Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

Casa Sensei

198 Reviews

$$

1200 E Las Olas Blvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Order Again

Popular Items

Sensei Fried Rice
Crispy Ahi Tuna
Sesame Chicken

Soups & Salads

White Miso Soup

$7.00

Bangkok Steak Salad

$18.00

Tuna Tataki Salad

$18.00

Organic Mix Salad

$11.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Sashimi salad

$18.00

Small Plates

Bao Bun Chicken

$15.00

Bao Bun Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Bao Bun Pork Belly

$15.00

Bao Bun Skirt Steak

$15.00

Bao Bun Tofu

$15.00

Blue Crab Rangoon

$14.00

Casa Calamari

$15.00

Casa Cauliflower and Broccoli

$14.00

Charred Octopus

$21.00

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$14.00

Chinese Sticky Ribs

$16.00

General Tso's Chicken Bites

$13.00

Rock Shrimp Tempura

$14.00

Salt N Pepper Prawns

$15.00

Tacos de Casa

$14.00

Truffle Edamame

$8.00

Shrimp In A Blanket

$12.00

Large Plates

Cashew Chicken

$24.00

Duck

$39.00

Gourmet Fajitas

$20.00+

Grilled Scottish Salmon

$32.00

Jumbo Shrimp Curry

$35.00

Korean BBQ Bulgogi

$29.00

Korean Steak

$32.00

Miso Lamb Chop

$37.00

Mojo Marinated Lechon

$28.00

Mongolian Beef

$26.00

Pescado Frito

$39.00

Picanha a la Parilla

$28.00

Seabass

$39.00

Sensei Lux Burger

$39.00

Sesame Chicken

$23.00

Surf and Turf

$55.00

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$23.00

Wagyu NY Strip

$45.00

Bigeye Tuna Filet

$36.00

Tandoori Chicken

$24.00

Ropa Vieja

$26.00

Noodles Rice Ramen

Crispy Tofu Soba

$21.00

Korean BBQ Beef Kimchi Fried Rice

$26.00

Kung Fu Lo Mein

$21.00

Pad Kee Mow

$21.00

Pad Thai

$21.00

Sensei Fried Rice

$23.00

Steak a Cavalo Fried Rice

$27.00

Sensei Speciality Rolls

California

$12.00

Crispy Ahi Tuna

$19.00

Crispy Basil Veggie Roll

$17.00

Dancing Eel

$19.00

Drunken Roll

$19.00

El Diablo

$20.00

Eye of Tiger Roll

$19.00

Fish Burnt Roll

$19.00

Hamachi Katana

$19.00

Hot Crazy Mess Roll

$19.00

JB Roll

$14.00

Komodo Lobster

$29.00

Las Ola's roll

$19.00

Million Dollar Roll

$50.00+

Omakase

$100.00

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

Red Dragon

$20.00

Shogun Roll

$20.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00

Skinny Jimmy

$18.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$14.00

The Maxxx

$19.00

Triple Crown

$18.00

Truffle Butter Crunch

$18.00

Tuna Lover Roll

$18.00

Veggie Roll

$12.00

Sumo Salmon

$18.00

Ocean Sakura

$20.00

Pretty in Pink Roll

$20.00

Sushi

Sashimi

$7.00+

Sushi for 2

$70.00

Sushi for 3

$110.00

Sushi for 4

$135.00

Sushi for One

$35.00

Sushi Nigiri Ebi 2pc

$7.00

Sushi Nigiri Eel 2pc

$8.00

Sushi Nigiri Hamachi Belly 2pc

$8.00

Sushi Nigiri Ikura 2pc

$11.00

Sushi Nigiri Salmon Belly 2pc

$8.00

Sushi Nigiri Wagyu 2pc

$11.00

Sushi Nigiri Yellowfin Tuna 2pc

$7.00

Sushi Nigiri Wahoo 2pc

$7.00

Sushi Nigiri Salmon 2pc

$7.00

Raw

Ahi Tuna Ceviche

$16.00

Beef Yuke

$19.00

Hamachi Jalapeno

$16.00

Hawaiian Poke

$28.00

Sensei Sashimi Combo

$18.00

Tokyo Tuna Tower

$16.00

Tuna Truffle Tartar

