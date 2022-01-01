Casa Santa Ana 2 211 CENTRAL PARK AVE UNIT A
211 CENTRAL PARK AVE UNIT A
TAYLORTOWN, NC 28374
Popular Items
Lunch
Lunch #1 Q Veg
$11.00
Lunch #2 T Salad
$11.99
Lunch #3 Nachos Fajitas
$12.50
Lunch #4 3 Enchi
$11.25
Lunch #5 10" Q Grill Chk
$12.00
Lunch #6 Sup Nachos
$11.00
Lunch #7 Two Chk Taquitos
$11.25
Lunch #8 Huevos/Chori
$10.99
Lunch #9 Chee Stk Tacos
$12.50
Lunch #10 Mini Bto
$12.00
Lun #11 Quesadilla
$11.99
Lunch #12 Fajitas
$12.99
Lunch Combo 1 Item
$11.25
Lunch Combo 2 Items
$12.50
Nahos Pollo & Cheese
$9.00
Appetizers
Fajitas
Quesadillas
Q Chicken and Spinach
$15.00
Cheese Quesadilla
$9.00
Quesadilla Steak & Shrimp
$17.00
Quesadilla Mexicana
$15.00
Quesadilla Vegetarian
$15.00
Grill Chicken Quesadilla
$14.00
Steak & Cheese Quesadilla
$15.00
Shrimp & Cheese Quesadilla
$16.00
Sheredded Chicken Quesadilla
$14.00
Ground Beef Quesadilla
$13.50
Monster Quesadillas
$15.99
Salads
Casa Santa Ana's Favorite Dinners
Carnitas
$15.00
Chori-Pollo
$16.50
Enchilada Verdes
$13.00
Bruce's Fish Tacos
$13.99
Casa Santa Ana's Pollo
$15.50
Cancun Tacos
$16.50
Shrimp Santa Ana
$15.99
La Parillada
$18.00
Mexi Bowl
$12.50
Molcajete
$18.99
Santa Ana's Cheesteak Tacos
$15.00
Pollo Fundido
$14.50
Carne Asada
$16.50
Chicken Chipotle Pasta
$13.99
Shrimp Cocktail
$14.50
Pollo Al Chipotle
$14.99
Pollo Con Crema
$11.99
Enchiladas Suprem
$11.99
Pollo Ranchero
$9.99
Taquitos Mexicanos
$11.25
Mexican Piza
$11.25
Burritos Fundidos
$9.99
Shrimp Al Chipotle
$15.99
Enchiladas Rancheras
$12.99
Burritos Deluxe
$11.99
ACPs
Burritos
Mexican Street Fare
Nachos
Kids Menu
Dessert
Sides
Rice
$2.75+
Beans
$2.75+
Order of Rice and Beans
$5.50
Shredded Cheese
$2.50
Chips
$2.75+
Salsa
$0.99+
Extra 2 oz Sauce
$1.00
Cheese Dip
$1.99+
Pico De Gallo
$1.50+
Guacamole
$2.25+
Sour Cream
$1.50+
Flour Tortilla
$1.99
Corn Tortillas
$1.99
Hard Shells
$1.00
Hard Taco
$3.25
Soft Taco
$3.25
Deluxe Salad
$4.25
Chiles Toreado 3
$1.75
Avocado Slices
$2.25
French Fries
$3.75
Order of Grill Steak
$10.99
Order of Grilled Chicken
$8.99
Rectangular Pan of Beef
$70.00
Rectangular Pan of Chicken
$70.00
Lettuce
$1.25
Jalapenos
$1.25
Hongos
$1.99
Chorizo
$6.99
Tomate
$0.99
1 Chile Relleno
$4.25
1 Tamal
$4.25
Onions
$1.99
Black Beans
$2.75
Cilantro
$0.99
Fajita Salad
$6.99
Or Corn Maiz
$2.50
Soft Drinks
Shots
1800 ANEJO
$8.25
Cuervo Gold
$6.99
Don Julio
$10.00
Patron
$10.00
Gin
$6.99
Patron Anejo
$12.00
Cazadores
$8.25
Luna Azul
$10.00
Vodka Absolut
$8.25
Herradura
$8.25
Titos
$10.00
Corralejo
$8.99
Hornitos
$8.25
Tres Generaciones Plata
$12.00
Hennesy
$10.00
House Tequila
$6.99
Housevodka
$6.99
Jeam Beam
$8.50
Doble
$4.00
Jem Beam
$8.50
Capitain Morgan
$8.25
Short Drink
$8.00
Tall Drink
$10.00
Fajitas
$12.75
Chicken Fajitas for 2
$23.00
Steak Fajitas
$16.99
Steak Fajitas for 2
$26.99
Shrimp Fajitas for 1
$19.00
Shrimp Fajitas for 2
$37.00
Ultimate Fajitas for 1
$22.00
Ultimate Fajitas for 2
$33.00
Steak and Chicken (Mix) for 1
$18.00
Faj(Mix) for 2
$27.50
Fajitas Trio
$19.25
Fajitas Trio for 2
$31.00
Veggie Fajitas
$20.00
Veggie-jitas for 2
$25.00
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
211 CENTRAL PARK AVE UNIT A, TAYLORTOWN, NC 28374
