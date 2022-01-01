Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Casa Supreme ~ Tacos & Burittos
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Our vision is to create mouth-watering tacos and burritos with heartwarming sides prepared with love from scratch. Our sauces are made daily from scratch with core raw ingredients.
Location
857 9th Avenue, North Store, Manhattan, NY 10019
Gallery