Casa Mia at the Hawthorne
2421 Berlin Turnpike
Berlin, CT 06037
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dinner Menu
Appetizer
- Antipasto Artignale
Selection of cured meats imported, artisan cheeses, legumes$18.00
- Gambertini Pressato
Shrimp cocktail in martini glass, lobster meat, citrus caponata$18.00
- Guazzetto
Calamari, clams, mussels and shrimp in aromatic red spicy sauce$20.00
- Bruschetta Classica
Garlic bread, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, rucola$14.00
- Calamari Fritti Croccanti
Crispy lightly fried tender squid with spicy marinara sauce$16.00
- Mozzarella in Carozza
Freshly fried mozzarella served with marinara sauce$15.00
- Lumache Tutto Bosco
Snails, sautéed with wild mushrooms, garlic herbed butter, brandy$16.00
- Polpo alla Griglia
Spicy grilled octopus, beans, spinach, balsamic orange vinaigrette, potatoes$17.00
Salad
- Merendina
Pears, field greens, apples, tomatoes, cranberry, walnuts Chicken veils, pizzelle, orange citrus$16.00
- Cesare
Crispy romaine hearts, garlic croutons, parmigiano shavings, romano cheese, anchovies$14.00
- Mediterranea
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, olives, gorgonzola, artichokes, chickpeas$15.00
- Caprese
Cluster tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, rucola, basil, olive oil$14.00
- House side salad
Field greens, cucumbers, tomatoes$5.00
Soup
Raw
Pasta/Risotto
- Pappardelle Ragu
Wide fresh pasta with Veal, Beef, Pork ragu$26.00
- Ravioli Rosa
Lobster ravioli with mascarpone tomato sauce$30.00
- Ravioli Magro
Short rib stuffed ravioli with tomato beef extract$28.00
- Linguine Marechiaro
Shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels in a spicy fresh tomato sauce$28.00
- Gnocchi Sorrentina
Potato dumpling with mozzarella, tomato, basil$22.00
- Risotto Mediterranoe
Arborio rice, lobster meat, scallops, shrimp, fresh tom., peas, saffron$30.00
- Risotto Bosco
Arborio rice, truffle butter, porcini mushrooms, artichokes, asparagus$26.00
- Fettuccine Rugatino
Salmon, shrimp, asparagus, velvety rose tomato sauce$28.00
- Fettuccine Al Mare
Lobster, scallops, shrimp in a creamy white sauce$28.00
- Rigatoni Svelta
Spinach, ricotta cheese, tomato, chicken, mushrooms$25.00
- Penne Vodka
Creamy marinara vodka sauce$24.00
- Spaghetti Carbonara
Crispy pancetta, Romano cheese, black pepper$24.00
- Zuppa Di Pesce
Clams, mussels, calamari, cod, shrimp, lobster, scallops in a spicy marinara sauce over linguine$44.00
- BYO Pasta
Build your own pasta$22.00
Light Fair
- Chicken Parm Grinder
Breaded chicken cutlet with cheese, peppers, tomato sauce, Tuscan fries$22.00
- Italian Steak Grinder
Chicago style – Thin sliced top round with onions, cheese, giardiniera, balsamic, Tuscan fries$22.00
- BLT Burger
Black Angus beef flame broiled with tomatoes,bacon, lettuce, robiola cheese, Tuscan fries$21.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast brioche bun, tomato, lettuce, slaw, bacon, cheese, cranberry spread, Tuscan fries$20.00
- D.O.C. Pizza
Crispy pizza with fresh tomatoes, basil, fresh buffalo, mozzarella topped with rucola$20.00
- Mamma Mia
Two jumbo meatballs served with provolone cheese, marinara sauce, garlic bread$20.00
- Bone-In Wings
Your choice – hot buffalo or Italian style served with carrot and celery sticks, blue cheese$20.00
- Boneless Wings
Your choice – hot buffalo or Italian style served with carrot and celery sticks, blue cheese$20.00
- Fish & Chip Only
Crispy fried cod filet, served with tartar and Tuscan fries$22.00
- Fish & Chip Sandwich
Crispy fried cod filet, served with tartar and Tuscan fries$22.00
Entree
- Grigliata Di Pesce Misto
Broiled lobster, salmon, scallops, shrimp, sole, potatoes, vegetables$46.00
- Branzino in Padella
Mediterranean seabass filets with capers, garlic, wine, lemon, tomatoes$34.00
- Salmone in Crosta
Atlantic Salmon with simple herb crust, citrus sauce, potatoes, vegetables$30.00
- Capesante Incamicia
Jumbo scallops in bacon brandy orange essence, mashed potatoes$38.00
- Pollo San Marco
Stuffed airline chicken, prosciutto, chard, walnuts, berries, mushrooms, potatoes, vegetables$28.00
- Saltinbocca Romana
Veal topped with prosciutto, cheese, sage, veal stock, potatoes, vegetables$30.00
- Scaloppine Grangala
