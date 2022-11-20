Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casa Taco - Coors Boulevard NW

2,316 Reviews

$$

111 Coors Boulevard NW E-11

Albuquerque, NM 87121

Order Again

Popular Items

Ala Carte Ground Beef Taco
Ala Carte Carne Asada Taco
12 TACO PACK (SIGNATURE)

FAMILY MEALS

12 TACO PACK (SIGNATURE)

$35.95

12 Signature Tacos - Includes 1 pint of red chile rice, 1 pint of whole pinto beans and a bag of chips with home made house salsa. Choose from BEEF, CHICKEN or CALABACITAS. PLEASE USE THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX TO TELL US HOW MANY OF EACH YOU WOULD LIKE TO TOTAL 12 TACOS.

12 TACO PACK (PREMIUM)

$45.95

12 Premium Signature Tacos - Includes 1 pint of red chile rice, 1 pint of whole pinto beans and a bag of chips with home made house salsa. Choose from Brisket, Carne Asada or Gulf Shrimp. PLEASE USE THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX TO TELL US HOW MANY OF EACH YOU WOULD LIKE TO TOTAL 12 TACOS. PLEASE NOTE THAT THE CARNE ASADA TACOS WILL COME WITH PICO DE GALLO AND GUACAMOLE. BOTH CONTAIN ONIONS AND JALAPENOS.

APPETIZERS

Great Starters ! .... Try our famous Chile con Queso and home made chips !

Chile Cheese Fries

$5.95

Fried shoestring potatoes topped with shredded cheese and your choice of house made Hatch green Chile or Red Chile sauce

MUSHROOMS 8

$8.95

WARNING: These made fresh to order red chile tempura fried mushrooms are delicious when eaten fresh but they do not hold up well when ordered TOGO. I guess they don't like being trapped in a TOGO box for too long !

MUSHROOMS 4

$5.25

WARNING: These made fresh to order red chile tempura fried mushrooms are delicious when eaten fresh but they do not hold up well when ordered TOGO. I guess they don't like being trapped in a TOGO box for too long !

Frito Pie

$6.50

Fritos corn chips topped with house made pinto beans, Cheese, ground beef, and our own Red Chile sauce. Lettuce, Onions and Tomatoes.

Chips & Guacamole Large

$8.95

House made seasoned tortilla chips with fresh made guacamole.

Chips & Guac Small

$4.95

Chips & Queso Large

$7.95

House made seasoned tortilla chips with our famous Hatch Green Chile con Queso.

Chips & Queso Small

$4.75

Chips & Salsa Large

$5.25

House made seasoned tortilla chips and our homemade Red Salsa.

Chips & Salsa Small

$3.50

Chips & Dips Trio

$9.75

A sampler of our three famous dips and house made seasoned tortilla chips.

Nacho Mama

$9.75

House made tortilla chips layered with shredded cheese, pinto beans, and Chile con Queso, topped with lettuce and tomatoes.

Loaded Nacho Mama

$12.95

House made tortilla chips layered with shredded cheese, pinto beans, and Chile con Queso, and ground beef topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and sliced jalapeños.

Nacho Mama LUNCH

$6.95

Loaded Nacho Mama LUNCH

$7.95

QUESADILLAS PLATES

Quesadilla Plates - Includes Pinto beans and red chile rice.

Cheese Quesadilla Plate

$6.95

Melted Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses in a buttery grilled flour tortilla, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.

Green Chile Quesadilla Plate

$7.95

Roasted Hatch green chile, melted cheese in a buttery grilled flour tortilla, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.

Chicken Cheese Quesadilla Plate

$9.25

Grilled chicken breast, melted cheese in a buttery grilled flour tortilla, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.

Green Chile Chicken Quesadilla Plate

$9.95

Roasted Hatch green chile, grilled chicken breast, melted cheese in a buttery grilled flour tortilla

Brisket Green Chile Quesadilla Plate

$11.95Out of stock

Slow roasted brisket, hatch green chile, melted cheese in a buttery grilled flour tortilla, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla Plate

$10.95

Grilled chicken breast, barbecue sauce, cilantro, green onions melted cheese in a buttery grilled flour tortilla, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.

Calabacitas Quesadilla Plate

$8.95

Zucchini, yellow squash, roasted corn, onions, peppers and hatch green chile grilled and seasoned with melted cheese in a buttery grilled flour tortilla, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.

Ala Carte Quesadillas

Ala Carte - Quesadilla ONLY

Ala Carte Cheese Quesadilla

$4.95

Melted Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses in a buttery grilled flour tortilla

Ala Carte Green Chile Quesadilla

$6.95

Roasted Hatch green chile, melted cheese in a buttery grilled flour tortilla

Ala Carte Chicken Green Chile Quesadilla

$8.95

Roasted Hatch green chile, grilled chicken breast, melted cheese in a buttery grilled flour tortilla

Ala Carte Brisket Green Chile Quesadilla

$9.95

Slow roasted brisket, hatch green chile, melted cheese in a buttery grilled flour tortilla.

Ala Carte BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$8.95

Grilled chicken breast, barbecue sauce, cilantro, green onions melted cheese in a buttery grilled flour tortilla.

Ala Carte Calabacitas Quesadilla

$6.95

Zucchini, yellow squash, roasted corn, onions, peppers and hatch green chile grilled and seasoned with melted cheese in a buttery grilled flour tortilla

Ala Chicken Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

Grilled chicken breast, melted cheese in a buttery grilled flour tortilla

SIGNATURE TACO PLATES

These are our Signature Taco plates, which ALL come with 2 or 3 Tacos and include beans and rice.

(3) Beef Taco Plate

$11.75

Three of our signature griddled Tacos with seasoned ground beef, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.

(2) Beef Taco Plate

$8.50

Two of our signature griddled Tacos with seasoned ground beef, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.

(3) Chicken Taco Plate

$12.95

Three of our signature griddled Tacos with marinated chicken breast, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.

(2) Chicken Taco Plate

$9.25

Two of our signature griddled Tacos with marinated chicken breast, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.

(3) Brisket Taco Plate

$15.50

Best selling signature griddled Tacos with slow roasted brisket, hatch green chile, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.

(2) Brisket Taco Plate

$10.75

Two best selling signature griddled Tacos with slow roasted brisket, hatch green chile, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.

(3) Shrimp Taco Plate

$15.50

Three of our signature griddled Tacos with juicy popping gulf shrimp, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.

(2) Shrimp Taco Plate

$10.75

Two of our signature griddled Tacos with juicy popping gulf shrimp, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.

(3) Asada Taco Plate

$15.50

Three of our signature griddled Tacos with marinated diced steak, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and a touch of guacamole served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.

(2) Asada Taco Plate

$10.75

Two of our signature griddled Tacos with marinated diced steak, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and a touch of guacamole served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.

(3) Calabacitas Taco Plate

$10.75

Three of our signature griddled Tacos with lightly seasoned, squash, roasted corn, red peppers, green chile, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.

(2) Calabacitas Taco Plate

$7.95

Two of our signature griddled Tacos with lightly seasoned, squash, roasted corn, red peppers, green chile, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.

SPECIALTY TACO PLATES

These are OUR Specialty Taco plates, which ALL come with 2 OR 3 Tacos and include beans and rice.

Jerk Chicken Taco Plate(3)

$15.50

Jerk Chicken Taco Plate (2)

$10.75

Al Pastor Taco Plate (3)

$13.25

Al Pastor Taco Plate (2)

$9.25

Acapulco Fish Taco Plate (3)

$15.50Out of stock

Acapulco Fish Taco Plate (2)

$10.75Out of stock

PUFFY TACO PLATES

WARNING: These are made fresh to order and are delicious when eaten in house fresh but they do not hold up well when ordered TOGO. I guess they don't like being trapped in a TOGO box for too long !

