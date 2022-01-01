Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Casa Supreme ~ Tacos & Burittos

review star

No reviews yet

857 9th Avenue

North Store

Manhattan, NY 10019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Esquites - Mexican street corn salad
Al Pastor Taco
Tofu & Shrooms

Lite Bites

8 oz Guacamole and chips

$10.00

Mild / medium / hot / bass avocado / pico de gallo / Thai chili / garlic / lime / cilantro

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Nixtamal chips / two house sauces

Esquites - Mexican street corn salad

$6.00

charred corn off-the-cob, house made aioli, lime, cascabel chili, queso cotija and cilantro

Ensalda Luchador

$10.00

Lettuce / tomatoes / fingerling potatoes / pickled jalapeño / queso / pumpkin seeds / rabano / red onions

Kale Quinoa Ensalada

$12.00

Kale/ organic quiona / roasted funnel / golden raisins / tomatoes / avocados /toasted pumpkin seeds / lemon vinaigrette $2 for protein

Quinoa Bowl

$10.00

Organic quinoa / garbanzo beans / pico / avocado / salsa Verde / queso fresco / cilantro

Tacos

all tacos served on grilled corn tortillas

Carne Asada

$4.50

Sliced Yucatán marinated chopped steak, red onions, house made crema , salsa Verde and cilantro

Carnitas Taco

$4.50

Slow-roasted pork shoulder, pickled red onion, salsa verde and cilantro

Chorizo Taco

$4.50

House made Mexican spiced sausage , paprika , onions , cilantro , salsa Verde

Vegetal Taco

$4.50

sauteed mushroom, poblano and onions, served with salsa verde and cilantro

Al Pastor Taco

$4.50

Slow roasted pork , pineapple , cilantro , onion , and salsa Verde

Pollo Chipotle Taco

Pollo Chipotle Taco

$4.50

Pulled Amish chipotle chicken, chopped red onions, salsa verde, cilantro

Tofu & Shrooms

$4.50

sauteed mushrooms, tofu, onions, and poblano served with salsa verde and cilantro

Camaron Taco

$4.50

Roasted shrimp , onion , salsa verde , and cilantro

Birria Tacos

3 braised beef tacos / cilantro / Chile de arbol

Birria Tacos

$13.00

Birria Tacos With Cheese

$14.00

3 braised beef tacos / Oaxaca cheese / cilantro

Beef Consome

$3.00

Burritos

Rolled in a flour tortilla with arroz chipotle, frijoles negros, pico, queso fresco and house made Mexican crema

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.50

Flour tortilla , sliced Yucatán achoite hanger steak , yellow rice , black beans , pico de gallo , queso , lechuga , crema

Carnitas Burrito

$12.50

Flour tortilla , slow roasted Berkshire pork butt , yellow rice , black beans , pico de gallo , queso , crema , lechuga

Chipotle Chicken Burrito

$12.50

Flour tortilla or iceburg lettuce with chipotle yellow rice , black beans , queso , pico de gallo, and house made crema , lechuga

Chorizo Burrito

$12.50

Flour tortilla , house made Mexican spiced sausage , yellow rice , queso , pico de gallo , black beans , crema

Shroom Tofu Burrito

$12.50

Flour tortilla , sauteed shrooms , tofu , yellow rice , black beans , pico , queso , lechuga ,

Camaron Burrito

$12.50

Flour tortilla , chipotle yellow rice , black beans , queso , pico , crema , lechuga

Vegetal Burrito

$12.50

Flour tortilla , sauteed shrooms , onions , poblano , and crema

Bowl

Carne Asada Bowl

$12.50

Sliced yucatan achiote hanger steak , Yellow rice , black beans , pico de gallo , queso , lettuce , crema

Pollo Chipotle Bowl

$12.50

Yellow rice , shredded Amish chicken , black beans , queso , pico de gallo , lettuce , crema

Carnitas Bowl

$12.50

Yellow rice , slow roasted Berkshire pork butt , black beans , queso , pico de gallo , lettuce

Al pastor Bowl

$12.50

Yellow rice , achiote marinated pork , pineapple , black beans , pico de gallo , queso , lettuce , crema

Chorizo Bowl

$12.50

Yellow rice , house made Mexican sausage , yellow rice , black beans, pico de gallo , lettuce , queso , crema

Vegetal Bowl

$12.50

Mushroom Tofu

$12.50

Camaron

$12.50

Quesadillas

Plancha grilled flour tortilla with your choice of fillings served with a side pico and Mexican creme

Camaron Quesadilla

$14.50

Corn tortilla / queso / pico de gallo / lettuce / crema / cilantro

Carne Asada Quesadila

$14.50

Home-made corn tortilla, chopped Yucatán marinated hanger steak, queso, pico de gallo, crème, cilantro and lettuce with a side of crema & salsa verde

