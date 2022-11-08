Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casa Rosa Restaurante

review star

No reviews yet

5622 Lemmon Avenue

Dallas, TX 75209

Order Again

Botanas

Cup Chile Con Queso

$4.95

Bowl Chile Con Queso

$7.95

Roasted hatch chile sauce & cheese.

Cup Of Sylvias Queso

$7.95

Bowl Of Sylvia's Queso

$9.95

A blend of beef, sausage & fresh cheese perfect for dipping chips.

Small Guacamole

$5.95

Large Guacamole

$8.95

Custom Guacamole

$14.95

Nachos de la Casa (6)

$13.95

Beef fajita or grilled chicken with beans & cheese. Topped with tomatoes & cilantro. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.

Nachos de la Casa (10)

$19.95

Beef fajita or grilled chicken with beans & cheese. Topped with tomatoes & cilantro. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.

Flautitas

$12.95

Specially seasoned chicken rolled in a crispy tortilla. Served with chili con queso & guacamole dip.

Botanas Especial

$19.95

A sampling of our favorite appetizers. Flautitas, Nachos, Quesadillas

Bean & Chs Nachos (6)

$8.95

Bean & Chs Nacho (12)

$10.95

Chs Nachos (12)

$9.95

Cheese Nachos (6)

$7.95

Beef Ground & Cheese Nachos (6)

$10.95

Beef Ground & Cheese Nachos (12)

$14.95

Sopas y Ensaladas

Bowl Of Tortilla Soup

$8.95

Spicy Mexican soup garnished with fried tortilla chips, avocado, chicken, cheddar cheese and sour cream.

Cup of Tortilla Soup

$5.95

Spicy Mexican soup garnished with tortillas, avocado, chicken, cheddar cheese and sour cream.

Taco Salad

$15.95

Fried tortilla strips, lettuce, tomatoes, black beans, guacamole, corn, and sour cream topped with cheese. Choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, or mixed vegetables. Substitute Grilled Chicken +2.00 Substitute Grilled Fajita Steak or Shrimp +3.00

Ensalada Cortada

$9.95

Chopped salad greens topped with avocado, pine nuts & queso fresco. V Add Grilled Chicken – Add $6 Add Grilled Fajita Steak or Shrimp – Add $8

Platillos Mexicanos

Create your own Combo Plate

Combo 2

$15.95

Choose (2) 15.95

Combo 3

$17.95

Choose (3) 17.95

Combo 4

$19.95

Choose (4) 19.95

Carnes

Fajitas al Gilberto

$22.95

Our Specialty – Broiled fajitas served sizzling hot, with sautéed onions, handmade corn or our tortillas, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and shredded cheese. Choice of fajita tenderloin beef, fajita chicken or mixed vegetables. 22.95 Add Bacon Wrapped Shrimp +7.00

Carne Asada

$25.95

Beef tenderloin steak pounded thin and grilled. Topped with chimichurri and served with grilled queso fresco, Mexican corn, and a green chile cheese enchilada. 25.95

Bistec y Camarones

$29.95

Achiote rubbed tenderloin grilled and topped with large shrimp. 29.95

Bistec al la Casa

$28.95Out of stock

Pollos y Mariscos

Pollo a la Parilla

$18.95

Pollo en la Concha

$18.95

Grilled chicken topped with sour cream sauce, Chihuahua cheese, and jalapeños, then baked in a tortilla shell.

Pollo Chipotle

$24.95

Grilled breast topped with sautéed spinach, chipotle cream sauce, Chihuahua cheese, and stuffed with shrimp.

Pollo con Mole

$22.95

Grilled breast topped with our mole sauce and sesame seeds.

Camarones Acapulco

$25.95Out of stock

Corvino Rojo Redfish

$23.95

Farm-raised Redsh. Choice of grilled, blackened, or Veracruzana.

Tacos

All taco plates are served with two tacos on house-made corn or flour tortillas, pico de gallo, onions, and cilantro.

Tacos al Carbon

$18.95

Tacos Nortenos

$17.95

Handmade flour or corn tortillas with a thin layer of refried beans, Jack cheese, sliced avocado. Choice of Beef Fajita or Grilled Chicken.

Tacos Veduras

$15.95

Calabacita, hongos, cebolla, and avocado on handmade corn or flour tortillas. V

Tacos del Mar

$18.95

Your choice of shrimp or Redfish with Tulum vegetable slaw, avocado, and chipotle aioli.

Enchiladas y Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.95

Plain cheese quesadillas.

