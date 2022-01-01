Casa Nostra Scotts Valley
30 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Casa Nostra Just a short drive from the Silicon Valley in the heart of the Santa Cruz mountains you can experience the best of what Italy has to offer. At Casa Nostra you can enjoy an exquisite meal in the center of a romantic redwood circle. From wedding rehearsal dinners to corporate events, to your next birthday party, we are the oasis you’ve been searching for. Escape the summer heat in our one of a kind taproom, where you can choose from our extensive selection of ice cold, local beers on tap.
Location
219 mt hermon rd, scotts valley, CA 95066
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Penny Ice Creamery - Scotts Valley - 262 Mount Hermon Road Suite 104
No Reviews
262 Mount Hermon Road Suite 104 Scotts Valley, CA 95066
View restaurant
Bruno's Bar and Grill - 230 Mt Hermon Road G
No Reviews
230 Mt Hermon Road G Scotts Valley, CA 95066
View restaurant
Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen- Westside - Westside
4.7 • 272
200 High Road Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurant
More near scotts valley