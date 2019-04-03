CASA NUEVA TACOS & TEQUILA
No reviews yet
4525 Kent Road
Stow, OH 44224
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
BYO Burrito/Bowl
Appetizers
Signature Tacos Especial
Street Tacos Tradicional
Entrees / Platillos
Mari's Mole
$15.99
Pollo Asado con Chorizo
$14.50
Pollo Hawaiano
$15.50
Pollo Chipotle
$15.50
Pollo con Rajas & Crema
$15.50
Carne Asada
$18.50
Mar y Tierra
$23.99
Asado Mix
$28.50
Camarones de la Casa
$17.99
Spicy Mango Camarones
$18.00
Seafood Poblano
$16.99
Carnitas Michoacanas
$15.95
Casa Nueva Burrito
$16.50
Bulldog Burrito
$15.50
Melting Burrito
$15.50
Burrito Verde
$15.50
Quecas a La Plancha
$16.50
Enchiladas Michoacanas
$16.50
Enchiladas Mixtas
$14.25
8oz Casa Nueva Steak
$22.99
Sides
Soups/Salads
De Mi Pueblo/ Kids / a la carte
Fajitas
Mariscos Especiales
De Mi Pueblo
Brunch Especiales
Los Tacos
Lunch Taco Combo
BYO Combo
Daily Specials
Signature Margaritas
Regular Margaritas
Craft Cocktails
Wine
Beer
Corona
$4.50
Corona Light
$4.50
Corono Premier
$4.50
Dos Equis Lager
$4.50
Dos Equis Amber
$4.50
Modelo Especial
$4.50
Modelo Negra
$4.50
Pacifico
$4.50
Victoria
$4.50
DFT Corona
DFT Modelo Negra
Coors Light
Local/Seasonal
Bud Light
$3.95
Budweiser
$3.95
Miller Lite
$3.95
Coors Light
$3.95
Blue Moon
$3.95
White Claw Seltzer
$4.50
High Noon Seltzer
$4.50
Great Lakes Haze Craft IPA
$6.00
Culumbus Brewing Bohdi IPA
$6.00
Bell's Brewery IPA
$5.50
Topochico Seltzer
$4.50
N/A Beverages
Blanco Silver
TEQUILA INFUSED
$5.95
Silver ALTOS
$7.00
Silver CAMARENA
$7.00
Silver ESPOLON
$7.00
Silver HORNITOS
$7.00
Silver MILAGRO
$7.00
Silver EL JIMADOR
$7.00
Silver CUERVO
$7.00
Silver SAUZA
$7.00
Silver BLUE NECTAR
$7.00
Silver TRES AGAVES
$7.00
Silver PELIGROSO
$7.00
Silver EXOTICO
$7.00
Silver 1800
$8.00
Silver CORAZON
$8.00
Silver CORRALEJO
$8.00
Silver CASA NOBLE
$8.00
Silver EL MAYOR
$8.00
Silver TRES AGAVES
$8.00
Silver CENTINELLA
$8.00
Silver SAUZA 901
$9.00
Silver CABO WABO
$9.00
Silver CORZO
$9.00
Silver MAESTRO DOBEL
$9.00
Silver TRES GENERACIONES
$9.00
Silver DON JULIO
$10.00
Silver PATRON
$10.00
Silver MILAGRO
$10.00
Silver KAH
$10.00
Silver HERRADURA
$10.00
Silver SUAVECITO
$10.00
Silver AVION
$10.00
Silver TERREMANA
$10.00
Silver 818
$10.00
Silver EL TESORO
$10.00
Silver OCHO
$10.00
Silver CALLE 23
$10.00
Silver CASAMIGOS
$10.00
Silver Cazadores
$7.99
Well Tequila
$4.99
Bandera
$11.99
Herradura Ultra
$14.00
Reposado
Reposado ALTOS
$7.00
Reposado CAMARENA
$7.00
Reposado ESPOLON
$7.00
Reposado HORNITOS
$7.00
Reposado MILAGRO
$7.00
Reposado EL JIMADOR
$7.00
Reposado CUERVO
$7.00
Reposado SAUZA
$7.00
Reposado BLUE NECTAR
$7.00
Reposado TRES AGAVES
$7.00
Reposado PELIGROSO
$7.00
Reposado EXOTICO
$7.00
Reposado 1800
$8.00
Reposado CORAZON
$8.00
Reposado CORRALEJO
$8.00
Reposado CASA NOBLE
$8.00
Reposado EL MAYOR
$8.00
Reposado TRES AGAVES
