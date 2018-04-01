Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Casa Rico

1,173 Reviews

$$

1399 West Patrick Street

Frederick, MD 21702

Popular Items

Soft Taco Platter Chicken (3)
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
Soft Taco Platter Fish

Menu

Family Pack Guac & Chips

$14.00

Queso Dip

$7.50

Queso with Ground Beef

$9.00

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$12.00

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$14.00

Five Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

CHICKEN FAJITA

$15.00

SHRIMP FAJITA

$17.00

STEAK FAJITA

$18.00

COMBO FAJITA

$16.50

Family Meal Steak Fajita for 2

$35.00

Family Meal Steak Fajita for 4

$65.00

Family Meal Shrimp Fajita for 2

$35.00

Family Meal Shrimp Fajita for 4

$65.00

Family Meal Chicken Fajita for 2

$30.00

with rice, beans, sour cream, tortllas, chips & salsa

Family Meal Chicken Fajita for 4

$55.00

Family Meal Fajita Supremas for 2

$35.00

Family Meal Fajita Supremas for 4

$65.00

Family Enchilada Dinner

$40.00

Family Burrito Dinner

$40.00

Family Taco Dinner

$35.00

16 Tacos

Nachos

$10.00

with beef, chicken & beans

CHIPS AND SALSA

$8.00

1 lb chips with 12 oz salsa

Boxed Meal Beef Burrito

$12.00

with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa

Boxed Meal Chicken Burrito

$12.00

with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa

Boxed Meal Beef Enchiladas

$12.00

with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa

Boxed Meal Chicken Enchiladas

$12.00

with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa

Boxed Meal Cheese Onion Enchiladas

$12.00

with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa

Boxed Meal Chicken Fajita Wrap

$12.00

with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa

Boxed Meal Steak Fajita Wrap

$14.00

with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa

Boxed Meal Chicken Fajita Tacos

$12.00

with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa

Boxed Meal Steak Fajita Fajita Tacos

$14.00

with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa

Soft Taco Platter Chicken (3)

$11.00

with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa

Soft Taco Platter Beef (3)

$11.00

with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa

Soft Taco Platter Steak N Cheese

$15.00

with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa

Soft Taco Platter Fish

$13.00

with rice & beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips, salsa

Burrito Gordo

$13.00

with beef, chicken, rice, beans, cheese.

Taco Salad Beef

$11.00

Taco Salad Chicken

$11.00

Burrito Bowl Chicken Fajita

$11.00

Burrito Bowl Steak Fajita

$13.00

Side Order Rice

$3.00

Side Order Beans

$3.00

Side Order Guacamole

$3.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Original Margaita

$8.00

On the rocks or frozen

Fruit Margarita

$9.50

Choice of Passion fruit, Mango, Strawberry, Raspberry

Family Pack Original Margarita

$35.00

Make 5 margaritas. Just add ice!

Family Pack Fruit Margarita

$40.00

Makes 5 Margaritas. Just add ice!

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Hot & delicious entrees prepared freshly, especially for you, to enjoy in the comfort of your home!

Website

Location

1399 West Patrick Street, Frederick, MD 21702

Directions

Casa Rico image
Casa Rico image

