Casa Taco Elephant Butte
130 Reviews
$
704 HWY 195
Elephant Butte, NM 87935
FAMILY MEALS
12 TACO PACK (SIGNATURE)
12 Signature Tacos - Includes 1 pint of red chile rice, 1 pint of whole pinto beans and a bag of chips with home made house salsa. Choose from BEEF, CHICKEN or CALABACITAS. PLEASE USE THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX TO TELL US HOW MANY OF EACH YOU WOULD LIKE TO TOTAL 12 TACOS.
12 TACO PACK (PREMIUM)
12 Premium Signature Tacos - Includes 1 pint of red chile rice, 1 pint of whole pinto beans and a bag of chips with home made house salsa. Choose from Brisket, Carne Asada or Gulf Shrimp. PLEASE USE THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX TO TELL US HOW MANY OF EACH YOU WOULD LIKE TO TOTAL 12 TACOS. PLEASE NOTE THAT THE CARNE ASADA TACOS WILL COME WITH PICO DE GALLO AND GUACAMOLE. BOTH CONTAIN ONIONS AND JALAPENOS.
APPETIZERS
Chile Cheese Fries
Fried shoestring potatoes topped with shredded cheese and your choice of house made Hatch green Chile or Red Chile sauce
MUSHROOMS 8
WARNING: These made fresh to order red chile tempura fried mushrooms are delicious when eaten fresh but they do not hold up well when ordered TOGO. I guess they don't like being trapped in a TOGO box for too long !
MUSHROOMS 4
WARNING: These made fresh to order red chile tempura fried mushrooms are delicious when eaten fresh but they do not hold up well when ordered TOGO. I guess they don't like being trapped in a TOGO box for too long !
Frito Pie
Fritos corn chips topped with house made pinto beans, Cheese, ground beef, and our own Red Chile sauce. Lettuce, Onions and Tomatoes.
Chips & Guacamole Large
House made seasoned tortilla chips with fresh made guacamole.
Chips & Guac Small
Chips & Queso Large
House made seasoned tortilla chips with our famous Hatch Green Chile con Queso.
Chips & Queso Small
Chips & Salsa Large
House made seasoned tortilla chips and our homemade Red Salsa.
Chips & Salsa Small
Chips & Dips Trio
A sampler of our three famous dips and house made seasoned tortilla chips.
Nacho Mama
House made tortilla chips layered with shredded cheese, pinto beans, and Chile con Queso, topped with lettuce and tomatoes.
Loaded Nacho Mama
House made tortilla chips layered with shredded cheese, pinto beans, and Chile con Queso, and ground beef topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and sliced jalapeños.
Nacho Mama LUNCH
Loaded Nacho Mama LUNCH
QUESADILLAS PLATES
Cheese Quesadilla Plate
Melted Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses in a buttery grilled flour tortilla, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.
Green Chile Quesadilla Plate
Roasted Hatch green chile, melted cheese in a buttery grilled flour tortilla, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.
Chicken Cheese Quesadilla Plate
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheese in a buttery grilled flour tortilla, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.
Brisket Green Chile Quesadilla Plate
Slow roasted brisket, hatch green chile, melted cheese in a buttery grilled flour tortilla, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla Plate
Grilled chicken breast, barbecue sauce, cilantro, green onions melted cheese in a buttery grilled flour tortilla, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.
Calabacitas Quesadilla Plate
Zucchini, yellow squash, roasted corn, onions, peppers and hatch green chile grilled and seasoned with melted cheese in a buttery grilled flour tortilla, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.
GRN CHX QUES. PLA
Ala Carte Quesadillas
Ala Carte Cheese Quesadilla
Melted Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses in a buttery grilled flour tortilla
Ala Carte Green Chile Quesadilla
Roasted Hatch green chile, melted cheese in a buttery grilled flour tortilla
Ala Carte Chicken Green Chile Quesadilla
Roasted Hatch green chile, grilled chicken breast, melted cheese in a buttery grilled flour tortilla
Ala Carte Brisket Green Chile Quesadilla
Slow roasted brisket, hatch green chile, melted cheese in a buttery grilled flour tortilla.