Casa Quesadillas

$17.95

Grilled flour tortillas filled with fajita veggies and melted Monterey Jack cheese. Your choice of beef fajita or grilled chicken, and served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute Shrimp +4.00

Chipotle Crema Quesadillas con Pollo

$19.95

Chipotle spiced fajita chicken, Chihuahua cheese, and sautéed spinach on a flour tortilla with chipotle cream sauce. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Enchiladas de Mole (2)

$15.95

Two shredded chicken enchiladas. Topped with our housemade mole sauce and sesame seeds.

Enchiladas del Mar

$18.95

Two hand rolled enchiladas covered with a rich sour cream sauce, filled with grilled shrimp & redfish and a pinch of cilantro.

Blue Corn Lobster Enchiladas

$28.95Out of stock

Postres

Churros

$7.95

Handmade Mexican pastries served with Cajeta dipping sauce

White Chocolate & Pecan Tamales

$7.95Out of stock

Bunuelo

$7.95

Fried dough pastries served with cinnamon ice cream.

Mama Gwen's Praline Cheesecake

$9.95

Homemade fluffy cheescake with pecan praline topping.

1 Scoop of Cinnamon Ice Cream

$3.50

Kid's

Kid's Meat Taco

$7.95

Kid's Mac & Chz

$7.95

Kid's Ckn Nuggets

$7.95

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$7.95

Kids Quesadilla

$7.95

A la Carte

1 Bean N Chs Chalupa

$6.95

1 Bean Burrito

$5.95

1 Beef Burrito

$7.95

1 Beef Chalupa

$7.95

1 Beef Taco

$7.95

1 Chick Taco

$7.95

1 Chile Toreado

$1.95

1 Chimichanga

$7.95

1 Enchilada

$7.95

1 Ench Marisco

$9.95

1 Chs Taco

$7.95

1 Doz Tortillas

$6.95

1 Fajita Setup

$6.95

1 Fish Taco

$9.95

1 Guac Chalupa

$7.95

1 Taco Carbon

$10.95

1 Taco Norteno

$8.95

1 Tamale

$7.95

1/2 Doz Tortillas

$3.95

Chips & Sauce

$3.95

House Salad

$3.95

Single Flauta

$6.95

1 Kids Fruit Cup

$2.95

2 Chile Toreados

$2.95

1 Egg

$2.95

1 Brisket Taco

$7.95

Side

Side Guac

$4.95

Sliced Avocado

$3.95

Side Of Shredded Chicken

$3.95

Side Of Ground Beef

$3.95

Side Green Chile Sauce (Verde)

$3.95

3 BW Shrimp

$11.95

Side Cheddar

$1.95

Side Bacon

$1.95

Side Refried Beans

$2.95

Side Spanish Rice

$2.95

Side Sour Cream

$1.95

Side Charra Beans

$2.95

Side Fries

$3.95

Side Queso Fresco

$2.95

Side Sour Cream Sauce

$1.95

Side Mole Sauce

$1.95

Side Ranchera Sauce

$1.95

Side Queso

$3.95

Side Ranch

$1.95

Side Chipotle Cream Sauce

$2.95

Tossed Salad

$3.95

Side Chili con Carne

$3.95

Side Tomatoes

$1.95

Side Onions

$1.95

Side Pickled Japs

$1.95

Side Pico

$1.95

Side Cilantro

$1.95

Side Cilantro Rice

$2.95

Side Fresh Japs

$2.95

Side Extra Tortilla

Side To Go Tortilla

$1.25

Side Lettuce

$1.95

Side Of Veggies

$3.95

Side Of Chipotle Ranch

$1.95

Side Of Mocajete

$2.50

Side of Habañero Salsa

$2.50

Side of Black Beans

$2.95

Side of Veggie Charra Beans

$2.95

Side Of Italian Dressing

$1.95

Side Mexican Corn

$2.95

Lunch

Lunch Combo 1

$9.95

Lunch Combo 2

$11.95

Lunch Combo 3

$13.95

Lunch Fajitas

$15.95

Tacos Sauves

$11.95

Brisket Tacos

$12.95

Brisket Quesadilla

$14.95

Casa Quesadilla

$14.95

Brunch

All brunch plates are served with your choice of two sides.

Chicken & Churros

$14.95

Fresh chicken tenders hand-breaded to order and our homemade churros. Choice of honey or syrup.

Migas

$12.95

Fried corn tortillas with eggs, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and one filling choice: Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Chorizo, Shredded Chicken, or Spinach. Served with choice of ranchera sauce or salsa verde. Sub. Beef Fajita or Chicken Fajita +2.00

Breakfast Tacos

$12.95

Two flour tacos with eggs, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and one filling choice: Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Chorizo, Shredded Chicken, or Spinach. Served with choice of ranchera sauce, queso, or salsa verde. Sub. Beef Fajita or Chicken Fajita +2.00

Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

A large flour tortilla stuffed with Jack cheese, eggs, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and one filling choice: Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Chorizo, Shredded Chicken, or Spinach. Served with choice of ranchera sauce, queso, or salsa verde. Sub. Beef Fajita or Chicken Fajita +2.00

Huevos Mexicanas

$13.95

Two scrambled eggs with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and one filling choice: Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Chorizo, Shredded Chicken, or Spinach. Sub. Beef Fajita or Chicken Fajita +2.00

Casa Rosa Omelet

$12.95

A fluffy egg omelet stuffed with Jack cheese, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and one filling choice: Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Chorizo, Shredded Chicken, or Spinach. Sub. Beef Fajita or Chicken Fajita +2.00

Huevos Rancheros

$10.95

Two fried eggs with salsa ranchero.

