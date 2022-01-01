- Home
Casa Real Mexican Grill
868 Reviews
$$
243 E 29th St
Loveland, CO 80538
Popular Items
Appetizers
Rolled Flautas Bites
Three rolled flour tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken and deep fried. Served with queso dip, sour cream, lettuce.
Queso Dip.
With a hint of smoky flavor and a mild heat level, this rich, creamy cheddar dip is to die for! Served in a 6oz clear container with a bag of chips.
Los Amigos Dip
5oz Chunky fresh Salsa, Bean Dip, and Queso sauce served in individual sides. Comes with a large bag of chips.
Calamari Frito
Breaded Calamari Rings and Tentacles, served with our DELICIOUS spicy Mayo!
Enchiladas
Las Clasicas Enchiladas
Enchiladas filled with your choice of Cheese, Shredded Beef, Ground Beef, OR Green Chile Chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream on the side. Choose your sauce of Spicy Green Chile, Mild Red Chile, Queso Sauce, or any combination you would like.
Trio Enchiladas
Three Enchiladas per order. One with cheese, another with Pork Carnitas, and the last one with Green Chile Chicken. Smothered individually in queso, red, and green chile. (NO SUBSITITIONS). Sour cream drizzled on top with cilantro for garnish.
Real Mexican Enchiladas.
Two traditional enchiladas filled with your choice of cheese, ground beef, shredded beef, or green chile chicken. Topped with cabbage, avocado slices, and cotija cheese.
Burritos
Signature Burrito
Our famous signature burrito. The same one you have been ordering for years! Served with a 2 - cheese blend, house-made rice & creamy refried beans. On the side, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Burrito Jalisco
Similar to our signature burrito, only difference is we pour creamy sour cream on top. Also cilantro and pico for garnish. (does not come with guacamole)
Supremo Burrito.
This is a BIG boy! The supremo burrito is stuffed with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream, your meat choice, and rice & beans. On the outside, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
California Burrito.
Our California burrito has sour cream spread out on the tortilla, filled with your proteins choice and then with added crispy French fries. Lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side.
Bean And Cheese Burrito
Creamy refried pinto beans with cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. On the side, sour cream, lettuce and tomato.
Tacos
Street tacos.
Delicious Street tacos that are topped with cilantro and purple onion. Comes only with a lime on the side. (Add Rice & Beans for $3.50)
Ancho Fry Roasted Pork Belly Tacos
Comes with 3 rich and spicy tender pork belly tacos with sweet slaw and our unique spicy mayo on top.
Fried Crispy Tacos.
The classics, corn tortilla filled with your choice of chicken, beef, ground beef, or potato and then deep fried. Topped off with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese.
Tacos from the Sea!
Two tacos per order, flour tortillas, red onions, sweet slaw, and spicy mayo. Your choice of Calamari, Baja Fish, Or Baja shrimp.
Clasicos
#1 Enchilada & Taco
Crispy fried taco and enchilada topped with mole. Taco can be made with shredded Beef or chicken. Enchilada can be made out of cheese, ground Beef, shredded Beef or shredded chicken. Served with lettuce and tomato on the side.
#2 Enchilada & Chile Relleno
Classic chile relleno and one enchilada smothered in mole. Served with lettuce and tomato on the side.
#3 Two Enchiladas
Two enchiladas topped with mole sauce and melted cheese on top. Choice of cheese, chicken, ground Beef, or shredded Beef.
#4 Medium Smothered Burrito
Medium size smothered burrito stuffed with your choice of ground Beef, shredded Beef or shredded chicken, rice, and beans on the side. Served with guacamole, sour cream and cheese.
#5 Enchilada & Tostada
#6 Chimichanga
Deep-fried burrito. Chicken, Beef, or ground Beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, tomato and cheese.
#7 Enchilada & Tamale
Enchilada filled with cheese, ground Beef, shredded Beef, or shredded chicken. One tamale filled with pork served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side.
Especialidad De La Casa
Birria Tacos
Three crispy corn tacos, melted cheese, guajillo braised beef, onions, cilantro, and a side of delicious consume!
Pork Belly Bites
Crispy ancho seasoned fried pork belly bites. Served with our unique spicy mayo, famous style street corn, and corn tortillas.
Green Chili Chicken Taquitos
Three green chile chicken filled taquitos, topped with lettuce, radish, queso fresco, and crema (sour cream).
Carne Asada Plato (New York Strip)
Charbroiled seasoned steak served with pico de gallo, rice, beans, and tortillas.
Carnitas Michoacana
Simmered tender michoacan style pork carnitas served with fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and tortillas.
Green Chile Sopes
Three fried masa bases with savory bean bottom, green chile chicken, lettuce, radish, queso fresco, & sour cream.
Cochinita Pibil Pork Ribs
Pork ribs, citrus BBQ, served with Mexican style street corn, delicious Spanish rice and baked potatoes.