Carnitas Quesadilla

$14.50

Home made corn tortilla , slow roasted Berkshire pork butt , queso , pico de gallo , lettuce , crema , cilantro

Chorizo Quesadilla

$14.50

Homa made corn tortilla , house made Mexican spiced sausage , queso , pico de gallo , lettuce , crema , cilantro

Just Cheese Quesadilla

$14.50

Home made corn tortilla , queso , pico de gallo , lettuce , crema , cilantro

Mushroom Tofu Quesadilla

$14.50

Corn tortilla , sauteed mushrooms , tofu , queso , pico de gallo , lettuce , crema

Pollo Chipotle Quesadilla

$14.50

Home made corn tortilla , shredded Amish chicken , queso , pico de gallo , lettuce , crema , cilantro

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$14.50

Vegetal Quesadilla

$14.50

More Than Just A Bite

Tortilla Soup

$10.00

Chicken / queso fresco / crema / avocado / tortillas

Carne Asada Enchilada

Carne Asada Enchilada

$14.50

3 rolled corn tortillas stuffed with steak then covered with Jack cheese, salsa verde, and crema. Served with yellow rice and black beans.

Pollo Enchilada

Pollo Enchilada

$13.50

3 rolled corn tortillas covered with Jack cheese, salsa verde, and crema. Served with yellow rice and black beans.

Dessert

Tres Leches

$7.50

Flan

$7.50

Side orders

8 oz Rabano

$4.00

Breakfast radish / sea salt / cracked black pepper / cilantro

8 oz Quinoa

$5.50

Organic quinoa / queso cotija / cilantro

8 oz Chipotle Yellow Rice

$4.00

8 oz Frijoles

$4.00

Black beans / queso fresco / chopped onions / cilantro

8 oz Chipotle Yellow Rice & Frijoles

$6.00

Queso cotija / queso fresco / chopped onions / cilantro

8 oz Quinoa & Frijoles

$6.50

Queso cotija / queso fresco / chopped onions / cilantro

Extra Chips

$2.00

2 oz Salsa Verde

$1.00

2 oz Roasted Tomato

$1.00

Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Sodas - Water

Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tamarind Jarrito

$2.25

Mandarin Jarrito

$2.25

Lime Jarrito

$2.25

Grapefruit Jarrito

$2.25

Pellegrino mineral water

$3.50

Alcoholic Beverage

Beers

Wine

CATERING PACKAGES

SMALL

SMALL

$200.00

Choice of protein + 4 sides

MEDIUM

MEDIUM

$400.00

Serves 20 quests Choice of 2 proteins + 4 sides

GRANDE

GRANDE

$575.00

Serves 30 guests Choice of 3 proteins + 4 sides

A LA CARTE PROTEIN

POLLO CHIPOTLE-PULLED AMISH CHICKEN (HALF TRAY)

$85.00

POLLO CHIPOTLE-PULLED AMISH CHICKEN (FULL TRAY)

$170.00

CARNITAS-SLOW ROASTED PORK (HALF TRAY)

$95.00

CARNITAS-SLOW ROASTED PORK (FULL TRAY)

$190.00

CHORIZO-MEXICAN SPICED SAUSAGE (HALF TRAY)

$80.00

CHORIZO-MEXICAN SPICED SAUSAGE (FULL TRAY)

$160.00

CAMARON-ROASTED MARINATED SHRIMP (HALF TRAY)

$120.00

CAMARON-ROASTED MARINATED SHRIMP (FULL TRAY)

$240.00

AL PASTOR-GRILLED PORK & PINAPPLE (HALF TRAY)

$85.00

AL PASTOR-GRILLED PORK & PINAPPLE (FULL TRAY)

$240.00

CARNE ASADA-SLICED STEAK (HALF TRAY)

$100.00

CARNE ASADA-SLICED STEAK (FULL TRAY)

$200.00

TOFU-SAUTEED TOFU & MUSHROOMS (HALF TRAY)

$85.00

TOFU-SAUTEED TOFU & MUSHROOMS (FULL TRAY)

$170.00

VEGETAL-SHROOMS / ONIONS / POBLANO (HALF TRAY)

$85.00

VEGETAL-SHROOMS / ONIONS / POBLANO (FULL TRAY)

$170.00

A LA CARTE SIDES

GUACAMOLE (FULL TRAY)

$150.00

GUACAMOLE (HALF TRAY)

$75.00

MEXICAN YELLOW RICE (FULL TRAY)

$100.00

MEXICAN YELLOW RICE (HALF TRAY)

$50.00

ORGANIC QUINOA (FULL TRAY)

$130.00

ORGANIC QUINOA (HALF TRAY)

$65.00

WHITE RICE (FULL TRAY

$100.00

WHITE RICE (HALF TRAY)

$50.00

BLACK BEANS (HALF TRAY)

$60.00

BLACK BEANS (FULL TRAY)

$120.00

FRIED GREEN BANANAS (HALF TRAY)