Carne Asada & Huevos

$18.95

Grilled tenderloin steak and two eggs cooked any style.

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mimosa Rita

$11.00

N/A Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Cola

$2.95

Diet Cola

$2.95

Spritz

$2.95

Dr. Doctor

$2.95

Tonic

$2.95

Cherry Limeade

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Diet DP

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Black Cherry

$2.95Out of stock

Club Soda

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Water

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Virgin Rita

$6.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.95

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

Margaritas

House Margarita

$6.00

La Mejor Top Shelf 2

$18.00

El Remolino

$11.00

Rosa Rita

$14.00

De Fruta

$11.00

El Diablo

$11.00

The Skinny

$12.00

Mexican Martini

$13.00

Margarita ToGo Pint

$10.00

Margarita ToGo 1/2 Gal

$40.00

Margarita ToGo 1 Gal

$80.00

Cocktails Featured

Paloma

$12.00

Texas Chubasco

$11.00

The Up and Up

$12.00

Agua de Rancho 2

$15.00

El Fleetwood Chocolate

$12.00

Cocktails Other

Adios

$10.00

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$1.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Boulevardier

$10.00

Bramble

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Last Word

$10.00

Long Beach

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mexican Coffee

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mimosa Rita

$11.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Paper Plane

$10.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Rusty Nail

$10.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Side Car

$10.00

Viuex Carre

$10.00

Ward B

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Tequila

Well Blanco

$4.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Juliio Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$38.00

Patron Blanco

$11.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Socorro Blanco

$10.00

Socorro Reposado

$11.00

Casa Amigos Blanco

$12.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$14.00

Casa Amigos Anejo

$17.00

Siete Legues Blanco

$12.00

Siete Legues Reposado

$13.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$38.00

Insolito Reposado

$12.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$12.00

Herradura Reposado

$14.00

Mezcal

Illegal

$13.00

Monte Lobos

$25.00

Rey Campero

$21.00

El Silencio

$10.00

Casa Amigos Mezcal

$14.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.00

Tito's

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Gin

Well Gin

$4.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Whiskey

Jameson

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

TX Whiskey

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Bourbon

Well Bourbon

$4.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Blantos

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$4.00

Laprhoaig 10

$12.00

Glenfiddich

$14.00

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Buchanan's

$11.00

Rum

Well Rum

$4.00

Malibu

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Meyers Dark

$8.00

Cognac

Well Cognac

$8.00

Hennessey

$12.00

Remy Martin

$11.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$8.00

Ancho Reyes

$9.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Benedictine

$9.00

Amaro Nonino

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

White Crème de Cacao

$8.00

Midori

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

St. Germain Elder Flower

$10.00

Sweet Vermouth

$8.00

Dry Vermouth

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light Draft

$3.00

Michelob Ultra Draft

$3.00

Modelo Especial Draft

$3.00

Dos XX Lager Drafft

$3.00

Michilada

$2.00

Bottled Beer

Bohemia

$3.00

Bud Light Bot

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$3.00

Dos XX Lager Bot

$3.00

Heineken

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite Bot

$3.00

Modelo Especial Bot

$3.00

Negra Modelo

$3.00

Pacifico

$3.00

Shiner Bock

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Victoria

$3.00

Texas Select Bottle (Non Alch)

$3.00

Michilada

$2.00

Canned Beer

Revolver Blood & Honey

$3.00

El Chingon

$3.00

Muy Importante

$3.00

Temptress

$3.00

Tecate

$3.00

Texas Select Can (Non Alch)

$3.00

Michilada

$2.00

Red Wine

Fog Bank Cabernet

$5.00

Hitch Pinot Noir

$5.00

Sangria

$5.00

Meiomi Cabernet

$13.00

Meiomi Pino Noir

$13.00

White Wine

Chardonnay Arrowflite

$5.00

Pino Grigio - Ceccato

$5.00

Meiomi Chardonnay

$13.00

Rosé

Rose - Chemin de Provence

$5.00

Sparkling Rose

$9.00

Champagne

Champagne - Novecento

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Upscale Tex-Mex

Location

5622 Lemmon Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209

Directions