Quesadillas, Tortas, Tostadas & Nachos
Quesadillas
Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheddar and jack cheese. Served with sour cream, and pico de gallo. Meat options include; steak, grilled chicken, shredded chicken, shredded Beef, or ground Beef. (we apologize but no longer comes with guacamole)
Tortas
A Mexican sandwich filled with meat, beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with rice and beans or French fries. Meat options, steak, grilled chicken, carnitas, al pastor, shredded Beef, or shredded chicken.
Tostada
Fried corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce tomato and cheese. Meat options, steak, grilled chicken, carnitas, al pastor, shredded Beef, or shredded chicken.
Homemade Super Nachos Platter
Corn chips topped with melted cheddar and jack cheese, beans, sour cream, tomato, cilantro and onions. Try them smothered with one of our sauces. (we apologize but no longer comes with guacamole)
Homemade Super Fries Platter
French fries topped with melted cheddar and jack cheese, beans, sour cream, tomato, cilantro and onions. Try them smothered with one of our sauces. (we apologize but no longer comes with
Fajitas
Casa Real Fajita
Charbroiled steak strips, grilled chicken breast and shrimp served over a bed of grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas. (we apologize but no longer comes with guacamole) (Image may differ from your selection)
Steak Fajita
Charbroiled steak strips served over a bed of grilled onions and bell peppers on a sizzling skillet served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas. (we apologize but no longer comes with guacamole) (Image may not reflect this item)
Carnitas Fajitas
Traditional carnitas served over a bed of grilled onions and bell peppers on a sizzling skillet served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas. (we apologize but no longer comes with guacamole)(Image may not reflect this item)
Pollo Fajita
Charbroiled chicken strips served over a bed of grilled onions and bell peppers, served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas. (we apologize but no longer comes with guacamole)(Image may not reflect this item)
Shrimp Fajita
Grilled shrimp and battered fried shrimp served over grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and tortillas. (we apologize but no longer comes with guacamole)(Image may not reflect this item)
Mixed/Matched
Your choice of any two proteins, charbroiled steak strips, grilled chicken, traditional carnitas, or shrimp, served over a bed of grilled onions and bell peppers on a sizzling skillet served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas. (we apologize but no longer comes with guacamole)(Image may not reflect this item)
Soups & Salads
Taco Salad
Flour tortilla shell. Your choice of Carnitas, ground beef, shredded beef, or green chile chicken. Tomato, cheese, Kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, Napa cabbage, red cabbage, & carrots
Fajita Taco Salad
Flour tortilla shell with your choice of sirloin steak or grilled chicken. Sautéed onions and bell peppers served over kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, Napa cabbage, red cabbage, & carrots, tomato, and cheese
Vallarta Salad
Seasoned grilled chicken breast. Tortilla strips, tossed kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, Napa cabbage, red cabbage, & carrots. Topped off with a sliced avocado. Spicy cilantro vinaigrette dressing.
House Tortilla Soup
Tortilla soup cooked with vegetables and chicken. Topped with fresh avocado, jack cheese and corn tortilla strips.
Birria De Res
Mexican dish from the state of Jalisco, traditional ancestral soup made from a combination of chili pepper-based beef meat adobo, potatoes, garlic, cumin, bay leaves, and thyme, and cooked at a low heat
Pozole
Traditional Mexican pozole is a rich, brothy soup made with pork, hominy, and red chiles. Topped with shredded cabbage, radishes, cilantro, and a lime
Del Mar (Seafood)
Camarones A La Diabla
Shrimp sauteed in spicy hot sauce, mushrooms and onions. Served with rice, green salad and tortillas.
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp sauteed in butter and garlic sauces. Served with rice, green salad and tortillas.
Camarones Espanoles
Wild caught shrimp stuffed with crème cheese and our unique spicy mayo, wrapped in a delicious layer of bacon. Served with a spicy mayo on the side, green salad
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp cocktail with tomato, avocado, onions, cilantro and a twist of lime.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Asian white ale wild caught shrimp, flour tortilla with melted cheddar & jack cheese. Served with cilantro cream, and pico de gallo
Vegetarian
Vegetarian Potato Folded Fried Tacos (order of 2)
2 crispy folded fried tacos stuffed with seasoned mashed potatoes, cabbage, pico de gallo, and cheese. black beans
Vegetarian Nachos
Corn chips topped with melted cheddar & jack cheese, black beans, sour cream, tomato, and cilantro
Vegetarian super fries
French fries topped with melted cheddar & jack cheese, black beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, and cilantro
Vegetarian bean burrito
Whole black beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla smothered in queso sauce. On the side, sour cream, lettuce, and tomato
Vegetarian Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with melted cheddar & jack cheese. Served with sour cream, and pico de gallo
A La Carte
Enchilada
One enchilada topped with red mole sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side. Choice of cheese, shredded chicken, ground Beef, and shredded Beef.
