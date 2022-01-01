Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Casa Real Mexican Grill

868 Reviews

$$

243 E 29th St

Loveland, CO 80538

Order Again

Popular Items

Street Taco
Signature Burrito
Quesadillas

Appetizers

Rolled Flautas Bites

Rolled Flautas Bites

$10.25

Three rolled flour tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken and deep fried. Served with queso dip, sour cream, lettuce.

Queso Dip.

Queso Dip.

$4.99

With a hint of smoky flavor and a mild heat level, this rich, creamy cheddar dip is to die for! Served in a 6oz clear container with a bag of chips.

Los Amigos Dip

$9.50

5oz Chunky fresh Salsa, Bean Dip, and Queso sauce served in individual sides. Comes with a large bag of chips.

Calamari Frito

Calamari Frito

$13.25

Breaded Calamari Rings and Tentacles, served with our DELICIOUS spicy Mayo!

Enchiladas

Yummy Enchiladas! Choose your favorite sauces!
Las Clasicas Enchiladas

Las Clasicas Enchiladas

Enchiladas filled with your choice of Cheese, Shredded Beef, Ground Beef, OR Green Chile Chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream on the side. Choose your sauce of Spicy Green Chile, Mild Red Chile, Queso Sauce, or any combination you would like.

Trio Enchiladas

Trio Enchiladas

$10.75

Three Enchiladas per order. One with cheese, another with Pork Carnitas, and the last one with Green Chile Chicken. Smothered individually in queso, red, and green chile. (NO SUBSITITIONS). Sour cream drizzled on top with cilantro for garnish.

Real Mexican Enchiladas.

Real Mexican Enchiladas.

$11.50

Two traditional enchiladas filled with your choice of cheese, ground beef, shredded beef, or green chile chicken. Topped with cabbage, avocado slices, and cotija cheese.

Burritos

Your craving ends with our hand-crafted burritos
Signature Burrito

Signature Burrito

Our famous signature burrito. The same one you have been ordering for years! Served with a 2 - cheese blend, house-made rice & creamy refried beans. On the side, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Burrito Jalisco

Burrito Jalisco

$11.25

Similar to our signature burrito, only difference is we pour creamy sour cream on top. Also cilantro and pico for garnish. (does not come with guacamole)

Supremo Burrito.

Supremo Burrito.

This is a BIG boy! The supremo burrito is stuffed with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream, your meat choice, and rice & beans. On the outside, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.

California Burrito.

California Burrito.

Our California burrito has sour cream spread out on the tortilla, filled with your proteins choice and then with added crispy French fries. Lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side.

Bean And Cheese Burrito

Bean And Cheese Burrito

$12.95

Creamy refried pinto beans with cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. On the side, sour cream, lettuce and tomato.

Tacos

Street tacos.

Street tacos.

Delicious Street tacos that are topped with cilantro and purple onion. Comes only with a lime on the side. (Add Rice & Beans for $3.50)

Ancho Fry Roasted Pork Belly Tacos

Ancho Fry Roasted Pork Belly Tacos

$12.95

Comes with 3 rich and spicy tender pork belly tacos with sweet slaw and our unique spicy mayo on top.

Fried Crispy Tacos.

Fried Crispy Tacos.

The classics, corn tortilla filled with your choice of chicken, beef, ground beef, or potato and then deep fried. Topped off with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese.

Tacos from the Sea!

Tacos from the Sea!

Two tacos per order, flour tortillas, red onions, sweet slaw, and spicy mayo. Your choice of Calamari, Baja Fish, Or Baja shrimp.

Clasicos

#1 Enchilada & Taco

#1 Enchilada & Taco

$14.95

Crispy fried taco and enchilada topped with mole. Taco can be made with shredded Beef or chicken. Enchilada can be made out of cheese, ground Beef, shredded Beef or shredded chicken. Served with lettuce and tomato on the side.

#2 Enchilada & Chile Relleno

#2 Enchilada & Chile Relleno

$15.75

Classic chile relleno and one enchilada smothered in mole. Served with lettuce and tomato on the side.

#3 Two Enchiladas

#3 Two Enchiladas

$13.50

Two enchiladas topped with mole sauce and melted cheese on top. Choice of cheese, chicken, ground Beef, or shredded Beef.

