Casa Mia Kennewick
2541 W Kennewick Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
Starters
- Toasted Black Pepper Potato Chips$8.00
With gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, sprinkled with parmesan
- Artichoke Ricotta Fonduta$10.50
With fresh baked flatbread
- Classic Casa Mia Garlic Bread$8.50
With two dipping sauces
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$10.50
With two dipping sauces
- Basket of House Rolls$7.50
Six Casa Mia rolls with butter
- Meatball Side w/Sauce$6.00
3 Meatballs with tomato meat sauce
Salads
- Classic Casa Mia Salad$7.50+
Crisp iceberg lettuce, mozzarella cheese, sliced black olives, and your choice of dressing
- Arugula Salad$12.00
With parmigiano, prosciutto, lemon and olive oil
- Iceberg Wedge$12.00
With gorgonzola parmigiano dressing, oven roasted tomatoes, and smokehouse bacon
- Casa Mia Caprese$12.50
Roasted tomatoes on fresh mozzarella with pesto and balsamic glaze
- Classic Spicy Chicken Caesar Salad$16.50
- Small Caesar Salad$8.50
Piadini
Sandwiches
- Classic Meatball Sandwich$11.00
Mozzarella, meatballs, and tomato meat sauce
- Italian BLT Sandwich$12.00
Smokehouse bacon, lettuce, fresh tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, and sun dried tomato aioli
- Classic Casa Mia Sub Sandwich$11.00
Canadian bacon, salami, sliced tomato, lettuce, onion, and Casa Mia house vinaigrette
- Italian Sausage Sandwich$11.00
Entrées
- Small Casa Mia Classic Spaghetti$13.00
Choose from our house made tomato meat sauce, our classic butter cream sauce, spicy vegetarian puttanesca sauce, or our basil pesto
- Large Casa Mia Classic Spaghetti$15.00
Choose from our house made tomato meat sauce, our classic butter cream sauce, spicy vegetarian puttanesca sauce, or our basil pesto
- Small Classic Casa Mia Fettuccini$13.00
- Large Classic Casa Mia Fettuccini$15.00
- White Beans Alla Toscana$15.00
White beans with pork stock, olive oil, and fresh herbs
- Small Butternut Squash Ravioli$14.00
- Large Butternut Squash Ravioli$17.00
With fresh herb butter and parmigiano
- Spinach Ravioli$17.00
With butter cream sauce and basil pesto
- Small Classic Casa Mia Ravioli$14.00
Stuffed with beef and cheese, and topped with tomato meat sauce
- Large Classic Casa Mia Ravioli$17.00
Stuffed with beef and cheese, and topped with tomato meat sauce
- Classic Casa Mia Lasagne$17.50
With beef, sausage, and cheeses, and baked with our tomato meat sauce
- Cannelloni$18.00
Sausage and cheese filled pasta, baked in our house made tomato meat sauce
- Manicotti$18.00
Cheese and herb filled pasta, baked in our butter-cream sauce
- Half Manicotti & Half Cannelloni$18.00
A sampler of manicotti and cannelloni
- Tortellini$18.00
Stuffed with veal, beef, parmigiano, and Romano. Served with red or white sauce, or a sampler of each sauce
- Provolone Ravioli$17.00
- Mushroom Risotto$14.00
- Half Spaghetti & Half Ravioli$17.00
- Large Gluten Free Pasta$15.50
- Small Gluten Free Pasta$13.00
House Specialties
- Italian Street Festival Sausage$19.50
With white beans alla toscana
- Chicken Parmigiana$19.50
Boneless chicken breast sautéed and oven baked in pizzaiola sauce, parmigiana and fior di latte fresh mozzarella. Served with spaghetti or fettuccini
- Classic Casa Mia Steak$30.00
Oven roasted twelve ounce New York steak. A favorite since 1952. Served with your choice of spaghetti, fettuccini or white beans alla toscana
- Classic Casa Mia Veal Scallopini$24.00
Thinly sliced tender cuts of Veal, sautéed with Mushrooms in our Marsalla Wine Reduction Sauce. Served with Spaghetti or Fettuccini
- Calzone$23.50
with four Cheeses, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Tomato Sauce, and Herbs
- Veal Parmigiana$24.00
Kids Menu
Side Menu
- side meatballs$6.00
- side parm$0.50
- side pesto$0.50
- side red sauce$2.50
- side white sauce$2.50
- side grill mushrooms$6.00
- side pineapple$2.50
- side jalapenos$2.50
- side spicy chix$6.00
- side grill chix$6.00
- side b Glaze$0.75
- side balsamic vinegar$0.75
- side IS$6.00
- side chivallini sausage$10.00
- side shrimp$6.00
- side salami$3.50
- side pepperoni$3.50
- anchovies$2.75
- side fresh garlic$0.75
- side bacon$6.00
- side black olives$2.50
- side of sun dried tom$2.50
- side white truffle oil$2.50
- side pepperoncini$2.50
- side cashews$2.50
- side aioli$2.50
- side basil$2.50
- onions$2.50
- tomatoes$2.50
- House Dinner Roll$1.25
Pizza
Design Your Own Pizza
Di Fara
- Small Di Fara$18.50
The American pizza margherita, inspired by di Fara pizza in Brooklyn, New York, shredded mozzarella, fior di latte fresh mozzarella, parmigiano, Stanislaus tomato sauce, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil
- Large Di Fara$26.00
The American pizza margherita, inspired by di Fara pizza in Brooklyn, New York, shredded mozzarella, fior di latte fresh mozzarella, parmigiano, Stanislaus tomato sauce, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil
- Gluten Free Di Fara$20.50
The American pizza margherita, inspired by di Fara pizza in Brooklyn, New York, shredded mozzarella, fior di latte fresh mozzarella, parmigiano, Stanislaus tomato sauce, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil. Small. Gluten Free crust.
