Casa Rosa Restaurante
5622 Lemmon Avenue
Dallas, TX 75209
Botanas
Cup Chile Con Queso
Bowl Chile Con Queso
Roasted hatch chile sauce & cheese.
Cup Of Sylvias Queso
Bowl Of Sylvia's Queso
A blend of beef, sausage & fresh cheese perfect for dipping chips.
Small Guacamole
Large Guacamole
Custom Guacamole
Nachos de la Casa (6)
Beef fajita or grilled chicken with beans & cheese. Topped with tomatoes & cilantro. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Nachos de la Casa (10)
Beef fajita or grilled chicken with beans & cheese. Topped with tomatoes & cilantro. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Flautitas
Specially seasoned chicken rolled in a crispy tortilla. Served with chili con queso & guacamole dip.
Botanas Especial
A sampling of our favorite appetizers. Flautitas, Nachos, Quesadillas
Bean & Chs Nachos (6)
Bean & Chs Nacho (12)
Chs Nachos (12)
Cheese Nachos (6)
Beef Ground & Cheese Nachos (6)
Beef Ground & Cheese Nachos (12)
Sopas y Ensaladas
Bowl Of Tortilla Soup
Spicy Mexican soup garnished with fried tortilla chips, avocado, chicken, cheddar cheese and sour cream.
Cup of Tortilla Soup
Spicy Mexican soup garnished with tortillas, avocado, chicken, cheddar cheese and sour cream.
Taco Salad
Fried tortilla strips, lettuce, tomatoes, black beans, guacamole, corn, and sour cream topped with cheese. Choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, or mixed vegetables. Substitute Grilled Chicken +2.00 Substitute Grilled Fajita Steak or Shrimp +3.00
Ensalada Cortada
Chopped salad greens topped with avocado, pine nuts & queso fresco. V Add Grilled Chicken – Add $6 Add Grilled Fajita Steak or Shrimp – Add $8
Platillos Mexicanos
Carnes
Fajitas al Gilberto
Our Specialty – Broiled fajitas served sizzling hot, with sautéed onions, handmade corn or our tortillas, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and shredded cheese. Choice of fajita tenderloin beef, fajita chicken or mixed vegetables. 22.95 Add Bacon Wrapped Shrimp +7.00
Carne Asada
Beef tenderloin steak pounded thin and grilled. Topped with chimichurri and served with grilled queso fresco, Mexican corn, and a green chile cheese enchilada. 25.95
Bistec y Camarones
Achiote rubbed tenderloin grilled and topped with large shrimp. 29.95
Bistec al la Casa
Pollos y Mariscos
Pollo a la Parilla
Pollo en la Concha
Grilled chicken topped with sour cream sauce, Chihuahua cheese, and jalapeños, then baked in a tortilla shell.
Pollo Chipotle
Grilled breast topped with sautéed spinach, chipotle cream sauce, Chihuahua cheese, and stuffed with shrimp.
Pollo con Mole
Grilled breast topped with our mole sauce and sesame seeds.
Camarones Acapulco
Corvino Rojo Redfish
Farm-raised Red sh. Choice of grilled, blackened, or Veracruzana.
Tacos
Tacos al Carbon
Tacos Nortenos
Handmade flour or corn tortillas with a thin layer of refried beans, Jack cheese, sliced avocado. Choice of Beef Fajita or Grilled Chicken.
Tacos Veduras
Calabacita, hongos, cebolla, and avocado on handmade corn or flour tortillas. V
Tacos del Mar
Your choice of shrimp or Redfish with Tulum vegetable slaw, avocado, and chipotle aioli.
Enchiladas y Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Plain cheese quesadillas.
Casa Quesadillas
Grilled flour tortillas filled with fajita veggies and melted Monterey Jack cheese. Your choice of beef fajita or grilled chicken, and served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute Shrimp +4.00
Chipotle Crema Quesadillas con Pollo
Chipotle spiced fajita chicken, Chihuahua cheese, and sautéed spinach on a flour tortilla with chipotle cream sauce. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Enchiladas de Mole (2)
Two shredded chicken enchiladas. Topped with our housemade mole sauce and sesame seeds.
Enchiladas del Mar
Two hand rolled enchiladas covered with a rich sour cream sauce, filled with grilled shrimp & redfish and a pinch of cilantro.
Blue Corn Lobster Enchiladas
Postres
Churros
Handmade Mexican pastries served with Cajeta dipping sauce
White Chocolate & Pecan Tamales
Bunuelo
Fried dough pastries served with cinnamon ice cream.
Mama Gwen's Praline Cheesecake
Homemade fluffy cheescake with pecan praline topping.