#4 Medium Smothered Burrito

#4 Medium Smothered Burrito

$14.99

Medium size smothered burrito stuffed with your choice of ground Beef, shredded Beef or shredded chicken, rice, and beans on the side. Served with guacamole, sour cream and cheese.

#5 Enchilada & Tostada

$12.99
#6 Chimichanga

#6 Chimichanga

$15.99

Deep-fried burrito. Chicken, Beef, or ground Beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, tomato and cheese.

#7 Enchilada & Tamale

#7 Enchilada & Tamale

$14.99

Enchilada filled with cheese, ground Beef, shredded Beef, or shredded chicken. One tamale filled with pork served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side.

Especialidad De La Casa

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$14.95

Three crispy corn tacos, melted cheese, guajillo braised beef, onions, cilantro, and a side of delicious consume!

Pork Belly Bites

Pork Belly Bites

$13.99

Crispy ancho seasoned fried pork belly bites. Served with our unique spicy mayo, famous style street corn, and corn tortillas.

Green Chili Chicken Taquitos

Green Chili Chicken Taquitos

$11.75

Three green chile chicken filled taquitos, topped with lettuce, radish, queso fresco, and crema (sour cream).

Carne Asada Plato (New York Strip)

Carne Asada Plato (New York Strip)

$20.50

Charbroiled seasoned steak served with pico de gallo, rice, beans, and tortillas.

Carnitas Michoacana

Carnitas Michoacana

$16.50

Simmered tender michoacan style pork carnitas served with fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and tortillas.

Green Chile Sopes

Green Chile Sopes

$12.75

Three fried masa bases with savory bean bottom, green chile chicken, lettuce, radish, queso fresco, & sour cream.

Cochinita Pibil Pork Ribs

Cochinita Pibil Pork Ribs

$23.50Out of stock

Pork ribs, citrus BBQ, served with Mexican style street corn, delicious Spanish rice and baked potatoes.

Quesadillas, Tortas, Tostadas & Nachos

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$11.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheddar and jack cheese. Served with sour cream, and pico de gallo. Meat options include; steak, grilled chicken, shredded chicken, shredded Beef, or ground Beef. (we apologize but no longer comes with guacamole)

Tortas

Tortas

$13.99

A Mexican sandwich filled with meat, beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans or French fries. Meat options, steak, grilled chicken, carnitas, al pastor, shredded Beef, or shredded chicken.

Tostada

Tostada

$5.99

Fried corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce tomato and cheese. Meat options, steak, grilled chicken, carnitas, al pastor, shredded Beef, or shredded chicken.

Homemade Super Nachos Platter

Homemade Super Nachos Platter

$13.50

Corn chips topped with melted cheddar and jack cheese, beans, sour cream, tomato, cilantro and onions. Try them smothered with one of our sauces. (we apologize but no longer comes with guacamole)

Homemade Super Fries Platter

Homemade Super Fries Platter

$14.25

French fries topped with melted cheddar and jack cheese, beans, sour cream, tomato, cilantro and onions. Try them smothered with one of our sauces. (we apologize but no longer comes with

Fajitas

Casa Real Fajita

Casa Real Fajita

$25.99

Charbroiled steak strips, grilled chicken breast and shrimp served over a bed of grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas. (we apologize but no longer comes with guacamole) (Image may differ from your selection)

Steak Fajita

Steak Fajita

$25.50

Charbroiled steak strips served over a bed of grilled onions and bell peppers on a sizzling skillet served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas. (we apologize but no longer comes with guacamole) (Image may not reflect this item)

Carnitas Fajitas

Carnitas Fajitas

$17.99

Traditional carnitas served over a bed of grilled onions and bell peppers on a sizzling skillet served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas. (we apologize but no longer comes with guacamole)(Image may not reflect this item)

Pollo Fajita

Pollo Fajita

$19.50

Charbroiled chicken strips served over a bed of grilled onions and bell peppers, served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas. (we apologize but no longer comes with guacamole)(Image may not reflect this item)

Shrimp Fajita

Shrimp Fajita

$23.50

Grilled shrimp and battered fried shrimp served over grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and tortillas. (we apologize but no longer comes with guacamole)(Image may not reflect this item)

