CASA NUEVA TACOS & TEQUILA

4525 Kent Road

Stow, OH 44224

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

BYO Burrito/Bowl

BYO Burrito

$12.99

BYO Bowl

$12.99

Appetizers

House Guacamole

$5.95

Ceviche

$13.00

Sirenas

$12.95

Queso Dip

$5.95

Seafood Nachos

$17.99

Street Corn

$6.95

Mini Flautas Bites

$8.95

Sincronizadas

$8.95

Los Tres Sampler

$13.50

Chips & Salsa

$1.25

BYO Nachos

$12.99

Chips & Salsa To Go

$3.99

Salsa 16oz

$5.99

Signature Tacos Especial

Quesabirria Tacos - 3

$14.99

Al Hambre - 2

$12.99

Como Tingas - 2

$11.99

El Puerco - 2

$12.99

El Capitan - 2

$13.99

Ay Papa - 2

$11.50

El Coco no - 2

$14.99

Maciza - 2

$11.99

Aguacate - 2

$9.99

Taco Boracho - 2

$11.99

Taco Vegano - 2

$9.50

Street Tacos Tradicional

Street Tacos

$13.99

Entrees / Platillos

Mari's Mole

$15.99

Pollo Asado con Chorizo

$14.50

Pollo Hawaiano

$15.50

Pollo Chipotle

$15.50

Pollo con Rajas & Crema

$15.50

Carne Asada

$18.50

Mar y Tierra

$23.99

Asado Mix

$28.50

Camarones de la Casa

$17.99

Spicy Mango Camarones

$18.00

Seafood Poblano

$16.99

Carnitas Michoacanas

$15.95

Casa Nueva Burrito

$16.50

Bulldog Burrito

$15.50

Melting Burrito

$15.50

Burrito Verde

$15.50

Quecas a La Plancha

$16.50

Enchiladas Michoacanas

$16.50

Enchiladas Mixtas

$14.25

8oz Casa Nueva Steak

$22.99

Sides

Mexican Rice

$4.00

Cilantro White Rice

$4.00

Refried Beans

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Cup of Chicken Soup

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Chile Poblano

$4.00

Tortillas

$1.25

Soups/Salads

Pozole Verde

$11.50

frijoles charros

$7.50

Azteca

$8.50

Caldo De Pollo

$8.50

Carne en su jugo

$12.50

Casa Salad

$9.00

Pollo Chipotle Salad

$13.50

Shrimp Salad

$15.00

De Mi Pueblo/ Kids / a la carte

Sope

$4.50

Mollete

$9.99

Tostada

$3.50

Tamal

$4.00

Kids Combo

$7.99

quesadilla

$3.99

Fajitas

Fajitas

$15.50

Fajitas Al Pastor

$19.50

Fajitas Hawaiianas

$23.50

Melting Fajitas

$20.50

Fajitas Casa Nueva

$19.50

Fajitas Mix Chicken & Steak

$16.50

Fajitas Vegetarian / Solo Vegetales

$13.99

Mariscos Especiales

Cocktail de Camaron

$12.00

Caldo De Mar

$24.00

Tilapia Filet

$17.50

Mojarra Frita

$16.50

Enchilada

$1.99

De Mi Pueblo

Sope

$4.50

Mollete

$9.99

Tostada

$3.50

Tamal

$4.00

Brunch Especiales

Carnitas Michoacanas

$10.25

Faja Quesadilla

$9.95

Lunch Fajitas

$12.75

Melting Burrito

$11.50

Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.95

Huevos a la Mexicana

$8.95

Huevos Rancheros

$8.95

Avocado Tostadas

$9.95

El Omelete

$9.95

Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

Chilaquiles

$9.95

Los Tacos

Al Hambre - 2

$12.99

Como Tingas - 2

$11.99

El Puerco - 2

$12.99

El Capitan - 2

$13.99

Ay Papa - 2

$11.50

El Coco no - 2

$14.99

Maciza - 2

$11.99

Aguacate - 2

$9.99

Taco Boracho - 2

$11.99

Taco Vegano - 2

$9.50

Lunch Taco Combo

Street Tacos

$10.95

BYO Combo

BYO Taco Combo

Daily Specials

Monday Marg Special

$4.99

Taco Tuesday Tradicional

$10.99

Wednesday Marg Special

$4.99

Thursday Draft

$4.50

All Desserts

Churros

$5.99

Flan

$5.99

Tres Leches

$5.99

