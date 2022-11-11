Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Casa Moreno

500 Reviews

$

5001 E Ben White Blvd

Austin, TX 78741

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Breakfast
Suicide Burrito
Carne Guisada

Beverage

Just Chips

$1.50

Water

Tea

$3.00

Sweet or unsweet tea

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Coke, Dr Pepper, Big Red, Sprite, Diet Coke

Lemonade

$4.00

Freshly Squeezed

Coffee

$3.00

Horchata

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Orange juice

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Jarritos (Pineapple)

$3.00

Jarritos (Mandarin)

$3.00

TOGO CUP

$0.30

Specials

(Mon) Migas Plate

$8.99

(Tue) Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

(Wed) Barbacoa plate

$8.99

(Thur) Pancake Plate

$8.99

Veterans Day Special Migas Plate with Drink (Only 1 Coffee, Tea or Fountain Drink)

$7.99

Breakfast Tacos

Build Your Own Breakfast

Build Your Own Breakfast

$3.79

2 free items any additional is extra (Bacon, Egg, Potato, Bean, Cheese, sausage, ham, Chorizo,)

Suicide Burrito

Suicide Burrito

$5.99

Bacon, Egg, Potatoes, Beans, and Cheese Burrito (Special Note - ALL Suicides come with all 5 Items listed, you can ADD items to your Suicide. If you DO NOT want all 5 items you can go to Breakfast Tacos and Build Your Own Taco.

Carne Guisada

Carne Guisada

$4.99

Our Famous Beef stew Taco filled with an 12 inch homemade flour tortilla

Migas Taco

Migas Taco

$4.25

Grilled eggs w/pico, chips, and cheese

Los Chismes Taco

Los Chismes Taco

$6.00

Our specialty taco served with grilled onions, chorizo and fajita topped with cilantro and queso.

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$4.50

Marinated pork

Barbacoa

Barbacoa

$4.50
Beef Bean and Cheese

Beef Bean and Cheese

$4.25

ground beef w/beans and cheese

Chicharrons

$3.25

Soft Pork Skin marinated in salsa verde sauce

Eggs a la Mexicana Taco

$2.99

Grilled eggs w/pico

Fajitas

Fajitas

$4.99

beef or chicken with choice of pico

Ground Beef Taco

$3.25

Lengua

$4.75

Comes with Ranchero Sauce

Machacado

Machacado

$4.79

barbacoa mixed w/eggs and pico

Papas a la Mexicana

$2.99

grilled potatoes with pico

Picadillo

Picadillo

$3.99

Ground beef w/pico and potatoes

Potato Taco

$2.25

Breakfast Plates

Migas Plate

Migas Plate

$10.25

Scrambled eggs mixed w/pico chips and cheese

Huevos Rancheros Plate

Huevos Rancheros Plate

$10.25

Served with two eggs any style w/ ranchero sauce and a choice of bacon or sausage served with Beans and Potatoes

Pork Chop Plate

Pork Chop Plate

$10.99

One pork chop served with two eggs any style served with Beans and Potatoes

Barbacoa Plate

Barbacoa Plate

$10.99

Barbacoa served with two eggs any style served with Beans and Potatoes

Richards Special

Richards Special

$9.75

sausage grilled w/potatoes, pico, yellow corn, and topped w/two eggs

Pancake Plate

Pancake Plate

$10.25

Two Pancakes served w/two eggs any style and a choice of bacon or sausage

Chorizo Egg Plate

$8.25

Chorizo and eggs mixed together served with beans and potatoes

Chicharron Egg Plate

$8.50

Chicharrons mixed with eggs served with Beans and Potatoes

Bacon Egg Plate

$8.25

Eggs Ala Mexicana Plate

$8.25

Machacado Plate

$9.75

Barbacoa mixed w/eggs and pico served with Beans and Potatoes

Two Egg Special

Two Egg Special

$8.25

two eggs any style served with Beans and Potatoes

Breakfast Sides

SIDE PANCAKE

$2.50

SIDE EGG

$1.50

SD RANCHERO SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE PORK CHOP

$3.75

SIDE CHORIZO

$1.50

SIDE HAM

$1.50Out of stock

SIDE NOPALITOS

$0.50

SIDE SAUSAGE

$1.75

SIDE POTATOES

$0.50

SD BEANS

$1.25

SIDE BACON

$1.50

SIDE CHICHARON

$1.50

SIDE BARBACOA

$2.25

SIDE CARNE GUISADA

$2.25

SIDE PASTOR

$2.25

SD LIMES

$0.25

SD GUAC

$1.25

SD SLICED AVOCADO

$1.25

SD PICO DE GALLO

$0.50

SD JALAPENOS

$0.25

SD CHEESE

$0.50

Green Salsa Togo

$0.20

EXTRA TORTILLA

$0.75

SD SOUR CREAM

$0.50

SD CILANTRO

$0.25

SD ONIONS

$0.25

Green Salsa Dine in

$1.00

SD Tomato

$0.25

16 oz salsa

$3.00

8oz Salsa

$1.50

SIDE Beef Fajita

$2.25

SIDE Chicken Fajita

$2.25

SD Carne Guisada Gravy

$0.50

Breakfast Appetizers

Chips And Salsa

$3.00

Just Chips

$1.50
Chili con Queso

Chili con Queso

$6.00

one size only 8oz

Sweets

Pecan Pie

$2.25

Coconut Pie

$2.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thank you for choosing Casa Moreno's

