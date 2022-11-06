Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Casa Romero

3,176 Reviews

$$

30 Gloucester St

Boston, MA 02115

Order Again

Popular Items

Chips /Salsa/ Gucamole
Enchilada Verde
Chicken FAJA

Appetizers and Salads

Baked cheese / Chorizo

$13.00

Baked cheese with poblano pepper

$13.00
Caramelos

Caramelos

$13.00

Grilled steak tenderloin and cheese served in a flour tortilla

Ceviche Fish Large

$20.00
Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$10.00

GLUTEN FREE

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

chicken and cheese grilled in a flour tortilla.

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$12.00
Chips /Salsa/ Gucamole

Chips /Salsa/ Gucamole

$15.00

Homemade Corn tortilla chips, Salsa Casera and fresh Gucamole. GLUTEN FREE

Chips and salsa

$6.00

Ensalada Betabel

$13.00
Ensalada de Elote

Ensalada de Elote

$13.00

Guacamole

$10.00

Huitla Quesadilla

$13.00

La Gringa

$14.00
Pork Tamale

Pork Tamale

$10.00

Steamed pork Tamale served in a banana leaf. GLUTEN FREE

Pozole

$12.00

Pulled Pork & Hominy in a Red Chile Broth

Tacos

Add Cheese

$2.50
Fish

Fish

$25.00

2 large fish tacos beer batter fried and topped with pico de Gallo, red cabbage and chipotle mayo. Served with rice and beans.

Pastor

$20.00
Tuna

Tuna

$26.00

3 large fresh ahi tuna tacos on corn tortillas, with queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro and cubed avocados. Served with rice and beans CUSTOMER FAVORITE/ Gluten Free

Fajitas

Chicken FAJA

Chicken FAJA

$26.00

Chicken breast fajitas served with 3 flour tortillas, pico de Gallo, Mexican rice and beans BEST SELLER

Shrimp FAJA

Shrimp FAJA

$28.00

Sautéed shrimp fajitas served with 3 flour tortillas, pico de Gallo, Mexican rice and beans.

Steak FAJA

Steak FAJA

$32.00

Served with 3 flour tortillas, pico de Gallo, Mexican rice and beans

Vegetarian FAJA

Vegetarian FAJA

$24.00

Grilled seasonal vegetables served with 3 flour tortillas, pico de Gallo, Mexican rice and beans

Pollo/Cama

$32.00

Steak/shrimp

$34.00

Pollo steak

$32.00

Enchiladas

Enchilada Mole

Enchilada Mole

$20.00

Corn tortillas filled with chicken and topped with melted cheese topped with our homemade Mole poblano sauce. Served with rice and beans

Enchilada Verde

Enchilada Verde

$20.00

Corn tortillas filled with chicken and topped with melted cheese and a green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans. GLUTEN FREE

Enchilada Vegetarian Mole

Enchilada Vegetarian Mole

$20.00

Corn tortillas filled with beans and cheese finished with our homemade mole poblano sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice

Enchilada Vegetarian Verde

Enchilada Vegetarian Verde

$20.00

Corn Tortillas filled with beans and cheese topped with a green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice GLUTEN FREE

Enchilada de Plantains Mole

$20.00

Specials

Cama Huitlacoche

$32.00
Camarones Diabla

Camarones Diabla

$28.00

Sautéed shrimp in a homemade spicy chipotle sauce. Served with Rice and beans. BEST SELLER and NEIGHBORHOOD FAVORITE.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$32.00

Sirloin steak cooked to perfection with caramelized onions and tomatoes. Garnished with plantains and a chicken enchilada. Served with Mexican rice and beans. GLUTEN FREE/ BEST SELLER

Chile nogada dinner

$26.00Out of stock
Cochinita Pibil

Cochinita Pibil

$24.00

Pulled roasted pork marinated in a rich and flavorful achote and orange Chile sauce. Served with corn tortillas, Mexican rice and beans. GLUTEN FREE

Huarache de Res

$30.00

Mar y Tierra

$36.00

Pechuga Nopal

$32.00

Puerco Adobado

$30.00

Sides and Extras

Add cheese

$2.50

Avocado Slices

$5.00

Extra Enchilada

$6.00

Fried Plantains

$6.00

Rice and beans

$6.50

Salsa Casera

$5.00

Salsa Habanero

$3.95

XTRA CORN tortillas

$3.00

XTRA FLOUR TORTILLA

$3.00

Sangria

Glass Red Sangria

$14.00

Glass White Sangria

$14.00

1/2 Red

$26.00

1/2 white

$26.00

Full Red Sangria

$36.00

Full White Sangria

$36.00

Beers

Corona

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Pacifico *LATA*

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00Out of stock

michelada

$3.00

Corona light

$7.00Out of stock

michelada

$3.00

Dessert

Churros

$10.00

Chocolate mousse

$12.00Out of stock

Expreso

$10.00

Coffee

$5.00

Tea

$5.00

3 Leches

$12.00

MARGARITAS /Mezcal

Casamigos Special

$17.00

Cilantro

$16.00

Cucumber

$16.00

El Don

$17.00

Ghost Mango

$16.00

Grand

$18.00

La Paloma

$16.00

Mezcalita

$16.00

PERFECTA

$16.00

Pineapple Japaleño

$16.00

SKINNY

$16.00

Smoky Flower

$16.00

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Mango Margarita

$16.00

Frozen Strawberry Marg

$16.00

Pina Colada

$16.00

Frozen Golden Perfecta

$16.00

Soft drinks

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Agua Jamaica

$5.00

HORCHATA

$5.00

Jarrito Orange

$5.00

Virgin frozen strawberry

$10.00

Virgin frozen Mango

$10.00

Virgin pina colda

$10.00

Wine by the Glass

Albariño 2019 Spain (white)

$12.00

Chardonnay

$11.00

Rose

$12.00Out of stock

Rose Campo Viejo

$13.00

Frida Kahlo

$14.00

Pinot Noir

$12.00Out of stock

Prosecco

$12.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

30 Gloucester St, Boston, MA 02115

Directions

Gallery
Casa Romero image
Casa Romero image
Casa Romero image

