Casa Santa Ana 2 211 CENTRAL PARK AVE UNIT A

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Dip
Kids- Quesadilla
Mexican Tacos

Lunch

Lunch #1 Q Veg

$11.00

Lunch #2 T Salad

$11.99

Lunch #3 Nachos Fajitas

$12.50

Lunch #4 3 Enchi

$11.25

Lunch #5 10" Q Grill Chk

$12.00

Lunch #6 Sup Nachos

$11.00

Lunch #7 Two Chk Taquitos

$11.25

Lunch #8 Huevos/Chori

$10.99

Lunch #9 Chee Stk Tacos

$12.50

Lunch #10 Mini Bto

$12.00

Lun #11 Quesadilla

$11.99

Lunch #12 Fajitas

$12.99

Lunch Combo 1 Item

$11.25

Lunch Combo 2 Items

$12.50

No Make

Nahos Pollo & Cheese

$9.00

Appetizers

Chori Queso

$8.00+

Buffalo Wings

$12.99

Bean & Queso Dip

$6.99+

Beef & Queso Dip

$6.99+

Pico De Gallo

$1.50+

Cheese Dip

$1.99+

Guacamole

$2.25+

Sour Cream

$1.50+

Chunky Guacamole

$12.99+

8 Grilled Shrimps

$10.99

Salsa

$0.99+

4 Rebanadas De Queso

$3.99

Sheredded Cheese

$2.25

Fajitas

Fajitas

$12.75

Chicken Fajitas for 2

$23.00

Steak Fajitas for 2

$26.99

Shrimp Fajitas for 2

$37.00

Ultimate Fajitas for 1

$22.00

Ultimate Fajitas for 2

$33.00

Steak and Chicken (Mix) for 1

$18.00

Faj(Mix) for 2

$27.50

Fajitas Trio for 2

$31.00

Veggie Fajitas

$20.00

Veggie-jitas for 2

$25.00

Quesadillas

Q Chicken and Spinach

$15.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Quesadilla Steak & Shrimp

$17.00

Quesadilla Mexicana

$15.00

Quesadilla Vegetarian

$15.00

Grill Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Steak & Cheese Quesadilla

$15.00

Shrimp & Cheese Quesadilla

$16.00

Sheredded Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$13.50

Monster Quesadillas

$15.99

Salads

Casa Santa Ana's Salad w/ Pollo Asado

$15.00

Casa Santa Ana's Salad w/ Carne Asada

$16.50

Casa Santa Ana's Salad w/ Camaron

$15.99

Taco Salad

$10.99

Veggie Taco Salad

$13.50

Casa Santa Ana's Salad w/ Grilled Chicken (Copy)