Chile Relleno
Classic chile relleno poblano stuffed with cheese, and dipped in egg batter. Served with guacamole, sour cream and lettuce.
Tamale
Pork filled tamale smothered in our signature red (mild) chili and cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato on the side.
Chimichanga
Flour tortilla deep fried with your choice of shredded chicken, shredded Beef, or ground Beef. Also filled with small amount of refried beans and cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and cheese.
Crispy Fried Taco
Fried crispy taco filled with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Shredded Beef, Chicken, Or Ground beef options.
Crispy Potato Taco
Crispy folded fried taco stuffed with seasoned mashed potatoes, cabbage, pico de gallo and cheese.
Street Taco
One classic street taco topped with cilantro and onions. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo. Options include; steak, grilled chicken, carnitas, shredded Beef, shredded chicken, and ground Beef.
Baja Fish Taco
Baja Shrimp Taco
Calamari Taco
Dessert Menu
Sopapillas
A deep-fried tortilla dough that is fried until it is puffy and a small air pocket appears within the pastry. Eaten with honey. Cinnamon, and sugar.
Churros
Warm caramel filled churros topped with whipped cream, sugar, and cinnamon.
Flan
Traditional custard dessert topped with whipped cream and chocolate.
Ultimate Dessert
Fried Ice Cream
Soft Drinks
Coca Cola
Diet Cola
Fanta
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Root Beer
Rasberry Ice Tea
Ice Tea
Coffee
Horchata
Hot Tea
Lemonade
Soda Water
Arnolod Palmer
Shirly Temple
Cherry Coke
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Orange Juice
Apple Juice - kids
Kids Drink
Tonic Water
Squirt
Strawberry Lemonade
Clamato
Sides
Beans
Rice
Side of Rice and Beans
Fried Jalapeno
Pico De Gallo
Shredded Cheese
Sour Cream
Guacamole
Small Ranch
Side Of Tortillas
Sliced Avocado
Onions
Black Beans
French Fries 3/8 cut
Chunky Salsa
Green Chile
Red Chile
Queso Sauce
Side of Green Chile
Side of Red Chile
Side Of Mole
Side Of Chipotle
Whole Beans
Side Of Onion& Bell
Side Grilled Onion
Side Bell Pepper
Side Squash & Zucchini
Side Limes
Cilantro
Bag of chips
Chicken Breast side (1 Breast 4oz)
Kids
Cheese Quesadilla - Kids
Chicken Tenders - kids
3 strips of dark meat with a homemade ranch sauce. Served with a side of fries.
Cheese Burger
Burger - NO CHEESE
Chicken Nuggets
Crispy chicken nuggets served with a side of fries.
Mac N Cheese - Kids
Delicious taste and creamy texture of macaroni pasta with cheesy goodness.
Chicken Tacos - Kids
2 street-sized tacos of grilled chicken breast. Onion and cilantro on the side.
Margaritas
House Margarita
Habanero Lime Margarita
Blue Malibu
Presidente Margarita
Casa Real Margarita
Colorado Margarita
Cadillac Margarita
Jalapeno Margarita
La Flaca (Skinny) Margarita
Peach Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
Mango Margarita
Gold Margarita
Flight To Casa!
Hibiscus Marg
Casarita Margarita
Smoked Jalapeño Marg
Pitcher (6 Margs)
Real House Pitcher
Daily Drink Special
Italian Marg
Beer
Michelob Ultra
Fat Tire
Budweiser
Coors Light
Angry Orchard
Bud Light Draft
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Low Rider Lime Berthoud
Fearless Youth
Low Rider Mug
Fearless Youth Mug
Son Of Sam Draft
Corona Especial
Corona Light
Dos Xx
Pacifico
Tecate
Modelo Especial
Modelo Negra
Modelo Draft
Dos Xx Lager Draft
Dos Xx Amber Draft
Pacifico Draft
Mug Modelo
Coronita
MUG XX LAGER
PACIFICO MUG
XX AMBAR MUG
Corona Premier
Premier Draft
Premier MUG
Mexology
Michelada
Michelada Verde
Paloma
Sangria Real
Mexican Mule
Smokey Piña
Mojito
Mangonada
Sparkling Love
Pina Colada
Bloody Mary
Strawberry Daiquiri
Tequila Sunrise
Long Island
Romance On The Beach
OLD FASHION
Real Sangria Pitcher
Jack And Coke
Tequila Soda
White Russian
Daily Drink Special
Cinco Mule
Cinco Piña
Non- Alcoholic Beverages
Tequilas Blanco/ Silver
Tequilas Reposado/Gold
Tequilas Anejo/Aged Gold
Vodka
Rum
Scotch
Whiskey
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
243 E 29th St, Loveland, CO 80538