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

XANGO

$5.99

Snickers

$2.00

Carlos V

$0.75

De La Rosa Masapan

$0.25

Rellerindos

$0.25

Kit Kat

$2.00

Ring Pop

$0.50

Bubble Gum

$0.25

Canels Chiclets

$0.25

York

$0.25

De La Rosa Loli Pop

$0.50

Paleta Payaso

$2.00

Signature Margaritas

Rebecca's Special Margarita

$14.99

Casa Nueva Margarita

$14.99

3 Berry margarita

$13.75

De Kiwi

$13.75

Pepinazo

$13.75

Juan Two Three

$13.75

Spicy Cilantro Jalapeno

$13.75

Skinny Margarita

$13.75

Berry Mint

$13.75

Spicy Mango

$13.75

Top Shelf Pitcher

$48.00

Regular Margaritas

Classica Margarita

$7.25+

De Oro Margarita

$8.25+

Flavored Margarita

$8.25+

Margarita Pitcher

Sangria Margarita

$10.75

El Trio Margarita Flight

$12.50

Virgin Margarita Jumbo

$5.99

Mexico Margarita

$5.99

Bandera Special

$8.99

Coronarita

$10.99

Craft Cocktails

Cantarito

$11.50

La Paloma

$11.50

Sangria

$8.25

Michelada

$9.95

Charro Negro

$10.50

Mexican Mule

$10.50

Mojito

$10.50

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Sangria Carafe

$18.95

Bloody Mary

$8.99

Wine

House Cabernet Sauvignon

House Merlot

House Chardonnay

EV Cabernet Sauvignon

EV Merlot

EV Chardonnay

GP Cabernet Sauvignon

GP Merlot

GT Chardonnay

Beer

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Corono Premier

$4.50

Dos Equis Lager

$4.50

Dos Equis Amber

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Modelo Negra

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Victoria

$4.50

DFT Corona

DFT Modelo Negra

Coors Light

Local/Seasonal

Bud Light

$3.95

Budweiser

$3.95

Miller Lite

$3.95

Coors Light

$3.95

Blue Moon

$3.95

White Claw Seltzer

$4.50

High Noon Seltzer

$4.50

Great Lakes Haze Craft IPA

$6.00

Culumbus Brewing Bohdi IPA

$6.00

Bell's Brewery IPA

$5.50

Topochico Seltzer

$4.50

N/A Beverages

Aguas Frescas

$4.00+

Fountain

$2.50

Hot Tea/Ice Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Juice

$3.00

Bottled

$2.95

Drink

$1.00

Blanco Silver

TEQUILA INFUSED

$5.95

Silver ALTOS

$7.00

Silver CAMARENA

$7.00

Silver ESPOLON

$7.00

Silver HORNITOS

$7.00

Silver MILAGRO

$7.00

Silver EL JIMADOR

$7.00

Silver CUERVO

$7.00

Silver SAUZA

$7.00

Silver BLUE NECTAR

$7.00

Silver TRES AGAVES

$7.00

Silver PELIGROSO

$7.00

Silver EXOTICO

$7.00

Silver 1800

$8.00

Silver CORAZON

$8.00

Silver CORRALEJO

$8.00

Silver CASA NOBLE

$8.00

Silver EL MAYOR

$8.00

Silver TRES AGAVES

$8.00

Silver CENTINELLA

$8.00

Silver SAUZA 901

$9.00

Silver CABO WABO

$9.00

Silver CORZO

$9.00

Silver MAESTRO DOBEL

$9.00

Silver TRES GENERACIONES

$9.00

Silver DON JULIO

$10.00

Silver PATRON

$10.00

Silver MILAGRO

$10.00

Silver KAH

$10.00

Silver HERRADURA

$10.00

Silver SUAVECITO

$10.00

Silver AVION

$10.00

Silver TERREMANA

$10.00

Silver 818

$10.00

Silver EL TESORO

$10.00

Silver OCHO

$10.00

Silver CALLE 23

$10.00

Silver CASAMIGOS

$10.00

Silver Cazadores

$7.99

Well Tequila

$4.99

Bandera

$11.99

Herradura Ultra

$14.00

Reposado

Reposado ALTOS

$7.00

Reposado CAMARENA

$7.00

Reposado ESPOLON

$7.00

Reposado HORNITOS

$7.00

Reposado MILAGRO

$7.00

Reposado EL JIMADOR

$7.00

Reposado CUERVO