Mixed/Matched

Mixed/Matched

$23.99

Your choice of any two proteins, charbroiled steak strips, grilled chicken, traditional carnitas, or shrimp, served over a bed of grilled onions and bell peppers on a sizzling skillet served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas. (we apologize but no longer comes with guacamole)(Image may not reflect this item)

Soups & Salads

Taco Salad

$11.50

Flour tortilla shell. Your choice of Carnitas, ground beef, shredded beef, or green chile chicken. Tomato, cheese, Kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, Napa cabbage, red cabbage, & carrots

Fajita Taco Salad

$13.50

Flour tortilla shell with your choice of sirloin steak or grilled chicken. Sautéed onions and bell peppers served over kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, Napa cabbage, red cabbage, & carrots, tomato, and cheese

Vallarta Salad

$15.50

Seasoned grilled chicken breast. Tortilla strips, tossed kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, Napa cabbage, red cabbage, & carrots. Topped off with a sliced avocado. Spicy cilantro vinaigrette dressing.

House Tortilla Soup

House Tortilla Soup

$10.50

Tortilla soup cooked with vegetables and chicken. Topped with fresh avocado, jack cheese and corn tortilla strips.

Birria De Res

Birria De Res

$13.75

Mexican dish from the state of Jalisco, traditional ancestral soup made from a combination of chili pepper-based beef meat adobo, potatoes, garlic, cumin, bay leaves, and thyme, and cooked at a low heat

Pozole

Pozole

$13.50Out of stock

Traditional Mexican pozole is a rich, brothy soup made with pork, hominy, and red chiles. Topped with shredded cabbage, radishes, cilantro, and a lime

Del Mar (Seafood)

Camarones A La Diabla

Camarones A La Diabla

$18.95

Shrimp sauteed in spicy hot sauce, mushrooms and onions. Served with rice, green salad and tortillas.

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$19.25

Shrimp sauteed in butter and garlic sauces. Served with rice, green salad and tortillas.

Camarones Espanoles

Camarones Espanoles

$21.99

Wild caught shrimp stuffed with crème cheese and our unique spicy mayo, wrapped in a delicious layer of bacon. Served with a spicy mayo on the side, green salad

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.75

Shrimp cocktail with tomato, avocado, onions, cilantro and a twist of lime.

Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.50

Asian white ale wild caught shrimp, flour tortilla with melted cheddar & jack cheese. Served with cilantro cream, and pico de gallo

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Potato Folded Fried Tacos (order of 2)

$10.50

2 crispy folded fried tacos stuffed with seasoned mashed potatoes, cabbage, pico de gallo, and cheese. black beans

Vegetarian Nachos

$11.25

Corn chips topped with melted cheddar & jack cheese, black beans, sour cream, tomato, and cilantro

Vegetarian super fries

$11.75

French fries topped with melted cheddar & jack cheese, black beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, and cilantro

Vegetarian bean burrito

$12.75

Whole black beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla smothered in queso sauce. On the side, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato

Vegetarian Cheese Quesadilla

$11.75

Flour tortilla with melted cheddar & jack cheese. Served with sour cream, and pico de gallo

A La Carte

Enchilada

Enchilada

$4.98

One enchilada topped with red mole sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side. Choice of cheese, shredded chicken, ground Beef, and shredded Beef.

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$8.50

Classic chile relleno poblano stuffed with cheese, and dipped in egg batter. Served with guacamole, sour cream and lettuce.

Tamale

Tamale

$4.50

Pork filled tamale smothered in our signature red (mild) chili and cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato on the side.

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$12.50

Flour tortilla deep fried with your choice of shredded chicken, shredded Beef, or ground Beef. Also filled with small amount of refried beans and cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and cheese.

Crispy Fried Taco

Crispy Fried Taco

$3.49

Fried crispy taco filled with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Shredded Beef, Chicken, Or Ground beef options.

Crispy Potato Taco

Crispy Potato Taco

$3.49

Crispy folded fried taco stuffed with seasoned mashed potatoes, cabbage, pico de gallo and cheese.

Street Taco

Street Taco

$3.75

One classic street taco topped with cilantro and onions. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo. Options include; steak, grilled chicken, carnitas, shredded Beef, shredded chicken, and ground Beef.

Baja Fish Taco

$5.25

Baja Shrimp Taco

$4.99

Calamari Taco

$5.62

Dessert Menu

Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$6.25

A deep-fried tortilla dough that is fried until it is puffy and a small air pocket appears within the pastry. Eaten with honey. Cinnamon, and sugar.

