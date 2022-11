Casa Oinari - Parlier 13699 E. Manning Ave

SALMON POKi BOWL

$16.99

SASHIMI IS TOSSED IN OUR MOST SPECIAL EDO-POP SAUCE! SPICY WITH SMOKEY LITTLE KICK, IT BALANCES PERFECTLY WITH ALL THE OTHER INGREDIENTS IN OUR POKI BOWLS! SERVED OVER SUSHI STICKY RICE W/CRAB, STEAMED SHRIMP, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, TOBIKO & SPROUTS.