$18.00

Dim Sum

Shrimp Shumai

$13.00

Veggie Dumpling

$10.00

Pork Dumplings

$12.00

Sides

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Fried Rice

$5.00

Side Lo Mein

$5.00

ADD Key West Pink Shrimp

$14.00

ADD U 10 Scallops

$15.00

ADD Lobster Tail

$19.00

ADD Shrimp

$3.00

Grilled Chicken Kids

$10.00

Bok Choy

$6.00+

Fries

$5.00

Roasted Veggies

$8.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Side Wasabi Mash Potatoes

$5.00

Side Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Side Mongolian Sauce

$1.00

Side Sesame Chicken Sauce

$1.00

Kimchi Butter 8oz

$10.00

Kimchi Butter 16oz

$18.00

Kimchi Butter 32oz

$28.00

Dessert

Almond Crunch Cake

$10.00

Birthday Cupcake

Birthday Sparkler

Cake Fee

$1.50

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Lovin' Spoon Cake

$10.00

Coconut Cream Bombe

$10.00Out of stock

Dessert Platter

$35.00

Dulce de Leche Cheesecake

$10.00

Lemon Dream Cake

$10.00

Midnight Mousse Cake

$10.00

Thai Donuts

$10.00Out of stock

Latino Bites

Beef Empanadas

$14.00

Cuban Tostones

$16.00

Lobster Guacamole

$29.00

Chips and Guacamole

$10.00

Bigeye Tuna Guacamole

$22.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets With Fries

$8.00

Kid Noodles

$5.00

Kid Fried Rice

$8.00

Family Style 4-6 People

Sesame Chicken 4-6 People

$59.00

General Tsao Chicken 4-6 People

$59.00

Sensei Fried Rice 4-6 People

$69.00

Lo Mein 4-6 People

$75.00

Pad Thai 4-6 People

$75.00

Mongolian Beef 4-6 People

$79.00

Pad Thai DIY 2 People

$42.00

Lo Mein DIY 2 People

$42.00

Family Style 8-10 People

Sensei Fried Rice 8-10 People

$120.00

Sesame Chicken 8-10 People

$99.00

General Tsao Chicken 8-10 People

$99.00

Pad Thai 8-10 People

$129.00

Lo Mein 8-10 People

$129.00

Mongolian Beef 8-10 People

$139.00

Dog Menu

The Woof Roll

$10.00

Chicken Lovers Stir Fry

$10.00

Salmon Delight

$14.00

Valentine's Day Specials

Whisky Flight

$30.00

Temple of Koi

$19.00

Godiva White Chocolate Raspberry Martini

$14.00

Strawberry Cotton Candy Bellini

$14.00

Lobster Bisque

Seafood Extravaganza

$150.00

Meat Eater Madness

$150.00
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Casa Sensei blends brilliant Pan-Asian flavors with the dynamic culinary traditions of Latin America to create a magnificent fusion eatery in the heart of Las Olas. Mixing and matching global flavors, our unforgettable waterfront dining experience and Gondola dining options offer a full Omakase ‘free-style’ sushi bar and authentic Pan-Asian comfort dishes including Pad Thai, Lo Mein, Kimchi Fried Rice, Bulgogi and Bao Buns. Specialty dishes also include Lobster Guacamole, Red Shrimp Ceviche and Korean Grilled Steak Chimichurri with Wasabi Mashed Potatoes. Enjoy an unforgettable atmosphere on the acclaimed Las Olas Boulevard, in Fort Lauderdale. Our liquor bar Is stocked with a selection of premium handmade cocktails. Casa Sensei harmonizes complex flavors with incredible service, all leading to a dining experience that feels familiar but exciting at the same time.

1200 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Casa Sensei image

