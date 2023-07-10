Casa Mexico

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Food

Entradas/Appetizers

Guacamole

$12.00

With homemade corn chips

Ceviche de camarones

$18.00

Shrimp, lime, cilantro, onions, tomato in a passion fruit juice

Esquites

$10.00

Street corn off-the-cob salad, grated cheese, crema

Mole tostadas

$15.00

Three crispy corn tortilla topped with chicken mole. Choice of red or green.

Tacos dorados

$15.00

Four crispy rolled chicken tacos topped with lettuce, grated cheese and crema

Aztec soup

$12.00

Tortilla tomato soup, queso fresco and avocado

Queso fundido

$14.00

Oaxacan cheese fondue

Arroz y frijoles

$5.00

Rice and beans

Papas Fritas

$5.00

Pollo y Papas

$9.00

Tacos

Tacos

$16.00

Four tacos with handmade corn tortillas

Huevos/Eggs

Chilaquiles

$13.00

Crispy tortillas tossed in green salsa. Topped with lettuce, grated cheese and crema

Mexicana

$13.00

Scrambled eggs with onion, tomato, peppers, cilantro. Served with beans and handmade tortillas.

Rancheros

$14.00

Crispy tostadas topped with beans, green salsa and grated cheese.

Especialidades/Specialties

Quesadillas

$14.00

Homemade corn cheese quesadilla

Chile Relleno

$19.00

Roasted poblano pepper filled with Oaxacan cheese served in a light tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Pozole

$19.00

Hominy and chicken soup. Served with tostadas, grated cheese, crema and garnishes. Choice of red or clear broth.

Mole Verde

$21.00

Deep flavor from green peppers and spices choice of chicken or pork ribs. Served with rice, beans and corn tortillas.

Mole Rojo

$21.00

Made with chocolate, red chiles, spices and seeds. Served with rice, beans, and handmade tortillas.

Encacahuatado

$21.00

Chicken with roasted chile guajillo served in our peanut sauce with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pancita de Res (menudo)

$19.00

Beef tripe stew. Served with our corn tortillas and garnishes

Veracruzana

$26.00

Fish and shrimp sauteed in a light tomato sauce. Served with rice and tortillas.

Enchiladas Verdes

$17.00

Handmade tortillas filled with chicken and topped with green salsa, lettuce, crema and grated cheese. Served with riche and beans.

Enchiladas de Mole

$18.00

Handmade tortillas filled with chicken and topped with red mole sauce, grated cheese and crema. Served with rice and beans.

Parrillada para 2

$38.00

Grilled platter with steak, chicken, shrimp and chorizo. Comes with grilled cactus, chile toreado, cambray onion and avocado. Served with french fries, rice, beans and tortillas.

Postres

Tres leches

$7.00

Vanilla cake soaked in sweet milk sauce

Flan

$7.00

Caramel custard

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

With chocolate and raspberry syrup

Raspberry Hibiscus Sorbet

$6.00

With raspberry syrup

Mango Sorbet

$6.00

With chamoy and Tajin

Bebidas

Coca Mexicana

$3.50

Cafe de Olla

$3.00

Agua Fresca

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Limonada Mineral

$5.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Everyone is welcome at Casa!

Location

1134 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Directions