Puffy Adobo Taco Plate (2)

$11.95

Two Puffy tacos made from corn masa dough, fried until puffy, filled with savory chicken adobo lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice

Puffy Adobo Taco Plate (1)

$6.95

One Puffy taco made from corn masa dough, fried until puffy, filled with savory chicken adobo lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice

Puffy Verde Beef taco Plate (2)

$11.95

Two Puffy tacos made from corn masa dough, fried until puffy, filled with Hatch green chile braised beef, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice

Puffy Verde Taco Plate (1)

$6.95

One Puffy taco made from corn masa dough, fried until puffy, filled with Hatch green chile braised beef, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice

Puffy Adovada Taco Plate (2)

$11.95

Two Puffy tacos made from corn masa dough, fried until puffy, filled with NM red chile braised pork, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice

Puffy Adovada Taco Plate (1)

$6.95

One Puffy taco made from corn masa dough, fried until puffy, filled with NM red chile braised pork, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice

TACOS

Theses are ALL Ala carte tacos and can be ordered individually. Please use quantity button for multiples of the same Tacos.

Ala Carte Ground Beef Taco

$3.50

Classic seasoned ground beef taco in our grilled signature shell, with lettuce tomato and cheese.

Ala Carte Grilled Chicken Taco

$3.95

Marinated chicken breast in our grilled signature shell, with lettuce tomato and cheese.

Ala Carte Brisket Green Chile Taco

$4.75Out of stock

Best selling slow roasted brisket, local hatch green chile, melted cheese in a griddled shell with lettuce cheese and tomato

Ala Carte Gulf Shrimp Taco

$4.75

Plump and popping juicy grilled gulf shrimp in a griddled shell with lettuce cheese and tomato

Ala Carte Carne Asada Taco

$4.75

Central Mexico influenced Carne Asada marinated diced steak in a griddled shell with lettuce cheese pico de gallo and a touch of guacamole

Ala Carte Calabacitas Taco

$3.25

Delicately seasoned squash, corn, peppers and onions with local hatch green chile in a griddled shell with lettuce cheese and tomato

Ala Carte Al Pastor Taco

$4.00

Our version of a this classic street taco with seasoned pork with a hint of pineapple, onions and cilantro in a soft corn taco shell

Ala Carte Jerk Chicken Taco

$4.75

20 year Anniversary of Casa Tacos Jamaican Jerk Chicken taco with a burst of flavors from its mouthwatering mango jicama habanero salsa

Ala Carte Acapulco Fish Taco

$4.75

Seasoned grilled fish with a spicy serrano chile vinaigrette cole-slaw on a soft corn tortilla

Ala Carte Puffy Chicken Adobo

$5.25

Casa Tacos unique Puffy taco made from corn masa dough, fried until puffy, filled with savory chicken adobo lettuce cheese and tomato

Ala Carte Puffy Pork Adovada

$5.25

Casa Tacos unique Puffy taco made from corn masa dough, fried until puffy, filled with NM red chile braised pork, lettuce cheese and tomato

Ala Carte Puffy Beef Verde

$5.25

Casa Tacos unique Puffy taco made from corn masa dough, fried until puffy, filled with Hatch green chile braised beef, lettuce cheese and tomato

BURRITO PLATES

Burrito Plates come with whole Pinto beans and Red Chile Rice. Smother your Burrito with Red or Green Chile for only 1.00 extra (OPTIONAL)

Chicken Adobo Burrito Plate

$10.95

Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, potatoes, chicken adobo, with a touch of pico de gallo, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice

Pork Adovada Burrito Plate

$10.95

Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, potatoes, pork adovada, with a touch of pico de gallo, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice

Verde Beef Burrito Plate

$11.95

Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, potatoes, green chile beef, with a touch of served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice

Brisket Green Chile Burrito Plate

$13.95Out of stock

Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, potatoes, slow roasted brisket, an hatch green chile served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice

Carne Asada Burrito Plate

$13.95

Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, potatoes, carne asada, with a touch of guacamole and pico de gallo, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice

Ground Beef Burrito Plate

$9.95

Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, potatoes, seasoned ground beef, choice of chile inside... served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice

Jimmy's Combo Burrito Plate

$9.50

Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, seasoned ground beef, pinto beans red chile sauce, and onions served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice

Bean Burrito Plate

$8.25

Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, and pinto beans served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice

Ala Carte Burritos

Same Delicious Burritos as the Burrito Plates without the Beans and Rice for Mobility and Convenience.

Ala Carte Chicken Adobo Burrito

$8.95

Ala Carte Pork Adovada Burrito

$8.95

Ala Carte Beef Verde Burrito

$9.75

Ala Carte Brisket Green Chile Burrito

$10.75

Ala Carte Carne Asada Burrito

$10.75

Ala Carte Ground Beef Burrito

$8.50

Ala Carte Jimmy's Combo Burrito

$7.50

Ala Carte Bean Burrito

$6.25

ENCHILADAS

Choose from Cheese, Chicken or Ground Beef, include choice of Red or Green Chile and Beans and Rice

Cheese Enchilada Plate (3)

$9.95

Calabacitas Enchiladas Plate (3)

$9.95

Chicken Enchiladas Plate (3)

$11.95

Beef Enchiladas Plate (3)

$10.95

Brisket Green Chile Enchiladas Plate (3)

$12.95Out of stock

OTHER FAVORITES

We just dont have a category for these but they are truly favorites !

Taco Salad

$11.95

Deep fried 10 inch flour tortilla with layers of beans, cheese and ground beef topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Served with house salsa and Sour cream.

DESSERTS

Great unique sweets for a Taco dive !
Warm Fudge Brownie Sundae

Warm Fudge Brownie Sundae

$5.95

Warmed fudge brownie with premium vanilla bean ice cream, topped with caramel and chocolate sauces and pecans

Caramel Apple Flautas (2)

Caramel Apple Flautas (2)

$6.25

Two flautas stuffed with apples fried crisp and rolled in cinnamon sugar, topped with premium vanilla bean ice cream and caramel sauce.

Caramel Churros

Caramel Churros

$5.95

Crispy fried caramel filled churros tossed in cinnamon sugar topped with premium Vanilla bean ice cream and caramel.

Old Fashioned Malt

$5.50
Milk Shake

Milk Shake

$5.50

Churro Only

$2.00

KIDS MENU

All inclusive meals for the kids comes with choice of side and beverage.

Kids Beef Taco

$6.95

Kids meals inclusive of choice of side and beverage

Kids Brisket Taco

$6.95

Kids Chicken Taco

$6.95

Kids meals inclusive of choice of side and beverage

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids meals inclusive of choice of side and beverage

Kids BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids meals inclusive of choice of side and beverage

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids meals inclusive of choice of side and beverage

Kids Beef Burrito

$6.95

Kids meals inclusive of choice of side and beverage

Kids Bean Burrito

$6.95

Kids meals inclusive of choice of side and beverage

Kids Combo Burrito

$6.95

Kids meals inclusive of choice of side and beverage

SIDES

We are sure there is something here you just cant live without !!

BEANS

$1.25

RICE

$1.25

SHOESTRING FRIES

$3.50

PAPAS 4oz

$1.50

CALABACITAS 4oz

$1.50

CHIPS

$1.50

FLOUR TORTILLA

$1.50

XTRA SALSA (2oz TOGO)

$0.75

SIDE GUACAMOLE (8OZ)

$6.95

GUACAMOLE (4OZ)

$3.95

GUACAMOLE (2OZ)

$1.95

SIDE QUESO (8oz)

$5.50

QUESO (4OZ)

$3.50

QUESO 2oz

$1.50

SALSA (4OZ)

$2.50

SIDE RED SALSA (8oz)

$2.95

SIDE CREAMY SALSA (8oz)

$3.50

SOUR CREAM

$1.25

Chop'd Green

$1.00

Green Sauce

$1.50

Red Sauce

$1.50

Ranch

$1.50

Beverages

16 oz BEVERAGE

$2.75

24oz BEVERAGE

$3.50

Horchata

$3.50Out of stock

Kids Juice

$1.95

Mexican Soda

$3.50

Bottle Water

$2.95

Courtesy water

$0.50

16oz REFILL

$1.00

24oz REFILL

$1.25

KIDZ REFILL

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our Signature Tacos voted "Best in the City" by Albuquerque the Magazine 2017 and 2018

Website

Location

111 Coors Boulevard NW E-11, Albuquerque, NM 87121

Directions

Gallery
Casa Taco image
Casa Taco image
Casa Taco image
Casa Taco image

