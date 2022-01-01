Restaurant info

Casa Sensei blends brilliant Pan-Asian flavors with the dynamic culinary traditions of Latin America to create a magnificent fusion eatery in the heart of Las Olas. Mixing and matching global flavors, our unforgettable waterfront dining experience and Gondola dining options offer a full Omakase ‘free-style’ sushi bar and authentic Pan-Asian comfort dishes including Pad Thai, Lo Mein, Kimchi Fried Rice, Bulgogi and Bao Buns. Specialty dishes also include Lobster Guacamole, Red Shrimp Ceviche and Korean Grilled Steak Chimichurri with Wasabi Mashed Potatoes. Enjoy an unforgettable atmosphere on the acclaimed Las Olas Boulevard, in Fort Lauderdale. Our liquor bar Is stocked with a selection of premium handmade cocktails. Casa Sensei harmonizes complex flavors with incredible service, all leading to a dining experience that feels familiar but exciting at the same time.

