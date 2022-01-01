Casa Mia Trattoria & Pizzeria imageView gallery

Casa Mia Trattoria & Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

337 E Indiantown Rd

suite E10 Suite E10

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

ANTIPASTI

Antipasto Italiano

$17.95

An Italian classic

Carpaccio di Polipo

$15.95

Thinly Sliced Fresh Octopus, Arugula, Calamata Olives and Limoncello Dressing.

Carpaccio di Manzo

$15.95

Thinly Sliced Beef, Arugula, Dijon Mustard Drizzle, Shaved Parmigiano.

Fritto Misto di Calamari Gamberi & Zucchine

$15.95

Fried Calamari, Shrimp and Zucchini served with Sardinian Sun Dried Tomato Aioli.

Caprese Classica

$10.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Florida Tomatoes, Pesto Basil Drizzle.

Ali di Pollo

$11.95

Lightly spiced chicken wings, Onions and Gorgonzola dipping sauce.

Rolatini Di Melanzane

$11.95

Eggplant Stuffed with Ricotta and Mascarpone.

Gamberi Gratinati

$15.95

Lightly Breaded and Baked Herb Seasoned Shrimp

Salsiccia alla Griglia

$16.95

Grilled Provolone, Romano Cheese and Herb mini Sausage Rope, sautéed Broccoli Rabe.

Insalata Di Mare

$16.95

Seafood Salad with Calamari, Shrimp, Scallops, Mussels and Clams served over Arugula with a Limoncello Dressing.

Prosciutto e Melone

$15.95

Parma Prosciutto Layered over Fresh Melon.

Polpette della Casa

$12.95

House Made Meatballs, Pomodoro Sauce.

INSALATE E ZUPPE

Pecorino e Noci

$9.95

Baby Arugula, Pecorino Cheese, Granny Smith Apple, Candied Walnut, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Insalata Casa Mia

$7.95

Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Carrots, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Romana Alla Griglia

$11.95

Grilled Romaine Heart, Caramelized Onions, Gorgonzola, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic Dressing.

Zuppa del Giorno

$7.95

House Made Soup with Seasonal Ingredients.

Iceberg, Guanciale e Gorgonzola

$9.95

Iceberg Wedge, Gorgonzola Cheese and Roasted Pancetta, Tomato, Gorgonzola Dressing.

Insalata Cesare

$7.95

Chopped Romaine Heart, Croutons, Shaved Parmigiano, Housemade Caesar Dressing.

Insalata Di Bietole

$11.95

Roasted Beets, Goat's Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Mixed Greens and Orange Vinaigrette.

PIZZA FORNO A LEGNA

Pizza Boscaiola

$14.95

Tomato, Mozzarella, Wild Mushrooms and Truffle Oil.

Pizza Casa Mia

$14.95

Tomato, Mozzarella, Smoked Proscuitto and Arugula.

Pizza Rustica

$15.95

Tomato, Mozzarella, Spicy Parma Salami and Fontina.

Pizza Margherita

$12.95

Tomato, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil.

Pizza Pollo al BBQ

$15.95

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Chicken, Onions, Cliantro, BBQ Sauce.

Pizza Americana

$14.95

Tomato, Mozzarella, Pepperoni.

Pizza Polpette

$15.95

Tomato, Mozzarella, Garlic, House Made Meatballs, Parmigiano, Red Pepper Flakes.

Pizza Quattro Formaggi

$15.95

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola and Parmesan.

Pizza Proscuitto Cotto

$15.95

Tomato, Mozzarella, Imported Ham, Balsamic Onions.

Pizza Salsiccia

$15.95

Tomato, Mozzarella, Sausage, Red Peppers and Onion.

Pizza Vegetariana

$13.95

Tomato, Mozarella, Zucchini, Squash, Eggplant and Mushrooms.

Pizza Genovese

$14.95

Mozzarella, Scamorza Cheese, Genova salami

PRIMI

Ravioli Al'Aragosta

$23.95

Fresh made Lobster Ravioli, Vodka Cream Sauce.

Fettuccine Alla Bolognese

$19.95

Fresh Made Fettuccine, Bolognese Suace, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano.

Gnocchi Gorgonzola e Tartufo

$19.95

House made Ricotta Gnocchi with Melted Gorgonzola, Cream Sauce and White Truffle Oil.

Pappardelle Al Cinghiale

$20.95

Fresh Made Pappardelle with Braised Wild Boar Ragout.

Lasagna Pasticciata Dello Chef

$18.95

Bolognese Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella and Bechamel.

Spaghetti Squash

$17.95

Cherry Tomatoes, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Pancetta, Eggplant, Pomodoro Sauce and Parmigiano.

Linguine Alle Vongole

$22.95

Fresh Clams, Roasted Garlic, White Wine and Italian Parsley, Lightly Spiced.

Linguine Allo Scoglio

$23.95

Mussels, Clams, Calamari, Shrimp and Scallops in a Lightly Spiced Pomodoro Sauce.

Spaghetti Al Aragosta

$26.95

Sauteed Half Main Lobster, Cherry Tomatoes, Brandy, Garlic and Basil.

Paccheri Al Salsiccia

$22.95

Fresh made Paccheri with Sausage, Red Peppers in a Creamy Pomodoro Sauce, Topped with Ricotta Cheese.

SECONDI

Branzino Al Forno

$32.95

Whole Salt Crusted Mediterranean Bass De-boned Table Side.

Salmone Casa Mia

$24.95

Pan Seared Salmon, Bay Shrimp, Cherry Tomatoes and White Wine Sauce.

Zuppa Di Pesce

$29.95

Lobster, Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, Scallops, Mahi Mahi in a lightly spiced Saffron Broth.

Nodino Alla Milanese

$36.95

Pounded and Breaded Veal Chop, Fresh Arugula and Cherry Tomato Salad, Rosemary Potatoes.

Maiale Alla Valdostana

$25.95

Prosciutto & Fontina Stuffed Pork Chop, Wild Mushroom Sauce, Roasted Garlic Parmesan Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Seasonal Vegetables.

Petto Di Pollo Alla Milanese

$20.95

Breaded Sauteed Chicken Breast, Rosemary Potatoes and Cherry Tomato Arugula Salad.

Filetto Al Pepe Verde

$28.95

Pan Seared Black Angus Filet Mignon, Green Peppercorn Port Cream Sauce.

Vitello Scaloppato Con Funghi Porcini

$23.95

Veal Scaloppine with Wild Mushrooms Sauce, Garlic Parmesan Potato Mash.

Vitello Al Limone

$22.95

Sauteed Veal Scaloppine, White wine, Capers, Lemon Sauce.

Parmigiana Di Melanzane

$17.95

Baked Eggplant Parmigiana, Served with Penne Pomodoro.

Petto Di Pollo Saltimbocca

$20.95

Chicken Breast Stuffed with Prosciutto, Sage, Provolone, Demi Glaze with Spinach and Artichokes.

DOLCE

Tiramisu

$7.95

Cannoli

$3.95

Vesuvio

$7.95
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

337 E Indiantown Rd, suite E10 Suite E10, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Directions

Gallery
Casa Mia Trattoria & Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Angelo's Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
155 Toney Penna Drive Jupiter, FL 33458
View restaurantnext
Hibiscus StrEATery - 326 Hibiscus Street
orange starNo Reviews
326 Hibiscus Street Jupiter, FL 33458
View restaurantnext
Little Moir's Food Shack - 103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3
orange star4.6 • 2,169
103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3 Jupiter, FL 33477
View restaurantnext
Sims House - 322 Center Street
orange starNo Reviews
322 Center Street Jupiter, FL 33458
View restaurantnext
Subculture Coffee Jupiter - Subculture Jupiter
orange star4.5 • 309
107 Front Street Jupiter, FL 33477
View restaurantnext
Soul Rebel - 201 N US-1 Suite C5B
orange star4.0 • 156
201 N US-1 Suite C5B Jupiter, FL 33477
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Palm Beach Gardens

The Cooper
orange star4.5 • 3,784
4610 PGA Boulevard Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
View restaurantnext
Christopher's Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 2,153
4783 PGA Boulevard Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
View restaurantnext
Alaina's Cafe and Bake Shoppe
orange star4.6 • 630
4377 Northlake Blvd Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
View restaurantnext
Hayashi Japanese Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 512
4204 Northlale Blvd. Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
View restaurantnext
Lola's Seafood Eatery - PBG
orange star4.5 • 427
4595 Northlake Boulevard Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
View restaurantnext
Crazy Horse Saloon
orange star4.3 • 321
4240 Northlake Blvd Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Palm Beach Gardens
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston