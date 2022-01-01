Main picView gallery

CASA Santa Ana 4245 7 Lakes Plz

review star

No reviews yet

4245 7 Lakes Plz

West End, NC 27376

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

ACP Chicken
Cheese Dip
Kids- Quesadilla

Lunch

Lunch #1 Quesadilla Vegetariana

$11.00

Lunch #2 T Salad

$11.99

Lunch #3 F Nachos

$12.50

Lunch #4 Enchiladas

$11.25

Lunch #5 Monster Q

$12.00

Lunch #6 Nachos Supreme

$11.00

Lunch #7 Taquitos

$11.25

Lunch #8 Huevos

$10.99

Lunch #9 T Cheesesteak

$12.50

Lunch #10 Burrito

$12.00

Lunch #11 Quesadilla

$11.99

Lunch #12 Fajita Lunch

$12.99

Lunch Combo 1 Item

$11.25

Lunch Combo 2 Items

$12.50

Appetizers

Chori Queso

$8.00+

Buffalo Wings

$12.99

Bean & Queso Dip

$5.99+

Beef & Queso Dip

$6.99+

Pico De Gallo

$1.50+

Cheese Dip

$1.99+

Guacamole

$2.25+

Sour Cream

$1.50+

Chunky Guacamole

$12.99+

8 Grilled Shrimp

$10.99

Salsa

$0.99+

Gonzalez Dip

$9.99

Fajitas

Fajitas

Fajitas for 2

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

Salads

Casa Santa Ana's Salad w/ Pollo Asado

$15.00

Casa Santa Ana's Salad w/ Carne Asada

$16.50

Casa Santa Ana's Salad w/ Camarones

$15.99

Taco Salad

$10.99

Veggie Taco Salad

$13.50

Casa Santa Ana's Salad w/ Grilled Chicken (Copy)

$15.00

Deluxe Salad

$4.25

Guacamole Salad

$4.25

Crema Salada

$3.99

Salad Plain

$9.99

Salad Vegetariana

$9.99

Soups

Shrimp Soup

$15.99

Chicken Soup

$12.25

7 MARES

$14.99

Casa Santa Ana's Favorite Dinners

Pollo Fundido

$14.50

Chori-Pollo

$16.50

Pollo Al Chipotle

$14.99

Pollo Santa Ana

$15.50

Pollo Ranchero

$12.99

Pollo Con Crema

$11.99

Enchiladas Suprem

$11.99

Enchilada Verdes

$13.00

Enchiladas Rancheras

$12.99

Shrimp Santa Ana

$17.99

Cancun Tacos

$16.50

Bruce's Fish Tacos

$13.99

La Parillada

$18.00

Mexi Bowl

$12.50

Molcajete

$18.99

Santa Ana's Cheesteak Tacos

$15.00

Carne Asada

$16.50

Chicken Chipotle Pasta

$13.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.50

Shrimp Chipotle Pasta

$16.99

Carnitas

$15.00

Barramundi Fish

$13.99

Shrimp Chipotle Sauce

$15.99

Burritos Fundidos

$11.99

Taquitos Mexicanos

$10.99

Or Burritos Deluxe

$11.99

Pork Burrito

$12.99

ACPs

ACP Chicken

$11.50

ACP Trio

$15.00

ACP Shrimp

$16.00

ACP Steak

$13.50

Casa Santa Ana's ACP

$16.50

ACP MIX

$14.50

ACP Chicken Shrimp

$14.99

ACP Steak And Shrimp

$14.99

ACP VEGETARIANO

$11.50

Combos

Combo De 2

$11.50

Combo De 3

$12.99

Burritos

Casa Santa Ana's Burro

$16.50

Burro Texano

$18.00

Burro Del Mar

$19.00

Burro Casero

$15.00

Burro Cali Steak

$15.00

Burro a la Diabla

$18.00

Burro Cali Chiken

$15.00

Mexican Street Fare

Sopes

$13.99

Mexican Tacos

$13.50

Torta

$13.00

Tacos Gringos

$12.00

Nachos

Mucho Nachos

$13.00

Deluxe Nachos

$11.50

Lindsay's Nachos

$14.00

Fajita Nachos

$10.99

Pollo Azado Fries

$14.00

Beef & Cheese Nachos

$11.50

Nachos Cheese

$8.00

Nachos Con Pollo

$11.50

Kids Menu

Kids- Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kids- Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids- Grilled Chicken

$7.50

Kids- Grilled Shrimp

$8.99

Kids- Enchilada

$5.99

Kids- Plain Taco

$5.00

Kids- Grilled Steak

$8.00

Kids- Frozen Fruit Drink

$4.99

Kid Cheese burger

$5.99

Dessert

Kahlua Flan

$7.00

Sopapilla

$5.00

Churro

$8.00

Fried Ice Cream

$7.50

Santa Ana Xango

$7.50

Sides

Rice

$2.75+

Beans

$2.75+

Rice and Beans

$5.50

Shredded Cheese

$2.50

Chips

$4.00+

Salsa

$0.99+

Extra 2 oz sauce

$1.00

Cheese Dip

$1.99+

Pico De Gallo

$1.50+

Guacamole

$2.25+

Sour Cream

$1.50+

Flour Tortilla

$1.99

Corn Tortillas

$1.99

Hard Taco

$3.25

Soft Taco

$3.25

Chiles Toreado 3

$1.75

Avocado Slices

$2.25

FRENCH FRIES

$3.75

Order of Grill Steak

$10.99

Order of Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Rectangular Pan of Beef

$70.00

Rectangular Pan of Chicken

$70.00

Tamal

$4.25

Chile Relleno

$4.25

Frijoles Negros

$2.99

1 Burrito Deluxe

$7.25

Jalapeños

$0.99

Jalapeño Fresco

$0.99

Lettuce

$1.25

Tomatoes

$0.99

SALSA MILD

SALSA REGULAR

Orden De Chorizo

$6.96

Fajitas (Copy)

Fajitas

Fajitas for 2

Steak Fajitas

$16.99

Steak Fajitas for 2

$26.99

Shrimp Fajitas for 1

$19.00

Shrimp Fajitas for 2

$37.00

Ultimate Fajitas for 1

$22.00

Ultimate Fajitas for 2

$33.00

Steak and Chicken for 1

$18.00

Steak and Chicken (Mix) for 2

$27.50

Fajitas Trio

$19.25

Fajitas Trio for 2

$31.00

Veggie Fajitas

$20.00

Veggie-jitas for 2

$25.00

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Chicken and Spinach, cebolla, mushroms

$15.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Quesadilla Steak & Shrimp

$17.00

Quesadilla Mexicana

$15.00

Quesadilla Vegetarian

$15.00

Grill Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Steak & Cheese Quesadilla

$15.00

Shrimp & Cheese Quesadilla

$16.00

Salads

Casa Santa Ana's Salad w/ Pollo Asado

$15.00

Casa Santa Ana's Salad w/ Carne Asada

$16.50

Casa Santa Ana's Salad w/ Camarones

$15.99

Taco Salad

$10.99

Veggie Taco Salad

$13.50

Casa Santa Ana's Salad w/ Grilled Chicken (Copy)

$15.00

Deluxe Salad

$4.25

Guacamole Salad

$4.25

Crema Salada

$3.99

Salad Plain

$9.99

Salad Vegetariana

$9.99

Soups

Shrimp Soup

$15.99

Chicken Soup

$12.25

Casa Santa Ana's Favorite Dinners (Copy)

Carnitas

$15.00

Chori-Pollo

$16.50

Enchilada Verdes

$13.00

Bruce's Fish Tacos

$13.99

Pollo Santa Ana

$15.50

Cancun Tacos

$16.50

Shrimp Santa Ana

$17.99

La Parillada

$18.00

Mexi Bowl

$12.50

Molcajete

$18.99

Santa Ana's Cheesteak Tacos

$15.00

Pollo Fundido

$14.50

Carne Asada

$16.50

Chicken Chipotle Pasta

$13.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.50

Pollo Al Chipotle

$14.99

Pollo Con Crema

$11.99

Enchiladas Suprem

$11.99

Shrimp Chipotle Pasta

$16.99

Pollo Ranchero

$12.99

Barramundi Fish

$13.99

ACPs

ACP Chicken

$11.50

ACP Trio

$15.00

ACP Shrimp

$16.00

ACP Steak

$13.50

Casa Santa Ana's ACP

$16.50

ACP MIX

$14.50

ACP Chicken Shrimp

$14.99

ACP Steak And Shrimp

$14.99

Appetizers

Chori Queso

$8.00+

Buffalo Wings

$12.99

Bean & Queso Dip

$5.99+

Beef & Queso Dip

$6.99+

Pico De Gallo

$1.50+

Cheese Dip

$1.99+

Guacamole

$2.25+

Sour Cream

$1.50+

Chunky Guacamole

$12.99+

8 Grilled Shrimp

$10.99

Salsa

$0.99+

Gonzalez Dip

$9.99

Combos (Copy)

Combo De 2

$11.50

Combo De 3

$12.99

Burritos

Casa Santa Ana's Burro

$16.50

Burro Texano

$18.00

Burro Del Mar

$19.00

Burro Casero

$15.00

Burro Cali Steak

$15.00

Burro a la Diabla

$18.00

Burro Cali Chiken

$15.00

Mexican Street Fare

Sopes

$13.99

Mexican Tacos

$13.50

Torta

$13.00

Tacos Gringos

$12.00

Nachos

Mucho Nachos

$13.00

Deluxe Nachos

$11.50

Lindsay's Nachos

$14.00

Fajita Nachos

$10.99

Nachos Fajita

$13.50

Pollo Azado Fries

$14.00

Kids Menu

Kids- Plain Taco

$5.00

Kids- Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kids- Grilled Chicken

$7.50

Kids- Grilled Shrimp

$8.99

Kids- Enchilada

$5.99

Kids- Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids- Grilled Steak

$8.00

Kids- Frozen Fruit Drink

$4.99

Kid Cheese burger

$5.99

Lunch

Lunch #1 Quesadilla Vegetariana

$11.00

Lunch #2 T Salad

$11.99

Lunch #3 F Nachos

$12.50

Lunch #4 Enchiladas

$11.25

Lunch #5 Monster Q

$12.00

Lunch #6 Nachos Supreme

$11.00

Lunch #7 Taquitos

$11.25

Lunch #8 Huevos

$10.99

Lunch #9 T Cheesesteak

$12.50

Lunch #10 Burrito

$12.00

Lunch #11 Quesadilla

$11.99

Lunch #12 Fajita Lunch

$12.99

Lunch Combo 1 Item

$11.25

Lunch Combo 2 Items

$12.50

Dessert

Kahlua Flan

$7.00

Sopapilla

$5.00

Churro

$8.00

Fried Ice Cream

$7.50

Tres Leches Cake

$8.00

Santa Ana Xango

$7.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4245 7 Lakes Plz, West End, NC 27376

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Market Place - 246 Olmsted Blvd,Ste C
orange starNo Reviews
246 Olmsted Blvd,Ste C Pinehurst, NC 28374
View restaurantnext
Casa Santa Ana 2 - 211 CENTRAL PARK AVE UNIT A
orange starNo Reviews
211 CENTRAL PARK AVE UNIT A TAYLORTOWN, NC 28374
View restaurantnext
Agora
orange starNo Reviews
15 CHINQUAPIN RD Pinehurst, NC 28374
View restaurantnext
Roast
orange star4.8 • 114
370 Capital Dr. Carthage, NC 28327
View restaurantnext
Felipe's Wey
orange star4.6 • 993
1760 Old Morganton Rd., Southern Pines, NC 28387
View restaurantnext
Filly And Colt's at Whispering Woods
orange starNo Reviews
26 Sandpiper Drive Whispering Pines, NC 28327
View restaurantnext
Map
More near West End
Pinehurst
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Southern Pines
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Aberdeen
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Cameron
review star
Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Sanford
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Asheboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Albemarle
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Pittsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston