs cooked with onions, tomatoes and jalapenos. served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Huevos con Chorizo

$9.99

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

( Ranch Style Eggs ) Three eggs topped with Mexican Ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Side Meals

Tamale

$4.00

Chile Relleno

$4.00

Tostada

$4.00

(6) Grilled Shrimp

$5.99

Side Orders

Sour Cream

$1.50

Side of Rice & Beans

$4.00

Mexican Rice

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Corn Tortillas

$1.50

Flour Tortillas

$1.50
Charro Beans

Charro Beans

$3.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side of Grilled Vegetables

$4.99

Lettuce

$1.50

Tomato

$1.50

Jalapenos Vinagre

$1.50

Jalapeños Fresco

$1.50

Fried Jalapeños

$3.00

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Side of Corn

$2.50

Grilled Onion

$2.00

Child Plates

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Chicken Strips

$5.99

Enchilada Beef

$5.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Burrito

$5.99

Cheese Sticks

$5.99

Mini Beef Chimichanga

$5.99

Grilled chicken

$5.99

One Hard Beef Taco

$5.99

Desserts

Flan

$5.99

Traditionally mexico city style creme caramel custard desert

Especial Sopapilla

$5.99

3 Scoops vanilla ice cream, topped whipped cream, strawberry and chocolate syrup sprinkled with cinnamon

Churros

Churros

$5.99

Spanish donuts, deep fried golden crunchy and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and topped with cream, chocolate and strawberry syrup and topped with ice cream

Vanilla Fried Ice Cream

Vanilla Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Vanilla ice cream covered in a medley of corn flakes, coconut, raisins and cinnamon, then deep fried. topped with honey, whipped cream, strawberry and chocolate syrup with a cherry on top

Special Ice Cream Bowl

$5.99

Three scoops of vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream chocolate syrup, strawberry syrup and cinnamon, with a cherry on top

Xangos

$5.99

Rich smooth cheese cake, rolled in a melt in your mouth flaky tortilla, garnished with whipped cream, chocolate and strawberry syrup, topped ice cream

Tres Leche Cake

$5.99

Page 1

Beef Nachos Supreme

$8.99

Nachos topped with ground beef and cheese all covered with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Chimichanga

$9.50

Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of filling deep fried to a golden brown topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. served with a side of rice and beans

Enchiladas Supreme

$8.99

Three enchilladas, one ground beef, one chicken, and one bean. topped with red enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Fajitas

$11.99

We use our special recipe to cook tender strips of marinated grilled chicken or steak served with sauteed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes and garnished with cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Speedy Gonzalez

$8.99

One taco, enchilada, rice and beans

Lunch Tamale Meal

$8.99

2 tender pork wrapped in an authentic soft corn shell and topped with our enchilada sauce and cheese served with rice and beans

Lunch Tostaguac

$8.50

A flat crisp corn tortilla covered with beef, beans, lettuce, cheese, sliced tomato, and guacamole served with rice and beans

Taco Salad

$8.50

a crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Make it fajita style grilled chicken or steak

Tinga

$9.90

A favorite , unique to Casa Mexicana. Shredded pork with tomatoes sauce, onions, bell peppers, and Mexican spices. served with rice, beans, tortillas and a tossed salad

Lunch Combos

Lunch 1

$8.99

Burrito, taco, and rice

Lunch 2

$8.99

Chile relleno, taco, beans and guacamole salad

Lunch 3

Lunch 3

$8.99

Two chicken enchiladas served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.

Lunch 4

$8.99

Enchilada, Chalupa and cheese quesadilla

Pagina 2

Enchiladas Poblanas Mole

$8.99

Steak Burrito

$8.50

A flour tortilla stuffed with grille steak, topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato and rice

Burrito Supreme

$7.50

A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice shredded chicken or ground beef, rice, beans and topped with our white creamy cheese sauce.

Burrito Real

$9.50

A flour tortilla filled with choice of shredded beef, shredded pork, or chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese served with Mexican rice and beans

Burrito Verde

$9.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled pork, topped with green salsa and cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheese and rice

Taquito Fluatas

$9.50

roll corn (3) or flour (2) tortillas wrapped around your choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef or shredded pork and deep fried golden brown. served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.

Quesadilla Rellena

$8.50

A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and beans. Your choice of shredded beef or chicken. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

Quesadilla Roja

$9.99

A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken or steak cheese and mushrooms, covered with salsa and cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and rice

Curbside Daiquiris

Daiquiris

$7.00

Curbside Margaritas

Curbside Margarita

$7.00+

Classic House Margarita

Curbside Cucumber Margarita

$8.00

Curbside Jalapeno Margarita

$8.00

Curbside Cadillac Margarita

$9.00

Top Shelf Margarita With Premium Tequila

Bottled Soda

Soda

$3.00

Horchata

Horrchata

$3.50

Jarrito

Jarrito

$3.00

Mexican Smoothie

Smoothie

$6.00

Curbside Imported Beer

Imported Beer

$4.00

Curbside Domestic Beer

Domestic Beer

$3.50
check markFamily-Friendly
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
At Casa Mexicana we offer meals of excellent quality and invite you to try our delicious food. The key to our success is simple: providing quality food that taste great every single time, and providing our customers with genuine service. We offer authentic Mexican cuisine and American food options. Eat delicious food. Grab a drink. But most of all, relax! Thank you for your support, we are proud to serve the North woods Community.

1180 Lincoln St, Rhinelander, WI 54504