$7.00

Reposado SAUZA

$7.00

Reposado BLUE NECTAR

$7.00

Reposado TRES AGAVES

$7.00

Reposado PELIGROSO

$7.00

Reposado EXOTICO

$7.00

Reposado 1800

$8.00

Reposado CORAZON

$8.00

Reposado CORRALEJO

$8.00

Reposado CASA NOBLE

$8.00

Reposado EL MAYOR

$8.00

Reposado TRES AGAVES

$8.00

Reposado CENTINELLA

$8.00

Reposado Centenario

$8.00

Reposado SAUZA 901

$9.00

Reposado CABO WABO

$9.00

Reposado CORZO

$9.00

Reposado MAESTRO DOBEL

$9.00

Reposado Milagro

$9.00

Reposado TRES GENERACIONES

$9.00

Reposado DON JULIO

$10.00

Reposado PATRON

$10.00

Reposado MILAGRO

$10.00

Reposado KAH

$10.00

Reposado HERRADURA

$10.00

Reposado SUAVECITO

$10.00

Reposado AVION

$10.00

Reposado TERREMANA

$10.00

Reposado 818

$10.00

Reposado EL TESORO

$10.00

Reposado OCHO

$10.00

Reposado CALLE 23

$10.00

Reposado CASAMIGOS

$10.00

Anejo

Anejo ALTOS

$9.00

Anejo CAMARENA

$9.00

Anejo ESPOLON

$9.00

Anejo HORNITOS

$9.00

Anejo MILAGRO

$9.00

Anejo EL JIMADOR

$9.00

Anejo CUERVO

$9.00

Anejo SAUZA

$9.00

Anejo BLUE NECTAR

$9.00

Anejo 1800

$11.00

Anejo CORAZON

$11.00

Anejo CORRALEJO

$11.00

Anejo CASA NOBLE

$11.00

Anejo EL MAYOR

$11.00

Anejo TRES AGAVES

$11.00

Anejo CENTINELLA

$11.00

Anejo SAUZA 901

$11.00

Anejo CABO WABO

$11.00

Anejo CORZO

$11.00

Anejo TRES GENERACIONES

$11.00

Anejo DON JULIO

$12.00

Anejo PATRON

$12.00

Anejo MILAGRO

$12.00

Anejo KAH

$2.00

Anejo HERRADURA

$12.00

Anejo SUAVECITO

$12.00

Anejo AVION

$12.00

Anejo TERREMANA

$12.00

Anejo 818

$12.00

Anejo EL TESORO

$12.00

Anejo OCHO

$12.00

Anejo CALLE 23

$12.00

Anejo CASAMIGOS

$12.00

Premium - Neat

DON JULIO 1942

$24.00

DON JULIO 70TH ANNIVERSARY

$15.00

DON JULIO REAL

$39.00

GRAN PATRON PLATINUM

$34.00

CLASE AZUL PLATA

$18.00

CLASE AZUL REPOSADO

$22.00

MILAGRO SELECT BARREL ANEJO

$15.00

ROCA PATRON ANEJO

$15.00

HORNITOS BLACK BARREL

$14.00

AVION 44

$22.00

CUERVO RESERVA DE LA FAMILIA

$22.00

FUENTESECA ANEJO

$22.00

Don Julio Primavera

$25.00

Ultra Premium - Neat

GRAN CENTENARIO LEYENDA

$30.00

DELEON EXTRA ANEJO

$100.00

SAN MATIAS REY SOL EXTRA ANEJO

$54.00

DON JULIO REAL

$140.00

CLASE AZUL ULTRA ANEJO

$330.00

ASOMBROSO ULTRA ANEJO

$100.00

FUENTESECA EXTREA ANEJO

$75.00

HERRADURA 150 YRS EXTRA ANEJO

$65.00

TRES CUATRO CINCO EXTRA ANEJO

$65.00

GRAN PIEDRA PATRON

$50.00

HERRADURA SUPREMA EXTRA ANEJO

$65.00

Vodka

Titos

$6.99

Absolut

$7.50

Ciroc

$9.99

Grey Goose

$9.99

Stolichnaya

$7.50

Ketel One

$9.99

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$8.99

Tanqueray

$8.99

Rum

Bacardi

$7.99

Captain Morgan

$7.99

Whiskey/bourbons

Jack Daniels

$8.99

Makers Mark

$8.99

Crown Royal

$8.99

Jim Beam

$7.99

Bullet Rye

$7.99

Fireball

$5.99

Jameson

$8.99

Scotch/Bourbon

Dewars

$7.99

J & B

$7.99

Buchanans

$9.99

Liqueur/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.99

Grand Gala

$5.99

Jagermeister

$5.99

Kahlua

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

TACOS | TEQUILA | MARGARITAS Authentic taste of Mexico at a modern experience!

Location

4525 Kent Road, Stow, OH 44224

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