1 Scoop of Cinnamon Ice Cream
Kid's
A la Carte
1 Bean N Chs Chalupa
1 Bean Burrito
1 Beef Burrito
1 Beef Chalupa
1 Beef Taco
1 Chick Taco
1 Chile Toreado
1 Chimichanga
1 Enchilada
1 Ench Marisco
1 Chs Taco
1 Doz Tortillas
1 Fajita Setup
1 Fish Taco
1 Guac Chalupa
1 Taco Carbon
1 Taco Norteno
1 Tamale
1/2 Doz Tortillas
Chips & Sauce
House Salad
Single Flauta
1 Kids Fruit Cup
2 Chile Toreados
1 Egg
1 Brisket Taco
Side
Side Guac
Sliced Avocado
Side Of Shredded Chicken
Side Of Ground Beef
Side Green Chile Sauce (Verde)
3 BW Shrimp
Side Cheddar
Side Bacon
Side Refried Beans
Side Spanish Rice
Side Sour Cream
Side Charra Beans
Side Fries
Side Queso Fresco
Side Sour Cream Sauce
Side Mole Sauce
Side Ranchera Sauce
Side Queso
Side Ranch
Side Chipotle Cream Sauce
Tossed Salad
Side Chili con Carne
Side Tomatoes
Side Onions
Side Pickled Japs
Side Pico
Side Cilantro
Side Cilantro Rice
Side Fresh Japs
Side Extra Tortilla
Side To Go Tortilla
Side Lettuce
Side Of Veggies
Side Of Chipotle Ranch
Side Of Mocajete
Side of Habañero Salsa
Side of Black Beans
Side of Veggie Charra Beans
Side Of Italian Dressing
Side Mexican Corn
Lunch
Brunch
Chicken & Churros
Fresh chicken tenders hand-breaded to order and our homemade churros. Choice of honey or syrup.
Migas
Fried corn tortillas with eggs, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and one filling choice: Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Chorizo, Shredded Chicken, or Spinach. Served with choice of ranchera sauce or salsa verde. Sub. Beef Fajita or Chicken Fajita +2.00
Breakfast Tacos
Two flour tacos with eggs, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and one filling choice: Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Chorizo, Shredded Chicken, or Spinach. Served with choice of ranchera sauce, queso, or salsa verde. Sub. Beef Fajita or Chicken Fajita +2.00
Breakfast Burrito
A large flour tortilla stuffed with Jack cheese, eggs, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and one filling choice: Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Chorizo, Shredded Chicken, or Spinach. Served with choice of ranchera sauce, queso, or salsa verde. Sub. Beef Fajita or Chicken Fajita +2.00
Huevos Mexicanas
Two scrambled eggs with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and one filling choice: Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Chorizo, Shredded Chicken, or Spinach. Sub. Beef Fajita or Chicken Fajita +2.00
Casa Rosa Omelet
A fluffy egg omelet stuffed with Jack cheese, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and one filling choice: Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Chorizo, Shredded Chicken, or Spinach. Sub. Beef Fajita or Chicken Fajita +2.00
Huevos Rancheros
Two fried eggs with salsa ranchero.
Carne Asada & Huevos
Grilled tenderloin steak and two eggs cooked any style.
Bloody Mary
Mimosa
Mimosa Rita
N/A Beverages
Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Coffee
Cola
Diet Cola
Spritz
Dr. Doctor
Tonic
Cherry Limeade
Root Beer
Dr Pepper
Diet DP
Lemonade
Black Cherry
Club Soda
Cranberry Juice
Milk
Water
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Virgin Rita
Topo Chico
Soda Water
Virgin Pina Colada
Margaritas
Cocktails Featured
Cocktails Other
Adios
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
Black Russian
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Boulevardier
Bramble
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
French 75
Gimlet
Kamikaze
Last Word
Long Beach
Long Island
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Martini
Mexican Coffee
Mimosa
Mimosa Rita
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Paper Plane
Pina Colada
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
Sazerac
Side Car
Viuex Carre
Ward B
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Tequila
Well Blanco
Don Julio Blanco
Don Juliio Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio 1942
Patron Blanco
Patron Reposado
Patron Anejo
Socorro Blanco
Socorro Reposado
Casa Amigos Blanco
Casa Amigos Reposado
Casa Amigos Anejo
Siete Legues Blanco
Siete Legues Reposado
Clase Azul Reposado
Insolito Reposado
Maestro Dobel Diamante
Herradura Reposado
Bourbon
Cordials
Amaretto
Ancho Reyes
Aperol
Campari
Chambord
Drambuie
Benedictine
Amaro Nonino
Fernet Branca
Cointreau
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
White Crème de Cacao
Midori
Kahlua
St. Germain Elder Flower
Sweet Vermouth
Dry Vermouth
Peach Schnapps
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