Torino
- Small Torino$18.50
Thomas Gavosto opened the Torino sausage company on Dearborn street in Seattle in 1953, and made the original pepperoni to supply Casa Mia. This pepperoni is smoky, spicy and very different than typical pepperoni.
- Large Torino$26.00
Thomas Gavosto opened the Torino sausage company on Dearborn street in Seattle in 1953, and made the original pepperoni to supply Casa Mia. This pepperoni is smoky, spicy and very different than typical pepperoni.
- Gluten Free Torino$20.50
Thomas Gavosto opened the Torino sausage company on Dearborn street in Seattle in 1953, and made the original pepperoni to supply Casa Mia. This pepperoni is smoky, spicy and very different than typical pepperoni. Small. Gluten Free crust.
Classic Casa Mia Special
- Small Casa Mia Special$20.00
Stanislaus tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, artisan pepperoni, Columbus salami, Italian sausage, and mushrooms
- Large Casa Mia Special$28.00
Stanislaus tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, artisan pepperoni, Columbus salami, Italian sausage, and mushrooms
- Gluten Free Casa Mia Special$22.00
Stanislaus tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, artisan pepperoni, Columbus salami, Italian sausage, and mushrooms. Small. Gluten Free crust.
Fig Almond Pesto and Prosciutto
- Small Fig Almond Pesto and Prosciutto$20.00
With gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, fig almond pesto, prosciutto, arugula and balsamic vinegar
- Large Fig Almond Pesto and Prosciutto$28.00
With gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, fig almond pesto, prosciutto, arugula and balsamic vinegar
- Gluten Free Fig Almond Pesto and Prosciutto$22.00
With gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, fig almond pesto, prosciutto, arugula and balsamic vinegar. Small. Gluten Free crust.
Chicken with Three Cheeses
- Small Chicken with Three Cheeses$19.50
Winner of pizza today magazine's "Pizza across America" contest. Gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, roast chicken, onions, roasted red peppers, black olives, basil, finished with a spritz of balsamic vinegar
- Large Chicken with Three Cheeses$28.00
Winner of pizza today magazine's "Pizza across America" contest. Gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, roast chicken, onions, roasted red peppers, black olives, basil, finished with a spritz of balsamic vinegar
- Gluten Free Chicken with Three Cheeses$21.50
Winner of pizza today magazine's "Pizza across America" contest. Gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, roast chicken, onions, roasted red peppers, black olives, basil, finished with a spritz of balsamic vinegar. Small. Gluten Free crust.
Strada Susina
- Small Strada Susina$20.00
The plum street pizza. Our first national award winning pizza at hunt wesson foods "Prima pizza" contest. Stanislaus tomato and gorgonzola parmigiano sauces with roast chicken, cashews, onions and fresh basil. Small
- Large Strada Susina$28.00
The plum street pizza. Our first national award winning pizza at hunt wesson foods "Prima pizza" contest. Stanislaus tomato and gorgonzola parmigiano sauces with roast chicken, cashews, onions and fresh basil. Small
- Gluten Free Strada Susina$22.00
The plum street pizza. Our first national award winning pizza at hunt wesson foods "Prima pizza" contest. Stanislaus tomato and gorgonzola parmigiano sauces with roast chicken, cashews, onions and fresh basil. Small. Gluten Free crust.
Pizza Sole
- Small Pizza Sole$20.00
Our pizza of the sun, the "Pizza festiva" vegetarian pizza of the year., gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, fresh tomatoes, onions, basil and balsamic vinegar
- Large Pizza Sole$28.00
Our pizza of the sun, the "Pizza festiva" vegetarian pizza of the year., gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, fresh tomatoes, onions, basil and balsamic vinegar
- Gluten Free Pizza Sole$22.00
Our pizza of the sun, the "Pizza festiva" vegetarian pizza of the year., gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, fresh tomatoes, onions, basil and balsamic vinegar. Small. Gluten Free Crust
Potato with Truffle Oil
- Small Potato with Truffle Oil$20.00
Gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, grated potatoes, onions, fresh basil, finished with a swirl of white truffle oil. Winner, "Pizza festiva" international pizza contest
- Large Potato with Truffle Oil$28.00
Gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, grated potatoes, onions, fresh basil, finished with a swirl of white truffle oil. Winner, "Pizza festiva" international pizza contest
- Gluten Free Potato with Truffle Oil$22.00
Gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, grated potatoes, onions, fresh basil, finished with a swirl of white truffle oil. Winner, "Pizza festiva" international pizza contest. Small. Gluten Free crust.
Dessert
Warm From the Oven
House Favorites Desserts
Retail
Dressings
Bottled Wines - Retail
Bottled Beer - Retail
Pizza Dough
Tomato & Meat Sauce
Puttanesca Sauce (V)
Minestrone Soup
Dinner Rolls
Butter & Cream Sauce
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2541 W Kennewick Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336