Churros

Churros

$7.25

Warm caramel filled churros topped with whipped cream, sugar, and cinnamon.

Flan

Flan

$5.25Out of stock

Traditional custard dessert topped with whipped cream and chocolate.

Ultimate Dessert

$8.75

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.89
Diet Cola

Diet Cola

$2.89
Fanta

Fanta

$2.89
Sprite

Sprite

$2.89
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.89
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.89
Rasberry Ice Tea

Rasberry Ice Tea

$2.89
Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$2.89
Coffee

Coffee

$2.89
Horchata

Horchata

$2.89

Hot Tea

$2.89
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.89

Soda Water

$2.89

Arnolod Palmer

$2.89

Shirly Temple

$2.89

Cherry Coke

$2.89

Milk

$2.89

Chocolate Milk

$2.89

Orange Juice

$2.89

Apple Juice - kids

$1.99

Kids Drink

$1.50+

Tonic Water

$2.89

Squirt

$2.89

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.89

Clamato

$2.89

Sides

Beans

$2.99+

Rice

$2.85+

Side of Rice and Beans

$2.99+

Fried Jalapeno

$0.50+

Pico De Gallo

$1.10+

Shredded Cheese

$0.65+

Sour Cream

$1.15+

Guacamole

$2.30+

Small Ranch

$0.75+

Side Of Tortillas

$1.25+

Sliced Avocado

$0.95+

Onions

$0.30+

Black Beans

$1.25+

French Fries 3/8 cut

$4.25

Chunky Salsa

$4.75+

Green Chile

$4.15+

Red Chile

$4.15+

Queso Sauce

$4.99+

Side of Green Chile

$1.50

Side of Red Chile

$1.50

Side Of Mole

$1.50

Side Of Chipotle

$1.50

Whole Beans

$3.75

Side Of Onion& Bell

$3.00

Side Grilled Onion

$1.50

Side Bell Pepper

$1.50

Side Squash & Zucchini

$3.00

Side Limes

$1.00

Cilantro

$0.99+

Bag of chips

$1.65

Chicken Breast side (1 Breast 4oz)

$3.97

Kids

Cheese Quesadilla - Kids

$6.99

Chicken Tenders - kids

$6.99

3 strips of dark meat with a homemade ranch sauce. Served with a side of fries.

Cheese Burger

$6.99

Burger - NO CHEESE

$6.99

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Crispy chicken nuggets served with a side of fries.

Mac N Cheese - Kids

$6.99

Delicious taste and creamy texture of macaroni pasta with cheesy goodness.

Chicken Tacos - Kids

$6.50

2 street-sized tacos of grilled chicken breast. Onion and cilantro on the side.

Margaritas

House Margarita

$6.99

Habanero Lime Margarita

$7.99

Blue Malibu

$8.99

Presidente Margarita

$13.99

Casa Real Margarita

$14.99

Colorado Margarita

$14.99

Cadillac Margarita

$10.99

Jalapeno Margarita

$7.99

La Flaca (Skinny) Margarita

$7.99

Peach Margarita

$6.99

Strawberry Margarita

$6.99

Mango Margarita

$6.99

Gold Margarita

$9.99

Flight To Casa!

$21.99

Hibiscus Marg

$7.99

Casarita Margarita

$10.99

Smoked Jalapeño Marg

$7.99

Pitcher (6 Margs)