$15.00

Deluxe Salad

$4.25

Guacamole Salad

$4.25

Crema Salada

$3.99

Deluxe Salad

$4.25

Soups

Shrimp Soup

$15.99

Chicken Soup

$12.25

Casa Santa Ana's Favorite Dinners

Carnitas

$15.00

Chori-Pollo

$16.50

Enchilada Verdes

$13.00

Bruce's Fish Tacos

$13.99

Casa Santa Ana's Pollo

$15.50

Cancun Tacos

$16.50

Shrimp Santa Ana

$15.99

La Parillada

$18.00

Mexi Bowl

$12.50

Molcajete

$18.99

Santa Ana's Cheesteak Tacos

$15.00

Pollo Fundido

$14.50

Carne Asada

$16.50

Chicken Chipotle Pasta

$13.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.50

Pollo Al Chipotle

$14.99

Pollo Con Crema

$11.99

Enchiladas Suprem

$11.99

Pollo Ranchero

$9.99

Taquitos Mexicanos

$11.25

Mexican Piza

$11.25

Burritos Fundidos

$9.99

Shrimp Al Chipotle

$15.99

Enchiladas Rancheras

$12.99

Burritos Deluxe

$11.99

ACPs

ACP Chicken

$11.50

ACP Trio

$15.00

ACP Shrimp

$16.00

ACP Steak

$13.50

Casa Santa Ana's ACP

$16.50

ACP Chicken And Shrimp

$16.00

ACP Mix

$14.75

No Make

Combos

Combo De 2

$11.50

Combo De 3

$12.99

Burritos

Casa Santa Ana's Burro

$16.50

Burro Texano

$18.00

Burro Del Mar

$19.00

Burro Casero

$15.00

Burro Cali Steak

$15.00

Burro a la Diabla

$18.00

Burro Cali Chicken

$15.00

Burrito Vegetariano

Burrito Vegetariano

$18.00

Burro California Mixto

$16.75

Mexican Street Fare

Sopes

$13.99
Mexican Tacos

Mexican Tacos

$13.50

Torta

$13.00

Tacos Gringos (3)

$12.00

Nachos

Mucho Nachos

$13.00

Deluxe Nachos

$13.00

Lindsay's Nachos

$14.00

Pollo Asado Fries

$14.00

Ground Beef Nachos

$8.99

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$9.75

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$11.25

Grilled Steak Nachos

$12.50

Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Kids Menu

Kids- Soft Taco

$5.00

Kids- Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kids- Grilled Chicken

$7.50

Kids- Grilled Shrimp

$8.99

Kids- Enchilada

$5.99

Kids- Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids- Grilled Steak

$8.00

Kids- Frozen Fruit Drink

$4.99

Kid Cheese burger

$5.99

Kids Hard Taco

$5.00

Adulto Tenders

$9.99

Dessert

Kahlua Flan

$7.00

Sopapilla

$5.00

Churro

$8.00

Fried Ice Cream

$7.50

Tres Leches Cake

$8.00

Santa Ana Xango

$3.75

Sides

Rice

$2.75+

Beans

$2.75+

Order of Rice and Beans

$5.50

Shredded Cheese

$2.50

Chips

$2.75+

Salsa

$0.99+

Extra 2 oz Sauce

$1.00

Cheese Dip

$1.99+

Pico De Gallo

$1.50+

Guacamole

$2.25+

Sour Cream

$1.50+

Flour Tortilla

$1.99

Corn Tortillas

$1.99

Hard Shells

$1.00

Hard Taco

$3.25

Soft Taco

$3.25

Deluxe Salad

$4.25

Chiles Toreado 3

$1.75

Avocado Slices

$2.25

French Fries

$3.75

Order of Grill Steak

$10.99

Order of Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Rectangular Pan of Beef

$70.00

Rectangular Pan of Chicken

$70.00

Lettuce

$1.25

Jalapenos

$1.25

Hongos

$1.99

Chorizo

$6.99

Tomate

$0.99

1 Chile Relleno

$4.25

1 Tamal

$4.25

Onions

$1.99

Black Beans

$2.75

Cilantro

$0.99

Fajita Salad

$6.99

Or Corn Maiz

$2.50

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.60

Diet Pepsi

$2.60

Sierra Mist

$2.60

Dr Pepper

$2.60

Mello Yello

$2.60

Horchata

$2.99

Jamaica

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.60

Sweet Tea

$2.60

Bottle Coke

$2.99

Soda Water

$2.19

Jarrito

$2.75

Milk

$2.45

Apple Juice

$1.99

Candy

$0.50

Coffee

$2.29

Lemonade

$2.60

Smoothey Straberry

$5.00

Smoothey Mango

$5.00

Shots

1800 ANEJO

$8.25

Cuervo Gold

$6.99

Don Julio

$10.00

Patron

$10.00

Gin

$6.99

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Cazadores

$8.25

Luna Azul

$10.00

Vodka Absolut

$8.25

Herradura

$8.25

Titos

$10.00

Corralejo

$8.99

Hornitos

$8.25

Tres Generaciones Plata

$12.00

Hennesy

$10.00

House Tequila

$6.99

Housevodka

$6.99

Jeam Beam

$8.50

Doble

$4.00

Jem Beam

$8.50

Capitain Morgan

$8.25

Short Drink

$8.00

Tall Drink

$10.00

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

211 CENTRAL PARK AVE UNIT A, TAYLORTOWN, NC 28374

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