Ala Carte BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken breast, barbecue sauce, cilantro, green onions melted cheese in a buttery grilled flour tortilla.
Ala Carte Calabacitas Quesadilla
Zucchini, yellow squash, roasted corn, onions, peppers and hatch green chile grilled and seasoned with melted cheese in a buttery grilled flour tortilla
Ala Chicken Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheese in a buttery grilled flour tortilla
SIGNATURE TACO PLATES
(3) Beef Taco Plate
Three of our signature griddled Tacos with seasoned ground beef, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.
(2) Beef Taco Plate
Two of our signature griddled Tacos with seasoned ground beef, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.
(3) Chicken Taco Plate
Three of our signature griddled Tacos with marinated chicken breast, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.
(2) Chicken Taco Plate
Two of our signature griddled Tacos with marinated chicken breast, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.
(3) Brisket Taco Plate
Best selling signature griddled Tacos with slow roasted brisket, hatch green chile, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.
(2) Brisket Taco Plate
Two best selling signature griddled Tacos with slow roasted brisket, hatch green chile, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.
(3) Shrimp Taco Plate
Three of our signature griddled Tacos with juicy popping gulf shrimp, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.
(2) Shrimp Taco Plate
Two of our signature griddled Tacos with juicy popping gulf shrimp, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.
(3) Asada Taco Plate
Three of our signature griddled Tacos with marinated diced steak, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and a touch of guacamole served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.
(2) Asada Taco Plate
Two of our signature griddled Tacos with marinated diced steak, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and a touch of guacamole served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.
(3) Calabacitas Taco Plate
Three of our signature griddled Tacos with lightly seasoned, squash, roasted corn, red peppers, green chile, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.
(2) Calabacitas Taco Plate
Two of our signature griddled Tacos with lightly seasoned, squash, roasted corn, red peppers, green chile, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.
SPECIALTY TACO PLATES
PUFFY TACO PLATES
Puffy Adobo Taco Plate (2)
Two Puffy tacos made from corn masa dough, fried until puffy, filled with savory chicken adobo lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice
Puffy Adobo Taco Plate (1)
One Puffy taco made from corn masa dough, fried until puffy, filled with savory chicken adobo lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice
Puffy Verde Beef taco Plate (2)
Two Puffy tacos made from corn masa dough, fried until puffy, filled with Hatch green chile braised beef, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice
Puffy Verde Taco Plate (1)
One Puffy taco made from corn masa dough, fried until puffy, filled with Hatch green chile braised beef, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice
Puffy Adovada Taco Plate (2)
Two Puffy tacos made from corn masa dough, fried until puffy, filled with NM red chile braised pork, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice
Puffy Adovada Taco Plate (1)
One Puffy taco made from corn masa dough, fried until puffy, filled with NM red chile braised pork, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice
TACOS
Ala Carte Ground Beef Taco
Classic seasoned ground beef taco in our grilled signature shell, with lettuce tomato and cheese.
Ala Carte Grilled Chicken Taco
Marinated chicken breast in our grilled signature shell, with lettuce tomato and cheese.
Ala Carte Brisket Green Chile Taco
Best selling slow roasted brisket, local hatch green chile, melted cheese in a griddled shell with lettuce cheese and tomato
Ala Carte Gulf Shrimp Taco
Plump and popping juicy grilled gulf shrimp in a griddled shell with lettuce cheese and tomato
Ala Carte Carne Asada Taco
Central Mexico influenced Carne Asada marinated diced steak in a griddled shell with lettuce cheese pico de gallo and a touch of guacamole
Ala Carte Calabacitas Taco
Delicately seasoned squash, corn, peppers and onions with local hatch green chile in a griddled shell with lettuce cheese and tomato
Ala Carte Al Pastor Taco
Our version of a this classic street taco with seasoned pork with a hint of pineapple, onions and cilantro in a soft corn taco shell
Ala Carte Jerk Chicken Taco
20 year Anniversary of Casa Tacos Jamaican Jerk Chicken taco with a burst of flavors from its mouthwatering mango jicama habanero salsa
Ala Carte Acapulco Fish Taco
Seasoned grilled fish with a spicy serrano chile vinaigrette cole-slaw on a soft corn tortilla
Ala Carte Puffy Chicken Adobo
Casa Tacos unique Puffy taco made from corn masa dough, fried until puffy, filled with savory chicken adobo lettuce cheese and tomato
Ala Carte Puffy Pork Adovada
Casa Tacos unique Puffy taco made from corn masa dough, fried until puffy, filled with NM red chile braised pork, lettuce cheese and tomato
Ala Carte Puffy Verde Beef
Casa Tacos unique Puffy taco made from corn masa dough, fried until puffy, filled with Hatch green chile braised beef, lettuce cheese and tomato
Ala Carte Puffy Ground Beef
BURRITO PLATES
Chicken Adobo Burrito Plate
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, potatoes, chicken adobo, with a touch of pico de gallo, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice
Pork Adovada Burrito Plate
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, potatoes, pork adovada, with a touch of pico de gallo, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice
Verde Beef Burrito Plate
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, potatoes, green chile beef, with a touch of served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice
Brisket Green Chile Burrito Plate
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, potatoes, slow roasted brisket, an hatch green chile served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice
Carne Asada Burrito Plate
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, potatoes, carne asada, with a touch of guacamole and pico de gallo, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice
Ground Beef Burrito Plate
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, potatoes, seasoned ground beef, choice of chile inside... served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice
Jimmy's Combo Burrito Plate
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, seasoned ground beef, pinto beans red chile sauce, and onions served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice
Bean Burrito Plate
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, and pinto beans served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice
Ala Carte Burritos
ENCHILADAS
OTHER FAVORITES
DESSERTS
Warm Fudge Brownie Sundae
Warmed fudge brownie with premium vanilla bean ice cream, topped with caramel and chocolate sauces and pecans
Caramel Apple Flautas (2)
Two flautas stuffed with apples fried crisp and rolled in cinnamon sugar, topped with premium vanilla bean ice cream and caramel sauce.
Caramel Churros
Crispy fried caramel filled churros tossed in cinnamon sugar topped with premium Vanilla bean ice cream and caramel.
Old Fashioned Malt
Milk Shake
Churro Only
KIDS MENU
Kids Beef Taco
Kids meals inclusive of choice of side and beverage
Kids Brisket Taco
Kids Chicken Taco
Kids meals inclusive of choice of side and beverage
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Kids meals inclusive of choice of side and beverage
Kids BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Kids meals inclusive of choice of side and beverage
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Kids meals inclusive of choice of side and beverage
Kids Beef Burrito
Kids meals inclusive of choice of side and beverage
Kids Bean Burrito
Kids meals inclusive of choice of side and beverage
Kids Combo Burrito
Kids meals inclusive of choice of side and beverage
SIDES
BEANS
RICE
SHOESTRING FRIES
PAPAS 4oz
CALABACITAS 4oz
CHIPS
FLOUR TORTILLA
XTRA SALSA (2oz TOGO)
SIDE GUACAMOLE (8OZ)
GUACAMOLE (4OZ)
Guacamole
SIDE QUESO (8oz)
QUESO (4OZ)
QUESO 2oz
SALSA (4OZ)
SIDE RED SALSA (8oz)
SIDE CREAMY SALSA (8oz)
SOUR CREAM
Chop'd Green
Green Sauce
Red Sauce
Ranch
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our Signature Tacos since 2002, voted " Best in the City" by Albuquerque the Magazine 2017, 2018, 2019
704 HWY 195, Elephant Butte, NM 87935