$41.99+

Real House Pitcher

$40.00

Daily Drink Special

$9.99

Italian Marg

$9.99

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$4.75

Fat Tire

$4.75

Budweiser

$4.75

Coors Light

$4.75

Angry Orchard

$4.75

Bud Light Draft

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.75

Bud Light

$5.00

Low Rider Lime Berthoud

$4.00

Fearless Youth

$4.00

Low Rider Mug

$6.50

Fearless Youth Mug

$6.50

Son Of Sam Draft

$4.00

Corona Especial

$5.75

Corona Light

$5.75

Dos Xx

$5.75

Pacifico

$5.75

Tecate

$5.75

Modelo Especial

$5.75

Modelo Negra

$5.75

Modelo Draft

$4.00

Dos Xx Lager Draft

$4.00

Dos Xx Amber Draft

$4.00

Pacifico Draft

$4.00

Mug Modelo

$6.00

Coronita

$4.00

MUG XX LAGER

$6.50

PACIFICO MUG

$6.50

XX AMBAR MUG

$6.50

Corona Premier

$5.75

Premier Draft

$4.00

Premier MUG

$6.00

Mexology

Michelada

$12.99

Michelada Verde

$12.99

Paloma

$8.99

Sangria Real

$12.99

Mexican Mule

$8.99

Smokey Piña

$8.99

Mojito

$9.99

Mangonada

$11.99

Sparkling Love

$21.00

Pina Colada

$7.99

Bloody Mary

$8.95

Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.99

Tequila Sunrise

$7.99

Long Island

$9.00

Romance On The Beach

$7.99

OLD FASHION

$8.00

Real Sangria Pitcher

$49.99

Jack And Coke

$8.00

Tequila Soda

$6.00

White Russian

$7.99

Daily Drink Special

$9.99

Cinco Mule

$7.99

Cinco Piña

$7.99

Wines

White Zinfandel

$6.85

Chardonnay

$6.85

Pinot Grigio

$6.85

Merlot

$6.85

Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.85

Non- Alcoholic Beverages

O'doul's

$3.95

Strawberry Margarita

$4.95

Strawberry Daiquiri

$4.95

Agua Mineral Preparada

$4.95

Pina Colada

$4.95

Lime Margarita

$4.95

Peach Marg

$4.95

Mango Marg

$4.95

Michelada Non/alc

$4.95

Michelada Non/alc

$4.95

Tequilas Blanco/ Silver

Monte Alban Silver

$5.50

Patron Silver

$12.25

Tres Generaciones Plata

$12.99

Hornitos Plata

$6.95

Don Julio Blanco

$14.75

1800 Silver

$6.50

Herradura Silver

$13.95

Casa Amigos Silver

$14.95

Centenario Silver

$9.85

Corralejo Silver

$9.95

Maestro Dobel

$9.95

Tequilas Reposado/Gold

Monte Alba Reposado Gold

$5.75

1800 Reposado

$6.50

Casa Amigos Reposado

$15.99

Don Julio Reposado

$16.25

Patron Reposado

$16.25

Herradura Reposado

$14.99

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.95

Corralejo Reposado

$10.50

Centenario

$11.25

Hornitos Reposado

$8.50

Cazadores Reposado

$8.50

CLASE AZUL

$19.99

Tequilas Anejo/Aged Gold

Patron Anejo

$17.75

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$14.99

Corralejo Anejo

$13.25

Don Julio Anejo

$17.95

Herradura Anejo

$15.99

Centenario Añejo

$11.95

Casa Amigos Anejo

$17.75

Herradura Ultra Añejo

$18.99

Don Julio 1942

$20.99

Mezcal Monte Alba

$5.99

Vodka

Absolute Vodka

$6.99

Gray Goose Vodka

$9.85

House Vodka

$6.00

Ketel One Vodka

$9.25

Titos

$8.00

SKY Vodka

$6.75

Smirnoff Vodka

$6.75

Rum

Dark Rum

$7.00

House Rum

$6.00

Malibu Rum

$6.25

151 Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Captin Morgan

$6.99

Myers

$8.25

Gin

House Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.25

Scotch

J&B Scotch

$7.00

House Scotch

$8.00

Buchanas 12YR

$9.00

Buchanas

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$9.25

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$14.50

The Glendlivet

$9.00

Whiskey

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$8.25

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Bean

$6.25

Makers Mark

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.25

House Whiskey

$5.00

Brandy

House Brandy

$6.00

Presidente

$7.00

Don Pedro

$7.00

Torres

$7.00

Cognac

Courvoisier

$9.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Martel

$9.00

Remmy Martin

$9.00

SHOTS!!!

Double Shot

$4.00

Extra Grand Mar

$4.00

LA FRESA

$6.75

JALAPEÑO FUEGO

$5.95

GREEN IGUANA

$5.95

ROJO RIDER

$6.50

LA AMIGA

$6.25

LEMON DROP

$5.95

TEQUILA DROP

$5.95

Mezcal

$5.50

Daily Drink Special

$5.99

Grand Marnier

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

243 E 29th St, Loveland, CO 80538

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Casa Real Mexican Grill image

Map
