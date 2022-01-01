Casa Taco Elephant Butte

12 TACO PACK (PREMIUM)

$45.95

12 Premium Signature Tacos - Includes 1 pint of red chile rice, 1 pint of whole pinto beans and a bag of chips with home made house salsa. Choose from Brisket, Carne Asada or Gulf Shrimp. PLEASE USE THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX TO TELL US HOW MANY OF EACH YOU WOULD LIKE TO TOTAL 12 TACOS. PLEASE NOTE THAT THE CARNE ASADA TACOS WILL COME WITH PICO DE GALLO AND GUACAMOLE. BOTH CONTAIN ONIONS AND JALAPENOS.