Casa Nostra imageView gallery

Casa Nostra Scotts Valley

30 Reviews

219 mt hermon rd

scotts valley, CA 95066

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Spaghetti Meatballs

Insalate/antipasti

Spinaci

$12.75

Spinach, caramelized onions, balsamic-cashew dressing, goat cheese

Nostra

$9.75

Mixed greens, assorted seasonal vegetables, Italian dressing

Caprese

$14.00

sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo

Caesar Salad

$9.50

chopped romaine heart lettuce, homemade caesar dressing, shaved parmigiano, croutons *caesar dressing contains raw egg

Bruschetta

$9.00

toasted homemade baguette, fresh tomatoes, garlic, fresh herbs

Antipasto Vegetariano

$13.25

grilled vegetables, giardiniera veggies, marinated artichokes

Affettati di Carne

$14.25

an assortment of cured meats and cheeses of Italy

Half Spinaci

$6.50

Half Nostra

$5.50

Half Caesar

$6.00

Pannini

Salsiccia Pannini

$13.50

Italian sausage, sautéed spinach with garlic, fontina cheese with nostra salad side

Pollo Panini

$14.25

marinated chicken, mushrooms, onions, tomato, spring mix, fontina cheese with nostra salad side

Vegetariano Pannini

$13.50

seasonal mixed vegetables, spinach, provolone cheese with nostra salad side

Meatball Pannini

$14.00

homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese with nostra salad side

San Danelle Pannini

$14.00

prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato with nostra salad side

Parmigiana Pannini

$13.25

classic eggplant parmigiana sandwich with nostra salad side

Portobello Pannini

$13.75

marinated grilled Portobello mushroom with roasted red bell peppers, spinach and smoked mozzarella cheese with nostra salad side

Pasta

Penne Pollo

$20.00

shallots, butter, pancetta, basil, button mushrooms, sherry wine

Orecchiette al Pesto

$18.25

pine nuts, basil, parmesan, Romano and garlic

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

$18.75

pancetta, onion, parmesan, egg cream sauce

Orecchiette Calabresi

$18.25

Italian sausage, garlic, mushrooms with a tomato sauce

Ravioli di Spinaci

$21.75

cheese-spinach ravioli with Alfredo or gorgonzola sauce *cannot be made gluten free

Spaghetti alle Vongole

$21.75

clams, garlic and parsley

Linguine al Gamberetti

$20.25

prawns and bay shrimp with garlic, fresh tomato and a touch of marinara sprinkled with fresh basil

Cannelloni di Filetto

$20.00

stuffed with filet mignon and ricotta cheese topped with Aurora sauce, a touch of marjoram *cannot be made gluten free

Cannelloni di Pesce

$19.50

stuffed with prawns, salmon and daily catch topped with Aurora sauce, a touch of marjoram *cannot be made gluten free

Small Soup of the Day

$7.25

Large Soup of the Day

$12.25

Plain Pasta

$14.00

* build your own pasta option

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00

Secondi Piatti

Scampi di Casa

$22.50

tiger prawns, bay shrimp, garlic, fresh tomato, capers and white wine *served with house veggies and potatoes

Veal Piccata

$22.75

veal scaloppini with garlic, lemon, capers and white wine *served with house vegetables and potatoes

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.25

breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella, parmigiano, basil in marinara sauce * served with house veggies and potatoes

Pollo al Pesto

$22.25

breadded chicken breast topped with a homemade fontina pesto, garnished with fresh tomato and pine nuts *served with house veggies and potatoes

Lunch Sides

Side Gluten Free Bread

$3.50

Basket House Bread

$1.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.50

Side Grilled Prawns

$7.50

Side Calabrian Chilis

$2.00

Side Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side Roasted Potato

$3.50

Specials

Cioppino

$31.50

Seafood soup in a light, spicy tomato broth with fresh fish of the day, calamari, bay scallops, clams, muscles, tiger prawns and bay shrimp served with Crostini

Vegan Ravioli

$21.50

homemade with semolina and red beets, stuffed with zucchini, bell peppers, onions, garlic, kale, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, basil, garbanzo beans & sundried tomatoes

Ravioli Di Ossobuco

$32.50

Homemade ravioli stuffed with veal shank and ricotta cheese in a light sauce with shallots, beef broth and red wine reduction, topped with Asiago cheese

Costata Di Maiale

$35.50

Seasoned Pork Chop, pan seared. Stuffed with wild mushrooms, pine nuts, spinach and cheese with green peppercorn and brandy sage sauce. Served with house potatoes and vegetables

Tilapia Piccata

$33.50

Fresh Tilapia filet with lemon, garlic and capers with a white wine sauce. Served with potatoes and vegetables

