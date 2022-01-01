Casa Mexico Cantina

A map showing the location of Casa Mexico CantinaView gallery
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Regular taco
Street Taco Plate
Tex Mex Enchiladas

A La Carte

2 Corn Tortillas

$1.00

2 Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Beans

$2.50

Birria Enchilada

$5.00

Burrito

$8.00

Cheese

$1.00

Chili Jalapeno Toreado

$2.00

Chips and Salsa

$1.99

Crispy Taco

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Gringa

$7.99

Guacamole

$3.50

Jalapenos

$0.75

Quesadilla

$5.99

Queso

$3.00

Regular taco

$4.99

Rice

$2.50

Sour Cream

$1.00

Street taco

$2.99

Tex Mex Beef Enchilada

$4.00

Tex Mex Chesse Enchilada

$3.50

Tex Mex Chicken Enchilada

$4.00

Tri Tip Taco

$6.00

Appetizers

Empanadas Valentina

$12.99

Empanadas with shrimp and chipotle sauce

Guacamole and Chips

$8.99

Macho Nacho 1/2 Order

$6.99

Macho Nachos

$13.99

Queso Fundido

$7.99

Melted Cheese

Queso Fundido Carne Asada

$9.99

Melted Cheese with carne asada

Queso Fundido with Chorizo

$9.99

Queso Fundido with Mushrooms

$8.99

Melted Cheese with mushrooms

Queso Fundido with Shrimp

$9.99

Queso Loco and Chips

$9.99

Ground Beef and Sausage and Queso

Beverages

Coffee

$1.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Kids Soda

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Deserts

Churros

$5.99

Tres Leches

$5.99

Flan

$5.99

Cheese cake chimichanga

$6.99

Kids Meal

Kids Quesadilla Plate

$6.99

Small Quesadilla, rice and beans

Kids Taco Plate

$6.99

1 Taco, Rice and Beans

Lunch and Dinner

Beef Fajitas Half Pound.

$26.99

Steak or Chicken, served with rice and beans, sour cream, guacamole, and cheese.

Beef Fajitas One Pound.

$46.99

Steak or Chicken, served with rice and beans, sour cream, guacamole, and cheese.

Biria Taco Plate

$15.99

3 slow cooked shredded beef tacos with cilantro and onions, limes and birria stew.

Birria Enchiladas Plate

$14.99

Burrito Plate

$13.99

Refried beans, meat of your choice, cheese, cilantro and onions, sour cream on the side served with rice and beans.

Cheese Crust Taco Plate

$14.99

Carb Free, Keto Friendly. Taco made with cheese, meat of your choice or mushrooms, cilantro and onions, rice and beans.

Mexican Cheese Enchilada Plate

$12.99

Cheeseburger

$14.99

Mexican Chicken Enchalada Plate

$14.99

Chicken Fajitas Half Pound

$20.99

Chicken Fajitas One Pound

$39.99

Chimichanga Plate

$13.99

Crispy Taco Plate

$13.99

Daily Special

$13.99

Drowned Burrito

$15.99

Fajitas Mix Half Pound

$23.99

Fajitas Mix One Pound

$46.99

Flautas Plate

$13.99

Fried Chicken Taco Plate

$13.99

El Rey Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Gringa Plate

$12.99

Quesadilla with meat of your choice, rice and beans

Mole

$14.99

Shredded chicken with rice and beans...Allergy warning..contains nuts

Quesabirria Plate

$12.99

Quesadilla Large

$12.99

Quesadilla Small Plate

$9.99

Rosy Combo Plate

$15.99

Shrimp Burger

$14.99

Melted cheese with shrimp on hamburger bun.

Shrimp Fajitas Half Pound

$22.99

Shrimp Fajitas One Pound

$41.99

Street Taco Plate

$12.99

5 mini tacos on corn tortilla

Taco Plate

$13.99

Carne Asada, Pastor, Chicken Fajita or Mushrooms with cilantro and onions, served with beans and rice.

Tex Mex Enchiladas

$14.99

Tortas Plate

$14.99

Mexican bread with beans, melted cheese and the meat of your choice, cilantro and onions. Served with rice

Tri Tip Taco Plate

$15.99

Tri Tip Burrito

$15.99

Retail

T-Shirt

$20.00

Soups

Tortilla Soup

$6.99

Soup Of The Day

$8.99

Salads

Puerto Vallarta Salad

$12.99

Imelda Salad

$12.99

Breakfast

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.50

Breakfast Tacos

$3.50

Chiaquiles with Chicken

$11.00

Chilaqulies

$9.50

Molletes

$7.00

Pancakes

$5.00

Ranchero Eggs

$9.50

Migas Plate

$9.50

Beverages

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Kids Soda

$1.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Liquor

1824 Anejo

$11.00

1824 Blanco

$10.00

1824 Reposado

$10.00

400 Conejos

$8.00

Bacardi Silver

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Chivas 12

$10.00

Contreau

$8.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Deep Eddy Ice Tea

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemonade

$7.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$7.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Epsolon

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Gran Gala

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Herradura Anejo

$10.00

Herradura Reposado

$10.00

Herradura Silver

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jimador

$7.00

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Malibu

$7.00

Midori

$5.00

Screwball Peanut Butter

$6.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$10.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$10.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$10.00

Smirnoff Tamarindo..Spicy Vodka

$7.00

Still Austin Gin 7

$7.00

The Glenlivet 12

$10.00

Titos

$6.00

Vida Mescal

$8.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Well Tequilla

$5.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Cocktails

BeerRita

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cadillac Margarita

$20.00

Large Frozen Margarita

$12.00

Large Margarita on the Rocks

$12.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

Margarita Flights

$15.99

Margarita to Go

$12.00

Mexican Martini

$12.00

Michalada

$10.00

Mini Margarita

$3.00

Mini Margaritas

$3.00

Sangriarita

$12.00

Screw Driver

$7.00

Skinny Margarita

$11.99

Small Frozen Margarita

$9.00

Small Margarita on the Rocks

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$14.00

Beer

Dos Equis Draft

$5.00

Modelo Especial Draft

$5.00

Modelo Negra Draft

$5.00

Pacifico Draft

$5.00

Yuengling Draft

$4.00

Import Pitcher

$15.00

Domestic Pitcher

$12.00

Bucket of Mini Bottles

$14.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.50

Coors Light Bottle

$4.50

Corona Bottle

$5.50

Dos Equis Bottle

$5.50

El Chingon

$3.50

Lonestar

$3.50

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.50

Miller Light Bottle

$4.50

Mini Beers

$3.00

Modelo Especial Bottle

$5.50

Shiner Bock Bottle

$4.50

Yuengling Hersheys Porter

$4.50

White Claw

$4.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Champaigne

$6.00

Chardonay

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa Bucket

$24.99

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Riesling

$8.00

Sangria

$6.00

Tempranillo

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7708 Lohman Ford,Suite 103, Lago Vista, TX 78645

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