$8.00
Reposado CENTINELLA
$8.00
Reposado Centenario
$8.00
Reposado SAUZA 901
$9.00
Reposado CABO WABO
$9.00
Reposado CORZO
$9.00
Reposado MAESTRO DOBEL
$9.00
Reposado Milagro
$9.00
Reposado TRES GENERACIONES
$9.00
Reposado DON JULIO
$10.00
Reposado PATRON
$10.00
Reposado MILAGRO
$10.00
Reposado KAH
$10.00
Reposado HERRADURA
$10.00
Reposado SUAVECITO
$10.00
Reposado AVION
$10.00
Reposado TERREMANA
$10.00
Reposado 818
$10.00
Reposado EL TESORO
$10.00
Reposado OCHO
$10.00
Reposado CALLE 23
$10.00
Reposado CASAMIGOS
$10.00
Anejo
Anejo ALTOS
$9.00
Anejo CAMARENA
$9.00
Anejo ESPOLON
$9.00
Anejo HORNITOS
$9.00
Anejo MILAGRO
$9.00
Anejo EL JIMADOR
$9.00
Anejo CUERVO
$9.00
Anejo SAUZA
$9.00
Anejo BLUE NECTAR
$9.00
Anejo 1800
$11.00
Anejo CORAZON
$11.00
Anejo CORRALEJO
$11.00
Anejo CASA NOBLE
$11.00
Anejo EL MAYOR
$11.00
Anejo TRES AGAVES
$11.00
Anejo CENTINELLA
$11.00
Anejo SAUZA 901
$11.00
Anejo CABO WABO
$11.00
Anejo CORZO
$11.00
Anejo TRES GENERACIONES
$11.00
Anejo DON JULIO
$12.00
Anejo PATRON
$12.00
Anejo MILAGRO
$12.00
Anejo KAH
$2.00
Anejo HERRADURA
$12.00
Anejo SUAVECITO
$12.00
Anejo AVION
$12.00
Anejo TERREMANA
$12.00
Anejo 818
$12.00
Anejo EL TESORO
$12.00
Anejo OCHO
$12.00
Anejo CALLE 23
$12.00
Anejo CASAMIGOS
$12.00
Premium - Neat
DON JULIO 1942
$24.00
DON JULIO 70TH ANNIVERSARY
$15.00
DON JULIO REAL
$39.00
GRAN PATRON PLATINUM
$34.00
CLASE AZUL PLATA
$18.00
CLASE AZUL REPOSADO
$22.00
MILAGRO SELECT BARREL ANEJO
$15.00
ROCA PATRON ANEJO
$15.00
HORNITOS BLACK BARREL
$14.00
AVION 44
$22.00
CUERVO RESERVA DE LA FAMILIA
$22.00
FUENTESECA ANEJO
$22.00
Don Julio Primavera
$25.00
Ultra Premium - Neat
GRAN CENTENARIO LEYENDA
$30.00
DELEON EXTRA ANEJO
$100.00
SAN MATIAS REY SOL EXTRA ANEJO
$54.00
DON JULIO REAL
$140.00
CLASE AZUL ULTRA ANEJO
$330.00
ASOMBROSO ULTRA ANEJO
$100.00
FUENTESECA EXTREA ANEJO
$75.00
HERRADURA 150 YRS EXTRA ANEJO
$65.00
TRES CUATRO CINCO EXTRA ANEJO
$65.00
GRAN PIEDRA PATRON
$50.00
HERRADURA SUPREMA EXTRA ANEJO
$65.00
Whiskey/bourbons
Scotch/Bourbon
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
TACOS | TEQUILA | MARGARITAS Authentic taste of Mexico at a modern experience!
Location
4525 Kent Road, Stow, OH 44224
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Joe Tony's Bourbon Steak
No Reviews
347 Tuscarawas Avenue Northwest New Philadelphia, OH 44663
View restaurant
T'Cakes Cupcakes and Cookies - 9293 Olde Eight Rd.
No Reviews
9293 Olde Eight Road Northfield, OH 44067
View restaurant
More near Stow
Kent
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Akron
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
Twinsburg
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Aurora
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Northfield
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Brecksville
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Uniontown
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.