$50.00

FRIED GREEN BANANAS (FULL TRAY)

$100.00

FRIED SWEET BANANAS (HALF TRAY)

$50.00

FRIED SWEET BANANAS (FULL TRAY)

$100.00

YUCA IN GARLIC SAUCE (HALF TRAY)

$50.00

YUCA IN GARLIC SAUCE (FULL TRAY)

$100.00

AVOCADO SALAD (HALF TRAY)

$60.00

AVOCADO SALAD (FULL TRAY)

$120.00

ESQUITE-CORN SALAD (HALF TRAY)

$65.00

ESQUITE-CORN SALAD (FULL TRAY)

$130.00

GREEN SALAD (HALF TRAY)

$50.00

GREEN SALAD (FULL TRAY)

$100.00

EMPANADA BOX QUESO , BEEF , HAM & CHEESE OR SPINACH & CHEESE

ASSORTMENT 3 OF EACH

$49.99

DOZEN CHEESE

$29.99

DOZEN BEEF

$34.99

DOZEN SPINACH & CHEESE

$32.99

DOZEN HAM & CHEESE

$30.99

BURRITO BOX

POLLO CHIPOTLE-PULLED AMISH CHICKEN

$155.00

Box includes 12 burritos, chips & salsa , crema , and pico

CARNITAS-SLOW ROASTED PORK

$160.00

Box includes 12 burritos ,chips & salsa , crema , and pico

CHORIZO-MEXICAN SPICED SAUSAGE

$155.00

Box includes 12 burritos, chips& salsa , crema and pico

CAMARON-ROASTED MARINATED SHRIMP

$177.00

Box includes 12 burritos, chips & salsa , crema and pico

AL PASTOR- GRILLED PORK & PINAPPLE

$160.00

Box includes 12 burritos , chips & salsa , crema and pico

CARNE ASADA-SLICED STEAK

$165.00

Box includes 12 burritos , chips & salsa , crema and pico

TOFU-SAUTEED TOFU &MUSHROOMS

$160.00

Box includes 12 burritos , chips & salsa , crema and pico

VEGETAL-SHROOMS / ONIONS / POBLANO

$160.00

Box includes 12 burritos , chips & salsa , crema and pico

JUST CHEESE (MONTEREY JACK , CHEDDER, ASADERO , & QUESO BLANCO

$110.00

Box includes 12 burritos , chips & salsa , crema and pico

QUESADILLA BOX

POLLO CHIPOTLE-PULLED AMISH CHICKEN

$120.00

Box includes 10 quesadillas , chips & salsa , crema and pico

CARNITAS-SLOW ROASTED PORK

$125.00

Box includes 10 quesadillas , chips & salsa ,crema and pico

CHORIZO-MEXICAN SPICED SAUSAGE

$110.00

Box includes 10 quesadillas , chips & salsa ,crema and pico

CAMARON-ROASTED MARINATED SHRIMP

$140.00

Box includes 10 quesadillas , chips & salsa , crema and pico

AL PASTOR-GRILLED PORK & PINAPPLE

$120.00

Box includes 10 quesadillas , chips & salsa, crema and pico

CARNE ASADA-SLICED STEAK

$130.00

Box includes 10 quesadillas ,chips & salsa , crema and pico

TOFU-SAUTEED TOFU & MUSHROOMS

$130.00

Box includes 10 quesadillas , chips & salsa ,crema and pico

VEGETAL-SHROOMS / ONIONS / POBLANO

$125.00

Box includes 10 quesadillas ,chips & salsa , crema and pico

JUST CHEESE

$110.00

Box includes 10 quesadillas ,chips & salsa , crema and pico

EXTRAS

CHIPS & SALSA

$35.00

PICO DE GALLO 16OZ

$45.00

SUPREME SALSA VERDE 16OZ

$30.00

SUPREME SALSA ROJA 16OZ

$30.00

SUPREME CREMA 16 OZ

$30.00

CHILI LIME VINAIGRETTE 16OZ

$20.00

JUST CHIPS

$15.00

SET OF STERNOS

$10.00

Includes wire rack , tray , and fuel

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Our vision is to create mouth-watering tacos and burritos with heartwarming sides prepared with love from scratch. Our sauces are made daily from scratch with core raw ingredients.

Website

Location

857 9th Avenue, North Store, Manhattan, NY 10019

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Friedmans West
orange starNo Reviews
35 west end Ave new york city, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
• Tacuba • Hell's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
802 9th Avenue New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Sesamo
orange star4.1 • 508
764 10th Avenue New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Rosa Mexicano - Lincoln Center
orange star4.1 • 10,809
61 Columbus Ave New York, NY 10023
View restaurantnext
the restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
506 9th Ave New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Anejo - Hell's Kitchen
orange star4.0 • 1,712
668 10th Ave New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Manhattan

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manhattan
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston