A map showing the location of Casa Perico Mexican Grille - 63rd St 4521 Northwest 63rd StreetView gallery

Casa Perico Mexican Grille - 63rd St 4521 Northwest 63rd Street

review star

No reviews yet

4521 Northwest 63rd Street

Oklahoma City, OK 73132

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

BOTANA

BOTANA

$10.99

FRIED AVOCADO SLICES

$9.99

NACHOS DE QUESO

$12.99

NACHOS DE FRIJOLES

$12.99

NACHOS DE CARNE

$14.99

NACHOS DE POLLO

$14.99

NACHOS DE FAJITA SUPREME

$15.99

JALAPENOS FRITOS

$7.99

PIZZA MEXICANA

$11.99

QUESADILLA

$13.99

COCTEL DE CAMARONES

$15.99

GUACAMOLE MEDIUM

$7.99

GUACAMOLE LARGE

$9.99

ESPECIALIDADES CON HUEVO

CHILAQUILES CON HUEVO

$11.99

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$11.99

CHORIZO CON HUEVO

$10.99

ESPECIALIDADES EL PERICO

PLATO MEXICANO

$17.99

PARRILLADA FOR TWO

$35.99

PARRILLADA FOR THREE

$47.99

PARRILLADA FOR FOUR

$59.99

CHILE RELLENO

$15.99

CARNE ASADA

$15.99

CARNITAS DE PUERCO

$14.99

SIZZLIN FAJITAS

SINGLE BEEF FAJITAS

$17.99

SINGLE CK FAJITAS

$17.99

SINGLE SHRIMP FAJITAS

$18.99

SINGLE MIX FAJITAS BEEF AND CK

$17.99

SINGLE FAJITAS BEEF AND SHRIMP

$17.99

SINGLE MIX FAJITAS CK AND SHRIMP

$17.99

SINGLE MIX FAJITAS BEEF,CK,AND SHRIMP

$19.99

DOUBLE BEEF FAJITAS

$34.99

DOUBLE CK FAJITAS

$34.99

DOUBLE MIX FAJITAS BEEF AND CK

$34.99

DOUBLE SHRIMP FAJITAS

$35.99

DOUBLE MIS FAJITAS BEEF AND SHRIMP

$35.99

DOUBLE MIX FAJITAS CK AND SHRIMP

$35.99

DOUBLE MIX FAJITAS BEEF CK AND SHRIMP

$35.99

LO PREFERIDO DE LOS PERICOS

TORTA DE CARNITAS

$13.99

BISTECK A LA MEXICANA

$16.49

BURRITO GIGANTE

$15.99

PUERCO VERDE

$14.99

FILETE DE PESCADO

$15.99

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$16.99

CALDO DE PESCADO Y CAMARON

$16.49

SOPA DE TORTILLA BOWL

$10.99

SOPA DE TORTILLA SMALL

$8.99

MENUDO

$14.99

ESPECIALIDADES MEXICANAS

ENCHILADAS DE QUESO

$12.99

ENCHILADAS DE CARNE

$13.99

ENCHILADAS DE POLLO

$13.99

ENCHILADAS DE CAMARONES

$14.99

CHICKEN MONTERREY

$15.99

CENA MEXICANA

$14.99

BEEF TAMALES DINNER

$13.99

CHICKEN TAMALE DINNER

$13.99

CHIMICHANGA

$13.99

FLAUTAS DE POLLO

$13.99

FLAUTAS DE CARNE

$13.99

BURRITO DE POLLO

$13.99

BURRITO DE CARNE

$13.99

LOS TACOS DE EL PERICO

TACO TAPADO

$15.99

TACOS A LA PLANCHA DE POLLO

$13.99

TACOS A LA PLANCHA DE CARNE

$13.99

TACOS PIONEROS

$13.99

TACOS MEXICANOS

$14.99

TACOS DE CARNE

$13.99

TACOS DE POLLO

$13.99

CHICKEN TACO SALAD

$14.99

BEEF TACO SALAD

$14.49

TACOS DE PESCADO

$13.49

ESPECIALIDADES VEGETARIANS

ENCHILADAS DE ESPINACAS

$13.49

ENCHILADAS DE RAJAS

$13.49

ENCHILADAS DE CHAMPINONES

$13.49

QUESADILLA DE ESPINACAS

$13.99

QUESADILLA DE RAJAS

$13.99

QUESADILLA DE CHAMPINONES

$13.99

CHIMICHANGA DE ESPINACAS

$13.99

CHIMICHANGA DE RAJAS

$13.99

CHIMICHANGA DE CHAMPINONES

$13.99

TACO SALAD DE CHAMPINONES

$13.99

FAJITAS VEGETARIANAS SINGLE

$16.99

KIDS

KID ENCHILADA

$6.99

KID TACO

$6.99

KID QUESADILLA

$6.99

KID CORN DOG

$6.99

KID CK STRIPS

$6.99

KID RICE AND BEANS ONLY

$3.49

KID BEVERAGE

$1.99

ADULT KID PLATE

$3.00

KID BURRITO

$6.99

KID NACHOS

$6.99

A LA CARTA

ENCHILADA A LA CARTA

$6.49

TACO A LA CARTA

$6.49

TAMAL A LA CARTA

$6.49

BURRITO

$8.99

CHILE RELLENO A LA CARTA

$9.99

TOSTADA A LA CARTA

$6.49

CHIMICHANGA A LA CARTA

$8.99

SHORT ORDER

$8.49

REGULAR ORDER

$10.49

SIDES

SIDE DE RICE

$3.49

SIDE DE REFRAID BEANS

$3.49

SIDE DE FRIED BEANS

$3.49

SIDE DE RANCHERO BEANS

$3.49

SIDE DE BORRACHO BEANS

$3.49

SIDE DE STEAM BEANS

$3.49

SIDE DE BLACK BEANS

$3.49

SIDE DE PAPAS RANCHERAS

$3.49

SIDE DE MEXICAN CORN

$3.49

SIDE DE STEAM CORN

$3.49

SIDE DE GRILL VEGGIES

$3.49

BOWL DE BEANS 12 ONZAS

$5.99

BOWL DE CHILE MEAT 12 ONZAS

$5.99

SIDE OF FRIES

$3.49

SIDE OF FRIED JALAPENOS

$1.00

SIDE OF GUACAMOLE

$2.99

SIDE OF SOUR CREAM

$1.25

SIDE OF PICO

$1.50

SHARE PLATE

$3.00

RICE AND BEANS

$5.99

HABANERA

$2.99

FRIED JALAPENOS

$1.99

SIDE OF SLICE AVOCADOS

$2.99

SIDE OF SHREDD CHZ

$1.99

TWO SIDES PLATE

$5.99

SET UP

LARGE SET UP 12 ONZAS

$7.99

SMALL SET UP 6 ONZAS

$4.99

SMALL SALSA

$2.99

LARGE SALSA

$3.99

SMALL QUESO

$2.99

LARGE QUESO

$3.99

SMALL RELISH

$2.99

LARGE RELISH

$4.99

DOZEN OF CORN TORTILLAS

$2.99

DOZEN OF FLOUR TORTILLAS

$3.99

SMALL BAG OF CHIPS 4

$1.99

MEDIUM BAG OF CHIPS 8

$2.99

LARGE BAG OF CHIPS (BROWN ONE)

$8.99

LARGE SALSA 32 ONZAS

$8.99

LARGE QUESO 32 ONZAS

$9.99

LARGE RELISH 32 ONZAS

$9.99

SMALL HABANERA

$2.99

LARGE HABANERA 12 ONZAS

$4.25

LARGE HABANERA 32 ONZAS

$9.99

CATERING

DOZEN OF ENCHILADAS

$27.00

DOZEN OF TAMALES

$33.00

MEDIUM TRAY OF RICE

$20.00

LARGE TRAY OF RICE

$40.00

MEDIUM TRAY OF REFRAID BEANS

$22.00

LARGE TRAY OF REFRAID BEANS

$44.00

DELIVERY FEE

$25.00

SOFT DRINKS

WATER

COKE

$2.75

DIET COKE

$2.75

DR PEPPER

$2.75

DIET DR PEPPER

$2.75

FANTA

$2.75

SPRITE

$2.75

HORCHATA

$2.75

LIMONADA

$2.75

JAMAICA

$2.75

COKE BOTTLE

$2.75

AGUA MINERAL

$2.75

AGUA MINERAL PREPARADA

$4.50

SODA BOTTLE

$2.75

ICE TEA

$2.75

SWEET TEA

$2.75

COFFEE

$2.75

HOT TEA

$2.75

KIDS DRINK

$1.99

REFILL HORCHATA

$1.50

REFILL JAMAICA

$1.50

REFILL LIMONADA

$1.50

TEQUILA

PATRON SILVER SHOT

$7.99

PATRON SILVER DOBLE SHOT

$11.99

PATRON REPOSADO SHOT

$7.99

PATRON REPOSADO DOBLE SHOT

$11.99

PATRON ANEJO SHOT

$7.99

PATRON ANEJO DOBLE SHOT

$11.99

DON JULIO SILVER SHOT

$7.99

DON JULIO SILVER DOBLE SHOT

$11.99

DON JULIO SILVER SHOT

$7.99

DON JULIO SILVER DOBLE SHOT

$11.99

HERRADURA SILVER SHOT

$7.99

HERRADURA SILVER DOBLE SHOT

$11.99

1800 REPOSADO SHOT

$5.99

1800 REPOSADO DOBLE SHOT

$8.99

1800 SILVER SHOT

$5.99

1800 SILVER DOBLE SHOT

$8.99

JOSE CUERVO SILVER SHOT

$4.99

JOSE CUERVO SILVER DOBLE SHOT

$6.99

1800 COCONUT SHOT

$4.99

1800 COCONUT DOBLE SHOT

$6.99

CAZADORES SHOT

$4.99

TRES GENERACIONES REPOSADO SHOT

$6.99

RUM

MALIBU RUM

$3.99

RUMCHATA

$4.99

BACARDI RUM

$5.99

WHISKEY

JACK DANIELS SHOT

$7.99

CROWN ROYAL SHOT

$6.99

JAMESON SHOT

$7.99

BUCHANAS SHOT

$7.99

VODKA

Svedka

$4.99

Sky

$4.99

Grey Goose

$6.99

Smirnoff

$4.99

WINE

CHARDONNAY

$7.99

CABERNET

$7.99

MERLOT

$7.99

WHITE ZINFANDEL

$7.99

Sangria

$7.99

DESERTS

SOPAPILLA

$1.00

DOZEN OF SOPAPILLAS

$12.00

HALF OF DOZEN OF SOPAPILLAS

$6.00

CHURROS

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4521 Northwest 63rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73132

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