Atlantic Salmon with simple herb crust, citrus sauce, potatoes, vegetables$34.00
- Ossobuco Milanese
Slow cooked braised Veal shank with gremolata over saffron risotto$38.00
- Classic Chicken
Parmigiana, Marsala, Lemon, Piccata$28.00
- Classic Veal
Parmigiana, Marsala, Lemon, Piccata$30.00
- Eggplant Parmigiana
Fried Eggplant layered w/mozzarella, tomato sauce, served with side of pasta$25.00
- Effplant Rollatini
Fried eggplant rolled with ricotta cheese, served with side of pasta$25.00
Chops
- Ricca Piemontese (Tenderloin)
Served with roasted potatoes and asparagus$38.00
- Center Cut Filet Mignon
11oz, Served with Choice of potato and asparagus$50.00
- NY Strip
18oz, Served with Choice of potato and asparagus$46.00
- Traditional Cut Prime Rib
22oz, Served with Choice of potato and asparagus$46.00
- King Cut Prime Rib
28oz, Served with Choice of potato and asparagus$56.00
- Boneless Ribeye
22oz, Served with Choice of potato and asparagus$48.00
- Bone-in Ribeye
26oz, Served with Choice of potato and asparagus$54.00
- Extra Thick Pork Chop
Served with Choice of potato and asparagus$35.00
- Grilled Lamb Rack
Served with rice and asparagus$48.00
- Tomahawk
32oz, Long bone-in rib-eye, kosher salt, black pepper, fresh thyme with choice of two sides$100.00
Sides
Dessert
Specials / Family Style Take-Out
Prime Night
- Prime Rib & Scallops St Jacques
12oz Prime Rib with stuffed fresh scallop shell$45.00
- Prime Rib & Stuffed Shrimp
12oz prime rib with two crabmeat stuffed shrimp$45.00
- Prime Rib & Lobster Tail
12oz prime rib with 4oz stuffed lobstertail$56.00
- Filet Mignon Oscar
8oz filett mignon topped with lamp crab, bernaise sauce$56.00
- Filet Rossini
8oz filet mignon, truffle, foisgras, brioche, brandy, glaze$60.00
FS Take_Out
- FS Fried Calamari 2ppl
Fried tender calamari served with spicy marinara.$15.00
- FS Fried Calamari 6ppl
Fried tender calamari served with spicy marinara.$40.00
- FS Italian Antipasto 2ppl
Assorted Italian cold cuts, cheese, olives.$18.00
- FS Italian Antipasto 6ppl
Assorted Italian cold cuts, cheese, olives.$40.00
- FS Boneless Chicken Wings - Dz
Boneless- choice of Italian, BBQ, buffalo, or plain$15.00
- FS Bine-In Chicken Wings - Dz
Bone-in choice of Italian, BBQ, buffalo, or plain$15.00
- FS Mozzarella Sticks 2ppl
Italian seasoned breaded mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce. (8 pcs)$12.00
- FS Mozzarella Sticks 6ppl
Italian seasoned breaded mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce. (24pcs)$28.00
- FS Grilled Beef Tenderloin 2ppl
Served with salad, mixed vegetables and roasted potatoes, rolls.$40.00
- FS Grilled Beef Tenderloin 6ppl
Served with salad, mixed vegetables and roasted potatoes, rolls.$70.00
- FS Veal Saltinbocca 2ppl
Served with salad, mixed vegetables and roasted potatoes, rolls.$40.00
- FS Veal Saltinbocca 6ppl
Served with salad, mixed vegetables and roasted potatoes, rolls.$70.00
- FS Stuffed Filet of Sole 2ppl
Served with salad, mixed vegetables and roasted potatoes, rolls.$30.00
- FS Stuffed Filet of Sole 6ppl
Served with salad, mixed vegetables and roasted potatoes, rolls.$60.00
- FS Chicken Marsala 2ppl
Served with pasta marinara, salad, rolls$30.00
- FS Chicken Marsala 6ppl
Served with pasta marinara, salad, rolls$60.00
- FS Chicken Parmigiana 2ppl
Served with pasta marinara, salad, rolls.$30.00
- Chicken Parmigiana 6ppl
Served with pasta marinara, salad, rolls.$60.00
- FS Chicken Piccata 2ppl
Served with pasta marinara, salad, rolls.$30.00
- FS Chicken Piccata 6ppl
Served with pasta marinara, salad, rolls.$60.00
- FS Eggplant Rollatini 2ppl
Served with pasta marinara, salad, rolls.$30.00
- FS Eggplant Rollatini 6ppl
Served with pasta marinara, salad, rolls.$60.00
- Assorted Cookies 2ppl$12.00
- Assorted Cookies 6ppl$25.00
- Mini Cannollis 2ppl$14.00
- Mini Cannollis 6ppl$35.00
- Triple Tuxedo Chocolate Cake 2ppl$14.00
- Triple Tuxedo Chocolate Cake 6ppl$35.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Casa Mia at the Hawthorne is one of the premier destinations in Connecticut for banquets, fine dining, and entertainment. Our large facility is located on the Berlin Turnpike right in the heart of the state. In between New Haven and Hartford, we’ve hosted area business, families, and tourists.
2421 Berlin Turnpike, Berlin, CT 06037