Burrata Fresca (Appetizer)

$17.50

Burrata cheese with fresh organic heirloom tomatoes, truffle caviar on a bed of spinach

Pinsa Bufalosa (Appetizer)

$18.50

Roman Style flatbread pizza with marinara and Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese

Taproom

Chicken Wings

$8.50Out of stock

Fried chicken wings served with a side of buffalo sauce and blue cheese dressing

Fish Strips

$13.50

Breaded and fried cod strips and prawns served on a bed of chopped lettuce with cocktail sauce

Pork Ribs

$11.50

Baby back pork ribs dressed with barbecue sauce, served with a side Nostra salad

Burger

$13.50

homemade burger patty, smoked mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, fresh tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise served with Italian fries *Only cheese substitutions - fontina, fresh mozzarella, or blue

Pizza

$11.50

Traditional Italian style flatbread pizza with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Aritchoke Croquettes

$9.00

Breaded and fried artichoke and cheese balls served with a side of ranch dressing

Garlic Bread

$6.50

Homemade baguette baked with garlic-butter and Parmesan spread

Italian Fries

$5.50

French fries tossed with fresh garlic and parsley served with a side of chipotle aïoli and cocktail sauce

Dessert

Tiramisu

$6.75

Classic recipe with Ladyfingers, espresso, creamy mascarpone

Panna Cotta

$6.75

Classic dessert ‘cooked cream’ with vanilla and cinnamon

Trio Mousse

$8.50

Three layers of chocolate mousse with a hazelnut crisp

Limoncello Semifreddo

$7.75

Semifreddo gelato with lemon cello sauce in a flute

Créme Brulee

$8.50

A creamy vanilla base covered with a hard caramel layer

Torta di Cioccolato

$7.75

Chocolate cake with chocolate frosting, garnished with slivered almonds and chocolate syrup

Tartufo

$7.75

Chocolate gelato with a center zabaglione flavored gelato garnish with slivered almonds and chocolate syrup *gelato contains nuts and cannot be made nut free

Cannoli

$8.50

Homemade delicious pastry shells stuffed with ricotta filling, garnished with pistachios and chocolate syrup

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.50

Dark chocolate fudge style cake, gluten-free, garnished with slivered almonds and chocolate syrup

Coconut Sorbet

$8.50Out of stock

Dairy free coconut sorbet served in a real coconut shell

Scoop of vanilla gelato

$2.25

Affogato

$10.50

Tartufo served with a shot of espresso

Chocolate Temptation

$6.50

Kids/Small

Half Pasta w/ Butter

$4.00

Half Pasta w/ Marinara

$8.00

Half Pasta Alfredo

$9.00

Half Pasta Bolognese

$10.00

Half 4 Cheese Pasta

$10.00

Made with: Parmigiana, Pecorino, Gorgonzola and Shredded Mozzarella

2 Meat Balls

$6.50

Kids Spaghetti Meatballs

$10.00

Kids Linguine Vongole

$10.00

Half Gnocchi Pesto

$10.00

Half Ravioli Di Carne

$10.00

Half Ravioli Di Spinaci

$10.00

Half Gnocchi Ripieni

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Casa Nostra Just a short drive from the Silicon Valley in the heart of the Santa Cruz mountains you can experience the best of what Italy has to offer. At Casa Nostra you can enjoy an exquisite meal in the center of a romantic redwood circle. From wedding rehearsal dinners to corporate events, to your next birthday party, we are the oasis you’ve been searching for. Escape the summer heat in our one of a kind taproom, where you can choose from our extensive selection of ice cold, local beers on tap.

Location

219 mt hermon rd, scotts valley, CA 95066

Directions

Gallery
Casa Nostra image

Similar restaurants in your area

Penny Ice Creamery - Scotts Valley - 262 Mount Hermon Road Suite 104
orange starNo Reviews
262 Mount Hermon Road Suite 104 Scotts Valley, CA 95066
View restaurantnext
Bruno's Bar and Grill - 230 Mt Hermon Road G
orange starNo Reviews
230 Mt Hermon Road G Scotts Valley, CA 95066
View restaurantnext
Humble Sea Tavern - Felton - Felton Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
6256 CA-9 Felton, CA 95018
View restaurantnext
Laili Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
101B Cooper St Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen- Westside - Westside
orange star4.7 • 272
200 High Road Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
Bedda Mia - 736 Water Street
orange starNo Reviews
736 Water Street Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurantnext
Map
More near scotts valley
Santa Cruz
review star
Avg 4.1 (38 restaurants)
Capitola
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Aptos
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Los Gatos
review star
Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston