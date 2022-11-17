Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Casa Nostra Ben Lomond

review star

No reviews yet

9217 highway 9

Ben Lomond, CA 95005

Popular Items

Italian Fries

Insalate/antipasti

Spinaci

$12.75

Spinach, caramelized onions, balsamic-cashew dressing, goat cheese

Nostra

$9.75

Mixed greens, assorted seasonal vegetables, Italian dressing

Caprese

$14.00

sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo

Caesar Salad

$9.50

chopped romaine heart lettuce, homemade caesar dressing, shaved parmigiano, croutons *caesar dressing contains raw egg

Bruschetta

$9.00

toasted homemade baguette, fresh tomatoes, garlic, fresh herbs

Antipasto Vegetariano

$13.25

grilled vegetables, giardiniera veggies, marinated artichokes

Affettati di Carne

$14.25

an assortment of cured meats and cheeses of Italy

Half Spinaci

$6.50

Half Nostra

$5.50

Half Caesar

$6.00

Pannini

Salsiccia Pannini

$13.50

Italian sausage, sautéed spinach with garlic, fontina cheese with nostra salad side

Pollo Panini

$14.25

marinated chicken, mushrooms, onions, tomato, spring mix, fontina cheese with nostra salad side

Vegetariano Pannini

$13.50

seasonal mixed vegetables, spinach, provolone cheese with nostra salad side

Meatball Pannini

$14.00

homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese with nostra salad side

San Danelle Pannini

$14.00

prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato with nostra salad side

Parmigiana Pannini

$13.25

classic eggplant parmigiana sandwich with nostra salad side

Portobello Pannini

$13.75

marinated grilled Portobello mushroom with roasted red bell peppers, spinach and smoked mozzarella cheese with nostra salad side

Pasta

Penne Pollo

$20.00

shallots, butter, pancetta, basil, button mushrooms, sherry wine

Orecchiette al Pesto

$18.25

pine nuts, basil, parmesan, Romano and garlic

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

$18.75

pancetta, onion, parmesan, egg cream sauce

Orecchiette Calabresi

$18.25

Italian sausage, garlic, mushrooms with a tomato sauce

Ravioli di Spinaci

$21.75

cheese-spinach ravioli with Alfredo or gorgonzola sauce *cannot be made gluten free

Spaghetti alle Vongole

$21.75

clams, garlic and parsley

Linguine al Gamberetti

$20.25

prawns and bay shrimp with garlic, fresh tomato and a touch of marinara sprinkled with fresh basil

Cannelloni di Filetto

$20.00

stuffed with filet mignon and ricotta cheese topped with Aurora sauce, a touch of marjoram *cannot be made gluten free

Cannelloni di Pesce

$19.50

stuffed with prawns, salmon and daily catch topped with Aurora sauce, a touch of marjoram *cannot be made gluten free

Small Soup of the Day

$7.25

Large Soup of the Day

$12.25

Plain Pasta

$14.00

* build your own pasta option

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00

Secondi Piatti

Scampi di Casa

$22.50

tiger prawns, bay shrimp, garlic, fresh tomato, capers and white wine *served with house veggies and potatoes

Veal Piccata

$22.75

veal scaloppini with garlic, lemon, capers and white wine *served with house vegetables and potatoes

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.25

breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella, parmigiano, basil in marinara sauce * served with house veggies and potatoes

Pollo al Pesto

$22.25

breadded chicken breast topped with a homemade fontina pesto, garnished with fresh tomato and pine nuts *served with house veggies and potatoes

Lunch Sides

Side Gluten Free Bread

$3.50

Basket House Bread

$1.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.50

Side Grilled Prawns

$7.50

Side Calabrian Chilis

$2.00

Side Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Side of Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Specials

Cioppino

$31.50

Seafood soup in a light, spicy tomato broth with fresh fish of the day, calamari, bay scallops, clams, muscles, tiger prawns and bay shrimp served with Crostini

Vegan Ravioli

$21.50

homemade with semolina and red beets, stuffed with zucchini, bell peppers, onions, garlic, kale, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, basil, garbanzo beans & sundried tomatoes

Pasta Special

$31.50

Meat special

$35.50

Fish special

$33.50

Appetizer Special

$17.50

Pinsa special (Appetizer)

$17.50

Taproom

Chicken Wings

$8.50

Fried chicken wings served with a side of buffalo sauce and blue cheese dressing

Fish Strips

$13.50

Breaded and fried cod strips and prawns served on a bed of chopped lettuce with cocktail sauce

Pork Ribs

$11.50

Baby back pork ribs dressed with barbecue sauce, served with a side Nostra salad

Burger

$13.50

homemade burger patty, smoked mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, fresh tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise served with Italian fries *Only cheese substitutions - fontina, fresh mozzarella, or blue

Pizza

$11.50

Traditional Italian style flatbread pizza with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Aritchoke Croquettes

$9.00

Breaded and fried artichoke and cheese balls served with a side of ranch dressing

Garlic Bread

$6.50

Homemade baguette baked with garlic-butter and Parmesan spread

Italian Fries

$5.50

French fries tossed with fresh garlic and parsley served with a side of chipotle aïoli and cocktail sauce

Dessert

Tiramisu

$6.75

Classic recipe with Ladyfingers, espresso, creamy mascarpone

Panna Cotta

$6.75

Classic dessert ‘cooked cream’ with vanilla and cinnamon

Trio Mousse

$8.50

Three layers of chocolate mousse with a hazelnut crisp

Limoncello Semifreddo

$7.75

Semifreddo gelato with lemon cello sauce in a flute

Créme Brulee

$8.50

A creamy vanilla base covered with a hard caramel layer

Torta di Cioccolato

$7.75

Chocolate cake with chocolate frosting, garnished with slivered almonds and chocolate syrup

Tartufo

$7.75

Chocolate gelato with a center zabaglione flavored gelato garnish with slivered almonds and chocolate syrup *gelato contains nuts and cannot be made nut free

Cannoli

$8.50

Homemade delicious pastry shells stuffed with ricotta filling, garnished with pistachios and chocolate syrup

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.50

Dark chocolate fudge style cake, gluten-free, garnished with slivered almonds and chocolate syrup

Coconut Sorbet

$8.50

Dairy free coconut sorbet served in a real coconut shell

Scoop of vanilla gelato

$5.00

Affogato

$10.50

Tartufo served with a shot of espresso

Chocolate Temptation

$6.50

Kids/Small

Half Pasta w/ Butter

$4.00

Half Pasta w/ Marinara

$8.00

Half Pasta Alfredo

$9.00

Half Pasta Bolognese

$10.00

Half 4 Cheese Pasta

$10.00

Made with: Parmigiana, Pecorino, Gorgonzola and Shredded Mozzarella

2 Meat Balls

$6.50

Kids Spaghetti Meatballs

$10.00

Kids Linguine Vongole

$10.00

Half Gnocchi Pesto

$10.00

Half Ravioli Di Carne

$10.00

Half Ravioli Di Spinaci

$10.00

Half Gnocchi Ripieni

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Casa Nostra Just a short drive from the Silicon Valley in the heart of the Santa Cruz mountains you can experience the best of what Italy has to offer. At Casa Nostra you can enjoy an exquisite meal in the center of a romantic redwood circle. From wedding rehearsal dinners to corporate events, to your next birthday party, we are the oasis you’ve been searching for. Escape the summer heat in our one of a kind taproom, where you can choose from our extensive selection of ice cold, local beers on tap.

Website

Location

9217 highway 9, Ben Lomond, CA 95005

Directions

Gallery
Casa Nostra image
Casa Nostra image

Map
