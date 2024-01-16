Casa Mia Lacey
4266 Martin Way E
Olympia, WA 98506
Main Menu
Starters
- Oven Roasted Asparagus$10.00
With prosciutto and balsamic glaze
- Toasted Black Pepper Potato Chips$8.00
With gorgonzola parmigiano sauce
- Artichoke Ricotta Fonduta$11.00
With fresh baked flatbread
- Classic Casa Mia Garlic Bread$9.00
With two dipping sauces
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$11.00
With two dipping sauces
- Basket of House Rolls$6.00
Six Casa Mia rolls with butter
Salads
- Classic Casa Mia Salad$7.50
Crisp iceberg lettuce, mozzarella cheese, sliced black olives, and your choice of dressing
- Arugula Salad$12.00
With parmigiano, prosciutto, lemon and olive oil
- Iceberg Wedge$12.00
With gorgonzola parmigiano dressing, oven roasted tomatoes, and smokehouse bacon
- Casa Mia Caprese$12.00
Roasted tomatoes on fresh mozzarella with pesto and balsamic glaze
- Classic Spicy Chicken Caesar Salad$17.00
- Small Caesar Salad$7.50
- Antipasta Salad$15.00
- Double Salad$13.50
Piadini
Sandwiches
Entrées
- Small Casa Mia Classic Spaghetti$13.00
Choose from our house made tomato meat sauce, our classic butter cream sauce, spicy vegetarian puttanesca sauce, or our basil pesto
- Large Casa Mia Classic Spaghetti$16.00
Choose from our house made tomato meat sauce, our classic butter cream sauce, spicy vegetarian puttanesca sauce, or our basil pesto
- Small Classic Casa Mia Fettuccini$13.00
- Large Classic Casa Mia Fettuccini$16.00
- Gluten Free Casa Mia Pasta$17.00
Choose from our house made tomato meat sauce, our classic butter cream sauce, spicy vegetarian puttanesca sauce, or our basil pesto
- White Beans Alla Toscana$15.00
White beans with pork stock, olive oil, and fresh herbs
- Butternut Squash Ravioli$17.00
With fresh herb butter and parmigiano
- Spinach Cheese Ravioli$17.00
With butter cream sauce and basil pesto
- Small Classic Casa Mia Ravioli$14.00
Stuffed with beef and cheese, and topped with tomato meat sauce
- Large Classic Casa Mia Ravioli$17.00
Stuffed with beef and cheese, and topped with tomato meat sauce
- Classic Casa Mia Lasagne$17.50
With beef, sausage, and cheeses, and baked with our tomato meat sauce
- Cannelloni$17.50
Sausage and cheese filled pasta, baked in our house made tomato meat sauce
- Manicotti$17.50
Cheese and herb filled pasta, baked in our butter-cream sauce
- Half & Half$17.50
A sampler of manicotti and cannelloni
- Tortellini$17.50
Stuffed with veal, beef, parmigiano, and Romano. Served with red or white sauce, or a sampler of each sauce
House Specialties
- Italian Street Festival Sausage$22.00Out of stock
With white beans alla toscana
- Chicken Parmigiana$21.00
Boneless chicken breast sautéed and oven baked in pizzaiola sauce, parmigiana and fior di latte fresh mozzarella. Served with spaghetti or fettuccini
- Classic Casa Mia Steak$29.00
Oven roasted twelve ounce New York steak. A favorite since 1952. Served with your choice of spaghetti, fettuccini or white beans alla toscana
Kids Menu
Pizza
Design Your Own Pizza
Torino
- Small Torino$19.00
Thomas Gavosto opened the Torino sausage company on Dearborn street in Seattle in 1953, and made the original pepperoni to supply Casa Mia. This pepperoni is smoky, spicy and very different than typical pepperoni, here is his recipe for a real pepperoni pi
- Large Torino$27.00
Thomas Gavosto opened the Torino sausage company on Dearborn street in Seattle in 1953, and made the original pepperoni to supply Casa Mia. This pepperoni is smoky, spicy and very different than typical pepperoni, here is his recipe for a real pepperoni pi
- Gluten Free Torino$21.00
Thomas Gavosto opened the Torino sausage company on Dearborn street in Seattle in 1953, and made the original pepperoni to supply Casa Mia. This pepperoni is smoky, spicy and very different than typical pepperoni, here is his recipe for a real pepperoni pi
Classic Casa Mia Special
- Small Casa Mia Special$20.00
Stanislaus tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, artisan pepperoni, Columbus salami, Italian sausage, and mushrooms
- Large Casa Mia Special$29.00
Stanislaus tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, artisan pepperoni, Columbus salami, Italian sausage, and mushrooms
- Gluten Free Casa Mia Special$22.00
Stanislaus tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, artisan pepperoni, Columbus salami, Italian sausage, and mushrooms
Fig Almond Pesto and Prosciutto
- Small Fig Almond Pesto and Prosciutto$20.00
With gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, fig almond pesto, prosciutto, arugula and balsamic vinegar
- Large Fig Almond Pesto and Prosciutto$29.00
With gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, fig almond pesto, prosciutto, arugula and balsamic vinegar
- Gluten Free Fig Almond Pesto and Prosciutto$22.00
With gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, fig almond pesto, prosciutto, arugula and balsamic vinegar
Chicken with Three Cheeses
- Small Chicken with Three Cheeses$19.50
Winner of pizza today magazine's "Pizza across America" contest. Gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, roast chicken, onions, roasted red peppers, black olives, basil, finished with a spritz of balsamic vinegar
- Large Chicken with Three Cheeses$27.50
Winner of pizza today magazine's "Pizza across America" contest. Gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, roast chicken, onions, roasted red peppers, black olives, basil, finished with a spritz of balsamic vinegar
- Gluten Free Chicken with Three Cheeses$21.50
Winner of pizza today magazine's "Pizza across America" contest. Gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, roast chicken, onions, roasted red peppers, black olives, basil, finished with a spritz of balsamic vinegar
Strada Susina
- Small Strada Susina$20.00
The plum street pizza. Our first national award winning pizza at hunt wesson foods "Prima pizza" contest. Stanislaus tomato and gorgonzola parmigiano sauces with roast chicken, cashews, onions and fresh basil. Small
- Large Strada Susina$29.00
The plum street pizza. Our first national award winning pizza at hunt wesson foods "Prima pizza" contest. Stanislaus tomato and gorgonzola parmigiano sauces with roast chicken, cashews, onions and fresh basil. Small
- Gluten Free Strada Susina$22.00
The plum street pizza. Our first national award winning pizza at hunt wesson foods "Prima pizza" contest. Stanislaus tomato and gorgonzola parmigiano sauces with roast chicken, cashews, onions and fresh basil. Small
Pizza Sole
- Small Pizza Sole$20.00
Our pizza of the sun, the "Pizza festiva" vegetarian pizza of the year., gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, fresh tomatoes, onions, basil and balsamic vinegar
- Large Pizza Sole$29.00
Our pizza of the sun, the "Pizza festiva" vegetarian pizza of the year., gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, fresh tomatoes, onions, basil and balsamic vinegar
- Gluten Free Pizza Sole$22.00
Our pizza of the sun, the "Pizza festiva" vegetarian pizza of the year., gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, fresh tomatoes, onions, basil and balsamic vinegar
Potato with Truffle Oil
- Small Potato with Truffle Oil$20.00
Gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, grated potatoes, onions, fresh basil, finished with a swirl of white truffle oil. Winner, "Pizza festiva" international pizza contest
- Large Potato with Truffle Oil$29.00
Gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, grated potatoes, onions, fresh basil, finished with a swirl of white truffle oil. Winner, "Pizza festiva" international pizza contest
- Gluten Free Potato with Truffle Oil$22.00
Gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, grated potatoes, onions, fresh basil, finished with a swirl of white truffle oil. Winner, "Pizza festiva" international pizza contest
The Boat Pie
- Small Boat Pie$20.00
House buttermilk ranch, smokehouse bacon, roast chicken, cashews, and onions, finished with fresh basil and parmigiano
- Large Boat Pie$29.00
House buttermilk ranch, smokehouse bacon, roast chicken, cashews, and onions, finished with fresh basil and parmigiano
- Gluten Free Boat Pie$22.00
House buttermilk ranch, smokehouse bacon, roast chicken, cashews, and onions, finished with fresh basil and parmigiano
Beverages
Specialty Beverages
Fountain Drink
Kids Fountain Drink
TOGO Drink
Dessert
Warm From the Oven
House Favorites Desserts
Something to Sip
Grocery Store
Pizza Dough
Italian Dressing Bottle
Seasoning Cup
Quart Sauce
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
